Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
Suitable match from Tricity for beautiful, fair Singla girl, 5'-1½", 1987, M.Tech., Permanent Punjab Govt. job. Chandigarh based educated status family. Send biodata and Photo. Whatsapp 96464-37353
AGGARWAL
Businessman or Serviceman match for Bathinda based Beautiful, slim, Aggarwal girl 1995, 5'5", MTech (CSE), B.Ed., WhatsApp 9356207174
BENGALI
Seeking well settled alliance preferably from business family for beautiful, Bengali twin sisters, brought up in Chandigarh, 26.06.1994, 5'-4", 06:00 pm & 5'-2", 06:04 pm, Paschim Midnapur (West Bengal), MA Economics, Professional Bakery Chef, running home bakery, younger-Masters in Business Economics working in a social media company. Chandigarh settled Bengali (Mahishya) reputed businessman family. Non Bengalis/ other caste considerable. Contact: 82848-54506.
BRAHMIN
Suitable match for beautiful unmarried Brahmin girl, MBBS, MD, October 1983, 5'-7", Doctor working in Ludhiana/ Chandigarh. WhatsApp: 15105658164.
BRAHMIN
USA Citizen Brahmin girl Sept. 93, 5'-2", Nutritionist Dietitian (CSR) USA, required well educated boy from reputed family having H1B visa of USA. Contact India Mob. 98770-87667, USA: 707-366-9300, 707-742-0653.
BRAHMIN
Match for very beautiful Brahmin unmarried girl. 1976/ 5'-2" HCS (Judge). Upper caste welcome. 97817-81524. sanjeevats@yahoo.com
DEFENCE
Defence Officer/ Gazetted Officer match for beautiful Saini girl 05.03.1994, 5'-3", Army Captain. Contact 97174-00415.
DIVORCEE
Suitable match for Hindu girl, issueless legally separated, M.Com, MBA, Govt bank officer, 39, 5'-1", working Tricity. Vegetarian family. Whatsapp: 9646025481.
DIVORCEE
Suitable match for issueless divorce Saini Sikh girl, Nov.1990, 5'-4", Probationary officer in govt bank, Jatt Sikh, Khatri Sikh preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. 99145-01097, 98144-61087.
DIVORCEE
Match for Legally divorced issueless Khatri girl, 88 born, 5'-4", MBA, Bank Manager, Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. 98148-84137.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
Suitable match for Dental Surgeon (BDS) height 5'-3'', 08th Nov. 1990, very fair, already practising, Father Medical practitioner, Brother Medical Officer Civil Hospital, Mother house wife, Caste no bar. Phone/ WhatsApp 94644-97166.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
Match for beautiful Khatri/ Arora MBBS, MPH, HCMS Officer, 1984, 5'-5", Regular doctor. 95413-61363.
JAT SIKH
Suitable match for professionally qualified Jatt Sikh beautiful, slim girl U.S. citizen born in Oct. '87 and height 5'-6". She graduated with Masters in Public Health, Biostatistics. Currently she is working as Quantiative Research Analyst with well-renowned hospital research institution in Northern California. We are well settled family in the U.S. for the past 35 years. Please contact with biodata and recent pictures: matrimonialus22@gmail.com or WhatsApp at (530) 218-5948. Marriage bureau excuse us.
JAT SIKH
Jatt Sikh Sidhu girl 5'-3" fair, July 90, B.Sc Nursing, working in Indian Army as Nursing Officer, Distt Jalandhar. Seeking Canada/ USA/ Australia PR/ Citizen, educated Jatt Sikh non-smoker match. WhatsApp 94656-27895.
JAT SIKH
Suitable Doctor match for Jat Sikh beautiful daughter MBBS, 1986, USA born. Father USA Senior Scientist. WhatsApp: 510-650-2845.
JAT SIKH
82/5'-4", Convent Postgraduate Patiala educated, regular Teacher, American Immigration under process, landlord officer family. Email: usa1500@yahoo.com , WhatsApp: 1-916-559-0846, Mobile: 90231-96723.
JAT SIKH
Compatible status well settled qualified Jat Sikh tall clean shaven NCR match for smart, beautiful, 5'-6"/83 born, B.Com., LL.M., working as Corporate Lawyer in MNC. Highly package. Well known family. Send biodata & Photo on Whatsapp 98963-57055.
JAT SIKH
Professionally qualified well settled (Cut surd/Clean shaven) match for beautiful convent educated M.Pharma girl, 13 Dec 87, 5’-4½”, working MNC, 12 Lacs. Please respond with details/photo at WhatsApp only 98767-16867
JAT SIKH
Professionally qualified well settled (Cut surd/Clean shaven) match for beautiful convent educated 11 May 89, 5’-4”, B.Tech Dhillon girl, working as Software Developer at Scotland(UK). Please respond with details/photo at WhatsApp 97846-50892, 99153-37306
JAT SIKH
Seeking an intelligent, liberal and smart individual from a reputed and a good status, educated family for 94' born, Chandigarh raised, convent educated girl, 5'-6" height. Father retired DIG Paramilitary officer. Mother homemaker, we belong to a progressive, educated, high status family. Canadian PR holder currently in India. Jat Sikh Sidhu family. WhatsApp: 82890-33458.
