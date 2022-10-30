 Groom Wanted : The Tribune India

Groom Wanted



BRAHMIN
CL22075952
Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin, New Zealand PR, well-educated, beautiful girl, 3.3.1984, 2:10 pm, Jalandhar, 5'. Parents retired from Govt job. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 9478025999.

BRAHMIN
CL22076870
Professional match for Ludhiana born 31.12.1993, 18:55, vegetarian, 5'-6", BDS, MPH. WhatsApp: 94176-42400.

BRAHMIN
CL22077493
Professionally qualified match for Software Engineer working in MNC, Pune, (10 Lakh), 29 June 1996, 13:45, Chandigarh, from Himachal, residing Mohali. Contact 94184-63435, 70185-12723

DIVORCEE
CL22074029
Suitable match for Brahmin girl 32/ 5'-6", private Bank Manager, very short term divorcee. Father retired Class-I Officer. Upper cast welcome. WhatsApp details 079866-65689.

JAT SIKH
CL22070200
Jat Sikh Sidhu family seeking Canada PR/ citizen professional match for our fair 5'-3", 1990 born, B.Sc. Nursing daughter, currently working as Nursing Officer in Indian Army. Distt. Jalandhar. WhatsApp: 94656-27859.

JAT SIKH
CL22072219
Need match for 26 years old beautiful Jat Sikh girl, 5'-5", height, Practicing Dentist, born and raised in USA. Looking for educated, professional USA born and/ or raised only to correspond at kharams63@gmail.com or Contact at Phone #1-804-334-5225.

JAT SIKH
CL22075294
Gurgaon-Chandigarh based Sikh family looking for a match for their daughter, 5'-5", 1991 born. She is a Lawyer qualified from Columbia University New York, working for United Nations. Contact-88606-77544.

JAT SIKH
CL22075455
Jatt Sikh 1992 born, 5'7", born and raised in India, working as MRI tech in Vancouver, Canada. Watsapp or call: 604-375-9023

JAT SIKH
CL22075621
Suitable match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR girl, Feb. 1990, 5’-3”, M.Tech (Computer Science) working as Software Engineer in reputed IT Company in Canada. Handsome package. Innocent issueless divorcee after short period. Preferred IT Professional employed, Jat Sikh non drinker boy (age 32-36 years) Canada / tricity and nearby districts preferred. Marriage bureaus excuse. +91-90419-35055.

JAT SIKH
CL22075741
Match for 85 born, 5'-5", well educated Jat Sikh girl, working in MNC in Gurgaon. Only brother Canadian PR, working in Toronto. Email: gurvigrewal@gmail.com WhatsApp: +91-98016-13001.

JAT SIKH
CL22075742
Jatt Sikh girl, 5'-1", 1992, Studied Masters from Australia, currently working in Mohali. Tricity preferred. 90415-65839.

JAT SIKH
CL22076191
Highly qualified Jatt Sikh match for Jatt Sikh girl 5'-5", MS from USA, working as IT Professional in California USA. Please share biodata and pics at WhatsApp No. +16509424423, Email: singh456usa@gmail.com

JAT SIKH
CL22076702
Jat Sikh girl, 1990, 5'-6", smart and beautiful personality (Born as an Albino). Chartered Accountant, CPA Canada PR. Manager at top MNC in Vancouver. 98555-05364.

JAT SIKH
CL22076923
Well-educated Jat Sikh family seeking well settled alliance for their Australian citizen daughter 39, 5'-5", fair, beautiful and never married. Highly educated with double Master's Degrees, working as a Senior Manager in a MNC.Family well-settled in Australia from last two decades working at reputable positions. Please Email details with recent pics at ozsydney321@gmail.com

JAT SIKH
CL22077160
Divorcee, Canada settled, Amritdhari match for issueless divorcee, Jat Sikh, Amritdhari (turban wearing), NRI girl, 32, 5'-2", Engineer. 98147-15043, ronns498@gmail.com

JAT SIKH
CL22077349
A SQM for a Convent educated 5'3" 1998 born Jatt Sikh girl diploma in Chemical Laboratory Technician. PR Canada from US/Canada WhatsApp +918146655771.

