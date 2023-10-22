Groom Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23069562

Garg girl 06.04.1993, Panchkula, 5'-5", pursuing Ph.D in Law, UGC NET qualified working Assistant Professor in Chandigarh. Preferred only Civil Judge, Civil Services, IAS, IPS, HCS, PCS. WhatsApp: 94161-83206.

ARORA

CL23070559

Employed match Arora girl, 16.09.1993, 6:36 am, 5'-7", regular Govt. employee, Chandigarh. Manglik/Non Manglik. Whatsapp 94164-89750.

BRAHMIN

CL23070567

Suitable match for beautiful Brahmin girl, 5'-3", 09.11.1993, 10:30 p.m. Chandigarh, Diploma in Interior Designing. Upper caste too welcome. Well educated business boy preferred. Contact: 83600-76099.

BRAHMIN

CL23065060

Punjabi Brahmin girl fair, 30/5'-4",19.08.1993, 1:06 pm living in Ottawa on study visa. CA inter, M.Com., PG diploma (ECE), B.Ed. Elder sister married & settled in Canada. Seeking well settled decent family boy, living in Canada,30 to 32 age preferably. 94172-44625, 98883-55150.

BRAHMIN

CL23067804

Match for Vashisht Manglik girl 22.11.1990, 5:10 am, Chandigarh, 5'-5", M.Com., PG Diploma Journalism, own business. Tricity preferred. Contact 94637-42007.

BRAHMIN

CL23068884

Civil/Judicial/Medico/ Business match required for 1997 born, 5'-4'', Sarswat Brahmin, fair, smart Gazetted officer. Chd/ Mohali/ Pkl preferred. 98148-62838.

BRAHMIN

CL23068990

MPH, teetotaler, 93 born, 5'-6", from Delhi, Canada, Australia only. Whatsapp: 94176-42400.

BRAHMIN

CL23069643

Match for Gaur Brahmin beautiful girl, 5'-2", 23.10.94, 03:16 a.m., place Patiala, M.Sc. Computer Science. Contact: 98140-62951, 98148-62954.

DEFENCE

CL23067933

An Army Officer match for 5’-4", October 1996 born, fair, slim and beautiful, BCA qualified Jatt Sikh girl settled in Mohali. Father is Col . Contact. 9876112040

DIVORCEE

CL23068377

PQ Match for Smart Punjabi Hindu Khatri B.Tech. girl Convent Educated, Working MNC in Germany on Blue Card, Nov. 1988, 5’-1”, Legal Mutual Divorce Issueless. Well settled NRI/ Indian, Upper caste welcome. Send Bio-data, Photographs, WhatsApp 62836-47364

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23069619

Suitable match (Medico/ Engineer/ Officer) for fair, Beautiful, humble, compassionate, cultured, 1991 born, 5'-4" Hindu Khatri MBBS, MD girl, doing her well established Medical practice. Tricity (Chandigarh)/ nearby district (Punjab, Haryana, Himachal) based preferred. WhatsApp: 62807-81563.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23070228

Sikh Doctor US Citizen 33, 160cm, MD with Fellowship working in Newyork City Contact +16033069973

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23070568

MD/MS/MDS/IAS/PCS/Businessman match for beautiful Sikh Ramdasia girl, Oct 1992, 5'-3", MDS (Endodontist), Dental Surgeon in reputed hospital. Kindly send biodata, photo. 8826434533, 8283838870.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23070610

MBBS girl, Medical officer in Chandigarh, 1994 born, 5'-4". Preferred Doctor surrounding Chandigarh or Abroad. Contact: 9530733497.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL23070680

Jat Sikh family seeking Australian boy or Indian Doctor aspiring to go to Australia, for our daughter who is a Doctor (General Surgeon) (India), 5'-5", 1994 born. Brother in Australia. Strictly no marriage bureau. Send biodata and photo on WhatsApp or call on 94177-17726.

JAT SIKH

CL23069036

Compatible match for beautiful well cultured Jat Sikh girl, 5'-5", May 1993 born, M.Sc., currently doing Professional Diploma in Canada, on study visa. NRI Jat Sikh boy preferred. 99910-09277.

