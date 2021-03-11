Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

Professionally qualified, Non-manglik match for fair, beautiful, Punjabi Aggarwal girl, 5'-3'', Feb. 1995 born, MBA, working in Delhi. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9876630771.

AGGARWAL

Looking for a suitable match preferably settled abroad for a fair, slim, beautiful girl, 01.05.1996, 5'-6". Did Masters in International Business, IESEG, France and SPJIMR, Mumbai and Graduate in B.Com. Belongs from an Industrialist family with own Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Units in Tricity. One elder sibling married. Family settled in Panchkula. For queries: 92164-37557, 99888-44053, atul.garg200970@gmail.com

AGGARWAL

Match for fair slim Garg girl, 17 Nov. 1987, 6:30 p.m. Moga, 5’, B.Tech., working MNC Noida, 22.5 LPA. Family belongs to Punjab, currently living in Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. WhatsApp 98554-25658.

BRAHMIN

Brahmin 05.06.1991, 11 am, Lalgarh Rajasthan, 5'-7", Government job Chandigarh residence. Contact 73407-52785.

BRAHMIN

Suitable match for a beautiful girl in London, British citizen Sarswat Brahmin (Punjabi), from an upper middle class, 5'-8", 30 years old, M.Sc. from University of London, working for a large UK company. Boy should be good looking, height above 5'-10", Qualification MBA (top tier) M.Tech., MBBS, MS, MD well educated, boy should be either UK based or willing to relocate. Mail to: ssuman234@yahoo.com

BRAHMIN

Suitable match for Brahmin girl Nov 1993/5'-2", M.A. Tricity preferred. 98140-08917.

BRAHMIN

Well settled Upper middle class match for Kalia(Bhardwaj) Manglik smart homely girl 14.09.1994, 4:04 A.M., Height : 5'4" M.com, B.Ed,belongs to Una(HP), Birth Place SNP(Haryana), Contact after matching Kundli. Himachali/Punjabi Brahman Preferred Near Chandigarh,Mobile-9813065544 Brokers Excused

BRAHMIN

Match for very beautiful, 1976, 5'-2", looks young, Gaur Brahmin girl, slim and fair, HCS, Upper caste no bar. 97817-81524, WhatsApp.

BRAHMIN

Jalandhar/Kapurthala based/Canada PR, PQM for Saraswat Brahmin girl, 31.3.93, 9:37 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-1", M.Comm, B.Ed., working as TGT in reputed CBSE school in Kapurthala. Contact: 7973373789.

BRAHMIN

1992 born, Post Graduate, Gold Medalist. English Lecturer, looking for a PQM from UK only. Mob: +44-77754-47755.

BRAHMIN

Wanted well settled/NRI boy for BA, Brahmin girl, fair, January 1981, 5'-4". Mob: 9872927487.

DIVORCEE

Handsome match for beautiful Khatri (Gursikh) girl, 38, 5'-2", M.Sc., B.Ed. Pvt. job. Divorcee (issueless). 98140-07693

DIVORCEE

Issuless divorcee Brahmin girl 13-10-1984, 10:15 Am, Barnala, 5'-3", MA, B.ed. Cast no bar. 90413-79819.

DIVORCEE

Suitable match for Rajput beautiful girl, 5'-5", December 1989, MA.(English), Issueless divorce after 10 days, Teacher in reputed school. Preferred Govt. employee/ businessman nearby Patiala/ NRI. Upper caste welcome. 90410-97210.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

Doctor/ Judicial Magistrate/ PCS/ IAS match for Arora intelligent beautiful MBBS Doctor girl 31/ 5'-4'', Practising renowned Hospital in Haryana, Father's own road construction Company, brother an Advocate, well settled renowned family of Ferozepur Punjab, Upper caste no bar. Punjab/ Haryana/ Chandigarh/Rajasthan preferred. Contact 098281-69569.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

Jat Sikh family seeks Jat Sikh Doctor match for Doctor MD girl, 29, 5'-7" USA born, speaks Punjabi good, well understand both cultures. Send biodata, recent picture and family details. Email: sukhsanjog29@gmail.com Ph. No. +1 (510) 516-3412.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

PQM for smart Saini Sikh girl, MBBS, Medical officer in PCMS, Decent salary, 5'-5", Nov. 91 born, minor weakness of right hand. Belongs to family of doctors. 9814121290.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

Parjapat Sikh girl, 1985/5'-1", looks younger, 1,10,000/- PM, regular Govt Doctor (AMO). Mohali:- 97299-11369, 75083-63977.

