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Home / Food / Fresh and flavourful: When aloo is at its best in Punjab

Fresh and flavourful: When aloo is at its best in Punjab

With her recipe of ‘Hing Aloo’, Chef Reetika Gill turns the spotlight on one of the most humble yet beloved ingredients

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Chef Reetika Gill
Updated At : 01:53 PM Apr 16, 2026 IST
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Aloo holds a special place in every Indian kitchen, loved for its comforting taste and incredible versatility. Whether it’s a simple home-cooked meal or a festive spread, aloo blends beautifully into a wide variety of dishes, making it a true everyday favourite.

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In Punjab, the arrival of a fresh potato harvest brings with it a distinct sweetness and depth of flavour that sets these tubers apart. At their freshest, potatoes have a higher moisture content, making them soft, creamy, and quick to cook — qualities that elevate even the simplest of preparations.

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What makes aloo even more special is its adaptability. It can be boiled, fried, roasted, or added to curries and snacks with equal ease. Its gentle, neutral taste allows it to absorb spices beautifully, transforming humble ingredients into something deeply satisfying.

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Hing Aloo

Ingredients

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Potato (peeled, cut into batons) 250 gm

Ghee 3 tbsp

Cumin seeds 1 tsp

Hing ½ tsp

Ginger (chopped) 1 tsp

Turmeric powder A pinch

Red chilli powder A pinch

Green chillies (roughly chopped) 1 tbsp

Rock salt To taste

Browned onions (for garnish) ½ cup

Method

Heat ghee in a kadahi. Add cumin seeds and hing; let them splutter. Add ginger and sauté.

Add potatoes and cook for 5-6 minutes.

Add rock salt, turmeric powder, and red chilli powder. Mix well, cover, and cook until tender, stirring occasionally.

Once the potatoes are cooked, add green chillies. Cook for another 2-3 minutes.

Add browned onions and mix well.

Transfer to a serving platter and garnish with more brown onions.

Founder-Chef of Curry Singh Kitchen in Gurugram, Chef Reetika Gill heads Gourmet Gill Catering, a luxury Indian catering company delivering bespoke culinary experiences

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