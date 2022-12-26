Groom Wanted

BRAHMIN

CL22095485

Suitable matach for Gaur Brahmin girl B.Architect 5'-2", 04.11.96, Jalandhar. Father Gazetted officer. Kundli must. Only whatsapp: 9815972181.

DIVORCEE

CL22097438

Suitable match for Brahmin girl, July 1988, 5'-4", M.Sc. (CS), B.Ed. Jalandhar, issueless divorcee, private teacher. 9814211005.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22095735

Suitable MBBS, MD match for Ad-dharmi MD girl 1987, 5'-5½", divorcee (short term) . Contact: 7973489947, 9814669807.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22097288

PQM for 5'-5", Nov. 91 born, Saini MBBS, PCMS-I girl, Regular Govt job. Decent salary, minor weakness of right forearm. 9814121290.

JAT SIKH

CL22082771

Jat Sikh Sidhu family seeking Canada PR/Citizen professional match for our fair, 5'-3", 1990 born, B.Sc Nursing daughter never married, working as Nursing Officer in Indian Army, Distt. Jalandhar, WhatsApp 94656-27859.

JAT SIKH

CL22094251

Seeking match for daughter, current Law student in United States, 27 years old, 5'-8", v5153r@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22096377

SQM FOR A JATT SIKH, CONVENT EDUCATED GIRL CA PR,5'3",98 BORN,CHEMICAL LABORATORY TECHNICIAN DIPLOMA FROM CANADA FROM US/CANADA WhatsApp 00918146655771

JAT SIKH

CL22097044

Alliance invited for 1990 born, 5-6”, Jatt Sikh girl, M.Sc Nursing, Canada PR, Mohali based family. US, Canada preferred Equally qualified Mohali/ Chandigarh match preferred. Contact: 70877-00549.

JAT SIKH

CL22097186

Alliance invite for USA citizen MBA, 5'-11", 37 year, Jat Sikh girl. Working as Product Manager in USA. Boy should be Engineer or Medical Field, educated with well established Jat Sikh family. Interested people may send their biodata with picture to ravneetsra@hotmail.com or WhatsApp 530-788-2754.

JAT SIKH

CL22097329

Professionally qualified match for beautiful Jat Sikh MBBS, MD girl working in prestigious hospital, 1994, 5 ft 4 in. Contact/whatsapp- 8968700818

JAT SIKH

CL22097364

Khaira family 5?7? fair, slim girl, June 91, CPA,Chartered Accountant by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. WhatsApp-98712-49222

JAT SIKH

CL22097404

PQM/well settled match from respectable Jat Sikh family for Canadian PR convent educated, B.Com., CA from India, CPA Canada, working as Asstt. Manager in Canada life, 5'-5", June 89, pretty, slim, looks younger from urbanised, educated well to do family. Email deesinghg@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22097607

Tricity based Sandhu family seeking educated Jat Sikh match from an affluent family for their daughter, Canada PR, 1997 born, 5’-4”, working in prestigious Company as Administrator. WhatsApp/Call 98030-07300.

JAT SIKH

CL22097617

PQM for Jatt Sikh 27 yrs., 5'-9", MBBS, PCMS-I, Doctor. Send biodata. 94632-32010.

KAMBOJ

CL22096260

Suitable match for Kamboj Sikh smart girl, Manager in MNC England, Nov. 93, 5'-5". Father mother retd. Professor. Jalandhar based well established family. Please whatsapp biodata, photographs. 9417153513.

KHATRI

CL22085828

UK Citizen Khatri Hindu Punjabi parents seeking a match for their UK born Pharmacists daughter, born 81, 5'-3", divorced, issueless, prefer a UK resident/NRI vegetarian slim, fair complexion. purshtommatri9@btinternet.com

KHATRI

CL22095857

Match for non-manglik Punjabi Khatri fair girl, 28.11.97, 11:53 pm, Ghaziabad, 5'-6", BBALLB., working at LG Electronics, Greater Noida. Contact 93133-72773, 98184-88773. priyankasawhney27@gmail.com

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22085364

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri girl, Australia PR, 1993 born, H- 5'-6". Please email your details at kakkaraus@gmail.com or WhatsApp bio data - 97811-97091.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22096730

PQM for Non-manglik fair, slim, smart Arora girl, BDS, MBA, 5'-3", 03.09.1990, Jalandhar, 7:30 pm, working in MNC Gurgaon, package 14 Lac CTC. B.Tech./MBA preferred. Contact No: 8968490130, 8427570909.

