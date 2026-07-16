Spanish Armada sinks France

The ball moves faster than any player: this old coaching lesson in football rang true at the biggest stage on Tuesday as the famed attack battery of France failed in the face of the relentless possession game of Spain.

Advertisement

Putting on a show of their tiki-taka game with some incredible work in the midfield, Spain outclassed France 2-0 to enter the FIFA World Cup final for the second time ever. Spain frustrated France at one end and punished them at the other at the Dallas Stadium as Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro netted one goal each on either side of halftime.

Advertisement

The semifinal turned into a frustrating loss for tournament favourites France, who seemed the likeliest to enter their third World Cup final in a row. The Spanish proved why they are the leaders when it comes to distribution. Entering the semifinal with 60 per cent ball possession and a passing accuracy of 91 per cent in their previous outings, Spain outplayed, outfought and outthought the Frenchmen, while also proving their worth in defence.

Advertisement

Two years ago, Didier Deschamps’ France were beaten by Spain in the European Championship semifinals. Spain again won 5-4 in the Nations League last-four, and Tuesday’s victory made it three semifinal wins in a row for them against the same opponents. Despite being the No. 1 ranked team in the tournament and having the most devastating forward line in world football, France looked unrecognisable.

After a tight opening spell, France left-back Lucas Digne, who seemed to struggle against the combo of Lamine Yamal and Porro, was caught unawares by a cross from Spain left-back Marc Cucurella. After failing to stop the ball with a soft touch, he tried to clear but ended up kicking a charging Yamal instead. Spain were awarded the penalty and Oyarzabal hammered the ball past goalkeeper Mike Maignan for his fifth goal of the World Cup.

Advertisement

La Roja were back at their possession game, and could have extended their lead only for Dayot Upamecano’s challenge to deny Fabian Ruiz. Ruiz, Rodri, and Dani Olmo seized absolute control of the midfield.

Closing the first 45 minutes without a single shot on target and just two attempts overall, Spain came back with a lot of planning. In the 58th minute, Porro delivered a sharp pass to Olmo, who demonstrated the importance of single touch play, on the edge of the box and collected the return ball before slotting it past Maignan. The goal made France change their plans.

However, it was too late. France tried everything but even Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Rayan Cherki could not get them back into the contest.

“The players are devastated, but we have to be clear-headed: technically, we were second best,” coach Deschamps said after the match. “That is on us. We lacked technical precision and energy. The Spanish are very good at breaking up moves by reading interceptions and passes. We would have liked to cause them more problems going forward.”