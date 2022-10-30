Groom Wanted

BRAHMIN

Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin, New Zealand PR, well-educated, beautiful girl, 3.3.1984, 2:10 pm, Jalandhar, 5'. Parents retired from Govt job. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 9478025999.

BRAHMIN

Professional match for Ludhiana born 31.12.1993, 18:55, vegetarian, 5'-6", BDS, MPH. WhatsApp: 94176-42400.

BRAHMIN

Professionally qualified match for Software Engineer working in MNC, Pune, (10 Lakh), 29 June 1996, 13:45, Chandigarh, from Himachal, residing Mohali. Contact 94184-63435, 70185-12723

DIVORCEE

Suitable match for Brahmin girl 32/ 5'-6", private Bank Manager, very short term divorcee. Father retired Class-I Officer. Upper cast welcome. WhatsApp details 079866-65689.

JAT SIKH

Jat Sikh Sidhu family seeking Canada PR/ citizen professional match for our fair 5'-3", 1990 born, B.Sc. Nursing daughter, currently working as Nursing Officer in Indian Army. Distt. Jalandhar. WhatsApp: 94656-27859.

JAT SIKH

Need match for 26 years old beautiful Jat Sikh girl, 5'-5", height, Practicing Dentist, born and raised in USA. Looking for educated, professional USA born and/ or raised only to correspond at kharams63@gmail.com or Contact at Phone #1-804-334-5225.

JAT SIKH

Gurgaon-Chandigarh based Sikh family looking for a match for their daughter, 5'-5", 1991 born. She is a Lawyer qualified from Columbia University New York, working for United Nations. Contact-88606-77544.

JAT SIKH

Jatt Sikh 1992 born, 5'7", born and raised in India, working as MRI tech in Vancouver, Canada. Watsapp or call: 604-375-9023

JAT SIKH

Suitable match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR girl, Feb. 1990, 5’-3”, M.Tech (Computer Science) working as Software Engineer in reputed IT Company in Canada. Handsome package. Innocent issueless divorcee after short period. Preferred IT Professional employed, Jat Sikh non drinker boy (age 32-36 years) Canada / tricity and nearby districts preferred. Marriage bureaus excuse. +91-90419-35055.

JAT SIKH

Match for 85 born, 5'-5", well educated Jat Sikh girl, working in MNC in Gurgaon. Only brother Canadian PR, working in Toronto. Email: gurvigrewal@gmail.com WhatsApp: +91-98016-13001.

JAT SIKH

Jatt Sikh girl, 5'-1", 1992, Studied Masters from Australia, currently working in Mohali. Tricity preferred. 90415-65839.

JAT SIKH

Highly qualified Jatt Sikh match for Jatt Sikh girl 5'-5", MS from USA, working as IT Professional in California USA. Please share biodata and pics at WhatsApp No. +16509424423, Email: singh456usa@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

Jat Sikh girl, 1990, 5'-6", smart and beautiful personality (Born as an Albino). Chartered Accountant, CPA Canada PR. Manager at top MNC in Vancouver. 98555-05364.

JAT SIKH

Well-educated Jat Sikh family seeking well settled alliance for their Australian citizen daughter 39, 5'-5", fair, beautiful and never married. Highly educated with double Master's Degrees, working as a Senior Manager in a MNC.Family well-settled in Australia from last two decades working at reputable positions. Please Email details with recent pics at ozsydney321@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

Divorcee, Canada settled, Amritdhari match for issueless divorcee, Jat Sikh, Amritdhari (turban wearing), NRI girl, 32, 5'-2", Engineer. 98147-15043, ronns498@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

A SQM for a Convent educated 5'3" 1998 born Jatt Sikh girl diploma in Chemical Laboratory Technician. PR Canada from US/Canada WhatsApp +918146655771.

KAMBOJ

Suitable Match for 1983. 5.2" MBA PR canada Sikh Kamboj workimg in Brampton Never Married Comtact 9811951500 email singhharbans@ rediffmail.com

KHATRI

SM4 Hindu Khatri girl, 13.12.94, 8:30 pm, 5'-4", Jalandhar, M.Sc Math, perusing PHD. Preferred employed boy. 9041688149, 9888195723.