KAMBOJ
CL22077168
Suitable Match for 1983. 5.2" MBA PR canada Sikh Kamboj workimg in Brampton Never Married Comtact 9811951500 email singhharbans@ rediffmail.com

KHATRI
CL22076476
SM4 Hindu Khatri girl, 13.12.94, 8:30 pm, 5'-4", Jalandhar, M.Sc Math, perusing PHD. Preferred employed boy. 9041688149, 9888195723.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL22075809
Match for intelligent, beautiful Arora girl Oct 1996, 5'-4", convent educated M.A English, Psychology. From Ludhiana, Tricity, Canada, Australia, caste no bar. 70870-92980 surinderkaur2667@gmail.com

KHATRI/ARORA
CL22077394
Employed match for Arora Post Graduate Manglik girl, 29 years, 5'-7", regular Government employee. 94640-40869.

MAHAJAN
CL22077440
suitable match for mahajan girl 1987 born (M.Tech. Bio Tecnology) upper caste no bar. Mob # 8082481202, 9596978787

NRI
CL22069630
Wanted cleanshaven well qualified USA/Canada match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR girl, working in Vancouver, Mumbai educated, MBA, very pretty, fair, 87 born, 5'-5". Contact: 9987430170, ssm2312@gmail.com

NRI
CL22075321
Ahluwalia girl, New Zealand born, Religion Sikh age 24, height 5'-4", Study: Bachelor of Health Science in Medical Imaging. Looking for a qualified match. Ph. +642102695021. Email: waliasukhdeep@hotmail.com

NRI
CL22075564
Suitable match for smart Australian educated and citizen Sikh girl, 40 years, never married. Fair colour, 5'-3" height, highly qualified working in Clinical Research in Senior position. Six figure income in AUD. Family well educated and working. looking for handsome Doctor groom. Caste, religion no bar. Email: aquaticpl123@gmail.com

NRI
CL22075631
Well settled Punjabi Australian citizen Sikh parents invite suitable match for their well qualified corporate working Australian citizen girl 25, 5'-8". Only well qualified employed boy of well settled Punjabi Australian family. Send photo with full details to neerajbal@yahoo.com

NRI
CL22075761
Australia PR beautiful Jat Sikh girl 33 /5'-4", Preferred handsome educated boy. 77400-95314

NRI
CL22076185
Melbourne based Sikh Tonk Kashatriya well educated and affluent businessman family looking educated clean shave boy from well establish family for their beautiful, slim girl, 23 yr, 5'-6", Final Year in B.Pharmacy, working in Hospital. Caste no bar. Ph: +61449940257.

NRI
CL22077041
PQM for Australia based, govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri Girl 72 born young-looking 5'3'' .Currently visiting India. Nkbnama@gmail.com

RAJPUT
CL22077219
Rajasthani Rajput girl (Tanwar), Father businessman, settled Mohali 38 years. 26.3.94, 5'-3", B.Tech. (CS), CCET Chandigarh, employed. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact only Rajput family. 70093-22161.

SAINI
CL22076528
Suitable Match Manglik Delhi based Sikh Saini girl 30/ 5'-4", CA own firm. Contact 82876-27295.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22074480
Beautiful Sikh Ravidasia girl, 23.04.1987, 5'-1', Govt. Bank Manager, B.Tech., brother, sister, father Bank Manager. 98034-33847, 98771-14723.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22076910
Qualified match for Ad-dharmi/Ravidasia girl, BDS/Certified Clinical Nutritionist, 32, 5'-5", fair complexion, single child. Father retd. Assistant Engineer, mother homemaker. Gotra Heer/Raju. NRI preferred. Whatsapp: 9814052395.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22077244
Suitable match for SC Jatav beautiful girl, 5'-4",1985, Working as Manager in PNB Bank, Mohali. Well educated family. 80854-74454, 96506-16188.

SIKH
CL22077345
Match for Ramgarhia Sikh Manglik, Chandigarh based beautiful, Army background family, girl 5'-7"/ 24 years, B.Sc. Master in DCA. Well settled tall boy (cutsurd/ turbaned) preferred. Contact: 98779-38038.

SIKH KHATRI
CL22076647
Match for M.Sc. working in UK Ahluwalia never married girl, 82, 5'-1". Contact: 97793-54144. walia_daljit@yahoo.co.in

WIDOW
CL22076451
Match for Sikh Parjapat issueless widow, 26/5'-2", BBA. Father retired Govt. service. Brother Canada. Mother housewife. Caste no bar. Mob. No. 79739-79914.

