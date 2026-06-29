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Home / FIFA World Cup 2026 / Saudi federation president Al-Misehal stands down after World Cup exit

Saudi federation president Al-Misehal stands down after World Cup exit

The Saudis finished bottom of Group H with two points and were eliminated after drawing with both Uruguay and Cape Verde and losing to Spain

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Reuters
Updated At : 10:40 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Kanno, Mohammed Al-Owais and Abdulelah Al-Amri before the start of their FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Cape Verde, at Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, US, on June 26, 2026. Reuters
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Saudi Arabia football federation president Yasser Al-Misehal resigned from his post on Sunday as a result of the national team’s early exit from the World Cup.

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The Saudis finished bottom of Group H with two points and were eliminated after drawing with both Uruguay and Cape Verde and losing to Spain.

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“The national team’s failure to qualify for the next round of the World Cup is a result that falls short of all our ambitions,” Al-Misehal wrote on social media.

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“I bear full responsibility for it, apologising to everyone who hoped to see our team in a better position.

“Based on my conviction that responsibility requires providing the opportunity for a new phase, I have decided not to continue until the end of the current term.” Al-Misehal had been in the role for seven years and was heavily involved in Saudi Arabia’s successful bid to win the hosting rights for the 2034 World Cup.

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Saudi Arabia were appearing at their third consecutive World Cup and seventh in total but their preparations were hit by the decision to replace Herve Renard with Georgios Donis less than two months before the tournament kicked off.

The results come after the government had poured huge sums in the sport over recent years, with Saudi clubs signing high-profile players including Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Junior in an effort to boost standards within the country.

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