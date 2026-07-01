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Home / FIFA World Cup 2026 / Paraguay custodian Gill becomes overnight star

Paraguay custodian Gill becomes overnight star

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:42 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Paraguay pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the FIFA World Cup as they knocked out Germany in the Round of 32. On Tuesday, the world woke up to a new Paraguayan sensation — Orlando Gill. The goalkeeper saved spot kicks from Kai Havertz and Nick Woltemade to help Paraguay stun Germany in the tie-breaker in Boston.

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The 26-year-old started his career as a striker and midfielder before wearing the goalkeeping gloves. He progressed through the youth ranks at Club 13 De Junio and Club Sportivo San Lorenzo before being loaned out to Argentina's San Lorenzo in December 2023, where he was appointed a permanent member in January 2025.

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Last year, his wife Melissa Avalos posted on social media that when their son was born prematurely, the family "had nothing" and Gill had to sell his national jersey. "Our son fought for his life, and his dad was always there. He gave everything, he sold everything: his clothes, his sneakers, even his U20 national team jersey, which he couldn't keep as a memory."

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About a year after his son's birth, San Lorenzo signed him on loan, and it was last year, when he caught the attention of Paraguay's coach Gustavo Alfaro. Playing his seventh game for Paraguay, Gill stood solid to deliver a master class against Germany. His performance has will surely open the way to European club football for next season. "It's difficult to describe in words. It was a very challenging game," said Gill.

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