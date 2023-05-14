 Groom Wanted : The Tribune India

Groom Wanted

Groom Wanted


AGGARWAL
CL23014932
Manglik/ non-manglik match for Garg gotra Aggarwal girl, B.Tech. (CSE), 5'-7", 30th September, 1996 at 04:20 AM, Chandigarh born, working in MNC at Bangalore, 27 LPA. Father Group 'A' Gazetted officer, Mother Govt. employee. Residence in Chandigarh.  WhatsApp contact no. 95010-25263.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23014382
DM/ MD/ IAS/ IPS/ Cl-1 Officer match for beautiful Sikh Ramgarhia MD-Radio girl, Oct. 1990, 5'-7". Upper caste no bar. Well educated reputed family. 82880-67300. Bureau excuse.

IAS / ALLIED SERVICES
CL23014392
IAS/ IPS/ Judicial Magistrate/ Cl-1 Officer match for beautiful Sikh Ramgarhia MD-Radio girl, Oct. 1990, 5'-7". Upper caste no bar. Well educated status family. 82880-67300. Bureau excuse.

JAT SIKH
CL23013921
Decent match for very beautiful well accomplished, convent educated, highly qualified Jat Sikh girl, respectable A class job, 5'-6", 1985, short marriage, no issue. Boy should be well established from a status family. Tricity preferred. Please send biodata at Email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL23014156
Professional match for B.Tech, MBA, global marketing professional with package of 50 lacs. 5'-7"/1984. Father retired Colonel having urban and rural property. Email: [email protected] Contact: 98887-61502, 99880-04205.

JAT SIKH
CL23014422
Match for Educated Chandigarh based Jat Sikh unmarried BDS girl, March 1986/ 5’-4”, Canada PR, working Health Care Worker.Sikh Upper caste welcome. Divorcee excuse. WhatsApp 81465-48095.

JAT SIKH
CL23015340
Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada, seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 29, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299.

JAT SIKH
CL23015477
Professional, vegetarian match with good family values for beautiful US Citizen, Jat Sikh girl, 39/5'-3", double Masters, good pay package, innocent divorcee, short marriage. WhatsApp: 70877-82001.

JAT SIKH
CL23015499
Medico match for Jatt Sikh girl, August 1992 born, 5'-8", MBBS, pursuing MD Psychiatry (Central Institute of Psychiatry). 94638-36591 Punjab.

JAT SIKH
CL23015699
CPA,Chartered Accountant girl,5?7,June?91, fair slim, from highly reputable Khaira Family, looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. Send photos and Bio data on WhatsApp-98712-49222

JAT SIKH
CL23015747
Wanted suitable match for Jalandhar based Jat Sikh, MA (English), B.Ed., 49, 5'-4", wheatish complexioned, never married woman from Army background family, Post-graduate Teacher in school. Contact: 9815251179, 8847290568.

KHATRI
CL23014473
Match for educated (M.Tech.) Khatri Hindu Manglik girl, 18.01.94, 5'-5", renowned family of Dasuya Punjab. WhatsApp: 98780-03219.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL23015098
SM4 Arora Manglik girl, 25.05.1997, 5'-1", 2:12 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech. (Computer). Preferred Khatri/Arora, Software Engineer boy. 7814586797.

MAHAJAN
CL23015567
Professionally Qualified Match for Mahajan Punjabi Girl 29/5'-3", Gurdaspur, Software Engineer, Gurgaon 28 lacs, (Permanent Work from home). Caste No Bar.Phone-9815410795

MISC
CL23014772
Well educated match for Hindu Parjapati girl 31, 5'-6". Ph.D Wireless, Asstt. Professor. Contact: 9872097710.

NRI
CL23013372
Seeking a well-established Hindu match for an attractive, 167 Cm, slim, never married girl, late forties, NRI, Dental Professional, willing to move to India. Contact: [email protected]

NRI
CL23013328
Seeking Indian/US citizen match for beautiful Khatri girl, 89 born, 5'-7". US Citizen. 70877-77723

NRI
CL23013333
Professionally qualified match for Sikh Arora Canadian (work permit) girl 28, 5'-4". B.Tech. Preferred Canadian/USA settled boy. Contact: 9988001018.

