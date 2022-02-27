Grooms Wanted

CL21110616

Professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh born, 5'-6", MD girl, doing Fellowship in USA. Well settled and educated family. Contact with bio-data and pictures at ajrm1222@gmail.com

CL21112609

Educated NRI Khatri Sikh family, looking for a professionally qualified, preferably clean shaven match from an educated family either permanently settled abroad or willing to settle In Europe for an educated (M.Sc) and cultured 5'-6",1990 born NRI girl (EU citizen )working in an MNC as a manager. Caste no bar. Mobile-00436769409065

CL21113176

Suitable match for well educated beautiful Jat Sikh, Canadian PR girl, 5'-0", 29.10.1991, M.Sc.(Fashion Designing). Preferred PR boy. Contact: 98155-02425.

CL21113211

Match for issueless inncently divorced Punjabi Khatri 1985 Ambala born girl, B.Tech., Bangalore employed 20 lakhs, 5'-5". Upper caste welcome. Bureau excuse. WhatsApp 85718-77457.

CL21113215

Equalant match for 34 years, 5'-7", Josan girl serving as Major in Indian Army. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 94633-91971.

CL21113277

Singla Manglik girl, 06.07.93, 11AM, Bathinda, 5'-1", NET qualified, Pursuing PhD in Maths seeking well qualified boy from educated, respected family. Please send bio-data and recent pictures at WhatsApp +917814884765 or call at +919417168900.

CL21113329

Well settled, employed match for issueless Hindu Khatri girl divorced after 1½ month, 5'-8". 16.06.1990, working as a Pvt. Nurse Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. Upper caste no bar. 78375-25813, 84274-27076.

CL21113332

Cultured, educated Jat Sikh family seeks match for their beautiful daughter Oct.1987 born, 5'8", MBA. Working in Corporate Sector. Looking for suitable smart, tall, well educated, professionally qualified boy from upper caste status family. Send bio-data with photos on Whatsapp 98961-12074.

CL21113396

Suitable match for Kanojia beautiful girl 30/5'-6", B.Sc., (Medical). Tricity preferred. Contact 78370-50494.

CL21113419

Suitable match for beautiful well educated Canadian Jat Sikh girl, 1994, 5'-4", B.Sec. Medical Physics (Ryerson), currently working with Ontario Government. Prefer Canada/ USA. +16474060991 WhatsApp.

CL21113445

Match for 90 born, 5'-5", beautiful Jat Sikh US citizen girl, MD USA, Residency USA, currently pursuing Fellowship. Well-versed in Indian, American cultures. Brother Engineer. Parents well educated and settled in USA. Seeking a tall, handsome match, preferably a Doctor in USA, from respectable Jat Sikh family. Please respond with bio-data and photograph at amparsingh2021@gmail.com

CL21113497

Qualified well settled match for Beautiful Lubana Sikh girl 28 yrs./ 5'-5'', B.Tech, Pb. Govt. job (Mohali), Tricity preferred. Contact 99885-13281.

CL21113559

Well cultured Saini girl, 5'-6", 1987, doing PhD. Inspector, Punjab Police.Equal match preferred. 98555-25613.

CL21113633

Wanted suitable Doctor match from USA only for Jat Sikh Doctor girl, US citizen, age 31 yrs, height 175 cms. Starting Gastroenterology fellowship from highly educated family. Whatsapp details on 9915735744. E-mail: bobby796@outlook.com

CL21113638

Beautiful slim Rajput girl, 5’-1”, 1992, MA English, doing Clinical Psychological, applied Canada PR. Preferred educated Canada PR boy from tricity. Marriage bureaus please excuse. 84276-02665, 94171-51918.

CL21113643

SM4 Pathanina girl, Pathankot, 4.9.1988, 12.40 pm, 5'-2", M.Tech (IT), MBA, working in company Chandigarh. M: 9988152935, 9530647477.

CL21113651

Hindu Khatri Manglik girl, 1995 born, 5'-6", BDS. Canadian work permit, Govt job Nova Scotia. Preference Canadian PR or work permit. Contact: 9876924101.

CL21113673

Suitable match for BDS, MHA Jat Sikh girl of Mohali, Nov. 1988 born, 172 cms, working in reputed hospital. Contact: 98762-26242

CL21113804

Himachali Widow Sharma girl 1986/ 5'-4", BA, PGDCA, M.Sc. IT, Working on DC rate, living 7 year old girl. Upper cast no bar. Job/ Businessman, Tricity Chandigarh, Himachali preferred. Early simple marriage. 83604-41698.

