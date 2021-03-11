Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22016019

Match for slim, fair, beautiful 5'-5", 1977, Aggarwal girl M.Sc. (Botany), B.Ed., Diploma E-Commerce, working Govt. School, reputed business family. Brother, Bhabhi Doctors. 99883-33234, 98155-50124. rsingladr@gmail.com

AGGARWAL

CL22021156

Match for beautiful Kansal girl, Aug. 3, 1994, 02:01 p.m. Yamunanagar, 5’-3”, M.Com. (Pbi. University, Patiala), International Business Management, Canada. Presently working in Canada. Family settled Patiala. 98555-25860, 82197-40898.

BRAHMIN

CL22005308

Suitable match for beautiful unmarried Brahmin girl, MBBS, MD, October 1983, 5'-7", Doctor working in Ludhiana/ Chandigarh. WhatsApp: 15105658164.

BRAHMIN

CL22018743

Match for Gaur Brahmin beautiful girl 03.02.1991, 06:45 am, Ambala, 5'-2", M.Com, B.Ed, CTET, qualified. Preferred Ambala, Yamunanagar. 99962-29797.

BRAHMIN

CL22018756

Divorced female Brahmin, DoB 13.01.87, Time 18:10 hrs, Jalandhar, height 5'-6", issueless, well educated, serving. Required educated match in or around Jalandhar only. Caste no bar. Contact: 8968865840, 9815806630.

BRAHMIN

CL22018919

Seeking suitable match for Chandigarh business family for our Saraswat Brahmin fair, slim, beautiful daughter Nov 1993/5'-2", convent educated, M.A. (English). Tricity family preferred. 98140-08917.

BRAHMIN

CL22019303

Suitable vegan match for Canadian PR Hindu Brahmin girl, 1993, 5'-7", B.Com., MBA. Caste no bar. Send biodata with Photograph. WhatsApp 82838-23191, 98156-83038.

BRAHMIN

CL22020735

Match for slightly manglik Hindu Sharma girl, 5'-3", 18.01.1992, MDS (Prosthodontist & Implantologist), Chandigarh, running own clinic. Medico/ Non-Medico tricity preferred. 94642-62322.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22019350

Preferably Medico or highly package equi status match for Jat Sikh beautiful girl, 27, 5'-1", MBBS, pursuing Masters of Public Health in Australia (Sydney). AMC first paper clear. 99155-09651, 98775-65836.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22020466

PQM for Jat Sikh, Mann, beautiful Doctor girl, 5'-7", 6.2.96, MD Radiology, 1st year. Father: Advocate, good rural and urban property. Mother: Principal. Brother: MBBS (Internship). 94163-10098, 97792-90028.

IAS/ALLIED SERVICES

CL22020847

IAS/ IPS/ Civil Services/ professionally qualified match from status family for a good looking, 25 years,153 cm, MBBS girl. Parents senior IAS/ IRS officers. Contact/ whatsapp: 76966-92068. Email: blissbliss4444@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL21118982

US based Doctor, extremely beautiful, Jatt Sikh girl, 36, 5'-6", innocently divorced, looking for Doctor, Engineer or well established businessman (age 34- 42) from a respectable Jatt Sikh fam, US based or Canada (open to move to US). Respond with biodata and pics docmatri11@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22010805

Suitable match for professionally qualified Jatt Sikh beautiful, slim girl U.S. citizen born in Oct. '87 and height 5'-6". She graduated with Masters in Public Health, Biostatistics. Currently she is working as Quantiative Research Analyst with well-renowned hospital research institution in Northern California. We are well settled family in the U.S. for the past 35 years. Please contact with biodata and recent pictures: matrimonialus22@gmail.com or WhatsApp at (530) 218-5948. Marriage bureau excuse us.

JAT SIKH

CL22012683

Jatt Sikh Sidhu girl 5'-3" fair, July 90, B.Sc Nursing, working in Indian Army as Nursing Officer, Distt Jalandhar. Seeking Canada/ USA/ Australia PR/ Citizen, educated Jatt Sikh non-smoker match. WhatsApp 94656-27895.

JAT SIKH

CL22015500

Suitable Doctor match for Jat Sikh beautiful daughter MBBS, 1986, USA born. Father USA Senior Scientist. WhatsApp: 510-650-2845.

JAT SIKH

CL22016305

Professionally qualified match for beautiful Jat Sikh girl, EU citizen by birth, 28 yrs, 5'-09", LLM and working in International Legal Firm. Respond with biodata & pics. k_simran36@yahoo.com

JAT SIKH

CL22018824

Jatt Sikh girl 1992/5'2", B.Ed, M.Ed. Preferred Govt. employee/ USA based. WhatsApp: 9915316901

JAT SIKH

CL22018931

Match for beautiful Jat Sikh Girl, 1994, well built 5'7" MBA on work permit in Canada after completing Post Graduation, younger brother doing Post Graduation in Canada, whatsapp full details at 7355806597

JAT SIKH

CL22018940

Canadian PR well educated Jatt Sikh Aulakh girl 1995, 5'-4", looking Canadian boy otherwise seeking professionally qualified, well educated match, Preferred Amritsar, Tarn Taran. 70874-59939

JAT SIKH

CL22020830

Manglik Jat Sikh girl 20 August 1986, Working in MNC 30 Lakh Package (CTC), B.Tech. 5'-3", having 10 Year Tourist Visa of USA and Canada. Whatsapp Bio-data @ 93090-00003.

