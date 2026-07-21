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Home / FIFA World Cup 2026 / The reign of Spain

The reign of Spain

Torres grabs extra-time winner as Spain beat toothless Argentina to win their second world title

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:23 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Spain dethroned Argentina after an extra-time goal scored by substitute Ferran Torres helped the reigning European champions earn their second World Cup title in New York on Sunday.

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The final between the reigning European and Copa America champions was expected to be a clash for the ages. But Argentina proved to be no match for the Spanish Armada, who shut out Lionel Messi and Co with another possession master class.

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The defending champions did not register an attempt on goal until the 117th minute and fell short in their bid to become only the third nation to retain the World Cup title.

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Both the teams took some time to settle. However, Spain were the first to produce the first notable attempt through Lamine Yamal. Despite their ball control, Spain did find it difficult to find the gaps against a fiery and determined Argentina defence.

For Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, the challenge increased with injuries to both of his starting centre-backs as the final progressed.

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In the second half, Torres, Pau Cubarsi, Pedri and Nico Williams were all denied by Argentina’s custodian Emiliano Martinez.

In the 93rd minute, a demoralised Argentina faced another setback as Enzo Fernandez was sent off after receiving his second caution of the final. First booked in the 82nd minute, Fernandez brought down Cubarsi with a late tackle.

Extra time brought more of the same. Spain dominating the proceedings without any result. Until Torres produced the defining moment to put Spain back on top of the world.

Having produced some memorable comebacks in the tournament, Argentina were expected to find an answer but failed to get the equaliser that could have pushed the match to a shootout.

“That’s the secret of the national team,” Spain captain Rodri said. “We’re always going to go for you. In the end, God rewards you. We’ve been brave. We’re on cloud nine,” he added.

“This squad is sensational. We’re two-time World Cup champions. It was the toughest tournament in World Cup history. We beat a great Argentina side, featuring Messi, the best player in history,” he added.

Spain’s celebrations were marred by a brief clash between the players on the field after the final whistle.

Argentina’s players then stood with their backs towards Spain while the new champions were being crowned with the trophy.

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