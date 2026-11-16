Chef Tenzin Losel brings a crunch to Asian stir-fried vegetables

Cooking is much more than preparing food. It is about passion, discipline, creativity, consistency and bringing people together through flavours. One of the easiest, healthiest and most versatile dishes to prepare at home is stir-fried vegetables. You don't need expensive ingredients or complicated cooking techniques to create something delicious. Choose fresh, seasonal vegetables, follow the right cooking method and allow their natural flavours to shine.

A simple garnish of golden crispy fried garlic can work wonders with stir-fried vegetables. It enhances the aroma, flavour and texture of the dish. To prepare it, you need just two ingredients — garlic (100 gm) and cooking oil (for deep-frying). Simply peel the garlic and chop it evenly into medium-sized pieces. Avoid chopping it too finely. Wash the chopped garlic thoroughly, drain and spread it on a clean kitchen towel. Dry completely before frying, ensuring that no moisture remains.

Heat oil in a pan over low to medium heat, ensuring it is not excessively hot. Add the chopped garlic and fry gently, stirring continuously for even cooking. Once the garlic turns light golden brown, remove it immediately. Drain on absorbent kitchen paper and allow it to cool completely.

Stir-fried vegetables

Ingredients

Bok choy (Pak choy) 80 gm

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Broccoli 80 gm

Chinese cabbage 50 gm

French beans 80 gm

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Carrots 80 gm

Vegetable oil or olive oil 2 tbsp

Chopped garlic 1 tbsp

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Salt To taste

Vegetable broth powder ½ tsp

Sesame oil ½ tsp

Potato starch 1 tsp

Water (for starch slurry) 2 tbsp

Water (for blanching) As required

For garnish

Golden crispy fried garlic 1 tbsp

Method

Blanch the vegetables: Bring water to a boil in a saucepan and add a little salt. Blanch each vegetable separately until just tender, while maintaining its natural colour and crunch. Immediately transfer the vegetables into cold water to stop the cooking process. Drain thoroughly and keep aside.

Stir-frying: Heat vegetable oil or olive oil in a wok or frying pan. Add chopped garlic and sauté until fragrant. Avoid browning or burning the garlic. Add all the blanched vegetables and toss well over medium-high heat. Season with salt and vegetable broth powder. Add a little water if required. Mix potato starch with water to prepare a smooth slurry. Add gradually to the vegetables and toss until a light, glossy glaze coats them evenly. Finish with a few drops of sesame oil.

Plating & garnishing: Arrange the stir-fried vegetables neatly on a serving plate. Garnish generously with golden crispy fried garlic. Serve immediately while hot.

TIPS

Always choose fresh, seasonal vegetables for the best flavour and nutritional value.

Avoid over blanching. Vegetables should retain their natural colour, texture and crunch.

You can substitute or add other seasonal vegetables using the same cooking technique.

Keep the seasoning light so the natural flavours of the vegetables remain the highlight.

Add the starch slurry gradually to achieve a light glaze rather than a thick sauce.

Serve immediately for the best taste and texture.

— Chef Tenzin Losel, founder and chef, Hotel Tibet (Pan Asian cuisine), Bylakuppe, Coorg, Karnataka. He started as a baker boy at Hotel Tibet, Dharamsala, in 1999, studied at IHM Chandigarh and has worked across several five-star hotels in India. His signature style blends Asian, European and Indian flavours