JAT SIKH

CL23069701

Required Jat Sikh suitable/ well settled issueless divorcee/ never married match for Slim fair, 1977 born, 5'-5", BDS girl. Whatsapp on: 98640-00091.

JAT SIKH

CL23068319

Professionally qualified unmarried match for 1987, 5'-7" Doctor girl in Canada. +1-6477730892

JAT SIKH

CL23068949

Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-4", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing final year in Electrical Engineering, we are Jat Sikh Radha Soami follower family. only vegetarian Jat Sikh family can contact at [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23068993

Professionally qualified minimum MS turbaned keshdhari teetotaler Jat Sikh match for Canada PR, 5'-5" girl, Dec.1995, MS Computer Science, Simon Fraser University, Canada. Working Data Engineer with Samsung, Vancouver. Whatsapp: 94174-44776.

JAT SIKH

CL23069537

Suitable Jat Sikh teetotaller match for USA J1 Visa holder, Jat Sikh (Sandhu) beautiful girl, June 1992 born, 5'-2", convent educated, B.Com, B.Ed, MA English Ph.D. Pursing. Preferred Doctor/Engineer/Lecturer willing to settle USA. Contact: 9780610201. Marriage bureau excuses. E-mail: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23069871

SM for Canada PR Randhawa Jat Sikh girl, B.Com, Feb. 97 born, 5'-4", working as Assistant Manager in MNC Toronto. Father retired Army officer. 9646535319.

JAT SIKH

CL23070033

Jat Sikh match for Canadian citizen Dhillon girl, Feb 1991, 5’-3½’’, Convent Educated. B Sc. Nutrition and Dietetics PGD (Science) Canada, Diet Technician in Hospital. Father retired Senior Pb. Govt Officer. Mother School teacher (retd). Only brother Canada PR. Mohali based status Malwa family. Call/ Whatsapp: 92166-10036 / 84275-17755. Mail:[email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23070225

Suitable match for Jat sikh fair, slim girl, 1995, 5'-7? MTech(CS), doing PhD(CS),working as Assistant Professor, Gazetted officer's family. 8872447771

JAT SIKH

CL23070234

Chandigarh based Jat Sikh girl, 5'-1", born 1991, M.Tech., working IT Mohali. Preferred tricity. 98148-02154.

JAT SIKH

CL23070267

Well settled US based family seek professional Jatt Sikh match for 1980 born, 5'-5", beautiful, slim, never married, highly educated Canadian citizen daughter, working as a Professor in USA. Please send reent photos and bio-data at: [email protected] or +1-95228-89159.

JAT SIKH

CL23070342

Looking for a Jat Sikh Doctor match for well educated, beautiful USA citizen, 5'-7.5" tall, 28 year old Jat Sikh girl, presently completing Medical College in USA, family well settled in USA. Will only consider Doctor match. Please respond with recent pictures, biodata and phone number via WhatsApp: +1929-308-6116.

JAT SIKH

CL23070511

Seeking a suitable professionally qualified Jat Sikh match (working in the UK) for a Jat Sikh Girl, PhD, University lecturer (UK), 1988, 5' 5''. Call/WhatsApp +91-9888110444.

JAT SIKH

CL23070736

Match for Jat Sikh girl 29, 5'-4". Convent educated, Ph.D English. Father XEN. Contact/Whatsapp: 8558841515.

KHATRI

CL23070269

Chandigarh based Sobti Khatri family, fair, slim girl, 11.08.1993, 8:03 pm, 5'-3", B.A. (LL.B.). Send biodata/Picture. 96534-22568, 98038-00553.

KHATRI

CL23067955

Match for beautiful Khatri girl, 24.05.1991, 10 a.m., birth Amritsar, 5'-4", B.Tech. MBA, working private company Mohali, salary 18000/- PM. Parents retired Gazetted officer. Brother married.Tricity preferred. Presently settled Kharar. Upper caste welcome. Contact 94184-63777.

KHATRI

CL23068426

Match for Khatri girl, 30 Years, 5'-7", MCA, Pvt. Job MNC, Mohali. Tricity preferred. Kundli must. 98886-52139.

