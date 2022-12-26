Groom Wanted

BRAHMIN
CL22095485
Suitable matach for Gaur Brahmin girl B.Architect 5'-2", 04.11.96, Jalandhar. Father Gazetted officer. Kundli must. Only whatsapp: 9815972181.
DIVORCEE
CL22097438
Suitable match for Brahmin girl, July 1988, 5'-4", M.Sc. (CS), B.Ed. Jalandhar, issueless divorcee, private teacher. 9814211005.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22095735
Suitable MBBS, MD match for Ad-dharmi MD girl 1987, 5'-5½", divorcee (short term) . Contact: 7973489947, 9814669807.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22097288
PQM for 5'-5", Nov. 91 born, Saini MBBS, PCMS-I girl, Regular Govt job. Decent salary, minor weakness of right forearm. 9814121290.
JAT SIKH
CL22082771
Jat Sikh Sidhu family seeking Canada PR/Citizen professional match for our fair, 5'-3", 1990 born, B.Sc Nursing daughter never married, working as Nursing Officer in Indian Army, Distt. Jalandhar, WhatsApp 94656-27859.
JAT SIKH
CL22094251
Seeking match for daughter, current Law student in United States, 27 years old, 5'-8", v5153r@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22096377
SQM FOR A JATT SIKH, CONVENT EDUCATED GIRL CA PR,5'3",98 BORN,CHEMICAL LABORATORY TECHNICIAN DIPLOMA FROM CANADA FROM US/CANADA WhatsApp 00918146655771
JAT SIKH
CL22097044
Alliance invited for 1990 born, 5-6”, Jatt Sikh girl, M.Sc Nursing, Canada PR, Mohali based family. US, Canada preferred Equally qualified Mohali/ Chandigarh match preferred. Contact: 70877-00549.
JAT SIKH
CL22097186
Alliance invite for USA citizen MBA, 5'-11", 37 year, Jat Sikh girl. Working as Product Manager in USA. Boy should be Engineer or Medical Field, educated with well established Jat Sikh family. Interested people may send their biodata with picture to ravneetsra@hotmail.com or WhatsApp 530-788-2754.
JAT SIKH
CL22097329
Professionally qualified match for beautiful Jat Sikh MBBS, MD girl working in prestigious hospital, 1994, 5 ft 4 in. Contact/whatsapp- 8968700818
JAT SIKH
CL22097364
Khaira family 5?7? fair, slim girl, June 91, CPA,Chartered Accountant by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. WhatsApp-98712-49222
JAT SIKH
CL22097404
PQM/well settled match from respectable Jat Sikh family for Canadian PR convent educated, B.Com., CA from India, CPA Canada, working as Asstt. Manager in Canada life, 5'-5", June 89, pretty, slim, looks younger from urbanised, educated well to do family. Email deesinghg@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22097607
Tricity based Sandhu family seeking educated Jat Sikh match from an affluent family for their daughter, Canada PR, 1997 born, 5’-4”, working in prestigious Company as Administrator. WhatsApp/Call 98030-07300.
JAT SIKH
CL22097617
PQM for Jatt Sikh 27 yrs., 5'-9", MBBS, PCMS-I, Doctor. Send biodata. 94632-32010.
KAMBOJ
CL22096260
Suitable match for Kamboj Sikh smart girl, Manager in MNC England, Nov. 93, 5'-5". Father mother retd. Professor. Jalandhar based well established family. Please whatsapp biodata, photographs. 9417153513.
KHATRI
CL22085828
UK Citizen Khatri Hindu Punjabi parents seeking a match for their UK born Pharmacists daughter, born 81, 5'-3", divorced, issueless, prefer a UK resident/NRI vegetarian slim, fair complexion. purshtommatri9@btinternet.com
KHATRI
CL22095857
Match for non-manglik Punjabi Khatri fair girl, 28.11.97, 11:53 pm, Ghaziabad, 5'-6", BBALLB., working at LG Electronics, Greater Noida. Contact 93133-72773, 98184-88773. priyankasawhney27@gmail.com
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22085364
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri girl, Australia PR, 1993 born, H- 5'-6". Please email your details at kakkaraus@gmail.com or WhatsApp bio data - 97811-97091.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22096730
PQM for Non-manglik fair, slim, smart Arora girl, BDS, MBA, 5'-3", 03.09.1990, Jalandhar, 7:30 pm, working in MNC Gurgaon, package 14 Lac CTC. B.Tech./MBA preferred. Contact No: 8968490130, 8427570909.