JAT SIKH

CL22020832

Well educated & qualified match for good looking Jat Sikh girl June?91 born, 5'-7", Chartered Accountant girl, pursuing CPA.Prefer professionals already settled in US/Canada. Please respond with photos and biodata at WhatsApp-98712-49222

JAT SIKH

CL22020968

Suitable match for Jattsikh Mahar MBBS girl, 27 year, 5'-1", UG from Russia, Internship from GMSH 16 (Chandigarh). Seeks MD/ MBBS Doctor PR boy only. (Bureau excuse). 89082-66000.

KHATRI

CL22019109

Sood Khatri fair girl, 18.11.1984, Ropar, 12:35 am, 5’-4”, MA English, B.Ed, private school teacher at Kullu. Divorcee/ Bureau excuse. Upper caste too welcome. Suitable bachelors may contact: 98156-19518, 85809-33687.

KHATRI

CL22019337

Wanted suitable match for Punjabi Khatri Bhatia girl, 25.06.1988 born, 5:30 am, 5'-3", convent educated, ICWA (Inter), belongs to business family. Working with Government Sector Bank in Chandigarh. Marriage bureau please excuse. chandigarh9909@gmail.com

KHATRI

CL22020837

Suitable match for Khatri beautiful girl, 5'-4", 9.8.94, 11:53 pm, Jalandhar, B.Com, MA. 7009848527.

MISC

CL22020240

Mathur beautiful girl, 29/5'-4" MCA IT MNC employed Chandigarh. Preferred tricity sub caste no bar. M- 93160-43820. mathurgk7@gmail.com

NRI

CL22015601

Suitable match from well educated status family for Kamboj Sikh girl, Nov. 93, 5'-5", Manager in top MNC London. Preferred vegetarian, non-drinker, Doctor/Engineer. 6284139821.

NRI

CL22018978

Professional match from USA/Canada for 84 born Hindu Khatri/Arora Punjabi beautiful Canadian PR girl, 5'-3", never married, MD (Gynae), Registered Sonographer in Canada. Whatsapp: 9417113114.

NRI

CL22018986

Canadian, never married, Brahmin girl, slim, 36 yrs, 5'-5". Govt. service, well settled. Ph. 78148-70053.

NRI

CL22019185

Kashyap Rajput Seeking suitable match for NRI girl based in Oman, born 1990,height 5'-4",B.Com. Father retired from Air India, 2 brothers settled Abroad. Preferably NRI or PR holder. boy.Contact: 80544-68514, Email:amriksinghb7253@gmail.com

NRI

CL22019345

UK based Medico match for Saraswat Brahmin MBBS beautiful slim girl, December 94 born, 5'-3", doing job NHS Hospital UK. WhatsApp: 92163-61493.

NRI

CL22019356

SM4 beautiful, slim Ravidasia non-manglik girl, 5'-5½", 1986, Master in IT from Australia. Permanent employee as Engineer in reputed MNC, Melbourne. Both elder brothers Engineers married well settled in Australia. Boy should be settled or willing to settle in Australia. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 99888-27720.

NRI

CL22020021

SM for beautiful Punjabi girl 30, 5'5", Currently working in Germany. Boy working in Germany/Europe preferred. Contact 6280474492

NRI

CL22020981

Well qualified Brahmin, teetotaller match for girl, B.Tech., 1989, 5'-5", divorcee, working in Sydney. Please send photo, biodata. 0061422250899.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22019047

Clean Shaven PQM for self employed in start up consulting firm, 1984, 5'-6", B.Tech- MBA Ramgarhia girl. Upper caste no bar. Call/Whatsapp: 8283057081, write.to.maninder@gmail.com

SAINI

CL22019956

Match for HIndu Saini girl, Feb. 86, 5'-4", C.A., MPA from Australia. Australia Citizen. Mangyan/ Longia gotra. 0172-4731836, 98767-72306. tejbir1626@gmail.com

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22019619

Professionally qualified match for SC Ad-dharmi American citizen girl, 1993, 5'-2", B.Com, MBA, Jalandhar based family. Contact: 9877415570. E-mail: godwill4411@gmail.com

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22020185

Educated, well settled match for Passi girl B.Tech, 1991, 5'-4", Assistant manager Nationalized Bank. Contact 88148-79533.

SIKH

CL22018972

Suitable match for beautiful, smart, slim Ramdasia (Weaver Julaha) Sikh girl, Convent educated, B.Tech MBA, Jan 1988, 5’-3”, HDFC bank employed. Father retired officer, mother LIC officer. Contact 098963-34847, 99922-20216

SIKH

CL22019287

Suitable qualified match for Ramdasia Sikh (Weaver) girl, 34/5'-4", B.Sc., B.Ed., M.A., M.Ed., PSTET, CTET qualified, presently working as Senior Research fellow in University. Phone 76965-73060.

SIKH

CL22020650

Match from US, Canada for a beautiful girl, Sikh Canadian citizen 30, 5'-3'', MS (CS) working as a Senior Manager in Toronto. panesar1010@gmail.com

SIKH KHATRI

CL22020079

Match for smart convent educated Khatri Sikh girl, 5'-3",October 1991. MBA from reputed B.School. Shortly moving Canada on PR. Salaried upper middle class family. Parents having good net worth. Whatsapp details: 98105-87597.