JAT SIKH
SM for Jatt Sikh beautiful, fair, complexion girl 29, 5'-5", Postgraduate (Mass Com.), upper middle class seeks well settled status and educated family. WhatsApp 90458-98878, Call 79068-99802.
JAT SIKH
Manglik Jat Sikh girl 20 August 1986, Working in MNC 30 Lakhs Package (CTC) B.Tech. 5'-3", Having 10 year Tourist Visa of USA and Canada. Whatsapp Biodata @ 93090-00003.
JAT SIKH
Well educated & qualified match for good looking Jat Sikh girl June?91 born, 5'-7", Chartered Accountant girl, pursuing CPA.Prefer professionals already settled in US/Canada. Please respond with photos and biodata at WhatsApp-98712-49222
KHATRI
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri girl 1990 born, 5'-3'', B.Tech (PEC Chandigarh), MBA (ISB), working in Bangalore, package >25 lakhs, open to relocate depending upon situation. Parents both retired from Govt/ Bank services. Respond with particulars at E.Mail. weddingbells1090@gmail.com
KHATRI
B.Tech. Govt. Bank Officer, 3.12.1989, 5'-7", Pb. Khatri Manglik girl. Seeks Officer Grade non-drinker/ non-smoker, Manglik Khatri boy. WhatsApp 096605-55308.
KHATRI
Suitable match for Punjabi Khatri slim girl, 13.11.1993, born at Patiala, 4:55 p.m., 5'-2", M.Tech. (IIT), working Analyst in reputed firm at Mohali. ashwani1248@gmail.com
NRI
Preferably Canadian/ American PR/ Indian boy, financially sound having agricultural land for Canadian Lobana Sikh girl (PR- final stage) Nov.1998, 5'-3". 94162-61225, 79886-33683.
NRI
Suitable match for Ramdasia Canadian PR girl, 36, 5'-5", BDS, Dentist, issueless divorcee. 62849-59955
NRI
Hindu Khatri beautiful girl, Sept. 1990, 5'-8", Ph.D. Canada PR, high profile job. Preferred well settled boy in Vancouver. 9888888969.
NRI
Valmiki/Mazbhi (girl) 1991, 5'-8", regd. Nurse, America (PR) find NRI boy, well educated. 94643-63332. pk.mattu62@gmail.com
NRI
America/Canada settled Doctor/ Engineer/CA/ qualified businessman M4 Aggarwal BDS MHA girl, 11.11.1986, 8.40 pm, 5'-3", Bathinda, applied for DDS Dental admission in America. Having multiple visa of America and Canada. Upper caste no bar. 80545-00550.
NRI
Match for Ramgarhia Sikh Canada PR girl, 1993, 5'-2", B.Tech (CSE) IT job near Toronto. Preferred IT boy in Canada or in India. Contact: 9872973290, 8146447622.
NRI
Suitable match for beautiful girl, Nov.90, 5'-5", B.Tech. (Thapar), MBA, currently working. Father retired Officer. Brother settled in Canada. Sister Doctor. Caste no bar. Whatsapp/ Call 7528008038.
NRI
Jat Sikh Gill girl, 29, 5'-3", M.Sc. 80,000/- p.m., 7.5 Band Chandigarh, seeking NRI boy. 84273-38811.
NRI
Seeking suitable match for Sikh Khatri Beautiful, slim Girl 5'x5" Nov.'84 MS Fin from USA, working New York since 2016, divorced issueless after short marriage, equally educated working in USA preferred. Contact Whats App.+1-9136029043
NRI
HR Manager Walia girl in USA, unmarried, 38/ 5'-5", MBA, Parents USA. Wanted US Citizen. Whatsapp: 99156-76738. sswalia1953@gmail.com
NRI
Well qualified Brahmin, tettotaller match for girl, B.Tech, 1989, 5'-5", divorcee, working in Sydney. Please send photo, bio-data. 0061422250899.
NRI
Well educated NRI, Gursikh boy for Dastar wearing Amritdhari girl, Ph.D (Botany), 33, 5'. Caste no bar. 99886-69988
NRI
Looking for well Settled US Hindu match for Punjabi Arora beautiful girl 1993 5?4? MS Software Engineer H1B visa in New Jersey 9779582015
NRI
PQM for Australia based, govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri Girl 72 born young-looking 5'3'' visiting India. bestmatch1@yahoo.com
NRI
Match for Canada PR Toronto Ramdasia girl 1991, 5'-4", MBA, Preferred Canada PR. 97810-96130.
