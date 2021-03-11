Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22049540
Wanted handsome, tall MNC/Class-1 Govt. officer match for 5'-6", very beautiful, fair October 1996 born Garg girl, MA (Economics), B.Ed., CTET qualified. Math Teacher in reputed Pvt. School (Rs 5 Lac per annum). Reputed decent family from Chandigarh. Contact 98149-08568, 98720-00814.
AGGARWAL
CL22049823
Seeking handsome and well-educated boy living in USA/Canada with any visa, our daughter is a citizen settled in USA. Born in Jalandhar 11.04.1987, 5'-3" height, working as Electrical Engineer at high position in government job, please send complete bio-data and pictures to +13475360306.
AGGARWAL
CL22051346
Doctor/ Engineer/ CA/ Qualified Businessman, M4 Aggarwal BDS, MHA girl, 11.11.1986, 8:40 p.m, Bhatinda, 5'-3". Applied for DDS admission in America, Having Multiple Visa of America and Canada. Upper caste no bar. NRI also welcome. 80545-00550.
ARORA
CL22049986
Match for Hindu Arora girl 1992, 5'-2", M.Pharma (P.U.) Graduate, Student in Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania) U.S.A. 98766-93728.
BRAHMIN
CL22049321
Suitable match for US citizen working as a Preschool Teacher. 1986 average, Hindu Punjabi family. Looking for a B.Sc. Nurse from India, or someone that is well settled with a good career residing in LA. Email recent pictures and biodata to anitag998@yahoo.com
BRAHMIN
CL22049779
Brahmin divorcee girl LLM age 34 on work permit in Canada. Pretty, slim height 5'- 5".PR boy from Canada, USA, Australia preferred. One child not with her. Contact +91 78892 -41117.
BRAHMIN
CL22050866
Suitable match for Gaur Brahmin Non manglik 14.10.91, 5'-4", B.Sc (Biotech), MBA working in Mumbai. 20 LPA. B.Tech/ M.Tech/ MBA/ MCA working boy in Mumbai/ Pune/ Bangalore preferred. 99206-92548.
BRAHMIN
CL22051101
Suitable match for a beautiful girl in London, British citizen Sarswat Brahmin (Punjabi), from an upper middle class, 5'-8", 30 years old, M.Sc. from University of London, working for a large UK company. Boy should be good looking, height above 5'-10", Qualification MBA (top tier) M.Tech., MBBS, MS, MD well educated, boy should be either UK based or willing to relocate. Mail to: ssuman234@yahoo.com
BRAHMIN
CL22051204
Suitable match for beautiful, slim unmarried Saraswat Brahmin girl, 5'-2", 1978, Chandigarh, B.Sc., B.Ed., M.Sc. IT, working in a reputed school, looks much younger. Ph: 98550-99494, 89681-78229.
BRAHMIN
CL22051208
1992 born. Post graduate. Gold medalist. English lecturer Looking for a PQM from UK only. Mob:+447775447755
DIVORCEE
CL22050107
Hindu Arora beautiful divorcee 1983/ 5'-7", B.A., B.Ed.. School Teacher. Upper caste welcome. Send particulars on Whatsapp 98122-35732 with photo.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22042956
Match for Kamboj Sikh smart girl, Nov. 93, 5'-5", Manager in IT company, UK. Whatsapp number (UK time) 9417153513, +447769398384.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22048357
Jat Sikh family seeks Jat Sikh Doctor match for Doctor MD girl, 29, 5'-7" USA born, speaks Punjabi good, well understand both cultures. Send biodata, recent picture and family details. Email: sukhsanjog29@gmail.com Ph. No. +1 (510) 516-3412.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22049316
Gursikh Khukhrain 1994, 5'-5", B.Tech., Software Engineer MNC. Preferred IT Professional abroad PR. 97805-17057.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22049641
Professionally qualified match for Parjapat BDS Sikh girl, 5'-4", July 90, own clinic. Educated family. Phone: 9417962050.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22049709
DM/MCH/MD/MS match for beautiful MD Internal Medicine, Saini Sikh girl, 5'-4", Nov. 91 born, doing SR Ship in DMC & Hospital Ludhiana. Belongs to family of Doctors. 9814837290.
JAT SIKH
CL22047112
Match for Jat Sikh girl, 29, 5’-7”, born in Canada, resident Doctor in USA, looking for well educated boy preferred (Doctor in USA, Canada). Marriage bureaus excuse. Send bio-data with latest photos at Mobile No. 90418-80721 (WhatsApp only).
JAT SIKH
CL22049755
Suitable match for Jat Sikh girl, 31 years, 5'-4", American Permanent Residence. Working in bank. E-mail: vmk6266@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22050158
Jatt Sikh 1992 born, 5'7", born and raised in India, Bachelors in Health Science, working as MRI tech in Vancouver, Canada. Watsapp or call: 604-375-9023.
