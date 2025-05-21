We, Indians, have known it all along, and now the world has acknowledged it too. Indian breads are among the top rated, so reveals the recent list of top 100 breads by Taste Atlas, an experiential online guide for traditional food. Indian flatbreads have claimed impressive five spots in the top 20. Leading the pack is Butter Garlic Naan at number one, followed by Parotta at two and Amritsari Kulcha at three. The classic Naan secures sixth place, trailing just behind Turkish Çarşamba Pidesi (4) and Colombian Pan de Bono (5), while Paratha ranks at 17. Other Indian breads shining on the global stage include Aloo Naan (26), Roti (34), Cheese/Paneer Naan (46), Aloo Paratha (70), Laccha Paratha (73), Bhatura (78), Rumali Roti from Hyderabad (83), and Puri, rounding out the list at 98. This ranking, based on reviews and recommendations from gastronomy professionals and critics, underscores the irresistible charm of Indian flatbreads.

India’s diverse geography, regional influences and cooking techniques give rise to hundreds of bread varieties, each with unique flavours, textures, and shapes. From leavened and unleavened doughs to grilled, rolled, or stuffed preparations, Indian breads are a testament to the country’s culinary richness.

Culinary anthropologist Kurush Dalal notes, “You’ll find hundreds of bread varieties across India. Kashmir alone boasts nearly 20 distinct breads, some eaten at specific times of the day. Punjab offers 10-15 variations of parathas, while lesser-known gems like Goan Kankon, Tamil Nadu’s bun parotta and kottu parotta, besides Bajre ka Rotla add to the diversity.”

Indian breads are also gaining global popularity for their health benefits and unique flavours. “Breads made from jowar, millets and barley are increasingly favoured as healthier alternatives to western breads. This trend has been noticed particularly since Covid,” says food historian Pushpesh Pant.

From the flaky layers of Butter Garlic Naan and the wholesome Ladakhi Khambir, to the Kerala parotta, Gujarati Thepla or the Goan Kankon, India’s vibrant bread culture spans from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, weaving a tapestry of favours. These flatbreads are a proof of India’s culinary genius — rooted in diversity, crafted with love, and now cherished far beyond its borders. So, the next time you tear into a warm parantha or savour a crispy poori, know you’re sharing in a legacy that’s truly risen to the top.