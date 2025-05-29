Chef Tenzin Losel creates Avocado & Mango Garden Salad, a summer favourite

Each season brings a fresh wave of creativity into the kitchen. One of the greatest joys of cooking with seasonal produce is how nature can inspire us with new ideas and flavours. This summer, I’ve been especially delighted by the arrival of mangoes. The Avocado & Mango Garden Salad on Andrea’s menu has quickly become a favourite — and with good reason. Both the creamy avocados and lusciously sweet mangoes are handpicked from Andrea’s organic farm. Grown with care and harvested at peak ripeness, they offer a richness and natural sweetness that shines through.

To create a refreshing salad, I’ve paired these vibrant fruits with a medley of crisp, leafy greens. The salad is dressed in our signature house made Gomey dressing, complemented by a zesty lemon vinaigrette. The result is a perfect balance of flavours and textures in every bite.

Best of all, this salad is incredibly easy to recreate at home. Simple, satisfying, and full of garden-fresh flavours, it captures the essence of summer on a plate.

Avocado & Mango Garden Salad

Ingredients

Avocado (diced) 60 gm

Mango (diced) 90 gm

Romaine lettuce 40 gm

Rocket leaves 20 gm

Iceberg lettuce 20 gm

Lemon vinaigrette 15 gm

Gomey dressing 15 gm

Red radish (thinly sliced) 5 gm

Mint leaves 2 gm

Beetroot and carrot (juliennes) 10 gm

Lemon (for garnish) Half

For Gomey/Asian seasame dressing

Sesame seeds (toasted) 2 tbsp

Soy sauce 1 tbsp

Rice vinegar 1 tbsp

Mirin or honey 1 tbsp

Sesame oil 1 tsp

Method

Make Gomey/ Asian Sesame Dressing: Lightly toast the sesame seeds in a dry pan over low heat until fragrant and golden. Transfer the seeds to a blender or mortar and grind into a coarse paste. Add soy sauce, honey and sesame oil. Blend or whisk until smooth and well combined. Keep aside.

Prepare the ingredients: Dice the avocado and mango into bite-sized pieces. Rinse and pat dry the rocket leaves and iceberg lettuce thoroughly.

Toss the greens: In a mixing bowl, combine the rocket and iceberg lettuce. Lightly drizzle with lemon vinaigrette and toss gently to coat, taking care not to bruise the leaves.

Add the dressing to the mix: You have two options to incorporate the sesame dressing:

Tossed style: Gently mix the diced mango and avocado with the dressing in a separate bowl before adding to the greens. Dipping style: Keep the diced mango and avocado plain, serve the sesame dressing on the side, and dip each bite individually for a more interactive experience.

Assemble the salad: Arrange the dressed greens on a serving plate. Top with the mango and avocado mixture (dressed or plain, as preferred).

Garnish and finish: Add beetroot and radish juliennes, fresh mint leaves and a lemon wedge on the side for an optional citrus lift.

— A graduate of IHM Chandigarh, Chef Tenzin Losel is presently Corporate Chef at Andrea's. His signature style blends Asian, European and Indian flavours