Groom Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23069562
Garg girl 06.04.1993, Panchkula, 5'-5", pursuing Ph.D in Law, UGC NET qualified working Assistant Professor in Chandigarh. Preferred only Civil Judge, Civil Services, IAS, IPS, HCS, PCS. WhatsApp: 94161-83206.
ARORA
CL23070559
Employed match Arora girl, 16.09.1993, 6:36 am, 5'-7", regular Govt. employee, Chandigarh. Manglik/Non Manglik. Whatsapp 94164-89750.
BRAHMIN
CL23070567
Suitable match for beautiful Brahmin girl, 5'-3", 09.11.1993, 10:30 p.m. Chandigarh, Diploma in Interior Designing. Upper caste too welcome. Well educated business boy preferred. Contact: 83600-76099.
BRAHMIN
CL23065060
Punjabi Brahmin girl fair, 30/5'-4",19.08.1993, 1:06 pm living in Ottawa on study visa. CA inter, M.Com., PG diploma (ECE), B.Ed. Elder sister married & settled in Canada. Seeking well settled decent family boy, living in Canada,30 to 32 age preferably. 94172-44625, 98883-55150.
BRAHMIN
CL23067804
Match for Vashisht Manglik girl 22.11.1990, 5:10 am, Chandigarh, 5'-5", M.Com., PG Diploma Journalism, own business. Tricity preferred. Contact 94637-42007.
BRAHMIN
CL23068884
Civil/Judicial/Medico/ Business match required for 1997 born, 5'-4'', Sarswat Brahmin, fair, smart Gazetted officer. Chd/ Mohali/ Pkl preferred. 98148-62838.
BRAHMIN
CL23068990
MPH, teetotaler, 93 born, 5'-6", from Delhi, Canada, Australia only. Whatsapp: 94176-42400.
BRAHMIN
CL23069643
Match for Gaur Brahmin beautiful girl, 5'-2", 23.10.94, 03:16 a.m., place Patiala, M.Sc. Computer Science. Contact: 98140-62951, 98148-62954.
DEFENCE
CL23067933
An Army Officer match for 5’-4", October 1996 born, fair, slim and beautiful, BCA qualified Jatt Sikh girl settled in Mohali. Father is Col . Contact. 9876112040
DIVORCEE
CL23068377
PQ Match for Smart Punjabi Hindu Khatri B.Tech. girl Convent Educated, Working MNC in Germany on Blue Card, Nov. 1988, 5’-1”, Legal Mutual Divorce Issueless. Well settled NRI/ Indian, Upper caste welcome. Send Bio-data, Photographs, WhatsApp 62836-47364
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23069619
Suitable match (Medico/ Engineer/ Officer) for fair, Beautiful, humble, compassionate, cultured, 1991 born, 5'-4" Hindu Khatri MBBS, MD girl, doing her well established Medical practice. Tricity (Chandigarh)/ nearby district (Punjab, Haryana, Himachal) based preferred. WhatsApp: 62807-81563.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23070228
Sikh Doctor US Citizen 33, 160cm, MD with Fellowship working in Newyork City Contact +16033069973
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23070568
MD/MS/MDS/IAS/PCS/Businessman match for beautiful Sikh Ramdasia girl, Oct 1992, 5'-3", MDS (Endodontist), Dental Surgeon in reputed hospital. Kindly send biodata, photo. 8826434533, 8283838870.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23070610
MBBS girl, Medical officer in Chandigarh, 1994 born, 5'-4". Preferred Doctor surrounding Chandigarh or Abroad. Contact: 9530733497.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL23070680
Jat Sikh family seeking Australian boy or Indian Doctor aspiring to go to Australia, for our daughter who is a Doctor (General Surgeon) (India), 5'-5", 1994 born. Brother in Australia. Strictly no marriage bureau. Send biodata and photo on WhatsApp or call on 94177-17726.
JAT SIKH
CL23069036
Compatible match for beautiful well cultured Jat Sikh girl, 5'-5", May 1993 born, M.Sc., currently doing Professional Diploma in Canada, on study visa. NRI Jat Sikh boy preferred. 99910-09277.
JAT SIKH
CL23069701
Required Jat Sikh suitable/ well settled issueless divorcee/ never married match for Slim fair, 1977 born, 5'-5", BDS girl. Whatsapp on: 98640-00091.