JAT SIKH
CL22050621
Jat Sikh PR Canada, smart girl, M.Sc. (Maths), M.Ed. July 92, 5'-4½". Parents Class-I. Elder sister (married) & younger brother both PR in Canada. Required smart, non-drinker, well educated from status family. Send biodata & pics. 9478500036. E-mail: daljitedu999@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22051041
Chartered Accountant girl, pursuing CPA, 5?7?,June?91, fair slim, from highly reputable Khaira Family, looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. Send photos and Bio data on WhatsApp-98712-49222
JAT SIKH
CL22051220
Canada PR Jat Sikh, 1992, 5'-4", Post Graduate girl, seeks a professionally well settled handsome boy from Canada/ USA. WhatsApp only. 99156-41029.
JAT SIKH
CL22051236
Jat Sikh girl qualified professional, convent educated, Masters in Psychology, never married Canadian citizen from well to do family, 84 born, 5'-5", working with Health Authority as Counsellor, doing private practice also at BC in Canada. Early marriage. WhatsApp 84272-00123, tgill626@yahoo.com
KHATRI
CL22049817
PQM for Manglik Khatri vegetarian girl, 5'-3", 10.11.1993,11:17 am, Kapurthala, B.Tech, MBA, working in Mohali. Tricity preferred. 94172-25757.
KHATRI
CL22050956
Suitable match for Panchkula based fair, Post Graduate Punjabi Hindu Khatri girl 5'-2", 5.5.1993, 7:50 am, Chandigarh. WhatsApp 99152-51768, Email: higgs.mittu@gmail.com
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22049613
Employed for Khatri girl 1994/5', M.Com., working Public Sector Chandigarh. Tricity employed preferred 98552-83009.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22051181
Alliance preferably settled in Canada is invited for a Canadian PR Hindu Sethi (Khatri) Manglik Punjabi girl Sept. 1989, 5'-5", MCA- M.Ed. Contact: 94637-12527.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22051323
Professionally qualified well settled match for fair slim Hindu Arora girl, 10.05.1993, 5'-4", B.Tech. (CSE), MBA (NMIMS), working with US based MNC, package 21 LPA. Status family. WhatsApp 98155-97055.
MAHAJAN
CL22045062
Govt. employee/well settled businessman match for Mahajan Manglik girl, 6.8.91, 8:25 pm, Ludhiana, 5'-5", Post-Graduate. Ludhiana, nearby preferred. 90233-36480, 97791-39402.
MISC
CL22051426
Match for CA Hindu Nai (Non-Professional) Manglik girl of Chandigarh based family, 1995/5'-6". Deputy Manager in PSU at Mumbai. Transferable job. Father Class-I officer. NRI also considerable. 94654-44796, 98773-53053.
NRI
CL22018705
Beautiful Sikh Khatri, 37/ 5'-5", citizen Registered Nurse London, package £39,000. Divorced, no issue. Boy should be near London area. kauruk20@live.co.uk
NRI
CL22049903
Match for Canadian educated Computer Science, Post-graduate, Permanent Resident Hindu Rajput girl, 27 years, 5'-2", IT Specialist in Vancouver. Both parents Govt employee. 9815701370.
NRI
CL22049974
PQM for Australia based, Govt. employee, never married, Hindu Khatri girl, 72 born, young looking, 5'-3", currently in India. Nkbnama@gmail.com
NRI
CL22049994
Sikh Tonk Kashtria Australian citizen 89, 5'-6", CPA working in public Sector. Prefers Sydney based boy CPA/Finance, Engineer, IT or Registered Nurse, caste/religion no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Mob. 94171-72054.
NRI
CL22050192
Educated match for beautiful, MBBS girl, 94 born, 5'-4", seeking NRI. 79737-27206
NRI
CL22050638
Canadian citizen Hindu girl, 29.04.1991, 7:45 pm, Talwara, 5'-4", well educated requires suitable match from same community. Stays with family in Vancouver area. Preferably in BC/Alberta. Whatsapp: +1-250-301-8201.
NRI
CL22051158
American match for Brahmin American P.R. holder, 1995 born, 5'-2", Medical Technician. Contact 8557083248, 0017323226229.
NRI
CL22051234
Match for beautiful NRI Jat girl from reputed family Oct. 1991, 5'-6", M.S. Stanford University, B.Tech. DCE. working on H1B in US, worked at Apple. Father is Govt. officer, prefer boy in US. 94160-00444.
NRI
CL22051244
Punjabi Brahmin girl 1986/5'-4", MBA, Canadian PR, seeking Professionally qualified only. Whatsapp +9198993-53896.
PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED
CL22050503
Suitable and compatible match for a slim, fair, beautiful Sikh girl from Chandigarh, 5’-3”, 29 yrs, Masters in Fine Arts. Deaf and dumb by birth, understands signs language. Caste no bar. Send details at WhatsApp number +91 99142-42561.
