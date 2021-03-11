Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22049540

Wanted handsome, tall MNC/Class-1 Govt. officer match for 5'-6", very beautiful, fair October 1996 born Garg girl, MA (Economics), B.Ed., CTET qualified. Math Teacher in reputed Pvt. School (Rs 5 Lac per annum). Reputed decent family from Chandigarh. Contact 98149-08568, 98720-00814.

AGGARWAL

CL22049823

Seeking handsome and well-educated boy living in USA/Canada with any visa, our daughter is a citizen settled in USA. Born in Jalandhar 11.04.1987, 5'-3" height, working as Electrical Engineer at high position in government job, please send complete bio-data and pictures to +13475360306.

AGGARWAL

CL22051346

Doctor/ Engineer/ CA/ Qualified Businessman, M4 Aggarwal BDS, MHA girl, 11.11.1986, 8:40 p.m, Bhatinda, 5'-3". Applied for DDS admission in America, Having Multiple Visa of America and Canada. Upper caste no bar. NRI also welcome. 80545-00550.

ARORA

CL22049986

Match for Hindu Arora girl 1992, 5'-2", M.Pharma (P.U.) Graduate, Student in Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania) U.S.A. 98766-93728.

BRAHMIN

CL22049321

Suitable match for US citizen working as a Preschool Teacher. 1986 average, Hindu Punjabi family. Looking for a B.Sc. Nurse from India, or someone that is well settled with a good career residing in LA. Email recent pictures and biodata to anitag998@yahoo.com

BRAHMIN

CL22049779

Brahmin divorcee girl LLM age 34 on work permit in Canada. Pretty, slim height 5'- 5".PR boy from Canada, USA, Australia preferred. One child not with her. Contact +91 78892 -41117.

BRAHMIN

CL22050866

Suitable match for Gaur Brahmin Non manglik 14.10.91, 5'-4", B.Sc (Biotech), MBA working in Mumbai. 20 LPA. B.Tech/ M.Tech/ MBA/ MCA working boy in Mumbai/ Pune/ Bangalore preferred. 99206-92548.

BRAHMIN

CL22051101

Suitable match for a beautiful girl in London, British citizen Sarswat Brahmin (Punjabi), from an upper middle class, 5'-8", 30 years old, M.Sc. from University of London, working for a large UK company. Boy should be good looking, height above 5'-10", Qualification MBA (top tier) M.Tech., MBBS, MS, MD well educated, boy should be either UK based or willing to relocate. Mail to: ssuman234@yahoo.com

BRAHMIN

CL22051204

Suitable match for beautiful, slim unmarried Saraswat Brahmin girl, 5'-2", 1978, Chandigarh, B.Sc., B.Ed., M.Sc. IT, working in a reputed school, looks much younger. Ph: 98550-99494, 89681-78229.

BRAHMIN

CL22051208

1992 born. Post graduate. Gold medalist. English lecturer Looking for a PQM from UK only. Mob:+447775447755

DIVORCEE

CL22050107

Hindu Arora beautiful divorcee 1983/ 5'-7", B.A., B.Ed.. School Teacher. Upper caste welcome. Send particulars on Whatsapp 98122-35732 with photo.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22042956

Match for Kamboj Sikh smart girl, Nov. 93, 5'-5", Manager in IT company, UK. Whatsapp number (UK time) 9417153513, +447769398384.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22048357

Jat Sikh family seeks Jat Sikh Doctor match for Doctor MD girl, 29, 5'-7" USA born, speaks Punjabi good, well understand both cultures. Send biodata, recent picture and family details. Email: sukhsanjog29@gmail.com Ph. No. +1 (510) 516-3412.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22049316

Gursikh Khukhrain 1994, 5'-5", B.Tech., Software Engineer MNC. Preferred IT Professional abroad PR. 97805-17057.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22049641

Professionally qualified match for Parjapat BDS Sikh girl, 5'-4", July 90, own clinic. Educated family. Phone: 9417962050.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22049709

DM/MCH/MD/MS match for beautiful MD Internal Medicine, Saini Sikh girl, 5'-4", Nov. 91 born, doing SR Ship in DMC & Hospital Ludhiana. Belongs to family of Doctors. 9814837290.

JAT SIKH

CL22047112

Match for Jat Sikh girl, 29, 5’-7”, born in Canada, resident Doctor in USA, looking for well educated boy preferred (Doctor in USA, Canada). Marriage bureaus excuse. Send bio-data with latest photos at Mobile No. 90418-80721 (WhatsApp only).

JAT SIKH

CL22049755

Suitable match for Jat Sikh girl, 31 years, 5'-4", American Permanent Residence. Working in bank. E-mail: vmk6266@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22050158

Jatt Sikh 1992 born, 5'7", born and raised in India, Bachelors in Health Science, working as MRI tech in Vancouver, Canada. Watsapp or call: 604-375-9023.

