Groom Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22063565
Looking for a suitable match preferably settled abroad for a fair, slim, beautiful girl, 01.05.1996, 5'-6". Did Masters in International Business, IESEG, France and SPJIMR, Mumbai and Graduate in B.Com. Belongs from an Industrialist family with own Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Units in Tricity. One elder sibling married. Family settled in Panchkula. For queries: 92164-37557, 99888-44053, atul.garg200970@gmail.com
AGGARWAL
CL22063644
Match for Aggarwal girl, 1988, B.E. (IT), 5'-2½" MNC employed. Equally or more qualified boy may contact or WhatsApp 97810-32451, 98149-75822.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22061825
Medico PQM for Saraswat Brahmin MBBS smart, beautiful girl, 23 Oct. 94, time 09:48 am, Jalandhar, 5'-3". Contact: 9814509661, 9888980171. E-mail: mohan913@gmail.com
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22061905
MBBS Jat Sikh, 27 yrs, 5'-5", girl, doctor in England. Seeks qualified match. Mob: 7986918737.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22063271
PQM4 Prajapati girl completing Ph.D Civil Engr., 29, 154 cm Hindu, Zirakpur settled family seeks qualified compatible match from same/ upper caste. # WhatsApp 76968-16601.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22063385
Suitable MD/MS/DM match for Arora punjabi girl, 1992, 5' 3" working as SR belongs to Middle class pure vegetarian family. Call/WhatsApp full details at 7888891835
JAT SIKH
CL22058075
Professional match for B.Tech, MBA, global marketing professional with package of 50 lacs. 5'-7"/1984. Father retired Colonel having urban and rural property. Email: matrimony2027@gmail.com. Contact: 98887-61502, 99880-04205.
JAT SIKH
CL22061742
Professional/ compatible Jat Sikh match for Canadian citizen girl doing residency USA, 1994, 5'-7". Please send biodata/ picture hsidhu456@yahoo.com
JAT SIKH
CL22061889
Suitable match for Jatt Gursikh girl, 29 year, 5'-2.5" height. USA citizen. Engineering from University of California and now working in a reputed organization in California. Vegetarian, religious Gursikh and professional qualified only from USA may contact at npskahlon@gmail.com or Call 001-916-708-6291 or WhatsApp.
JAT SIKH
CL22063337
Match for Canadian PR Jat Sikh Dhillon girl , Feb 1991, 5’-3’’, Convent Educated. B Sc. Nutrition and Dietetics ( PAU Ldh). Two Year PGD (Science) Canada, Diet Technician in Hospital. Father retired Senior Pb. Govt Officer. Mother School teacher (retd). Only brother Canada PR. Mohali based status Malwa family. Call/ WhatsApp: 9216610036 / 8427517755, dhillonpar m29@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22063384
Seeking a compatible US based non-drinker Jat Sikh alliance from a well educated family for US Citizen, 28 years beautiful girl working in IT. Whole family settled in US. Please send response at 2402647912
JAT SIKH
CL22063454
Well educated Jat Sikh family seeking well settled alliance for their Australian citizen daughter 39, 5'-5", fair, beautiful and never married. Highly educated with double Masters' Degree, working as a Senior Manager in a MNC. Family well settled in Australia from last two decades, working at reputable positions. Please email details with recent pics at ozsydney321@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22063524
Affluent Saini Sikh/ Jat Sikh family seeks cultured and well educated match from a status family for their beautiful, homely daughter 19.01.1989, 5'-6". Qualified Clinical Psychologist. Open to settling abroad. Caste no bar. Contact: 98155-59536. mss448080@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22063645
Match for Jat Sikh girl 28½, 5'-4". Convent educated, Ph.D English. Father Xen. Contact/Whatsapp: 8558841515.
JAT SIKH
CL22062182
Suitable match for a Hindu Khatri girl, B.Tech, MBA, 1987 born Chandigarh/ 5'-3'', returning from UK after 3 years stay. Required qualified well settled boy. 95929-15014.
KHATRI
CL22062874
Chandigarh based High Status Business Family, Extremely Beautiful, Fair, Slim, Educated Girl, 5'5", July/1990, Working in US Based Company at Very Senior Level. Only high class family may contact 9878374300
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22062237
Looking for a well-qualified groom, settled or willing to settle in US, for an educated beautiful Hindu Punjabi Khatri girl, 92/ 5'-2", US citizen. Girl visiting in Dec.-Jan. Early marriage preferred. Email at: sehgal6625@gmail.com
MISC
CL22044287
Suitable match for beautiful girl Height 5'-6"/1985, LL.M., high status reputed family of Tricity Chandigarh. Contact 98787-09884.