RAJPUT
CL22049737
Suitable match for Hindu Punjabi Mair Rajput girl, 27/162, slim, fair, BBS (DU), MBA (TISS Mumbai), Working MNC, package 18 lakh. Father & mother Lecturer. 9871357136
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22050210
Clean Shaven PQM for self employed in start up consulting firm, 1984, 5'-6", B.Tech- MBA Ramgarhia girl. Upper caste no bar. Call/Whatsapp: 8283057081, write.to.maninder@gmail.com
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22051277
Match for Ramgarhia Canada PR girl, 5'-4", Dec 1990 born, BDS, PG diploma from Canada. Preferred vegetarian boy from Canada. Contact: 97801-43499.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22051427
Professionally qualified preferably IT match for Ramgarhia Gursikh girl 27, 5'-1". B.Tech CSE, Software Engineer MNC Mohali. Khatri/Arora also welcome. Contact: 8872055078, 9988161155.
SAINI
CL22049335
CHANDIGARH BASED FAMILY LOOKING PQM FOR THEIR 1994 BORN, 5'9" TALL US SETTLED DAUGHTER WORKING AS FINANCE SPECILAIST. PREFER SAINI / JATT ATLEST 6FT TALL, ALREADY RESIDING IN US/CANADA. PLEASE SEND BIO-DATA AND PHOTOS ON WHATSAPP# 407-607-3100 OR RUPINDER9012@GMAIL.COM
SAINI
CL22049705
PQM for smart Saini Sikh girl, MBBS, Medical officer in PCMS, Decent salary, 5'-5", Nov. 91 born, minor weakness of right hand. Belongs to family of doctors. 9814121290.
SAINI
CL22049786
Father is a well-established Saini Sikh businessman of Surat, Gujarat. Seeks well settled match for his daughter 24, 5ft 4 inch, B.Com, MBA (Finance). Preference: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Metros. Contact: 9426189283
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22035534
Suitable match for SC (Ad-dharmi) girl, Born March 1992, height 5'-6½", smart, beautiful, M.Sc., B.Ed., C-TET, Teacher Pvt school. Father Retd (DIG) BSF. Brother in New Zealand. Tricity preferred. Whatsapp 94784-75290, 89683-71797.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22049453
Ravidasia |Education- Associates In Biology, Studying nursing Slim girl, Age 29 Height-5'2 USA Citizen Family Well Settled in USA: WhatsApp 5592814783
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22049905
Govt. employee/NRI match for Ramdasia Sikh Weaver girl, 1990, 5'-5", B.Sc. Nursing, CMC (9 years). 98145-76728
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22050040
SM for b'ful fair MTech 29/5'8" Ramdasia Sikh girl. Officer in PSB. Well established family in Delhi, Ph:9810334845
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22051310
Looking suitable Canada/ Australia settled Mazhbi Sikh PR match for 1999 born girl, 5'-4", B.Sc. Nursing, IELTS 6.5 bands, working Nursing Officer, Mohali. 99886-91980.
SIKH
CL22049429
SM4 Saini Sikh girl 34/5'-4", LLM, Law Advisor in MNC at Chandigarh, legally divorced. Contact: 9779777703.
SIKH
CL22050424
Well qualified match for Ramdasia Sikh girl, 5'-5", 1990, Ph.D. Assistant Professor, (Adhoc). Punjabi NRI also considerable. 94636-16596.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22050341
Slim 5'-6" tall 1988 born convent educated Sikh Khatri Ahluwalia girl, B.Tech. and MBA from top universities of India, working in Deloitte London, package 80000 plus pounds. In case of suitable match elsewhere our daughter is open to relocation. Family settled in Chandigarh. WhatsApp biodata and photos 98889-40888.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22050573
Match for Sikh Khatri girl, 25 years, 5'-2", fair beautiful convent educated. Pursuing MA.(English). 99155-77579.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22051303
Professionally qualified match for Khatri Sikh girl, Sept.1993 born/5’-2”, B.Tech, working as Officer in nationalized bank. Contact: 88729-33329.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22051226
PQ Gursikh match for Khatri girl, 29, 5'-5", Ph.D., Ontario Canada, WhatsApp biodata +91-98728-73045, 88376-52152.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL22049782
Looking for well-settled businessman, or good package Sikh boy with strong values for July 1991 born, 5'-1", Tonk Kshatriya Sikh girl working at Byju's Intelligent, modern yet rooted values. Caste no bar. 78889-16573, 94678-14500.
WIDOW
CL22049519
Match for Widow issuelsss 27.05.1977, 5'-1", smart girl 10+2, Pvt. job Nai (NP) caste. Minor child accepted. Contact from 45 to 50 years. Tricity preferred. Contact 98882-24616.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, may lose eye
Literary world calls it attack on freedom of expression I In...