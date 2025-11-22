DT
PT
Chef Jerson Fernandes brings gluten-free goodness with tulsi-honey infused ragi banana tea cake

This vegan-friendly recipe is his ode to sustainability, simplicity and the deep comfort of warm, earthy flavours

Chef Jerson Fernandes
Updated At : 04:47 PM Nov 22, 2025 IST
Tulsi-honey infused ragi banana tea cake by Chef Jerson Fernandes
There’s a quiet charm in working with simple and versatile ingredients like finger millet (ragi) and honey. The earthy, natural flavours inspired me to create organic tulsi-honey infused ragi and banana tea cake. Tulsi-infused honey is readily available in market. However, if you aren't able to get the same, regular honey variety will also do. The gluten-free, vegan-friendly recipe celebrates sustainability and the local ingredients.

The richness of ragi and flaxseeds marries the sweetness of honey and jaggery, resulting in a melange of flavours making it a perfect tea cake for any occasion. A scattering of edible microgreens and florals such as pea shoots, beet shoots or cucumber flowers can elevate its presentation, bringing a fresh burst of colour and an elegant finish.

Ingredients 

Bananas (ripe)                                       4

Black palm jaggery                                1 cup

Wheat flour (gluten-free)                    1¼ cup

Ragi flour                                                3 cups

Tulsi-infused honey                            ¼ cup

Olive oil                                                  4 tbsp

Flaxseeds                                                2 tbsp

Walnuts (chopped)                              ½ cup

Microgreens and florals (optional)   For garnish

 Method

Mash the bananas into a bowl using a whisk until smooth and non-lumpy.

Add the grated black jaggery to the mashed banana mixture and blend well using a whisk.

Add honey slowly while blending.

Gradually, add the olive oil to the above mixture. Keep mixing well.

Add chopped walnuts dusted with ragi flour into the mixture.

Lastly, fold the gluten-free flour and ragi flour into the above mixture little by little and mix it well using a spatula ensuring you incorporate air in the mixture making it light and fluffy.

Pour the batter into desired moulds after these have been oiled and dusted with flour. Tap it on a table top to ensure no air gaps. Sprinkle flaxseed on top.

Bake at 180º C for 25 minutes in a pre-heated oven.

Allow it to cool a bit, slice using a sharp knife. If using edible flowers, sprinkle as garnish. Serve lukewarm.

— Director, Culinary Operations, SodexoIndia, Chef Jerson Fernandes is a ‘Guinness World Record’ holder for the largest global display of bread varieties baked