NRI
CL22032073
Match for issueless Jat Sikh girl, Australian PR, May 1986, 5'-6" slim, beautiful, working part time in Law firm, shortly shall be registered as Solicitor in NSW. Father retired defence officer. Family financially comfortable. 9872526645.
NRI
CL22042969
Match for Kamboj Sikh smart girl, Nov. 93, 5'-5", Manager in IT company, UK. Whatsapp number (UK time) 9417153513, +447769398384.
NRI
CL22059309
MBBS, MD, divorced, issueless, SC Amritdhari girl, 35 yrs., 5'-5", looking for Doctor/ Professionally qualified only from USA, 98783-64871.
NRI
CL22060084
Suitable match for beautiful unmarried, Punjabi Brahmin girl, 38/ 5'-7", MD Psychiatrist in India, family well-settled in US, Caste no bar. US based prospects only. Send biodata & photos: 15105658164 (WhatsApp only).
NRI
CL22060829
PQM for Australia based, Govt. employee never married, Hindu, Khatri girl, 72 born, young looking, 5'-3". Currently in India. nkbnama@gmail.com
NRI
CL22062031
IT professional match for Hindu Punjabi issueless divorcee B.Tech. Jan. 89, 5’-3”, working Sydney (Australia), ready relocate. Caste no bar, businessman/ bureau excuse. 99917-39904.
NRI
CL22062264
Preferred Ramgarhia match for US citizen girl, MbA, 24/ 5'-4", well versed with both cultures, family settled in US, both parents Ph.Ds. Preference to IIT/ IIM/ Doctors. Contact: +17038509173, email: ghpkaur22@gmail.com
NRI
CL22062349
Match for Aggarwal girl slim tall fair complexion, 35, MBA, Bio Technology, divorcee Punjab family professionally settled Green Card holder USA citizen near New Jersey preferred. 98554-36137.
NRI
CL22062352
IT Professional Gaur Brahmin girl 5'-5",D.O.B 18.02.1995, Time 06.15 pm, Karnal Employed TCS, SAP. Wanted Green Card USA Taxas or Australia, Contact after matching kundli. Whatsapp No 89686-42268, 94642-95251. E.mail: kaushikpraveen34@gmail.com
NRI
CL22062361
Arora Sikh girl, 95 born, 5'-2", M.E. from Carlton University Canada. Working in IT sector in Canada. Looking for a well educated N well settled boy PR in Canada. Contact 98760-91381.
NRI
CL22062458
Seeking suitable match for Sikh Khatri slim girl, 5'-5", Oct. 84 born, beautiful, slim, MS, citizen USA, working NewYork, innocently divorced issueless. Visiting India Nov. 22. Whatsapp: +91-7888508778.
NRI
CL22062508
NY based parents seek Sikh/Hindu match for US born daughter. Nov. '81/5'5", never married, very young looking, pretty, intelligent & homely. MBA, Director Marketing. Send bio/photo to Rue081@gmail.com
NRI
CL22062702
Canadian citizen, Hindu girl, 29.04.1991, 7:45 pm, 5'-4", well educated, stays with family in Vancouver area. Requires suitable match from same community. Interested people may send their biodata/photo on whatsapp +1-(250)-301-8201.
NRI
CL22063479
Suitable match for Canadian girl, 5.7.84, 5'-3", Brahmin, highly educated, divorced (short time) seeks well settled boy. Canada/Ludhiana preferred. Contact: 94637-84960, 62847-78622.
NRI
CL22063642
Professionally qualified only Brahmin vegetarian Australian settled match for girl 33, B.Tech., 5'-5", NZ citizen divorcee, working in Sydney (Australia), please send photo, biodata. 0061422250899.
RAJPUT
CL22062005
Match for Himachali Rajput girl, Deputy Manager, SBI, M.Com, 5’-5”, 16.11.1989, 1:26 pm Chandigarh. Tricity/ nearby preferred. Upper caste no bar. 94177-80058, 76963-47302, Marriage bureau excuse.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22063692
Professionally qualified preferably IT Gursikh match for Ramgarhia Gursikh girl, 27, 5'-1", B.Tech CSE Software Engineer MNC Mohali. Khatri/Arora also welcome. Mohali/Chandigarh preferred. Contact: 8872055078, 8872055079.
SAINI
CL22063533
Affluent Saini Sikh/ Jat Sikh family seeks cultured and well educated match from a status family for their beautiful, homely daughter 19.01.1989, 5'-6". Qualified Clinical Psychologist. Open to settling abroad. Caste no bar. Contact: 98155-59536. mss448080@gmail.com
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22063701
Match for Ramdasia SC girl 30/5'-6", Masters of Architecture. Lecturer in Chandigarh University Kharar. Well educated Chandigarh family. Whatsapp 95921-77936.
