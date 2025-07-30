Chef Reetika Gill brings the taste of monsoon with her Punjabi Kheer and Pude recipe

As the monsoon clouds roll across the lush fields of Punjab, a familiar warmth fills the kitchen — not just from the simmering pots, but from memories passed down through generations. In our home, this season always brings back the cherished ritual of preparing Punjabi Kheer and sweet and savoury Pude, lovingly served together as part of the traditional “Mitthi Te Namkeen Thali” — a sweet and savoury platter that celebrates balance, comfort, and heritage.

This meal is more than a culinary tradition: it is a family legacy. My mother learned the art of making Kheer and Pude from my grandmother Mataji, watching her stir milk patiently over low heat, and listening to stories as the jaggery dissolved into warm water. What began as a necessity in simple rural kitchens became a timeless expression of care, passed from hand to hand, heart to heart.

Deeply rooted in the principles of Ayurveda, this monsoon meal satisfies the body’s natural cravings. During the rains, when digestion slows down and humidity prevails, Ayurveda recommends foods that are warming, digestible, and mildly spiced.

The sweet Pude, flavoured with jaggery and fennel, balance the coolness of the season. The savoury Pude, often made with ajwain, chilli, or herbs, provides a comforting, pungent bite to revive the senses. And Kheer — slow-cooked in full-cream milk and enriched with cardamom, almonds, or raisins — brings the meal to a soulful, satisfying close.

Together, these dishes form a meal that is as much about tradition as it is about taste. The “Mitthi Te Namkeen Thali” is a symbol of Punjabi hospitality and seasonal wisdom — a simple, soulful feast that connects the present to the past, one monsoon at a time.

Punjabi Kheer and Pude

Kheer (Serves 4-6)

Ingredients

Full cream milk 6 cups

Basmati rice (washed and soaked for 30 minutes) ½ cup

Bura sugar (unrefined, mildly processed sugar) ½ to ¾ cup (as per taste)

Almonds (peeled and finely chopped) 2 tbsp

Raisins 1 tbsp

Green cardamom powder ½ tsp (optional)

Method

In a deep, heavy-bottomed pan, bring the milk to a boil over medium heat. Drain water from the rice. Add soaked rice to the boiling milk.

Reduce the heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally, to prevent sticking or burning.

Simmer gently for 40-45 minutes, or until the milk thickens and the rice is fully cooked and tender.

Add sugar and cardamom powder. Stir well until sugar dissolves completely.

Add chopped almonds and raisins. Simmer for an additional 5-8 minutes to blend the flavours. Remove from heat. Ready to be served warm.

Meethe Pude

Ingredients (Serves 4)

Whole wheat flour 1 cup

Grated jaggery ⅔ cup

Water ⅔ to ¾ cup

Fennel seeds 1 tsp

Ghee For shallow frying

Method

In a mixing bowl, combine whole wheat flour and fennel seeds. Add the jaggery and whisk to make a smooth batter rest for 10-12 minutes.

Heat ghee and pour a ladle full of batter and lightly spread into a circle.

Cook on medium flame until both sides are golden brown.

Repeat with the remaining batter. Best served with masala chai and kheer.

Chef’s Notes:

Always use full-fat milk to achieve a rich, creamy consistency of Kheer.

Patience is key — slow cooking and regular stirring ensure the perfect texture and prevent sticking. For a rustic twist, you can substitute Bura/boora sugar (unrefined, mildly processed sugar) with jaggery. Make sure to add jaggery only after turning off the heat to avoid curdling.

— Chef Reetika Gill is Founder-Chef of Curry Singh Kitchen, Gurugram. She heads Gourmet Gill Catering, a luxury catering company which delivers bespoke culinary experiences worldwide