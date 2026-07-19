On collision course

When European champions Spain take on world and South American champions Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, it will not only be a meeting between two different styles but also between a future star, Lamine Yamal, and one of the greatest players of the game, Lionel Messi.

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Spain have been unbeaten in 37 matches, which is now a joint record in men’s international football. Since their one-goal loss to Colombia in March 2024, La Roja have won 27 and drawn 10 games. Italy went 37 games without defeat from 2018 to 2021. Interestingly, Argentina had a run of 36 games without defeat between 2019 and 2022.

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Argentina have scored 19 goals so far, most by a team at a World Cup since Brazil scored the same in 1970. Spain have scored 13 times, five more than what they had managed in their title-winning campaign in 2010.

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All eyes will be on Messi, who has scored eight goals at this tournament. He is one goal shy of matching Portugal great Eusebio’s tally in 1966. Messi also has four assists, making a contribution in 12 goals. It is the second-most by a player in a World Cup, with German great Gerd Muller holding the record with 13 in 1970.

The final is expected to mark Messi’s farewell from the game’s biggest stage. This is the same stadium where Messi was left heartbroken after missing his penalty in a shootout loss to Chile in the 2016 Copa America final. In his despair, he had announced his international retirement after the match. A decade later, destiny has brought him to the same stadium. This time, he arrives as a World Cup winner, having also picked up two Copa America titles.

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Argentina have made their way to the final after some thrilling wins. They were pushed to the limit by Cape Verde in the Round of 32, overcoming their rivals 3-2 in extra time. They were close to being eliminated in the last-16 before fighting back from 2-0 down to beat Egypt 3-2. They beat Switzerland 3-1 in extra time. They secured another famous result against England after scoring two late goals for a 2-1 win in the semifinals.

Spain, who have conceded only one goal in seven matches, will be looking to play their brand of football. They had a slow start to the campaign, and were held to a goalless draw by Cape Verde. However, they gained in confidence with a 4-0 win against Saudi Arabia. The team topped Group H by securing a 1-0 victory over Uruguay.

The knockouts began with a 3-0 win over Austria in the Round of 32. In the last-16, they overcame neighbours Portugal 1-0 after a late strike by substitute Mikel Merino. Merino scored another late goal after coming off the bench in their 2-1 win against Belgium in the quarterfinals.

The semifinal against France was supposed to be their toughest test but a midfield master class, led by captain Rodri, turned the match into a one-sided affair as Spain won 2-0. Spain’s defence has been brilliant. Goalkeeper Unai Simon has kept six clean sheets in seven matches, the most ever registered in a single World Cup. Simon set a new record for not conceding in the World Cup for 650 minutes until he was finally beaten by Belgium’s Charles De Ketelaere in the quarterfinals.