JAT SIKH
CL23068319
Professionally qualified unmarried match for 1987, 5'-7" Doctor girl in Canada. +1-6477730892
JAT SIKH
CL23068949
Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-4", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing final year in Electrical Engineering, we are Jat Sikh Radha Soami follower family. only vegetarian Jat Sikh family can contact at [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23068993
Professionally qualified minimum MS turbaned keshdhari teetotaler Jat Sikh match for Canada PR, 5'-5" girl, Dec.1995, MS Computer Science, Simon Fraser University, Canada. Working Data Engineer with Samsung, Vancouver. Whatsapp: 94174-44776.
JAT SIKH
CL23069537
Suitable Jat Sikh teetotaller match for USA J1 Visa holder, Jat Sikh (Sandhu) beautiful girl, June 1992 born, 5'-2", convent educated, B.Com, B.Ed, MA English Ph.D. Pursing. Preferred Doctor/Engineer/Lecturer willing to settle USA. Contact: 9780610201. Marriage bureau excuses. E-mail: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23069871
SM for Canada PR Randhawa Jat Sikh girl, B.Com, Feb. 97 born, 5'-4", working as Assistant Manager in MNC Toronto. Father retired Army officer. 9646535319.
JAT SIKH
CL23070033
Jat Sikh match for Canadian citizen Dhillon girl, Feb 1991, 5’-3½’’, Convent Educated. B Sc. Nutrition and Dietetics PGD (Science) Canada, Diet Technician in Hospital. Father retired Senior Pb. Govt Officer. Mother School teacher (retd). Only brother Canada PR. Mohali based status Malwa family. Call/ Whatsapp: 92166-10036 / 84275-17755. Mail:[email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23070225
Suitable match for Jat sikh fair, slim girl, 1995, 5'-7? MTech(CS), doing PhD(CS),working as Assistant Professor, Gazetted officer's family. 8872447771
JAT SIKH
CL23070234
Chandigarh based Jat Sikh girl, 5'-1", born 1991, M.Tech., working IT Mohali. Preferred tricity. 98148-02154.
JAT SIKH
CL23070267
Well settled US based family seek professional Jatt Sikh match for 1980 born, 5'-5", beautiful, slim, never married, highly educated Canadian citizen daughter, working as a Professor in USA. Please send reent photos and bio-data at: [email protected] or +1-95228-89159.
JAT SIKH
CL23070342
Looking for a Jat Sikh Doctor match for well educated, beautiful USA citizen, 5'-7.5" tall, 28 year old Jat Sikh girl, presently completing Medical College in USA, family well settled in USA. Will only consider Doctor match. Please respond with recent pictures, biodata and phone number via WhatsApp: +1929-308-6116.
JAT SIKH
CL23070511
Seeking a suitable professionally qualified Jat Sikh match (working in the UK) for a Jat Sikh Girl, PhD, University lecturer (UK), 1988, 5' 5''. Call/WhatsApp +91-9888110444.
JAT SIKH
CL23070736
Match for Jat Sikh girl 29, 5'-4". Convent educated, Ph.D English. Father XEN. Contact/Whatsapp: 8558841515.
KHATRI
CL23070269
Chandigarh based Sobti Khatri family, fair, slim girl, 11.08.1993, 8:03 pm, 5'-3", B.A. (LL.B.). Send biodata/Picture. 96534-22568, 98038-00553.
KHATRI
CL23067955
Match for beautiful Khatri girl, 24.05.1991, 10 a.m., birth Amritsar, 5'-4", B.Tech. MBA, working private company Mohali, salary 18000/- PM. Parents retired Gazetted officer. Brother married.Tricity preferred. Presently settled Kharar. Upper caste welcome. Contact 94184-63777.
KHATRI
CL23068426
Match for Khatri girl, 30 Years, 5'-7", MCA, Pvt. Job MNC, Mohali. Tricity preferred. Kundli must. 98886-52139.
