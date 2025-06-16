Chef Nishant Choubey presents gut-friendly probiotic Jamun and Celery Kanji

Growing up, kanji was more than a drink — it was a ritual. A glass of deep ruby black carrot kanji marked the arrival of spring in North Indian homes, carrying with it the tang of time, the funk of fermentation, and the warmth of tradition. Inspired by this nostalgia, I began experimenting with a bold, unexpected pairing: jamun and celery. The best kanji I have had was my grandmother’s!

Jamun, with its inky purple hue and subtle astringency, has always been nature’s summer gift — cooling, cleansing, and fleeting. Meanwhile, celery, often associated with western broths and salads, offers a grassy salinity that balances jamun’s intensity. Together, they create a kanji that’s as bold in flavour as it is in philosophy — a confluence of Indian heritage and global nuance.

We ferment this elixir slowly, letting wild cultures dance and develop complexity. As a result, a gut-friendly probiotic drink with earthy, fruity, and herbaceous notes that tease the palate and awaken the senses. It’s tart, slightly fizzy, beautifully coloured, and unapologetically alive.

This Jamun & Celery Kanji tells a story of terroir and technique — of old-world wisdom meeting new-age flair. Sip it chilled. Let it linger. And taste the best!

Jamun Celery Kanji

Prep Time: 30 mins

Fermentation: 2-3 days

Serves: 2

Ingredients

Jamun/Indian blackberry (deseeded, slightly mashed) 4 cups

Celery stalks (finely chopped or grated) 2

Mustard powder (rai) 2 tsp

Red chilli powder (adjust to taste) 2 tsp

Black salt (kala namak) 2 tsp

Salt ½ tsp

Turmeric powder ½ tsp

Water 5-7 cups

Asafoetida/hing (optional) A pinch

Method

In a large glass or ceramic container, mix water with mustard powder, red chilli powder, both salts, turmeric, and hing.

Add mashed jamun and chopped celery to the spiced water and stir well.

Cover with a muslin cloth or loose lid. Leave in a sunny spot for 2-3 days, stirring once daily with a clean spoon.

Once fermented and tangy, strain and refrigerate.

Serve chilled, garnished with celery sticks.

— Author of 'Stay with Indus', Chef Nishant Choubey is Consulting Chef for Michelin Plated Indus (Bangkok) and Corporate Chef of Seinan Group (Tokyo). He also won Independent Chef of the Year Award for 2024