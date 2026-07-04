Lionel Messi's Argentina survived a major scare from World Cup debutants Cape Verde, edging them 3-2 after extra time in a dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash on Friday (local time).

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The defending champions took the lead three times during the contest, but Cape Verde responded twice and came within touching distance of forcing a penalty shoot-out.

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The standout moment of the match came early in extra time when Sidny Lopes Cabral unleashed a thunderous strike into the top corner to make it 2-2. The spectacular effort, already being tipped as a contender for the “goal of the tournament”, left Messi and Argentina stunned.

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What has Sidny Lopes Cabral just done? That's not one of the best goals of the tournament. That's one of the best goals in the history of the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/diEVXuIpas — 💤 (@hys_j4) July 4, 2026

Messi had opened the scoring in the first half before Deroy Duarte equalised after the break. Lisandro Martinez restored Argentina's lead in extra time, only for Cabral's stunning strike to bring Cape Verde back into the contest once again.

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Argentina eventually sealed victory through an own goal by Diney Borges after Cristian Romero met Messi's corner with a powerful header.

Cape Verde continued to threaten in the closing stages, with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez producing a crucial save to deny Cabral another spectacular effort and preserve Argentina's narrow win.

The victory sends Argentina into the next round, but Cape Verde's spirited display and Cabral's wonder goal will remain one of the defining moments of the tournament.