MAHAJAN

CL22097577

Suitable match for mahajan girl, 1982 born (B.Tech + MBA) working in MNC. Mob# 9596978787.

MISC

CL22097452

Punjabi Ravidasia girl 1990, 5’-2”, B.Tech, MBA (UK), Gurugram working, 23 LPA, Father Class-I. Caste no bar. Contact: 98149-05289.

MISC

CL22097542

Suitable match for Punjabi Prajapati girl 30.5.1988, 5'-4", B.Com, PGDCA, LLB, WhatsApp: 00447747600510.

NRI

CL22093107

Australian Citizen Hindu Rajput qualified girl 1990, 5'-1". Looking for a suitable match in Melbourne only. Decent family. Contact whatsapp only +61450853949.

NRI

CL22095590

Canadian PR Ad-dharmi beautiful, well educated girl, 29, 5'-5". Father retired Centre Govt. settled Jalandhar. Seeks well settled, qualified, handsome, clean-shaven, slim, Canadian boy preferably from Vancouver. Send biodata with photograph whatsapp: 7986196736.

NRI

CL22095711

Good alliance from working/ settled in UK or NRI status boy for beautiful Aggarwal girl 30, 5'-4", working with MNC in UK from reputed family Ludhiana. WhatsApp 99994-92988 or Call 88001-32988, 93100-72988.

NRI

CL22096119

Suitable match for SC Ravidasia B.Tech girl, 1986 born, 5'-4", presently doing MS in Australia. Preferred Australian TR or PR boy. Caste no bar. Contact: 98155-93882.

NRI

CL22096857

Brahmin Girl, M.Sc., B.Ed., on work permit in Canada, 1992 born, height 5'6" Looking for suitable match, preferably in Ontario Canada. WhatsApp +9170092-28288.

NRI

CL22097527

Canadian preferably Edmonton match for Canadian PR, beautiful Sikh Arora girl, 1993, 5'-7", BBA, employed. 98147-16466.

NRI

CL22097624

PQM (USA based) for beautiful, slim, fair, 34 years, (looks smart & young) 5'-4½", convent educated Khatri Sikh (Green Card holder) girl, M.Sc., (Ph.D.) from Top American university, working in US as a senior Scientist. Preferred USA based Ph.D. or Doctor boy. Only whatsapp pictures and profile 9988995781.

NRI

CL22097636

Sikh Saini girl, 1990, 5'-4", Masters Engineering (Computer) working in Multinational Company Canada. Contact: 7888489767.

NRI

CL22097657

Match for Khatri girl, 89 born, 5'-7", USA citizen. US/Indian, Professionally qualified groom 7087777723.

RAJPUT

CL22097328

Hindu Kashyap Rajput beautiful girl, november 1993, 5.3", B.tech in CSE, Preffered suitable match. Whatsapp: 8437044260

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22093314

Doctor's daughter Dhimaan girl, 5'-5", wheatish complexion, slim, smart, intellectual, 27.2.94, 6.10 am, Jalandhar born, MA (Public Administration), B.Ed. Seeks Sanatan Dharmi Hindu vegetarian, well educated, reputed intellectual family match. General caste can also approach. Mobile: 9888063580. E-mail: ntndhimaan@gmail.com

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22091855

Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh girl, Dec 97, 5'-4" vegetarian. Canada work permit, PR applied, currently in India. Turbaned preferred. 98555-65799.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22096690

Majbi/Balmiki Graduate girl, 5'-3", 1990, Government employee. Looking for Government employee match. Contact: 7009244068, Jalandhar.

SIKH

CL22097653

Match for well qualified Sikh girl, 1991, 5'-7", M.Tech, Ph.D (Pre-submission), working as Govt. Asst. Professor (contact). Preferred Amritsar, turbaned sikh boy. Contact: 98885-85047.