Chef Dr Izzat Husain shares the secret masala for the perfect Shahi Nalli Nahari — rich in flavours and easy to digest

One dish that is a must-try for lovers of Indian cuisine is Nalli Nahari — a slow-cooked stew of mutton shanks in a rich, flavourful gravy. Popular in Lucknow, it is known for its tender meat and complex flavours. The mutton shanks are marinated in a blend of spices, browned in a pot, and then simmered into a luscious gravy. Nalli Nahari, also known as Nalli Nihari, is typically served with naan or rice.

My version of Nalli Nahari is hearty, flavourful and can be easily digested — perfect for festive occasions. To prepare the dish, nahari masala is used. While readymade versions are available in the market, I share here the secret masala recipe used by many bawarchis. Sometimes referred to as potli masala, this nahari masala (or kebab/kawab masala) is commonly used in the preparation of kebabs, nahari, and other Lucknowi dishes. Some years ago, a local brand, Lazzate Taam, made a version using some of these spices. I curated this kebab/kawab masala compound after research into its medicinal and digestive properties, health benefits, and aromatic contribution to the dish.

Shahi Nalli Nahari is rich in flavours and healthy. It is an invention of Lucknow’s cuisine — now made your own, with my few modifications.

Happy Eid Al-Adha!

Shahi Nalli Nahari

Ingredients

Mutton (with Nalli shanks and boti) 1 kg

Green cardamom powder 1 tbsp

Roasted chana powder 20 gm

Maida/ Aata 20 gm

Almond powder 2 tbsp

Milk 1 litre

Kewra 2 tbsp

Saffron water 2 tbsp

Desi ghee/Oil 300 gm

Ginger garlic paste 2 tbsp

Red chilli 1 tbsp (or per taste)

Coriander powder 1 tbsp

White pepper 1 tbsp

Turmeric powder ½ tbsp

Fennel powder ½ tbsp

Cinnamon sticks 2

Bay leaves 4

Salt To taste

Brown onion paste One cup

Garam masala 1 tbsp

Nihari masala 1 tbsp

Ginger juliennes 10 gm

Green chilli (chopped) 6 gm

Method

Place the pre-washed mutton in a pan. Add vinegar, salt, 1 tbsp ginger garlic paste, turmeric powder, cinnamon stick, bay leaves. Mix well and let iot marinate for 30 minutes.

Place the pan on heat and cook the marinade on slow heat for 45 minutes to one hour or till the mutton is fall-off-the-bone tender.

To make the milk paste, take milk and add roasted chana (gram) powder, maida (refined flour), kewra water, and saffron water, cardamom powder, and cashew powder, almond powder together and set aside.

In another large pan, heat some desi ghee/oil. Add rest of the ginger garlic paste, red chilli powder, coriander powder, white pepper, onion paste, salt and keep stirring on medium flame till the oil separates.

Now add the cooked mutton to it. Stir again for three minutes.

Add the milk paste mix together and the rest of the ingredients. Cover and let it rest for 30 minutes.

Shahi nahari is ready. Garnish with coriander leaves, ginger juliennes and green chilli. Serve with khamiri roti, naan or kulcha.

Chef’s secret nahari/kebab masala

Take 25 gm each of long pepper (peepli), kalpasi (patthar ke phool), black cardamom (kababa, seeds only), rose petals (gulab patti), black cumin (kala jeera) and tailed black pepper (cubeb or kababchini). To this, add 75 gm each of carom seeds (ajwain) and onion seeds (kalaunji). Adding 2 gm of sandalwood powder (chandan) is optional. Ensure that the spices are of good quality. Finely ground all ingredients and store in an airtight container. The spice mix can be used for up to one year.

— Chef Dr Izzat Husain, a Unani physician and celebrated Mughlai chef from the royal family of Awadh, blends traditional Awadhi and Mughlai cuisine with nutritious cooking techniques. He’s author of ‘Izzat Ka Khana’.