NRI
Suitable match for Canadian girl, 5.7.84, 5'-3", Brahmin girl, highly educated. Divorced (short time) seeks well settled boy. Canada/USA preferred. Contact: 94637-84960, 62847-78622
NRI
Looking for a professionally qualified match for very well settled Canadian NRI Lubana Sikh girl,1987 born, 5 feet-5 inches, daughter of an Army Officer, B.Tech, MBA, Canadian PR, working in Oil and Gas company in Canada. Mixed family of Labana and Jatt relatives. Family settled in Canada. Interested send bio-data with photographs. Email: jitkiran3@gmail.com WhatsApp (Only): +1-647-482-3139
NRI
Suitable match for beautiful vegetarian unmarried Punjabi Brahmin girl, 80 born, 5’-5”, Postgraduate, settled in Canada. Preferred Canada/USA. Parents retired from Govt. service, Chandigarh. Call: 062849-30847, Email: shriman1147@gmail.com
NRI
Well educated alliance required for punjabi Arora beautiful girl,30 yrs,5'5", currently working in Germany. Germany/Europe settled boy preferred. What's app profile on 9872383401
NRI
Bhagat girl, 1994, 5'-7", B.Tech. Software IT job in Australia, required PR/Non PR well educated boy in Australia. Marriage bureau excused. 9501772447.
RAJPUT
Hindu kashyap Rajput homely girl, 10+2, 1978, 5’-4”, computer in basic, data entry, typing English Punjabi. Mobile: 9501757076.
RAJPUT
Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, Govt. service (contract basis), Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 95010-20885.
RAJPUT
Kashyap Rajput Manglik girl 1993, 5'-3", B.Tech. Wants NRI boy. Preferred Jalandhar. Early marriage. 9815882389, 9914016991.
RAJPUT
Match for Thakur Minhas girl, 1992, 163 cms, B.Com, MA (Economics), PGDCA. Whatsapp: 7589490337
SAINI
Saini Sikh beautiful girl, 5'-6", 1980, Punjab Govt. Chandigarh regular job, BA.(honours), B.Ed. MA, M.Ed. M.Phil, UGC. Father retd. Gazetted Officer. 9815992158.
SAINI
PQM for Saini girl 1990, 5'-1" Australian PR IT job. Upper caste welcome. Bureau excuse. Contact: 9888038177, whatsapp 9041300710.
SAINI
NRI match for Hindu Saini beautiful girl, 31½, 5'-3", M.Com., B.Ed., Pvt. School Teacher. Kundli must. 81466-32965.
SCHEDULED CASTES
Suitable match for BAMS, 33, 5’-1”, Mahasha girl, father Gazetted officer, sister MBBS Doctor. Teetotaler preferred, send Biodata on WhatsApp 98728-90940
SCHEDULED CASTES
Civil Services MD/MS, teetotaler, non-smoker match for MBBS, PCMS-I Doctor Ravidasia girl, 5'-5", 03.07.1990, Father retired Class-I officer, Jalandhar based. 7307631300, 9646041085.
SCHEDULED CASTES
Suitable match for Balmiki girl August 1994 born, Height 5'-6", Govt service Chandigarh. Whatsapp/Mob. 92163-01179.
SCHEDULED CASTES
Ramdasia Sikh weaver girl March 1995, 5'-6½", BE/MA working in Chandigarh Administration. Tricity boy preferred . Contact: 8699991914
SCHEDULED CASTES
Status match for Ad-dharmi (Chamar) Canadian PR Oct. 89 born MCA girl Post-graduation diploma from Canada. Working in IT sector. Doaba region Canadian, American resident/citizen, work permit holder will be preferred. Contact: 001-516-835-8285 (USA). Whatsapp. E-mail: gurjeet21@gmail.com
SCHEDULED CASTES
Seeking professional bridegroom preferably Dentist for beautiful Punjabi Canadian Citizen SC girl, Dec. 87, 5'-4". Caste no bar. Phone: 89689-35877.
SIKH
Match from US, Canada for a beautiful girl, Sikh Canadian citizen 30, 5'-3'', MS (CS) working as a Senior Manager in Toronto. panesar1010@gmail.com
SIKH
Well qualified match for Nai Sikh girl 1991/ 5'-2", Master in Mass Communication, working in Insurance Company. 98962-46330.
SIKH
Mazbi Sikh girl Oct. 1987, 5'-3", M.Sc. (Bio-Tech.), Doing P.hd. from USA. Preferred Professionally Qualified match. 96462-39020, 79737-95479
SIKH ARORA
PQM for Bhatia Gursikh girl, 34, 5'-5", B.Tech. (India), Certification (USA), Canada PR, working in MNC in Toronto. Contact: 78887-20637, 99880-08355 (WhatsApp). Email: ravinderkamal@gmail.com
TONK-KASHATRIYA
Required well qualified, suitable match for 1986 born, issueless divorcee Sikh Tonk-Kashatriya girl, 5'-2", M.Sc., B.Ed., doing Govt. job. Canadian citizen/Govt. employee preferred. Contact: 98035-02565
TONK-KASHATRIYA
Professionally qualified match for Sikh Tonkkashatria girl 32 years, 5', M.Tech. (Data Science), Senior Analyst MNC Gurgaon, 24 lakh. Caste no bar. Mobile: 99888-98288.
