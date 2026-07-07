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Home / FIFA World Cup 2026 / Neymar signals Brazil farewell after shock exit

Neymar signals Brazil farewell after shock exit

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:38 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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After enthralling Brazil fans for 16 years, Neymar may have played his final match for his country. Weeping openly after Brazil’s shocking World Cup last-16 defeat against Norway, Neymar suggested he had played his final match for Brazil at the same stadium where he made his international debut in 2010. “I tried. I tried. It started here, and I finished here. It is now over,” said Neymar.

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Neymar joined the legendary Pele as the only Brazilian footballers to wear the iconic canary yellow shirt in four World Cups. The 34-year-old is Brazil’s all-time top scorer with 80 goals in 129 matches, having surpassed Pele in 2023. He also owns the second-most caps for Brazil, behind Cafu. While he won nearly everything at the club level, a World Cup title with Brazil eluded Neymar.

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Neymar was part of the team that won the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup. He won the Olympics gold in 2016 along with a silver in 2012.

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