Neymar signals Brazil farewell after shock exit

After enthralling Brazil fans for 16 years, Neymar may have played his final match for his country. Weeping openly after Brazil’s shocking World Cup last-16 defeat against Norway, Neymar suggested he had played his final match for Brazil at the same stadium where he made his international debut in 2010. “I tried. I tried. It started here, and I finished here. It is now over,” said Neymar.

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Neymar joined the legendary Pele as the only Brazilian footballers to wear the iconic canary yellow shirt in four World Cups. The 34-year-old is Brazil’s all-time top scorer with 80 goals in 129 matches, having surpassed Pele in 2023. He also owns the second-most caps for Brazil, behind Cafu. While he won nearly everything at the club level, a World Cup title with Brazil eluded Neymar.

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Neymar was part of the team that won the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup. He won the Olympics gold in 2016 along with a silver in 2012.