MAHAJAN
CL22097577
Suitable match for mahajan girl, 1982 born (B.Tech + MBA) working in MNC. Mob# 9596978787.
MISC
CL22097452
Punjabi Ravidasia girl 1990, 5’-2”, B.Tech, MBA (UK), Gurugram working, 23 LPA, Father Class-I. Caste no bar. Contact: 98149-05289.
MISC
CL22097542
Suitable match for Punjabi Prajapati girl 30.5.1988, 5'-4", B.Com, PGDCA, LLB, WhatsApp: 00447747600510.
NRI
CL22093107
Australian Citizen Hindu Rajput qualified girl 1990, 5'-1". Looking for a suitable match in Melbourne only. Decent family. Contact whatsapp only +61450853949.
NRI
CL22095590
Canadian PR Ad-dharmi beautiful, well educated girl, 29, 5'-5". Father retired Centre Govt. settled Jalandhar. Seeks well settled, qualified, handsome, clean-shaven, slim, Canadian boy preferably from Vancouver. Send biodata with photograph whatsapp: 7986196736.
NRI
CL22095711
Good alliance from working/ settled in UK or NRI status boy for beautiful Aggarwal girl 30, 5'-4", working with MNC in UK from reputed family Ludhiana. WhatsApp 99994-92988 or Call 88001-32988, 93100-72988.
NRI
CL22096119
Suitable match for SC Ravidasia B.Tech girl, 1986 born, 5'-4", presently doing MS in Australia. Preferred Australian TR or PR boy. Caste no bar. Contact: 98155-93882.
NRI
CL22096857
Brahmin Girl, M.Sc., B.Ed., on work permit in Canada, 1992 born, height 5'6" Looking for suitable match, preferably in Ontario Canada. WhatsApp +9170092-28288.
NRI
CL22097527
Canadian preferably Edmonton match for Canadian PR, beautiful Sikh Arora girl, 1993, 5'-7", BBA, employed. 98147-16466.
NRI
CL22097624
PQM (USA based) for beautiful, slim, fair, 34 years, (looks smart & young) 5'-4½", convent educated Khatri Sikh (Green Card holder) girl, M.Sc., (Ph.D.) from Top American university, working in US as a senior Scientist. Preferred USA based Ph.D. or Doctor boy. Only whatsapp pictures and profile 9988995781.
NRI
CL22097636
Sikh Saini girl, 1990, 5'-4", Masters Engineering (Computer) working in Multinational Company Canada. Contact: 7888489767.
NRI
CL22097657
Match for Khatri girl, 89 born, 5'-7", USA citizen. US/Indian, Professionally qualified groom 7087777723.
RAJPUT
CL22097328
Hindu Kashyap Rajput beautiful girl, november 1993, 5.3", B.tech in CSE, Preffered suitable match. Whatsapp: 8437044260
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22093314
Doctor's daughter Dhimaan girl, 5'-5", wheatish complexion, slim, smart, intellectual, 27.2.94, 6.10 am, Jalandhar born, MA (Public Administration), B.Ed. Seeks Sanatan Dharmi Hindu vegetarian, well educated, reputed intellectual family match. General caste can also approach. Mobile: 9888063580. E-mail: ntndhimaan@gmail.com
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22091855
Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh girl, Dec 97, 5'-4" vegetarian. Canada work permit, PR applied, currently in India. Turbaned preferred. 98555-65799.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22096690
Majbi/Balmiki Graduate girl, 5'-3", 1990, Government employee. Looking for Government employee match. Contact: 7009244068, Jalandhar.
SIKH
CL22097653
Match for well qualified Sikh girl, 1991, 5'-7", M.Tech, Ph.D (Pre-submission), working as Govt. Asst. Professor (contact). Preferred Amritsar, turbaned sikh boy. Contact: 98885-85047.