KHATRI
CL23070224
Suitable match for Punjabi Hindu Khatri, beautiful, fair girl, 26 years, 5'-3", BE (Chemical Engineering), MNC Gurugram. Contact: 98553-38437.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23069632
Suitable match (Medico/ Engineer/ Officer) for fair, Beautiful, Humble, Compassionate, Cultured, 1991 born, 5'-4" Hindu Khatri MBBS, MD girl, doing her well established Medical practice. Tricity (Chandigarh)/ nearby district (Punjab, Haryana, Himachal) based preferred. WhatsApp: 62807-81563.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23067945
Match for Chandigarh based Convent Educated Hindu Khatri girl 5'-4", 1987, MA Sociology. Only Business family should contact/ WhatsApp 70870-92324.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23068058
Beautiful girl MA, MBA, August 1993, 5'-6", working Standard Chartered Bank Gurugram,15 LPA. 94662-06006.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23068374
Chandigarh, Mohali or Panchkula based match for Arora Khatri girl, 1980 born/ 5'-1'', Graduate, Working as Senior scale Stenographer in Chandigarh Administration. 9876731522.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23068957
SM for non-working Chandigarh educated Hindu Khatri non-manglik girl, 31.08.91, 20:55 Ambala, 5'-3". Family from tricity preferred only. Call: 94179-20060. WhatsApp: 81466-10418.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23070259
PQM for fair, slim & smart Arora girl, 5'-3", 3.1.90, 7.30 pm, Jalandhar, BDS, MBA, working MNC Gurgaon, CTC 16 lakhs. 8427570909, 8968490130.
MANGLIK
CL23069394
Ravidasia Hindu (SC) girl, 02.12.1995, Manglik, 5'-5", B.Tech. Computer Science with MBA in HR. Caste no bar. Preferred IT sector. Mobile: 9417058485.
NRI
CL23065031
Seeking educated professional match for sikh khatri beautiful girl US citizen Oct'84, 5'x5" MS working as finance manager, divorced, no kids. Working boy in US /Canada preferred.W/app +1-913 602 9071
NRI
CL23067743
Saini Sikh girl, 5'-7", 1999 born, BDS. Preferred Canadian/American, medico/ engineer/ well-settled, 98726-30372.
NRI
CL23068011
Canadian parents seeking a compatible match for their beautiful, professionally qualified, MBA (Finance) and PGDCA, 1989 born, 5'-7" tall, Canadian PR daughter. Boy should be Canadian citizen, PR or Canadian work permit will be preferred. Contacts Ph. +1-437-256-5186 & Ph. +1-647-771-4186.
NRI
CL23068815
Seeking a tall suitable match for a Saini Sikh US citizen girl1994 born, height 5'-9". Currently working with the US Department of Defense. Please send your biodata with pictures through WhatsApp at +1407-607-3100 or Email [email protected]
NRI
CL23069230
Match for brahmin girl 1996 5.5” B-tech advance diploma in wireless communication canada PR job in T D bank send profile on whatsapp no 7696004945
NRI
CL23070017
Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR, Sikh Lubana girl, 1988 born, 5'-6". M.Tech, Govt. job IT developer. Contact: 9988562282.
NRI
CL23070197
Seeking match for Canada PR Khatri girl, Jan. 1994 born (never married), 5'-0", MBA, single child, Panchkula settled family. WhatsApp 91606-32747.
NRI
CL23070240
Brahmin Girl, M.Sc., B.Ed., PR Canada, 1992 born, height 5'-6" Looking for suitable match, preferably in Ontario Canada. WhatsApp +9170092-28288.
RAJPUT
CL23069080
Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred tricity. Mobile: 98760-27486.
RAJPUT
CL23069886
Rajput girl 5'-1", 10.7.1994, 10:25 pm, Chandigarh, MBA, LLB, working HR. No dowry. 98142-44642.
RAJPUT
CL23070230
Beautiful Fair Slim Himachali Dadhwal Rajput girl, 5'-3", Sept. 1996 born, M.Sc. (Zoology), B.ed. Only Army officer /Govt,. Officer.Contact:98163-81930.
RAJPUT
CL23070332
Suitable match for Rajput Thakur girl M.Sc. (Physics), B.Ed., 9 Nov. 1993, 4.10 pm, 5'-3", Birth Place Una HP, working as teacher in private school, residence in Naya Nangal. Contact only Rajput Thakur, Mb. No. 62848-32681.
