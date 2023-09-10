 Groom Wanted : The Tribune India

AGGARWAL
CL23054482
Garg girl, 29 June 1994, 21:30, 5'-4", Kaithal, B.Tech., M.Tech., pursuing Ph.D. (Computer) NIT Kurukshetra. 94164-68065.

BRAHMIN
CL23054126
Looking MD, MS Doctor/ Gazetted Officer Manglik Saraswat Brahmin boy for Doctor girl doing MD Microbiology (Punjab), 5'-4", 30 Nov. 1993. 81468-45778.

BRAHMIN
CL23054511
Professionally qualified unmarried match for 1975, 5'-7", BAMS, Doctor girl. Prefer NRI. 9815087722.

BRAHMIN
CL23055031
Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred tricity. Mobile: 98760-27486.

BRAHMIN
CL23056375
Suitable match for Brahmin girl 03 July 1993, 8:45 p.m., Shimla, 5'-3", M.Tech. (Electronic Communications), doing job in Gurgaon. Contact: 60053-56612, WhatsApp: 75894-80754. Email: [email protected]

BRAHMIN
CL23056381
Suitable match for Brahmin Australian PR girl,5'-4½",July 1993, M.Tech. IT job. Australia settled require. 94641-22671, 98881-98479.

DIVORCEE
CL23056216
Senior Administrative officer in Central / State Government, Educated Businessman or MNC match for beautiful, 5?5? tall, fair, slim, well-cultured, Sikh, Mair-Rajput, issueless divorcee girl. DOB 16-07-1983, 8:20 PM, Jalandhar. Only Reputed family preferred. Whatsapp details at 73070 42424.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23054175
Suitable match for 30 yrs old punjabi girl, 5'3, PHD(CS), working in MNC, Gurgaon, 70 lpa, share details [email protected]

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23054386
MD/DM/MCH for Garg beautiful girl , Sept 1995 , 5'1"" , MD psychiatry, Punjab, status family, very good marriage, Marriage bureau please excuse . 9915134704,

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23054863
Doctor match for Jatt Sikh Sidhu girl Sept. 1986, 5'-9", MBBS, MS-ENT, MHA, own practice in Delhi, affluent family. Contact: 95556-55555.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23054950
Compatible match MBBS Australian Medical Council qualified for MBBS., AMC Part- 1 cleared, 1992, 5'-4", 19:12. 98729-85432.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23055320
Required Medico match for Brahmin BDS girl 5'-1", 30.01.1995, 10:43 am, Amritsar. Contact: 92176-78921.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23055408
Suitable match for Sikh Ramgarhia girl, November 1993, 5'-3", MBBS, MD Pathology, working as SR at reputed hospital in Mohali. +91-96464-98347.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23056511
Required well settle Doctor boy PCMS/ MD/ MS from status family (Hindu/ Arora) for our loving, charming, slim, fair complexioned smart MBBS girl, 1993 born, 5'-3", working as MO in multi super-specialty Hospital and also preparing for NEET PG/ PCMS. Parents are retired Govt. employee. Younger brother is also Doctor. Decent and early marriage. Contact and WhatsApp No. 98148-32527.

JAT SIKH
CL23049271
Seeking match for USA born, Jat Sikh, 30, tall, beautiful, Physician in New York. We are an affluent business family in America. Looking for a well settled groom, Jat Sikh business family or professionals. E-mail biodata and photo to [email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL23054472
SM April 1991 born, 5'-8", Sidhu beautiful cultural girl, M.Tech, B.Ed. Early marriage. 98140-11436.

JAT SIKH
CL23054477
Seeking a suitable professionally qualified Jat Sikh match (working in the UK) for a Jat Sikh girl, Ph.D, University Lecturer (UK), 1988, 5'-5". Call/WhatsApp +91-98881-10444.

JAT SIKH
CL23054986
Canada PR Jatsikh girl 1992, 5'-4", B.Tech. ECE India, M.Eng Canada. Working in IT field. Looking for an educated boy from India/Canada. WhatsApp: 98152-27942, +1-548-333-0299.