JAT SIKH

CL22050621

Jat Sikh PR Canada, smart girl, M.Sc. (Maths), M.Ed. July 92, 5'-4½". Parents Class-I. Elder sister (married) & younger brother both PR in Canada. Required smart, non-drinker, well educated from status family. Send biodata & pics. 9478500036. E-mail: daljitedu999@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22051041

Chartered Accountant girl, pursuing CPA, 5?7?,June?91, fair slim, from highly reputable Khaira Family, looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. Send photos and Bio data on WhatsApp-98712-49222

JAT SIKH

CL22051220

Canada PR Jat Sikh, 1992, 5'-4", Post Graduate girl, seeks a professionally well settled handsome boy from Canada/ USA. WhatsApp only. 99156-41029.

JAT SIKH

CL22051236

Jat Sikh girl qualified professional, convent educated, Masters in Psychology, never married Canadian citizen from well to do family, 84 born, 5'-5", working with Health Authority as Counsellor, doing private practice also at BC in Canada. Early marriage. WhatsApp 84272-00123, tgill626@yahoo.com

KHATRI

CL22049817

PQM for Manglik Khatri vegetarian girl, 5'-3", 10.11.1993,11:17 am, Kapurthala, B.Tech, MBA, working in Mohali. Tricity preferred. 94172-25757.

KHATRI

CL22050956

Suitable match for Panchkula based fair, Post Graduate Punjabi Hindu Khatri girl 5'-2", 5.5.1993, 7:50 am, Chandigarh. WhatsApp 99152-51768, Email: higgs.mittu@gmail.com

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22049613

Employed for Khatri girl 1994/5', M.Com., working Public Sector Chandigarh. Tricity employed preferred 98552-83009.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22051181

Alliance preferably settled in Canada is invited for a Canadian PR Hindu Sethi (Khatri) Manglik Punjabi girl Sept. 1989, 5'-5", MCA- M.Ed. Contact: 94637-12527.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22051323

Professionally qualified well settled match for fair slim Hindu Arora girl, 10.05.1993, 5'-4", B.Tech. (CSE), MBA (NMIMS), working with US based MNC, package 21 LPA. Status family. WhatsApp 98155-97055.

MAHAJAN

CL22045062

Govt. employee/well settled businessman match for Mahajan Manglik girl, 6.8.91, 8:25 pm, Ludhiana, 5'-5", Post-Graduate. Ludhiana, nearby preferred. 90233-36480, 97791-39402.

MISC

CL22051426

Match for CA Hindu Nai (Non-Professional) Manglik girl of Chandigarh based family, 1995/5'-6". Deputy Manager in PSU at Mumbai. Transferable job. Father Class-I officer. NRI also considerable. 94654-44796, 98773-53053.

NRI

CL22018705

Beautiful Sikh Khatri, 37/ 5'-5", citizen Registered Nurse London, package £39,000. Divorced, no issue. Boy should be near London area. kauruk20@live.co.uk

NRI

CL22049903

Match for Canadian educated Computer Science, Post-graduate, Permanent Resident Hindu Rajput girl, 27 years, 5'-2", IT Specialist in Vancouver. Both parents Govt employee. 9815701370.

NRI

CL22049974

PQM for Australia based, Govt. employee, never married, Hindu Khatri girl, 72 born, young looking, 5'-3", currently in India. Nkbnama@gmail.com

NRI

CL22049994

Sikh Tonk Kashtria Australian citizen 89, 5'-6", CPA working in public Sector. Prefers Sydney based boy CPA/Finance, Engineer, IT or Registered Nurse, caste/religion no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Mob. 94171-72054.

NRI

CL22050192

Educated match for beautiful, MBBS girl, 94 born, 5'-4", seeking NRI. 79737-27206

NRI

CL22050638

Canadian citizen Hindu girl, 29.04.1991, 7:45 pm, Talwara, 5'-4", well educated requires suitable match from same community. Stays with family in Vancouver area. Preferably in BC/Alberta. Whatsapp: +1-250-301-8201.

NRI

CL22051158

American match for Brahmin American P.R. holder, 1995 born, 5'-2", Medical Technician. Contact 8557083248, 0017323226229.

NRI

CL22051234

Match for beautiful NRI Jat girl from reputed family Oct. 1991, 5'-6", M.S. Stanford University, B.Tech. DCE. working on H1B in US, worked at Apple. Father is Govt. officer, prefer boy in US. 94160-00444.

NRI

CL22051244

Punjabi Brahmin girl 1986/5'-4", MBA, Canadian PR, seeking Professionally qualified only. Whatsapp +9198993-53896.

PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED

CL22050503

Suitable and compatible match for a slim, fair, beautiful Sikh girl from Chandigarh, 5’-3”, 29 yrs, Masters in Fine Arts. Deaf and dumb by birth, understands signs language. Caste no bar. Send details at WhatsApp number +91 99142-42561.

