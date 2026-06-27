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Home / FIFA World Cup 2026 / Lionel Messi won't start Argentina's group finale, but World Cup scoring record holder could sub in

Lionel Messi won't start Argentina's group finale, but World Cup scoring record holder could sub in

Coach Lionel Scaloni plans to rest the 39-year-old star from the start against Jordan, with Argentina already assured of top spot in Group J

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Arlington, Updated At : 10:18 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Lionel Messi. ANI File.
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Lionel Messi, the top scorer in World Cup history, will not start when defending tournament champion and Group J winner Argentina plays Jordan on Saturday night in its last match before the knockout stage.

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Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said Friday, two days after Messi’s 39th birthday, that the team’s captain will begin the match on the bench, but also indicated through an interpreter that he “will come in a little bit later.” Scaloni didn’t say when Messi might substitute in to the game, or what his lineup would be against first-time World Cup participant Jordan, which lost its first two matches.

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Messi scored all five goals for Argentina in the first two group matches, and now has 18 goals overall in his six World Cups. He had his first-ever hat trick in the tournament in a 3-0 win over Algeria to tie the career scoring record at 16 goals that had been held by Miroslav Klose of Germany. He broke that mark with the goals in a 2-0 win over Austria on Monday at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys - where the group finale will be played.

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Klose played in 24 World Cup matches for Germany, which wrapped up his fourth tournament by winning the 2014 final 1-0 in extra time over Messi and Argentina. Kylian Mbappe matched Klose at 16 with two goals in France’s 3-0 win over Iraq later Monday. Mbappe, who has four goals in the tournament, didn’t score in a 4-1 win over Norway on Friday in his final group match.

Considered by many to be the greatest player of all time, Messi has made 201 appearances for Argentina, including a FIFA-record 28 World Cup matches. He has scored in six consecutive World Cup appearances, joining France striker Just Fontaine and Brazil great Jairzinho as only players to do that.

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Messi had been dealing with a minor hamstring injury with Inter Miami of Major League Soccer that slowed him in the lead-up to the World Cup.

While there have been no indications of any issues since, Argentina has a lot of games left if it is going to get to another World Cup final. The knockout round for La Albiceleste begins next Friday in South Florida, and in this expanded 48-team tournament that would be the first of five matches in 17 days if they make it to the final on July 19.

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