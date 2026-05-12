Chef Reetika Gill’s Mango Curry is a bowlful of summer nostalgia
Simple, soulful and refreshing, this mango dish balances sweetness and spice, making it the perfect companion to a comforting summer meal
Mangoes always remind me of my old house in Delhi, where we had a mango tree planted by my mataji. Every summer, the tree would be laden with mangoes, and it became a family ritual for my mother to distribute these among neighbours. Some would make achar, others chutney, and the entire season carried a sense of togetherness and joy. Those were truly beautiful days.
Mango curry is one of the simplest dishes I make, yet it carries so much nostalgia and comfort. It can be enjoyed with plain rice, dal, or sabzi. The sweet and tangy flavours make it refreshing, especially during summer.
Mango Curry (Serves 2)
Ingredients
Mango (diced) 1 ½ cup
Ghee 2 tbsp
Bay leaf (tejpatta) 1
Cassia (dalchini) 1 inch
Black peppercorns 3
Whole red chilli 1
Brown cardamom (gently pounded) ½
Green cardamoms (gently pounded) 4
Curry leaves 4-5
Green chillies (chopped) 2 tsp
Onion (finely chopped) 2 tbsp
Ginger juliennes ½ tsp
Red chilli powder 1 tsp
Turmeric powder ½ tsp
Fennel powder ½ tsp
Cumin powder ½ tsp
Rock salt To taste
Sugar 1 ½ tbsp
Water ½ cup
Cream 2 tbsp
Ginger juliennes (for garnish) 1 tbsp
Method
Heat the ghee in a pan and add the whole spices. Sauté until aromatic.
Add the curry leaves, green chilli, and onion. Cook until the onion turns translucent, then add the ginger and stir well.
Add the red chilli powder, turmeric powder, fennel powder, cumin powder, and rock salt. Sauté for a few seconds until the ghee begins to separate.
Add the diced mangoes and mix well. Stir in the sugar and cook on low heat for 2-3 minutes until slightly caramelised. Add water and bring the mixture to a boil.
Reduce the heat, add the cream, and stir continuously for 1-2 minutes.
Transfer to a serving bowl and serve hot with rice.
Garnish with ginger juliennes sautéed in half a teaspoon of ghee.
Adjust seasoning as required.
— Chef Reetika Gill is Founder-Chef of Curry Singh Kitchen, Gurugram. She heads Gourmet Gill Catering, a luxury catering company which delivers bespoke culinary experiences worldwide