JAT SIKH
CL23056079
Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada, seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299.

JAT SIKH
CL23056234
Jatt family, 5'-7½", fair, slim girl, 30, CPA, Chartered Accountant by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom from US/Canada. WhatsApp- 98712-49222.

JAT SIKH
CL23056361
Professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh girl 1993, 5'-3", M.Tech (CSE), working Quality Analyst Mohali. Abroad/ India well settled preferred. 99158-82661.

KAMBOJ
CL23054625
Suitable match for beautiful girl, BE, MBA 1977, 5'-7", 15 LPA. SDO in Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. 94170-01155.

KHATRI
CL23056207
Match for Hindu Khatri girl beautiful B.Tech 29/ 5'-5", working in MNC Gurgaon, Package 25 Lac. Status family Chandigarh. 94652-27637.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL23054174
Compatible match for beautiful Hindu Arora girl, 5'-8",26th January 1995, 04:06 pm, Chandigarh, MBA. Working MNC, Gurgaon. Family well settled in Chandigarh. 96467-40884.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL23054262
Match for convent educated, MBA, Mohali based, cutsurd Sikh Arora girl, 5'-6", 1998, Studying CS Professional. WhatsApp: 76960-71086.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL23054340
Suitable Gursikh match for Sikh Khatri girl, Feb. 1994/5'-5"/ M.Pharma. Working in MNC. WhatsApp/Contact: 98729-98503.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL23056386
Suitable match for Arora manglik girl, 5'-1", 20.10.1995, B.A., working in pvt. bank. Preferred tricity only. 94175-38164, 84370-32844.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL23056444
Professionally qualified match for Khatri beautiful cultured girl, 5'-2", 1st March 1993, 11:12 am, Chandigarh, MCA. Working as Software Developer, Chandigarh. Tricity p-referred. 98154-51566.

MAHAJAN
CL23054375
UK Canadian citizen required for 1971 born unmarried MA, B.Ed, overall 6 bands in IELTS 11 years administrative experience. Contact: 78372-57922.

MANGLIK
CL23054261
Manglik Brahmin girl, 5'-3", 21.05.94, 6:30 p.m. Chandigarh, B.Com., Non-transferable Govt. job in Ambala. Tricity Ambala preferred. 99153-19039.

NRI
CL23054614
Status match required for issueless Jat Sikh divorcee girl age 41 US Citizen in decent federal job, belongs to very high educated family. Father retired Defence Officer. Randhawa/ Jat Sikh welcome. Contact: [email protected] cell:-+919876172797.

NRI
CL23054972
PQM for smart Brahmin girl July 95 5?6? BDS India, dual masters from UNSW. Working as practice manager with corporate healthcare centre in Australia. WhatsApp 9915348700

NRI
CL23055684
Suitable match for India from very beautiful SC girl, 5'-6", 1995, B.Tech. Delhi, Masters IT Australia, Working in Sydney. Educated family. 88519-97137.

NRI
CL23056317
Professionally qualified match for Punjabi Arora beautiful girl, 5'-0", 05.12.1992, 2:48 pm, Chandigarh, B.Tech. Thapar University, Patiala, MS Queen University, Canada. Working as Senior Analyst, Canada. Family well settled at Chandigarh.USA/ Canada/ UK boy preferred. Whatsapp: 88470-29354.

NRI
CL23054465
Looking for a match for Punjabi Brahmin UK born Doctor girl working in Health Services in late thirties 5'-4", fair, beautiful from UK well settled family of professionals. The requirements for desired match are a medical professional who has not been married before with a minimum height of 5'-7". [email protected]

NRI
CL23054504
Wanted Doctor match for Saini Sikh girl, 1989 born, 5'-3", MBBS Doctor, working in Melbourne, PR in Australia. Upper caste welcome. 9815627242.

