Groom Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL24025759
Medico/ Civil Services match for Chandigarh based Aggarwal girl, 30/5'-5½", MBBS, MD (Psychiatry), doing job as Psychiatrist. Contact 73763-08600.
AGGARWAL
CL24026696
Only America (preferably California) settled Doctor/ Engineer/ CA for Aggarwal girl doing Podiatry Medicine degree from California. 11.11.1986, 8.40 PM, 5’-3”, Bhatinda. Upper caste no bar. 8054500550.
BRAHMIN
CL24026686
Match from India/ abroad for very beautiful never married, September 1981 born girl, looks much younger, M.Sc. (IT), MBA having more than 15 years working experience. Father Retd. Senior Class-I officer. Early marriage. Upper caste welcome. Send biodata and latest photograph at WhatsApp 88475-49155 and 98882-57579.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24023805
Medico or Civil Servant match for MDS working in PGI slim beautiful 5'-5", 93. 98156-52464.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24026666
Professionally qualified medico/non-medico, non-trimmer/non-drinker vegetarian Sikh match for unmarried Ramdasia Sikh girl, 1984, 5'-5"½, BDS, MDS, Medical Officer (Punjab govt.) Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 97792-00393. (Marriage bureaus please excuse).
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24026994
Match for Hindu SC Ramdasia MBBS girl, Oct 93 born, 5'-4", PLAB 2 clear (UK) exam seeks Mohali Chandigarh or UK based MBBS MD/MS boy. 63860-36716, 94641-21589.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24027622
DM/ MCH/ MD/ MS match for Hindu Punjabi Arora girl slim, fair, 5'-1", Oct. 1995, MD & DNB Radiodiagnosis. Upper caste welcome. MB excuse. 98050-02515.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24027634
SM4 Beautiful Ramgarhia Sikh girl, 1990, 5'-7", M.D. Radiology, 2nd year. Upper caste welcome. Marriage bureau excuse. 98152-46408.
JAT SIKH
CL24025973
Educated Jat Sikh boy professional/ businessman status match for slim beautiful cultured highly educated Jat Sikh girl Feb. 1997 born/ 5'-2", living in Toronto Canada on work permit. Preferred NRl (PR/ Citizen) or well-settled in India. Contact 98977-01007.
JAT SIKH
CL24019480
Suitable match equally qualified Doctor preferred for Jatt Sikh Sandhu beautiful girl, Nov. 1995 born, 5'-2½", doing MS (ENT) Final year. Doaba/upper caste preferred. Send biodata with photograph whatsapp: 9041103971.
JAT SIKH
CL24023204
NRI parents well settled in Europe Sweden are seeking handsome, tall, good looking boy between age 30-34 years, well qualified preferably Doctor Engineer from Jatt Sikh family for their beautiful daughter, 32 years, 5'-5", MBA, doing business in jewelry diamond sector. Contact: 8968918940, Whatsapp: +46769484960.
JAT SIKH
CL24025656
Seeking a well educated, family oriented Jatt Sikh groom for our tall 5'-7" and beautiful 28 yo daughter working as a registered Chartered Accountant (CPA, CA) in Toronto. Parents Govt. employees and well settled in Canada. Older sister married and Doctor in USA. Enquiries from USA/Canada only. Please contact through WhatsApp at +1 (647)-618-3865.
JAT SIKH
CL24025659
Match for Canada PR, slim, beautiful Jat Sikh girl, 26, 5'-7", B.Com (Hons.), diploma Business Administration (Canada), Administrative Assistant in Finance Company at Calgary. Elder brother also in Calgary. Mohali settled family. 94631-87318.
JAT SIKH
CL24026495
Jat Sikh Chohan 1991 born, Height 5'-4". Convent educated, Graduated from Delhi University. Working as Sr. Manager in Govt Bank, posted near Mohali. Upper caste no bar. Contact No. 94120-06464/ 70177-71021.
JAT SIKH
CL24027033
Professionally qualified Jatt Sikh (preferably non-drinker) match for B.Tech., MBA, slim, fair, 5'-7", 1997 born, Canada PR (Fedral) girl. Respectable family. Send complete details on Whatsapp: 94173-18173. Marriage bureau excuse.
JAT SIKH
CL24027535
Jat Sikh girl 1994/ 5'-8", convent educated, BDS Graduate. Belongs to an influential family. NRIs please excuse. 91155-00305.
JAT SIKH
CL24027542
Suitable match for Jat Sikh girl, 1991, 5'-8", M.Tech, working logistics. 98140-11436.
KHATRI
CL24027032
SMF unmarried, 1984, fair, beautiful, 5'-2", MBA, convent schooling. Caste no bar. 9872850443.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24026259
SM4 beautiful, Anshik Manglik, Punjabi Arora girl 5'-3", 20.8.1994, 1:45 pm, Nagpur Maharashtra, presently working in reputed Corporate at Mumbai, as AVP, can move to major cities. Family well-settled in Chandigarh. Bureau/ Businessman/ NRI's excuse. Contact or WhatsApp: 84276-47874.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24027608
Match for B.Tech. CSE Khatri girl, Aug. 1991, 5'-4" fair slim, Manager MNC Gurugram, pkg. 32 LPA. Legally divorced, short stay, no issue. Reputed family settled in Chandigarh. Contact: 98140-12436.