KHATRI

CL23070224

Suitable match for Punjabi Hindu Khatri, beautiful, fair girl, 26 years, 5'-3", BE (Chemical Engineering), MNC Gurugram. Contact: 98553-38437.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23069632

Suitable match (Medico/ Engineer/ Officer) for fair, Beautiful, Humble, Compassionate, Cultured, 1991 born, 5'-4" Hindu Khatri MBBS, MD girl, doing her well established Medical practice. Tricity (Chandigarh)/ nearby district (Punjab, Haryana, Himachal) based preferred. WhatsApp: 62807-81563.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23067945

Match for Chandigarh based Convent Educated Hindu Khatri girl 5'-4", 1987, MA Sociology. Only Business family should contact/ WhatsApp 70870-92324.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23068058

Beautiful girl MA, MBA, August 1993, 5'-6", working Standard Chartered Bank Gurugram,15 LPA. 94662-06006.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23068374

Chandigarh, Mohali or Panchkula based match for Arora Khatri girl, 1980 born/ 5'-1'', Graduate, Working as Senior scale Stenographer in Chandigarh Administration. 9876731522.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23068957

SM for non-working Chandigarh educated Hindu Khatri non-manglik girl, 31.08.91, 20:55 Ambala, 5'-3". Family from tricity preferred only. Call: 94179-20060. WhatsApp: 81466-10418.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23070259

PQM for fair, slim & smart Arora girl, 5'-3", 3.1.90, 7.30 pm, Jalandhar, BDS, MBA, working MNC Gurgaon, CTC 16 lakhs. 8427570909, 8968490130.

MANGLIK

CL23069394

Ravidasia Hindu (SC) girl, 02.12.1995, Manglik, 5'-5", B.Tech. Computer Science with MBA in HR. Caste no bar. Preferred IT sector. Mobile: 9417058485.

NRI

CL23065031

Seeking educated professional match for sikh khatri beautiful girl US citizen Oct'84, 5'x5" MS working as finance manager, divorced, no kids. Working boy in US /Canada preferred.W/app +1-913 602 9071

NRI

CL23067743

Saini Sikh girl, 5'-7", 1999 born, BDS. Preferred Canadian/American, medico/ engineer/ well-settled, 98726-30372.

NRI

CL23068011

Canadian parents seeking a compatible match for their beautiful, professionally qualified, MBA (Finance) and PGDCA, 1989 born, 5'-7" tall, Canadian PR daughter. Boy should be Canadian citizen, PR or Canadian work permit will be preferred. Contacts Ph. +1-437-256-5186 & Ph. +1-647-771-4186.

NRI

CL23068815

Seeking a tall suitable match for a Saini Sikh US citizen girl1994 born, height 5'-9". Currently working with the US Department of Defense. Please send your biodata with pictures through WhatsApp at +1407-607-3100 or Email [email protected]

NRI

CL23069230

Match for brahmin girl 1996 5.5” B-tech advance diploma in wireless communication canada PR job in T D bank send profile on whatsapp no 7696004945

NRI

CL23070017

Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR, Sikh Lubana girl, 1988 born, 5'-6". M.Tech, Govt. job IT developer. Contact: 9988562282.

NRI

CL23070197

Seeking match for Canada PR Khatri girl, Jan. 1994 born (never married), 5'-0", MBA, single child, Panchkula settled family. WhatsApp 91606-32747.

NRI

CL23070240

Brahmin Girl, M.Sc., B.Ed., PR Canada, 1992 born, height 5'-6" Looking for suitable match, preferably in Ontario Canada. WhatsApp +9170092-28288.

RAJPUT

CL23069080

Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred tricity. Mobile: 98760-27486.

RAJPUT

CL23069886

Rajput girl 5'-1", 10.7.1994, 10:25 pm, Chandigarh, MBA, LLB, working HR. No dowry. 98142-44642.

RAJPUT

CL23070230

Beautiful Fair Slim Himachali Dadhwal Rajput girl, 5'-3", Sept. 1996 born, M.Sc. (Zoology), B.ed. Only Army officer /Govt,. Officer.Contact:98163-81930.