CL21113850

Match for divorced Brahmin girl, January 1984, 5’-4”, B.Tech Civil, working in Dubai. Contact: 84273-12619

CL21113991

Well settled upper middle class match for Kalia (Bhardwaj) Manglik smart homely girl 14.09.1994, 4:04 a.m., Height: 5'-4", M.Com., B.Ed., belongs to Una (HP), Birth Place SNP (Haryana). Contact after matching kundli. Himachali/ Punjabi Brahman Preferred Near Chandigarh. Mobile- 98130-65544. Brokers excused.

CL21114045

Jat Gursikh girl, 5'-9", 1987, educated working, Canadian PR, entire family settled Canada. Perfect blend of modern and traditional values. Seeks respectful turbaned boy. 0016047159055. raipur1105@gmail.com

CL21114087

Suitable match for beautiful, smart, slim, Ramdasia Sikh girl, convent educated, B.Tech., MBA, Jan. 1988, 5’-3”, HDFC Bank employed. Father retired officer, mother LIC Officer. Caste no bar. Contact: 098963-34847, 99922-20216.

CL21114108

Suitable qualified match for US citizen, Dec. 1984, 5'-5", Ravidasia Sikh beautiful never married girl, Doctorate in Medicine, whole family US citizen. Preferred USA/Canada. Contact: 9814490816, +1-773-993-1194.

CL21114140

Well established Jat Sikh parents seek professionally qualified cleanshaven match (Doctor preferred) for their slim beautiful Doctor (MD) daughter, 30/ 5'-7", done Internal Medicine Residency and doing fellowship in Canada. weddoc5@gmail.com

CL21114289

Suitable match for Canadian PR Khatri beautiful girl, 24 May 1993, 2:06 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-2", B.Tech. Visiting India soon. Preferred boy from Vancouver (Canada). Contact: 9463554310.

CL21114353

Brahmin girl 5'-4", 30yr., B.Tech, MBA, Assistant Manager in Govt. Bank. Prefered groom Govt. officer/manager vegetarian, non-smoker, teetotaller, dowry seekers excuse. Contact: 97805-75948.

CL21114365

Match from US or Canada for beautiful, Canadian citizen girl, 30 years, 5'-3", working as an Engineering Manager in Toronto. Caste no bar. preetsingh6547@gmail.com

CL21114524

Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, Govt. service (contract basis), Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 95010-20885.

CL21114570

Well settled match for Nov. 1986 born, Himachali Khatri MBA smart girl 5'-4", Senior Manager Nationalised Bank Chandigarh. WhatsApp biodata, recent pictures. 98167-53541.

CL21114601

PQM willing to relocate for Australia based, Govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri girl 72 born good young-looking 5'-3''. Visiting India. bestmatch1@yahoo.com

CL21114616

Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh Post Graduate beautiful Canada PR girl, 28 years, 5'-8". Well educated family. Younger brother and sister also in Canada. Boy on work permit or PR in Canada preferred. Contact 89684-88255.

CL21114696

Professionally qualified match for Ramgarhia girl 1986 born, 5'-1". IT Professional Software Engineer, working MNC Gurgaon. Jalandhar based family. Bureau excuse. Contact: 9878079715.

CL21114782

Qualified match for manglik Arora CA girl 19.12.1989, 5'.1", 08:00 am, Ambala. Vegetarian family. Working MNC Gurgoan. 94667-15917.

CL21114853

Ramdasia Sikh girl 27 year, 5'-4" height doing Govt. job as Science Teacher in Mohali since 2018. Prefered match from Mohali, Chd, Panchkula, Zirakpur. Contact- 78886-32963.

CL21114978

Suitable Match of Canada PR/ Citizen required for Brahmin girl B.Tech, MBA, working in Canada on PR 5'-6", 22.12.1989, 5.37 pm, Chandigarh. Contact with complete Biodata. 98884-81301, sharmafamily5068@gmail.com

CL21114985

Medico match, preferably Chandigarh Tricity, for fair, beautiful Mittal girl BDS, MDS, Periodontist, 01.03.1992, 10:02 am, Ambala Cantt, 5'-6½". Mobile 98135-78241.

CL21115001

Well established UK based Kamboj Sikh family seeking Doctor/Engineer match for their beautiful daughter, Manager IT sector, Nov. 93, 5'-4½". Please contact: 6284139821.

CL21115080

Suitable match for Brahmin beautiful girl, 27, 5'-1", CA, job MNC. Preference IT company. Contact: 8872467744.

CL21115201

Chaudhary 38 years Himachali girl, MBA, 5'-3", seeking teetotaler match. Tricity NCR preferred. 8872668444.