NRI
CL23054743
Seeking USA based boy for Ramgarhia Sikh Doctor girl, 1994, residency Second year, at Pennsylvania (USA). Caste no bar. +91-81466-44127.

NRI
CL23054992
Sikh Doctor 32, 160, US Citizen, MD with Fellowship, working Newyork City. Contact: +16033069973

NRI
CL23055395
Match for Jat Sikh Girl USA Citizen 31/ 5'7" Master in Business. Email:[email protected]

NRI
CL23055919
Professionally  qualified match for Punjabi Brahmin fair 5'-4", 35 years, B.Tech, MS  Boston USA. Working in USA/ UK/ Canada Preferred. Caste no bar. Send BHP.  6284386129.  Email- [email protected]

NRI
CL23056150
Match for Jatt Sikh vegetarian US citizen girl. Graduation in Business Administration from USA. 5'-1". Born in India in the month of December 1982. Only from California match contact. WhatsApp 98725-06444.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23052576
Match for Canadian PR Ramgarhia Sikh girl, August 1991, 5'-6", B.Com (Hons.), PGDM Banking diploma, MBA Punjab University. +91-77430-17765

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23055024
Suitable match for Dhiman Hindu girl 07/88, 5'-3", done Bachelor of Physiotherapy (P.G.I.M.E.R.) working in Govt Bank as Deputy Manager, Chandigarh. Prefer well educated settled boy in Tricity/ Himachal Pradesh. Mobile: 98724-43454, 99156-10423.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23055415
Match for Hindu Dhiman girl, 5'-6", 26.07.1993, BAMS, CCH, Doctor under NHM, Ambala. 94677-57268.

SAINI
CL23056075
Father is a well-established Sikh Saini businessman of Surat (Gujarat) seeks well settled match for his daughter 25.02.1998, 5'-4", B.Com, MBA (Finance). Girl's Paternal Village Urapar Dist. Nawanshahr, Maternal Village Lasara Dist. Jallandhar. Contact: 9426189283. Higher caste welcome.

SAINI
CL23054678
Match for Saini Sikh girl, Sept 1992, 5'-4", B.Sc. Nursing Officer PGI. Turbaned boy Tricity only. 95922-81022, 98554-88985.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23054912
Qualified match for divorced SC girl, 5'-2", 1984 born, Sr. Manager with nationalized bank. Govt. employee tricity boy preferred. 98761-82088.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23055921
Suitable MD doctor/IPS/IAS for SC MBBS. MD girl, May 1991, 5'-0", Doctor at PGI Chandigarh (Last 2 year), Caste no bar. Contact 8728925269, 9872019481.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23056219
Seeking qualified Doaba based USA/ Canada match for 5'-4'', August 1992, B.Sc Nursing, Ad-dharmi girl, Working as Nursing Officer in PGI, Chandigarh. Father, Mother & younger Sister Punjab Govt. Officer/ Employee, Younger brother settled in USA. 98760-99453.

SIKH
CL23054137
Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh girl, 88 born, 5'-3", M.Sc. (Physics), B.Ed. working regular Mistress in Govt. school. Punjab & Canada preferred. Contact: 9465834531.

SIKH
CL23055633
Suitable match for Sikh Julaha girl B.Sc. nursing 1997, 5'-4", at Ambala, private job in Ambala. Prefer govt. job or NRI. Contact: 90341-28727.

SIKH KHATRI
CL23056271
Gursikh highly educated match for beautiful Sikh girl 26/5'-5", B.Tech. from IIIT Delhi & MS (Comp. Science) from Denmark, working in a reputed organisation. Father Ex IAF Officer, mother Teacher. Whatsapp only 98719-55660.

SIKH LOBANA
CL23056330
Professionally qualified match for Lubana Sikh beautiful girl, 1991 born, 5'-1", B.Tech Software Engineer, package 16 LPA. Preferred Canada/Australia PR or in India (Pb/Chd) IT sector. Caste no bar. Contact: 9876489016.

