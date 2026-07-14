World’s best line up for last-four showdown

The 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup has seen many firsts. It is the first to have 48 teams, Video Assistant Referee, football with a sensor chip in it and hydration breaks. As the tournament gets closer to its finale, it is for the first time that the top four ranked teams in the world have made it to the semifinals.

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With world No. 1 France, No. 2 Argentina, No. 3 Spain and No. 4 England completing the semifinal line-up, the fans have witnessed something special. In the ranks of these four previous champion teams are five of the six top scorers in the tournament. While France will play Spain in Arlington, England will take on Argentina in Atlanta.

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In 1994, the FIFA rankings were introduced, but not used for that year’s tournament. Belgium in 2022, Germany in 2018, Spain in 2014, Italy in 2010 and France in 2002 were ranked among the top-four but didn’t get out of the group stage. In the remaining World Cups, the top ranked team did not reach the semis. The last time the event featured such a heavyweight final-four was in Italy 1990 when West Germany, Argentina, Italy and England played the semifinals.

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Argentina vs England

To get to their second consecutive final, Argentina will face England. Their fierce rivalry goes beyond the football field with tensions also arising from the 1982 conflict over the Falkland Islands.

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The two teams have a long history. Former Argentina captain Antonio Rattin was sent off in a bad-tempered quarterfinal match against England in 1966. England manager Alf Ramsey later tried to stop his players from swapping shirts with their opponents after a 1-0 victory. In 1986, Diego Maradona’s infamous ‘Hand of God’ came against England. In the 1998 edition, David Beckham was sent off for hitting midfielder Diego Simeone. England and Argentina have met five times at the FIFA World Cup, with England winning thrice.

France vs Spain

The first semifinal between France and Spain will be a treat to watch for the fans as two of Europe’s most dominant teams face off for a place in the final. Just two years back, the sides played in the European Championship semis, which Spain won 2-1 with the then-16-year-old Lamine Yamal on the score sheet. Yamal will be up against Kylian Mbappe, who is on a dream run in this World Cup captaining the French powerhouse.

While Spain are looking to return to the final for the first time since their title triumph in 2010, France are looking to make it three in a row. In the last edition, the Frenchmen lost to Argentina in the title clash.

France and Spain have faced each other just once at the World Cup. In 2006, France defeated Spain 3-1 in a last-16 contest as Franck Ribery, Patrick Vieira and Zinedine Zidane scored a goal each. In total, the sides have played 38 matches, with Spain winning 18, France winning 13, and seven draws.

Top scorers

With Erling Haaland out of the Golden Boot race, Mbappe and Lionel Messi lead the way with eight goals each, while Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane have six each and Ousmane Dembele is on five. Mikel Oyarzabal has four goals. The contest for the all-time top scorer at World Cups is also at stake with Messi on 21 goals and Mbappe on 20.