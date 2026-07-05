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Home / FIFA World Cup 2026 / Sensational debut puts Cape Verde firmly on the map

Sensational debut puts Cape Verde firmly on the map

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:37 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Cape Verde exit the World Cup with their heads held high after pushing defending champions Argentina to the limit in their last-32 match in Miami.

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Making its debut in the World Cup, the team, which represented a population of just over half a million, earned the respect of the world after a magnificent campaign. Cape Verde became the first debutant team to make the knockout stage since Slovakia in 2010, and the first to go unbeaten in the group stage since Senegal in 2002.

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A stunning show by 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha, who made saves against Lionel Messi, will forever be remembered in their country's football history.

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Vozinha's tournament success helped him amass more than 18 million Instagram followers from just 50,000 when he entered the World Cup. The custodian was also instrumental in Cape Verde holding European champions Spain to a goalless draw in the league stage.

Against Argentina, they twice came from a goal down to draw level and came close to taking the game to penalties with a late chance. "They are now asking for my jersey, but on the field they beat the crap out of me," laughed Messi after the match while clicking pictures with Cape Verde players.

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Cape Verde, an archipelagic country off the coast of West Africa, came into the tournament ranked 67th in the world. Cape Verde's population made it the smallest nation to ever compete in the World Cup.

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