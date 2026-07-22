Barcelona and Spain sensation Lamine Yamal may have fulfilled his dream by lifting the FIFA World Cup, but another member of his family ended up becoming one of the tournament's most unexpected viral stars.

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While millions celebrated Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup triumph, social media was flooded with clips of Yamal's adorable younger half-brother, Keyne who charmed fans with his carefree celebrations, hilarious dance moves and priceless interactions with football's biggest prize.

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Dancing his way into fans' hearts

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The youngster became an instant internet sensation after videos showed him dancing joyfully on the pitch during Spain's post-match celebrations. Unbothered by the cameras or the historic occasion, he grooved to the music, drawing laughter from teammates and delighting supporters worldwide. His another old video of dancing with his elder brother in the background on a kid cycle also has gone viral.

Fans across X, Instagram and TikTok joked that the "real MVP" of Spain's celebrations wasn't a player but Yamal's little brother, whose infectious energy quickly became one of the night's most-shared moments.

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Proudly holding the World Cup trophy

Another viral clip captured the youngster proudly holding the FIFA World Cup trophy, with Lamine Yamal and family members watching nearby. Though the trophy looked almost as big as him, he confidently posed for photographs and soaked in the celebrations like a seasoned champion.

The heartwarming moment highlighted the family atmosphere that surrounded Spain's victory celebrations and gave fans a glimpse of Yamal's life away from football.