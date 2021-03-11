Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22016019
Match for slim, fair, beautiful 5'-5", 1977, Aggarwal girl M.Sc. (Botany), B.Ed., Diploma E-Commerce, working Govt. School, reputed business family. Brother, Bhabhi Doctors. 99883-33234, 98155-50124. rsingladr@gmail.com
AGGARWAL
CL22021156
Match for beautiful Kansal girl, Aug. 3, 1994, 02:01 p.m. Yamunanagar, 5’-3”, M.Com. (Pbi. University, Patiala), International Business Management, Canada. Presently working in Canada. Family settled Patiala. 98555-25860, 82197-40898.
BRAHMIN
CL22005308
Suitable match for beautiful unmarried Brahmin girl, MBBS, MD, October 1983, 5'-7", Doctor working in Ludhiana/ Chandigarh. WhatsApp: 15105658164.
BRAHMIN
CL22018743
Match for Gaur Brahmin beautiful girl 03.02.1991, 06:45 am, Ambala, 5'-2", M.Com, B.Ed, CTET, qualified. Preferred Ambala, Yamunanagar. 99962-29797.
BRAHMIN
CL22018756
Divorced female Brahmin, DoB 13.01.87, Time 18:10 hrs, Jalandhar, height 5'-6", issueless, well educated, serving. Required educated match in or around Jalandhar only. Caste no bar. Contact: 8968865840, 9815806630.
BRAHMIN
CL22018919
Seeking suitable match for Chandigarh business family for our Saraswat Brahmin fair, slim, beautiful daughter Nov 1993/5'-2", convent educated, M.A. (English). Tricity family preferred. 98140-08917.
BRAHMIN
CL22019303
Suitable vegan match for Canadian PR Hindu Brahmin girl, 1993, 5'-7", B.Com., MBA. Caste no bar. Send biodata with Photograph. WhatsApp 82838-23191, 98156-83038.
BRAHMIN
CL22020735
Match for slightly manglik Hindu Sharma girl, 5'-3", 18.01.1992, MDS (Prosthodontist & Implantologist), Chandigarh, running own clinic. Medico/ Non-Medico tricity preferred. 94642-62322.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22019350
Preferably Medico or highly package equi status match for Jat Sikh beautiful girl, 27, 5'-1", MBBS, pursuing Masters of Public Health in Australia (Sydney). AMC first paper clear. 99155-09651, 98775-65836.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22020466
PQM for Jat Sikh, Mann, beautiful Doctor girl, 5'-7", 6.2.96, MD Radiology, 1st year. Father: Advocate, good rural and urban property. Mother: Principal. Brother: MBBS (Internship). 94163-10098, 97792-90028.
IAS/ALLIED SERVICES
CL22020847
IAS/ IPS/ Civil Services/ professionally qualified match from status family for a good looking, 25 years,153 cm, MBBS girl. Parents senior IAS/ IRS officers. Contact/ whatsapp: 76966-92068. Email: blissbliss4444@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL21118982
US based Doctor, extremely beautiful, Jatt Sikh girl, 36, 5'-6", innocently divorced, looking for Doctor, Engineer or well established businessman (age 34- 42) from a respectable Jatt Sikh fam, US based or Canada (open to move to US). Respond with biodata and pics docmatri11@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22010805
Suitable match for professionally qualified Jatt Sikh beautiful, slim girl U.S. citizen born in Oct. '87 and height 5'-6". She graduated with Masters in Public Health, Biostatistics. Currently she is working as Quantiative Research Analyst with well-renowned hospital research institution in Northern California. We are well settled family in the U.S. for the past 35 years. Please contact with biodata and recent pictures: matrimonialus22@gmail.com or WhatsApp at (530) 218-5948. Marriage bureau excuse us.
JAT SIKH
CL22012683
Jatt Sikh Sidhu girl 5'-3" fair, July 90, B.Sc Nursing, working in Indian Army as Nursing Officer, Distt Jalandhar. Seeking Canada/ USA/ Australia PR/ Citizen, educated Jatt Sikh non-smoker match. WhatsApp 94656-27895.
JAT SIKH
CL22015500
Suitable Doctor match for Jat Sikh beautiful daughter MBBS, 1986, USA born. Father USA Senior Scientist. WhatsApp: 510-650-2845.
JAT SIKH
CL22016305
Professionally qualified match for beautiful Jat Sikh girl, EU citizen by birth, 28 yrs, 5'-09", LLM and working in International Legal Firm. Respond with biodata & pics. k_simran36@yahoo.com
JAT SIKH
CL22018824
Jatt Sikh girl 1992/5'2", B.Ed, M.Ed. Preferred Govt. employee/ USA based. WhatsApp: 9915316901
JAT SIKH
CL22018931
Match for beautiful Jat Sikh Girl, 1994, well built 5'7" MBA on work permit in Canada after completing Post Graduation, younger brother doing Post Graduation in Canada, whatsapp full details at 7355806597
JAT SIKH
CL22018940
Canadian PR well educated Jatt Sikh Aulakh girl 1995, 5'-4", looking Canadian boy otherwise seeking professionally qualified, well educated match, Preferred Amritsar, Tarn Taran. 70874-59939
JAT SIKH
CL22020830
Manglik Jat Sikh girl 20 August 1986, Working in MNC 30 Lakh Package (CTC), B.Tech. 5'-3", having 10 Year Tourist Visa of USA and Canada. Whatsapp Bio-data @ 93090-00003.