CL21115231

Suitable match for beautiful, 5'-4", slim, smart, Brahmin girl with high family values, 11.08.90, 6.00 am Talwara, MA, B.Ed. working Govt contractual post. NRI or well settled from surrounding preferred. Contact 99888-83990, 76966-75715.

CL21115246

Landlord Jat Sikh family seeks suitable match for beautiful girl, 1990 born, 5'-4", Pb. Govt Teacher. Preferred teetotaler, well placed Govt employee from Doaba. Contact: 9855119825, 9915571488.

CL21115502

SM4 Hindu Jat girl, 16-08-1983, 6AM, Abohar, 5'-6", Govt Teacher in Mohali. Salary 9 Lac PA. Upper caste no bar. 98714-20027.

CL21115504

Government Ayurvedic Medical Officer BAMS, 1990/ 5'-7", Sikh Kashyap Rajput girl, Caste no bar. Preference Chandigarh, Mohali. 98882-39833, 88377-89717.

CL21115529

PQM from Jat Sikh family, clean shaven, green card holder/ settled abroad, high profile, tall, intelligent boy for a beautiful, smart, cultured UN experienced/ visa holder, MBA, 26, 5'-7", daughter of highly educated Indian based family of relatives settled abroad. Contact: 89992-32288, 74149-63064. Email: raajcheema99@gmail.com

CL21115539

Chartered Accountant, pursuing CPA, 5'-7", June 91, fair, slim, from highly reputable Khaira family, looking for highly educated, well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/ Canada. Send photos and biodata on WhatsApp-98712-49222.

CL21115540

Match for Manglik/Non-Manglik Kashyap Rajput girl, 1.11.1989, 11:20 pm, Chandigarh, 5'-3", Graduate. Service boy settled in Tricity preferred. 96464-02831.

CL21115563

Jatt Sikh Sidhu 5'-3", fair, July 90, vegetarian, B.Sc Nursing, working in Indian Army as Nursing Officer, Distt Jalandhar. Seeking Canada PR/ Citizen educated Jatt Sikh non-smoker/ drinker match. WhatsApp 94656-27895.

CL21115636

Professional Jatsikh match for beautiful girl, working Software Developer USA GC initiated Nov 1985, 5'-3". Please share biodata with pictures pqm1911@gmail.com 76278-48684.

CL21115722

PQM for Garg CA girl, non- Manglik, born July 1995, working in Big 4 CA firm in Bangalore, fair, 5'-2". Family based in Ludhiana. Preferred teetotaller, vegetarian boy. Contact: 99147-28035. Marriage bureaus please excuse.

CL21115730

Gaur Brahmin girl fair beautiful 33/ 5'-4", M.Sc. Maths, B.Ed. HTET CTET Haryana Government permanent job. Short divorcee issueless. WhatsApp: 98966-38102.

CL21115759

Well educated professional match for a beautiful Canadian citizen Jat Sikh girl 1982 born, 5'-6", professionally doing well in Toronto. Profile with photos WhatsApp +9198201-91280/ jencan82@yahoo.com

CL21115786

Chandigarh based high status business family, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl 5'-5", July 1990, working in US based Company at very Senior Level. Only high class family may contact 98724-14454.

CL21115788

Professionally qualified Brahmin teetotaller match for girl B.Tech, 32, divorcee, well settled in Australia, seeks only Australian PR/ citizen, height above, 5'-8", unmarried/ divorcee send photo, biodata. 00614222-50899, 00614013-18736.

CL21115896

Suitable match for Chandigarh based Saraswat Brahmin girl (Upmanyu Gotra) 21.04.1992, 18:02 (Ambala), 5'-3", M.A. Psychology MBA. Affluent family. Father Central Govt. Class-1 officer. Brother Doctor settled USA. Match from USA/ Canada preferred. Upper caste welcome. 94178-70085. jellyhello4@gmail.com

CL21115946

Match for Punjabi Brahmin Manglik girl, working in a Govt. Bank as an Ass. Manager, 28.08.1992, 10:44 pm, P.O.B: Patiala. Contact: 70872-30575.

CL21116028

Match for Chaudhary Keshtriya (Ghirth) BAMS girl, 1986, 5'-3" working as Community Health officer Govt. job. 9463636989 9463683637.

CL21116033

Suitable match for Brahmin fair looking vegetarian girl 5’-4”/ 16 -03-1989, 11:04am Chandigarh MFA, B.ED Master of fine Arts working in convent school, Package 5.50 Lac. Tricity Preferred. Parents Govt. Officers Retd. Contact- 9463691713