NRI
CL23013531
Wanted groom for Jatt Sikh girl Director of Operations Manager in Multiple Hotel Chains,  settled in USA, Green Card in process, 1986/ 5'-6". Only USA person's Contact- 99881-11822.

NRI
CL23013542
Match for USA citizen Sikh Rajput extremely beautiful slim fair 23 years, 5'-9", MS Computer Science. Looking for a handsome well qualified and well- settled USA Sikh boy 25-28 years with good family values. Please e-mail details at [email protected]

NRI
CL23013557
Seeks smart well settled boy for Canada PR holder, 1993 born, 5'-5", Post Graduate, Adharmi SC, slim, beautiful girl. Father Central Govt. Retired Officer Jalandhar based. (Vancouver based preferred). Send bio-data- 79861-96736.

NRI
CL23014191
Doctor/ Professionally qualified Hindu vegetarian teetotaller match working in USA/ Canada from upper class Business/ Industrialist family for extremely beautiful Hindu Arora July 1997, 5'-5" girl. Working as Doctor in Canada. WhatsApp 93570-07531.

NRI
CL23014399
1986 born, 5’-6”, Ph.D Law, slim, beautiful Jat Sikh girl, issueless divorcee, Australian Citizen, Solicitor, working with Law Firm, good package. Family financially comfortable. +91-98725-26645.

NRI
CL23014883
Wanted well settled boy under 36 years in Canada for Punjabi 33 years old 5'-3" fair beautiful Canada PR divorcee PQ girl (short marriage) affluent family. WhatsApp 93125-00299.

NRI
CL23015437
Reputed Jatt Sikh family seeks match for 87  born, 5’-8” Canadian citizen issueless divorcee girl, Engineer. Working in IT. 93164-21314.

RAJPUT
CL23013569
Suitable match for Kashyap Rajput girl, 5'-3", B.Com., M.B.E., M.Sc.-IT, NIELIT-A, IELTS 6.5 Bands. WhatsApp: 73050-00007, 92176-55332.

RAJPUT
CL23014588
Seeking alliance for our beautiful daughter Rajput, 23.11.1996, 01:15 pm, Jabalpur, 5’-4”, Post Graduate, working Economist Sr. Advisory  in MNC Big4  Gurgaon. Brother Engineer Bits Pilani. Father working as G.M. at MNC. 7743067664, [email protected]

RAJPUT
CL23015608
Beautiful Chauhan Rajput girl 28.02.1995, 07:00 am, Ambala, 5'-3", B.Com, MBA, working MNC Gurugram. Preferred Delhi/ NCR. 90506-03727.

RAJPUT
CL23015663
Rajput girl, 5'-1", 1994, MBA, working HR Mohali. Preference Tricity. 98142-44642.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23014209
Suitable match for Ravidasia beautiful girl 35/ 5'-1'', B.Ed, M.Ed, MA History, Immigration Visa Counselor . 62839-27742, 72068-37505.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23014839
Suitable qualified match for SC Ad-dharmi beautiful girl, BDS Doctor, Certified Clinical Nutritionist, Nov. 1990, 5'-5". Father retired Asstt. Engineer. Contact: 9814052395.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23015671
Suitable match for SC (Surrehra) Canada PR fair complexioned girl, 24.2.1991, 5'-3", B.Tech, M.Tech in Biotechnology. Presently in India. Contact: 9464383473.

SIKH
CL23014896
Professionally qualified match for beautiful Sikh (Saini) 1992, 5'-4", Canadian citizen daughter, B.Com. (Uni)+PG MGMT, Toronto-GTA, (Brampton), (647)988-7854.  Email: [email protected]

SIKH KHATRI
CL23013261
Parents invite alliance for their daughter Sept. 1983 born, 5'-8" tall, Specialty Doctor in USA must relocate pl. sen. full pic/ bio data [email protected]

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23015688
Suitable match for Arora Sikh girl 1992, 5'-1", M.Sc, Ph.D. Upper middle class. Contact 098140-37361.

SIKH LOBANA
CL23015686
Professionally qualified match for Sikh Lubana girl 1988 born, 5'-6". M.Tech, Govt. job IT developer in Canada. Contact: 9988562282.