JAT SIKH
CL22020832
Well educated & qualified match for good looking Jat Sikh girl June?91 born, 5'-7", Chartered Accountant girl, pursuing CPA.Prefer professionals already settled in US/Canada. Please respond with photos and biodata at WhatsApp-98712-49222
JAT SIKH
CL22020968
Suitable match for Jattsikh Mahar MBBS girl, 27 year, 5'-1", UG from Russia, Internship from GMSH 16 (Chandigarh). Seeks MD/ MBBS Doctor PR boy only. (Bureau excuse). 89082-66000.
KHATRI
CL22019109
Sood Khatri fair girl, 18.11.1984, Ropar, 12:35 am, 5’-4”, MA English, B.Ed, private school teacher at Kullu. Divorcee/ Bureau excuse. Upper caste too welcome. Suitable bachelors may contact: 98156-19518, 85809-33687.
KHATRI
CL22019337
Wanted suitable match for Punjabi Khatri Bhatia girl, 25.06.1988 born, 5:30 am, 5'-3", convent educated, ICWA (Inter), belongs to business family. Working with Government Sector Bank in Chandigarh. Marriage bureau please excuse. chandigarh9909@gmail.com
KHATRI
CL22020837
Suitable match for Khatri beautiful girl, 5'-4", 9.8.94, 11:53 pm, Jalandhar, B.Com, MA. 7009848527.
MISC
CL22020240
Mathur beautiful girl, 29/5'-4" MCA IT MNC employed Chandigarh. Preferred tricity sub caste no bar. M- 93160-43820. mathurgk7@gmail.com
NRI
CL22015601
Suitable match from well educated status family for Kamboj Sikh girl, Nov. 93, 5'-5", Manager in top MNC London. Preferred vegetarian, non-drinker, Doctor/Engineer. 6284139821.
NRI
CL22018978
Professional match from USA/Canada for 84 born Hindu Khatri/Arora Punjabi beautiful Canadian PR girl, 5'-3", never married, MD (Gynae), Registered Sonographer in Canada. Whatsapp: 9417113114.
NRI
CL22018986
Canadian, never married, Brahmin girl, slim, 36 yrs, 5'-5". Govt. service, well settled. Ph. 78148-70053.
NRI
CL22019185
Kashyap Rajput Seeking suitable match for NRI girl based in Oman, born 1990,height 5'-4",B.Com. Father retired from Air India, 2 brothers settled Abroad. Preferably NRI or PR holder. boy.Contact: 80544-68514, Email:amriksinghb7253@gmail.com
NRI
CL22019345
UK based Medico match for Saraswat Brahmin MBBS beautiful slim girl, December 94 born, 5'-3", doing job NHS Hospital UK. WhatsApp: 92163-61493.
NRI
CL22019356
SM4 beautiful, slim Ravidasia non-manglik girl, 5'-5½", 1986, Master in IT from Australia. Permanent employee as Engineer in reputed MNC, Melbourne. Both elder brothers Engineers married well settled in Australia. Boy should be settled or willing to settle in Australia. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 99888-27720.
NRI
CL22020021
SM for beautiful Punjabi girl 30, 5'5", Currently working in Germany. Boy working in Germany/Europe preferred. Contact 6280474492
NRI
CL22020981
Well qualified Brahmin, teetotaller match for girl, B.Tech., 1989, 5'-5", divorcee, working in Sydney. Please send photo, biodata. 0061422250899.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22019047
Clean Shaven PQM for self employed in start up consulting firm, 1984, 5'-6", B.Tech- MBA Ramgarhia girl. Upper caste no bar. Call/Whatsapp: 8283057081, write.to.maninder@gmail.com
SAINI
CL22019956
Match for HIndu Saini girl, Feb. 86, 5'-4", C.A., MPA from Australia. Australia Citizen. Mangyan/ Longia gotra. 0172-4731836, 98767-72306. tejbir1626@gmail.com
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22019619
Professionally qualified match for SC Ad-dharmi American citizen girl, 1993, 5'-2", B.Com, MBA, Jalandhar based family. Contact: 9877415570. E-mail: godwill4411@gmail.com
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22020185
Educated, well settled match for Passi girl B.Tech, 1991, 5'-4", Assistant manager Nationalized Bank. Contact 88148-79533.
SIKH
CL22018972
Suitable match for beautiful, smart, slim Ramdasia (Weaver Julaha) Sikh girl, Convent educated, B.Tech MBA, Jan 1988, 5’-3”, HDFC bank employed. Father retired officer, mother LIC officer. Contact 098963-34847, 99922-20216
SIKH
CL22019287
Suitable qualified match for Ramdasia Sikh (Weaver) girl, 34/5'-4", B.Sc., B.Ed., M.A., M.Ed., PSTET, CTET qualified, presently working as Senior Research fellow in University. Phone 76965-73060.
SIKH
CL22020650
Match from US, Canada for a beautiful girl, Sikh Canadian citizen 30, 5'-3'', MS (CS) working as a Senior Manager in Toronto. panesar1010@gmail.com
SIKH KHATRI
CL22020079
Match for smart convent educated Khatri Sikh girl, 5'-3",October 1991. MBA from reputed B.School. Shortly moving Canada on PR. Salaried upper middle class family. Parents having good net worth. Whatsapp details: 98105-87597.
