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Home / FIFA World Cup 2026 / US vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026: Amid red card U turn row, Belgium beat US 4-1 to reach quarterfinals

US vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026: Amid red card U turn row, Belgium beat US 4-1 to reach quarterfinals

US’ hopes of making a deep run at their home comes to an end as Charles De Ketelaere stars in Belgium’s 4-1 win

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Seattle, Updated At : 08:03 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Belgium's Dodi Lukebakio during the warm up before the match. Image credit/Reuters
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The United States’ hopes for a deep World Cup run at home ended when Charles De Ketelaere scored twice and assisted on another goal, helping Belgium expose the Americans’ defensive liabilities in a 4-1 win Monday night that earned a quarterfinal berth.

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While the US was boosted by the presence of star forward Folarin Balogun, whose one-game red-card suspension was controversially lifted by FIFA, American defenders were at fault in a pair of first-half goals and a gaffe by goalkeeper Matt Freese gave the Red Devils a third early in the second half.

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Second-half substitute Romelu Lukaku added Belgium’s final goal in the third minute of stoppage time. The Red Devils advanced to meet Spain at Inglewood, California, on Friday.

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Malik Tillman tied the score 1-1 midway through the first half with his second free kick goal of the tournament, but the Americans conceded just 61 seconds after the ensuing kickoff.

US coach Mauricio Pochettino showed his frustration by kicking a rack in front of the bench, sending four water bottles flying.

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