RAJPUT

CL23070332

Suitable match for Rajput Thakur girl M.Sc. (Physics), B.Ed., 9 Nov. 1993, 4.10 pm, 5'-3", Birth Place Una HP, working as teacher in private school, residence in Naya Nangal. Contact only Rajput Thakur, Mb. No. 62848-32681.

RAJPUT

CL23070400

Doaba Rajput Sikh Minhas Girl 5'6" 9:37 AM June 1991 BTech(ECE), MBA(CANADA) on Work Permit in Canada seeks professional boy in USA/CANADA. 9993626401

RAJPUT

CL23070459

Match for Hindu Rajput Minhas girl, 18.11.1992, 09:32 pm, 163 cms, B.Com, MA (Economics), PGDCA. Working in Central Govt. Other general castes welcome. 97791-32057.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23068491

Seeking suitable match for beautiful, smart USA citizen Ramgarhia girl 28/5'-6", Master in Accounts, working with reputed Company having good salary package. Only USA Citizen/Greencard holder needs to correspond. [email protected] , +1 5107661114.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23070521

Dhiman Divorcee girl 32/5'-5", M.Sc. (IT), I.T. employed. Father Retd. Govt. Officer. Preferred Tricity. Mobile 70879-79527.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23067862

Suitable match for Chandigarh based Himachali Ravidasia, Vegetarian, beautiful, slim Hindu girl, 5'-4''/ 1993, BAMS, MD Ayurveda Gynecology, Preferred Tricity. 94780-23800.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23068680

Match for SC (Ad-dharmi), 1992 born, 5'-5", fair, slim, beautiful, MBBS girl, Medical officer (NHM Punjab). Father retired Principal. Mother Lecturer. Brother sister MBBS. Doaba area, Doctor preferred. Whatsapp: 9417792192.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23069658

Suitable qualified only Himachali settled (Govt job/businessman) match for SC beautiful girl, 31 yrs, 5'-5", B.Tech. Parents Govt job. Caste no bar. Call/whatsapp: 7009211759.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23069793

Suitable match for Mahasha Hindu fair, 22.9.1987 /5'-1'', BAMS Doctor girl. Father Retd. Gazetted Officer, Sister MBBS Doctor married. Simple and Early marriage. 98728-90940.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23069884

Suitable match for Ravidasia (Ad-dharmi) girl, M.Com, 5'-3", August 1993, Govt bank Scale-1 officer. Preferred Govt employee/Officer around Jalandhar. Contact: 9872127785.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23070279

Suitable Officer match for SC Ramdasia Dec. 1992, 5'-6'' girl, M. Arch., Lecturer Chandigarh University. Well educated Chandigarh family. Please send biodata on 95921-77936.

SIKH

CL23067739

Suitable match for Sikh Kashyap Rajput (Mehra) fair girl, DOB 15.03.1995/5'-5", B.Tech. Computer Science, working in Govt. Sector. Contact 94641-65729.

SIKH

CL23068328

Well settled, educated Gursikh match from affluent and status family for beautiful girl 27/ 5’-7”, Psychology Graduate. Working as Golf coach at Chandigarh/ Panchkula Golf Club. Tricity/ nearby preferred. 98969-01282.

SIKH

CL23068929

Match for Ramdasia Sikh girl, B.Sc. Nursing, 5'-4", 1997. Required govt. job or NRI. Mobile No: 90341-28727.

SIKH

CL23070206

Match from United States for a beautiful girl, Canadian citizen, 31, 5'-3'', MS (Computer Science) working as a Manager, Software, Toronto [email protected]

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23070253

Match for slim fair beautiful 1985, 5'-2", MCA (IT), Sikh, NT, ND match. Well settled family at Mohali. Whatsapp: 81460-15629.

SIKH LOBANA

CL23070045

Professionally qualified match for Lubana Sikh beautiful girl, 1991 born, 5'-1", B.Tech Software Engineer. Preferred Abroad or India (Pb/Chd) IT or Govt sector. Caste no bar. Contact: 9876489016.

#Panchkula #University Grant Commission UGC #WhatsApp