DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / FIFA World Cup 2026 / It was a good goal: Surman on World Cup goal vs Egypt

It was a good goal: Surman on World Cup goal vs Egypt

Defender cherishes rare World Cup strike as New Zealand face must-win clash against Belgium

article_Author
AP
Vancouver, Updated At : 12:53 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group G - New Zealand v Egypt - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada - June 21, 2026 New Zealand's Finn Surman in action with Egypt's Omar Marmoush. Image credit/REUTERS.
Advertisement

New Zealand defender Finn Surman made a surprise appearance on the score sheet, burying the opening goal in his team’s 3-1 World Cup loss to Egypt on Sunday night.

Advertisement

The loss puts New Zealand at the bottom of the group with just one point, but the team can still advance to the knockout round. If the Kiwis pull off an upset victory over Belgium in Vancouver on Friday while Egypt defeats Iran in Seattle, they can move on with an improbable second-place finish.

Advertisement

New Zealand carried much of the momentum through the first half against Egypt thanks to Surman’s goal. On a 15th-minute corner kick from fellow defender Tim Payne, Surman tracked the ball and knocked in a header from just outside the 6-yard box.

Advertisement

“It was a pretty big jump,” Surman said. “I definitely felt that it was a good goal, so I’m pretty happy about that.” The Kiwis held that 1-0 lead into halftime, but a second-half flurry of Egyptian goals took New Zealand from potentially leading the group to sitting in last.

“I think it shows the highs and lows of football,” he said. “That first half, I thought we played really well.” Surman added that his parents were in attendance for the goal, hoping it was “something they remember and something that they’re proud of.” Goal-scoring is not generally an emphasis of Surman’s game, having scored just three professional goals on record. His first came with the Wellington Phoenix in Australia’s A-League prior to his move to the Portland Timbers in 2024. He had also scored twice before for New Zealand, most recently in a 2025 friendly.

Advertisement

Surman is one of just four players to have played the entirety of both of New Zealand’s World Cup games so far. Although his goal gave the Kiwis hope early, the backline has struggled, as New Zealand has allowed five total goals in the World Cup.

“We just got to believe,” team captain and starting striker Chris Wood said. “We’ve done extremely well on the world stage already, but we’ve got to believe we can go take it with one of the best teams in the world.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts