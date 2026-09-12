The science behind good cooking

We often think that good cooking is all about following a recipe. Add the right ingredients, follow the measurements, cook for the required time — and the dish should turn out perfect. But cooking is not just about recipes. It is about understanding why we do something. A small change in temperature, timing, the order in which ingredients are added, or even the way we cut an ingredient can completely change the final dish. Since I started learning culinary arts, I have begun looking at everyday cooking differently. Things I once did automatically now make much more sense to me. Here are some small techniques that can make a big difference in cooking…

Importance of heat

Heat is one of the most important parts of cooking. The same ingredient can taste completely different depending on whether it is cooked on low, medium, or high heat. For instance, when making an Indian gravy, onions need time to cook properly. If we rush them on high heat, they may burn on the outside while remaining undercooked inside. Heat is not simply about cooking something faster; it is about controlling what happens to the food.

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For instance, when making an onion-tomato gravy, cooking the onions patiently over medium heat allows them to soften and develop colour without burning. On the other hand, when making paneer tikka or a tandoori dish, high heat is useful for creating that beautiful colour and slight char on the outside.

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Why bhunao matters

One of the most important techniques I have learned in Indian cooking is bhunao. It is the process of cooking and sautéing the masala patiently, usually with oil or ghee, until the raw smell disappears, the ingredients are properly cooked and the flavours become deeper and more developed. When we cook onions, ginger, garlic, tomatoes and spices properly, we are not simply cooking the ingredients — we are developing flavour. Bhunao is especially important in dishes like paneer gravies, rajma, dal makhni, Mughlai gravies, besides many Indian curry bases.

For example, when making a paneer gravy, simply cooking the onion, tomato and spices for a few minutes and adding water may give us a gravy, but it may still have a raw or unfinished taste. Allowing the masala to cook patiently helps remove the raw taste and allows the flavours to come together. At times, the masala may begin to stick to the bottom of the pan. Instead of letting it burn, adding a small splash of water, loosening the masala and continuing to cook can help develop even more flavour. This technique is called Deglazing.

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Bhunao is not just frying. It is a technique for developing flavour. Sometimes, giving the masala a little more time can make a bigger difference than adding more spices.

Order of ingredients

Cooking is also about timing. We cannot simply put everything into the pan at the same time and expect the same result. For example, tomatoes contain acidity and moisture. If they are added too early while the onions and other ingredients are still cooking, these can slow down the browning and cooking process. Understanding the characteristics of each ingredient helps us decide when it should go into the pan. This is why, in many Indian gravies, we first cook the whole spices, then onions, followed by ginger and garlic, and then add tomatoes and powdered spices. Each ingredient gets its own time to cook and develop. It is not just the order of ingredients that matters, the choice and quantity of spices matter too.

A strong spice, if used in excess, can overpower an entire masala. For example, if we add too much garam masala to a delicate gravy, instead of enhancing the dish, it can dominate all the other flavours.

Spices are not simply about adding more flavour. Every spice has its own aroma, intensity and character. Sometimes more spices do not mean more flavour. These can actually disturb the balance of a dish.

Salt is much more than seasoning

Salt helps bring out the natural flavours of ingredients and can make a dish taste more balanced. But timing also matters. Adding salt at different stages can affect how ingredients cook and how flavours develop.

For example, when cooking vegetables, seasoning them during the cooking process can help the flavour develop rather than trying to correct everything at the very end. Similarly, while making dal, I prefer to taste it once the dal has cooked and the consistency has developed, and then adjust the seasoning. When a dish tastes flat, the answer is not always more salt. Sometimes it may need a little acidity, sweetness or spice. This is why professional chefs taste their food throughout the cooking process instead of waiting until the very end.

Texture is as important

Think about a perfectly crisp samosa, creamy dal, fluffy rice or tender piece of chicken. The texture is a major part of our experience. This is why cooking time, temperature and technique matter. Overcooking can turn vegetables soft and dull, while undercooking can leave them hard and unpleasant.

For example, when making rice, too much water or overcooking can turn perfectly good grains into a soft, sticky mixture. The right amount of water, appropriate heat and proper resting time can help give us fluffy, separate grains. Similarly, when making samosas, the dough and frying temperature both matter. If the oil is too hot, the outside may brown quickly without giving the samosa the texture we are looking for.

Water can make a difference

When cooking a masala, sometimes it begins to stick to the bottom of the pan. Instead of immediately adding a large amount of water, a small amount can help loosen the masala and allow it to continue cooking without burning.

For example, if a paneer or chicken masala starts sticking to the pan, adding a tablespoon or two of water and gently scraping the bottom can loosen the masala and allow it to continue cooking without burning.

It is important not to add a large amount of water at once. The water is being added to control the cooking process, not dilute the masala. This simple technique can save the flavour of the entire dish.

The perfect chutney hack

Even something as simple as chutney has little tricks. For example, when making coconut chutney, roasted chana dal can be added not just for its flavour but also because it gives the chutney more body and helps create a thicker, creamier texture.

The amount of water used while grinding also matters. Instead of adding a lot of water at once, adding it little by little allows us to control the consistency much better. When grinding chutney, adding a small amount of oil can sometimes give it a smoother texture and a pleasant shine. Adjust the seasoning after grinding. For a coriander-mint chutney, for example, taste it and then decide whether it needs more salt, lemon juice or chilli.

Taste as you cook

One of the biggest lessons I am learning is this: Don't just cook — taste it. Tasting while cooking allows us to understand what the dish needs. Does it need salt? A little acidity? More spice? Some sweetness? More cooking time?

Imagine making a tomato-based gravy that tastes flat. The natural reaction may be to add more spices. But after tasting carefully, we may realise that the dish actually needs a little acidity or salt to bring the flavours together. Similarly, if a chutney tastes too sharp, a tiny amount of sweetness can help balance it.

Learning to taste and adjust is one of the skills that separates simply following a recipe from actually understanding cooking.

Presentation changes the experience

We eat with our eyes before we taste food. The same dish can look completely different depending on how it is plated. A simple dal can be served in a clean bowl, finished with a beautiful tempering of ghee and spices and a thoughtful garnish. The basic dish has not changed, but the way it is presented changes our perception of it. Clean plating, contrasting colours, appropriate portions and a thoughtful garnish can make even a simple dish look special. Presentation is not about making food complicated. It is about making it look intentional.

Cooking is about understanding

Perhaps the biggest lesson I am learning is that recipes are guides. For example, if a recipe says to cook onions for 10 minutes, it does not necessarily mean that every kitchen will need exactly 10 minutes. The type of onion, quantity, pan, heat and moisture can all change the cooking time.

Once we understand the basic principles of cooking, we can become more confident in changing a recipe according to what we have available. We can understand why something went wrong and, more importantly, how to fix it. That is when cooking becomes much more enjoyable.

Final thoughts

Good cooking does not always require expensive ingredients, fancy equipment or complicated recipes. Sometimes, the difference between an ordinary dish and a memorable one comes down to something very small — the right temperature, the right timing, the right technique or simply giving an ingredient enough time to develop its flavour. The more I learn about culinary arts, the more I appreciate these small details. Cooking has taught me that there is always something new to learn, no matter how long you have been cooking. And perhaps that is the most beautiful thing about it.

— The writer is a home chef based in Mohali