NRI
CL24018382
Qualified match for Sikh never married, 1982 born, 5'-4", fair, Australian educated and citizen girl, working in very senior position. Family professional and well settled in Australia. Email: [email protected]
NRI
CL24025856
Match for Jat Sikh girl, 1986 born, 5'-6", slim, beautiful, Ph.D in Law, working with reputed law firm Sydney. Good package. Australian Citizen. Issueless divorcee. Family settled in Mohali. Financially very comfortable. 9872526645.
NRI
CL24025950
Well-settled PR boy for beautiful Canada PR Hindu Ramdasia girl 5 feet, 10.1.98, 1.47 am, caste no bar, currently in India. 94172-11136.
NRI
CL24026128
Professionally qualified match for Mair Rajput, unmarried, 85, 5', MS, Canada PR, Software Engineer. US/Canada preferred. 9915949434. E-mail: [email protected]
NRI
CL24026465
Jatt Sikh Gill beautiful girl, 1994 born, 5'-5", Resident Doctor in Malbourne Australia required qualified Doctor, Engineer or Business professional having Australian PR from good gentle family. Preferred Jat Sikh boy. Contact: 97215-23230, 97804-49030.
NRI
CL24026656
Professionally qualified match for Sikh tonk-kashtriya, beautiful, smart girl, 39 years, unmarried, looks younger, 5'3". B.tech (ECE) from India, MBA, (USA), working in reputed IT company in USA, for the last more than 10 years, handsome package, green card under process, educated family, sister settled in Canada, brother in USA, upper caste welcome, please contact:- +919417199243. Email:[email protected]
NRI
CL24027310
Saraswat Brahmin beautiful girl 38 years, 5'-5", Canadian citizen, Federal Govt employee, divorced after short marriage. Looking for Canadian citizen/PR, teetotaler, employed/business groom. Brahmin families preferred others welcome. Share profile on WhatsApp +917428182218, +1 4164710516.
NRI
CL24027434
Wanted suitable NRI match for Brahmin Kaushal 2nd, July 1998, 22:45 pm, Jalandhar born, 5'-5", girl. Pure vegetarian, Diploma in Business Administration on work-permit in Canada. Contact: 95010-26826.
NRI
CL24027469
Doaba Sikh Rajput Minhas girl 5'-6", 9:37 a.m., June 1991, B.Tech. (ECE), MBA (Canada) on work permit in Canada, seeks well educated professional boy in Canada/ USA. 99881-84669, 99936-26401.
NRI
CL24027790
Qualified Canadian PR match for Punjabi Saraswat/ Bairagi Brahmin beautiful girl, Dec. 1992, 5'-7", M.Sc Nursing India, B.Sc. Public Health Canadian Univ, got RN License recently, healthcare Ontario, waiting for CoPR, upper caste welcome, send pics, bio-data 94633-58661.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24026353
Professionally qualified Sikh match for educated, beautiful, slim, March 1996/5'-2", M.Com., B.Ed., working girl. Whatsapp details: 97884-57988.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24026682
Chandigarh based family. Looking suitable match for Himachali Dhiman Manglik girl, 92 born, 5’-2”. Convent educated, B.Tech., Post Graduate from Canada. Canadian PR, working in reputed IT Company. Boy settled in Canada, PR or work visa need apply only. Contact/Send details on WhatsApp 62831-15877.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24027732
Educated, well settled match for Sikh Ramgarhia girl, 1987 born, 5'-5", Ph.D English, Punjab Govt. Professor at Amritsar. Mohali/Chandigarh or Amritsar preferred. 9888771776.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24025651
Seeking match for 1991 born, Ramdasia Sikh girl, 5'-4", well educated, Teacher, Work Visa NZ. Auckland boys preferred. Contact: 81468-67722, +64 20 4061 4140
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24025708
IAS, IPS, IFS, Allied Services, MD/ MS match for beautiful, slim SC (MDS) girl 5'-4", Jan 1996, fair, submissive, Sober, Brought up as per family value norms. Parents very Senior Govt. Officers, Brother IRS. No Phone calls and Marriage Bureau excuse Forward detailed biodata and Whatsapp at 76963-97477, 94179-31024.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24027778
Ad-dharmi girl 85, 5'-3", B.Tech, MBA, Project Engineer Chandigarh , holding visitor visa. Need NRI only. +91-70094-46997.
SIKH
CL24026475
Brahmin Sikh girl, 5'-3", 04.12.1980, M.Com., fair complexion, Govt. job, prefer service class in Tricity. Only unmarried boys. Contact: 79732-57905.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL24026364
Teetotaller match for Sikh Tonk-kashtriya girl, 82 born, 5'-3". B.Com, PGDCA, working. Caste no bar. Ph: 9814385599. Email: [email protected]