KHATRI/ARORA

Match for intelligent, beautiful Arora girl Oct 1996, 5'-4", convent educated M.A English, Psychology. From Ludhiana, Tricity, Canada, Australia, caste no bar. 70870-92980 surinderkaur2667@gmail.com

KHATRI/ARORA

Employed match for Arora Post Graduate Manglik girl, 29 years, 5'-7", regular Government employee. 94640-40869.

MAHAJAN

suitable match for mahajan girl 1987 born (M.Tech. Bio Tecnology) upper caste no bar. Mob # 8082481202, 9596978787

NRI

Wanted cleanshaven well qualified USA/Canada match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR girl, working in Vancouver, Mumbai educated, MBA, very pretty, fair, 87 born, 5'-5". Contact: 9987430170, ssm2312@gmail.com

NRI

Ahluwalia girl, New Zealand born, Religion Sikh age 24, height 5'-4", Study: Bachelor of Health Science in Medical Imaging. Looking for a qualified match. Ph. +642102695021. Email: waliasukhdeep@hotmail.com

NRI

Suitable match for smart Australian educated and citizen Sikh girl, 40 years, never married. Fair colour, 5'-3" height, highly qualified working in Clinical Research in Senior position. Six figure income in AUD. Family well educated and working. looking for handsome Doctor groom. Caste, religion no bar. Email: aquaticpl123@gmail.com

NRI

Well settled Punjabi Australian citizen Sikh parents invite suitable match for their well qualified corporate working Australian citizen girl 25, 5'-8". Only well qualified employed boy of well settled Punjabi Australian family. Send photo with full details to neerajbal@yahoo.com

NRI

Australia PR beautiful Jat Sikh girl 33 /5'-4", Preferred handsome educated boy. 77400-95314

NRI

Melbourne based Sikh Tonk Kashatriya well educated and affluent businessman family looking educated clean shave boy from well establish family for their beautiful, slim girl, 23 yr, 5'-6", Final Year in B.Pharmacy, working in Hospital. Caste no bar. Ph: +61449940257.

NRI

PQM for Australia based, govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri Girl 72 born young-looking 5'3'' .Currently visiting India. Nkbnama@gmail.com

RAJPUT

Rajasthani Rajput girl (Tanwar), Father businessman, settled Mohali 38 years. 26.3.94, 5'-3", B.Tech. (CS), CCET Chandigarh, employed. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact only Rajput family. 70093-22161.

SAINI

Suitable Match Manglik Delhi based Sikh Saini girl 30/ 5'-4", CA own firm. Contact 82876-27295.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Beautiful Sikh Ravidasia girl, 23.04.1987, 5'-1', Govt. Bank Manager, B.Tech., brother, sister, father Bank Manager. 98034-33847, 98771-14723.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Qualified match for Ad-dharmi/Ravidasia girl, BDS/Certified Clinical Nutritionist, 32, 5'-5", fair complexion, single child. Father retd. Assistant Engineer, mother homemaker. Gotra Heer/Raju. NRI preferred. Whatsapp: 9814052395.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Suitable match for SC Jatav beautiful girl, 5'-4",1985, Working as Manager in PNB Bank, Mohali. Well educated family. 80854-74454, 96506-16188.

SIKH

Match for Ramgarhia Sikh Manglik, Chandigarh based beautiful, Army background family, girl 5'-7"/ 24 years, B.Sc. Master in DCA. Well settled tall boy (cutsurd/ turbaned) preferred. Contact: 98779-38038.

SIKH KHATRI

Match for M.Sc. working in UK Ahluwalia never married girl, 82, 5'-1". Contact: 97793-54144. walia_daljit@yahoo.co.in

WIDOW

Match for Sikh Parjapat issueless widow, 26/5'-2", BBA. Father retired Govt. service. Brother Canada. Mother housewife. Caste no bar. Mob. No. 79739-79914.