RAJPUT
CL23070400
Doaba Rajput Sikh Minhas Girl 5'6" 9:37 AM June 1991 BTech(ECE), MBA(CANADA) on Work Permit in Canada seeks professional boy in USA/CANADA. 9993626401
RAJPUT
CL23070459
Match for Hindu Rajput Minhas girl, 18.11.1992, 09:32 pm, 163 cms, B.Com, MA (Economics), PGDCA. Working in Central Govt. Other general castes welcome. 97791-32057.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23068491
Seeking suitable match for beautiful, smart USA citizen Ramgarhia girl 28/5'-6", Master in Accounts, working with reputed Company having good salary package. Only USA Citizen/Greencard holder needs to correspond. [email protected] , +1 5107661114.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23070521
Dhiman Divorcee girl 32/5'-5", M.Sc. (IT), I.T. employed. Father Retd. Govt. Officer. Preferred Tricity. Mobile 70879-79527.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23067862
Suitable match for Chandigarh based Himachali Ravidasia, Vegetarian, beautiful, slim Hindu girl, 5'-4''/ 1993, BAMS, MD Ayurveda Gynecology, Preferred Tricity. 94780-23800.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23068680
Match for SC (Ad-dharmi), 1992 born, 5'-5", fair, slim, beautiful, MBBS girl, Medical officer (NHM Punjab). Father retired Principal. Mother Lecturer. Brother sister MBBS. Doaba area, Doctor preferred. Whatsapp: 9417792192.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23069658
Suitable qualified only Himachali settled (Govt job/businessman) match for SC beautiful girl, 31 yrs, 5'-5", B.Tech. Parents Govt job. Caste no bar. Call/whatsapp: 7009211759.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23069793
Suitable match for Mahasha Hindu fair, 22.9.1987 /5'-1'', BAMS Doctor girl. Father Retd. Gazetted Officer, Sister MBBS Doctor married. Simple and Early marriage. 98728-90940.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23069884
Suitable match for Ravidasia (Ad-dharmi) girl, M.Com, 5'-3", August 1993, Govt bank Scale-1 officer. Preferred Govt employee/Officer around Jalandhar. Contact: 9872127785.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23070279
Suitable Officer match for SC Ramdasia Dec. 1992, 5'-6'' girl, M. Arch., Lecturer Chandigarh University. Well educated Chandigarh family. Please send biodata on 95921-77936.
SIKH
CL23067739
Suitable match for Sikh Kashyap Rajput (Mehra) fair girl, DOB 15.03.1995/5'-5", B.Tech. Computer Science, working in Govt. Sector. Contact 94641-65729.
SIKH
CL23068328
Well settled, educated Gursikh match from affluent and status family for beautiful girl 27/ 5’-7”, Psychology Graduate. Working as Golf coach at Chandigarh/ Panchkula Golf Club. Tricity/ nearby preferred. 98969-01282.
SIKH
CL23068929
Match for Ramdasia Sikh girl, B.Sc. Nursing, 5'-4", 1997. Required govt. job or NRI. Mobile No: 90341-28727.
SIKH
CL23070206
Match from United States for a beautiful girl, Canadian citizen, 31, 5'-3'', MS (Computer Science) working as a Manager, Software, Toronto [email protected]
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23070253
Match for slim fair beautiful 1985, 5'-2", MCA (IT), Sikh, NT, ND match. Well settled family at Mohali. Whatsapp: 81460-15629.
SIKH LOBANA
CL23070045
Professionally qualified match for Lubana Sikh beautiful girl, 1991 born, 5'-1", B.Tech Software Engineer. Preferred Abroad or India (Pb/Chd) IT or Govt sector. Caste no bar. Contact: 9876489016.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Aid trickles into besieged Gaza as UN chief urges Israel to avoid ‘collective punishment’
20 trucks allowed, workers say it can’t address unprecedente...
Gaganyaan : ISRO aces safety test for its 1st human space flight
Simulates abort situation for crew module
Congress, BJP bank on old warhorses in Rajasthan
Gehlot, Raje, Pilot to defend traditional turfs
US, UK back Trudeau over expulsion of envoys
Accuse India of violating 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomat...
Punjab Govt cancels 39 illegal private bus permits
25 of these are of firms earlier owned by Badals