RAJPUT

CL22049737

Suitable match for Hindu Punjabi Mair Rajput girl, 27/162, slim, fair, BBS (DU), MBA (TISS Mumbai), Working MNC, package 18 lakh. Father & mother Lecturer. 9871357136

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22050210

Clean Shaven PQM for self employed in start up consulting firm, 1984, 5'-6", B.Tech- MBA Ramgarhia girl. Upper caste no bar. Call/Whatsapp: 8283057081, write.to.maninder@gmail.com

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22051277

Match for Ramgarhia Canada PR girl, 5'-4", Dec 1990 born, BDS, PG diploma from Canada. Preferred vegetarian boy from Canada. Contact: 97801-43499.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22051427

Professionally qualified preferably IT match for Ramgarhia Gursikh girl 27, 5'-1". B.Tech CSE, Software Engineer MNC Mohali. Khatri/Arora also welcome. Contact: 8872055078, 9988161155.

SAINI

CL22049335

CHANDIGARH BASED FAMILY LOOKING PQM FOR THEIR 1994 BORN, 5'9" TALL US SETTLED DAUGHTER WORKING AS FINANCE SPECILAIST. PREFER SAINI / JATT ATLEST 6FT TALL, ALREADY RESIDING IN US/CANADA. PLEASE SEND BIO-DATA AND PHOTOS ON WHATSAPP# 407-607-3100 OR RUPINDER9012@GMAIL.COM

SAINI

CL22049705

PQM for smart Saini Sikh girl, MBBS, Medical officer in PCMS, Decent salary, 5'-5", Nov. 91 born, minor weakness of right hand. Belongs to family of doctors. 9814121290.

SAINI

CL22049786

Father is a well-established Saini Sikh businessman of Surat, Gujarat. Seeks well settled match for his daughter 24, 5ft 4 inch, B.Com, MBA (Finance). Preference: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Metros. Contact: 9426189283

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22035534

Suitable match for SC (Ad-dharmi) girl, Born March 1992, height 5'-6½", smart, beautiful, M.Sc., B.Ed., C-TET, Teacher Pvt school. Father Retd (DIG) BSF. Brother in New Zealand. Tricity preferred. Whatsapp 94784-75290, 89683-71797.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22049453

Ravidasia |Education- Associates In Biology, Studying nursing Slim girl, Age 29 Height-5'2 USA Citizen Family Well Settled in USA: WhatsApp 5592814783

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22049905

Govt. employee/NRI match for Ramdasia Sikh Weaver girl, 1990, 5'-5", B.Sc. Nursing, CMC (9 years). 98145-76728

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22050040

SM for b'ful fair MTech 29/5'8" Ramdasia Sikh girl. Officer in PSB. Well established family in Delhi, Ph:9810334845

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22051310

Looking suitable Canada/ Australia settled Mazhbi Sikh PR match for 1999 born girl, 5'-4", B.Sc. Nursing, IELTS 6.5 bands, working Nursing Officer, Mohali. 99886-91980.

SIKH

CL22049429

SM4 Saini Sikh girl 34/5'-4", LLM, Law Advisor in MNC at Chandigarh, legally divorced. Contact: 9779777703.

SIKH

CL22050424

Well qualified match for Ramdasia Sikh girl, 5'-5", 1990, Ph.D. Assistant Professor, (Adhoc). Punjabi NRI also considerable. 94636-16596.

SIKH KHATRI

CL22050341

Slim 5'-6" tall 1988 born convent educated Sikh Khatri Ahluwalia girl, B.Tech. and MBA from top universities of India, working in Deloitte London, package 80000 plus pounds. In case of suitable match elsewhere our daughter is open to relocation. Family settled in Chandigarh. WhatsApp biodata and photos 98889-40888.

SIKH KHATRI

CL22050573

Match for Sikh Khatri girl, 25 years, 5'-2", fair beautiful convent educated. Pursuing MA.(English). 99155-77579.

SIKH KHATRI

CL22051303

Professionally qualified match for Khatri Sikh girl, Sept.1993 born/5’-2”, B.Tech, working as Officer in nationalized bank. Contact: 88729-33329.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22051226

PQ Gursikh match for Khatri girl, 29, 5'-5", Ph.D., Ontario Canada, WhatsApp biodata +91-98728-73045, 88376-52152.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL22049782

Looking for well-settled businessman, or good package Sikh boy with strong values for July 1991 born, 5'-1", Tonk Kshatriya Sikh girl working at Byju's Intelligent, modern yet rooted values. Caste no bar. 78889-16573, 94678-14500.

WIDOW

CL22049519

Match for Widow issuelsss 27.05.1977, 5'-1", smart girl 10+2, Pvt. job Nai (NP) caste. Minor child accepted. Contact from 45 to 50 years. Tricity preferred. Contact 98882-24616.