JAT SIKH

Reputed landlord Jat Sikh family of Doaba looking for suitable well educated, teetotaller match for their slim, beautiful, fair complexioned, 5'-6", 1988 born daughter, Master in Human Genetics, PR in Canada & innocently divorced (issueless). Please respond with biodata and latest photograph. Whatsapp: 9501507800.

JAT SIKH

Jatt Sikh Gill Chandigarh based family seeks Professionally Qualified teetotaller match with substantial Rural and Urban property for their beautiful Doctor girl, 5'-4", 1990, M.B.B.S., M.D. Anaesthesia. 82889-84419.

JAT SIKH

Match for Canadian (Surrey) PR Jat Sikh Dhillon girl, Feb 1991, 5’-3’’, Convent Educated. B SC Nutrition and Dietetics (PAU Ldh). Two Year PGD (Science) Canada, Diet Technician in Hospital. Father retired Senior Pb. Govt Officer. Mother School teacher (retd). Only brother Canada PR. Mohali based status Malwa family. WhatsApp: 9216610036 / 8427517755, dhillonparm29@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

Jat Sikh Army Officer match for Jan. 1997 born, 5'-6" Jat Sikh girl from affluent family, convent educated, Psy (Hons) with fellowship in Autism and Child Psy. Elder brother settled in Canada. Family settled in Chandigarh. Email: kaurnaaz680@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

Professionally qualified match for Chandigarh based Jat Sikh girl, tall, fair, charming. 5'-7", December 1990 born, working as Assistant Professor of Law and pursuing Ph.D. Contact with details on WhatsApp 98141-15367.

JAT SIKH

Well educated match for Canadian P.R. Benipal Girl 5’-1”, February 1997, born and bought-up in Chandigarh with decent family values, B.Com, B.Ed., father businessman and agriculture income, mother Vice-Principle in Govt-aided School. Small USA, Canadian status family preferred. Respond with recent photo and other details: meharbenipal1@yahoo.com.

KHATRI

Suitable match for Brahmin girl Nov 1993/5'-2", M.A. Tricity preferred. Caste no bar. 98140-08917.

KHATRI

SM4 Hindu Khatri girl, 1998, 5'-2", Ludhiana, B.A. B.Ed., ETT, doing MA, PTET, CTET cleared. Preference only Govt. service boy. 98720-92622

KHATRI

SM4 Hindu Khatri well educated beautiful Architect girl 27.10.1995 (12:09 PM) only child Chandigarh. M.Arch. Working as Assistant Professor in LPU. Send biodata/Photograph. 9876052528.

KHATRI

Chandigarh based high status business family, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl, 5'-5", July/ 1990, working in US based company at very senior level. Only high class family may contact. 98783-74300.

KHATRI

Beautiful, 5'-2", 1984, MBA, presently on Australian student visa, siblings settled in Australia. Caste no bar. Contact: 9872850443.

KHATRI/ARORA

Arora slim girl Sept. 1980/5'-3", Postgraduate, ETT working Teacher Govt. School, Chandigarh, 47000/-. Boy working Tricity send details Whatsapp 84270-08987.

KHATRI/ARORA

PKL based Girl 5'2" sep94 Naturopath Dr. prfd pkl chd local Ayush Dr or Profesional 9810799409

KHATRI/ARORA

Arora Manglik girl 29, 5'-5", M.Com, B.Ed (PU). Tricity preferred. Preference Bank/ Govt. employee. 98159-41005, 78885-59618.

MAHAJAN

Govt. employee/well settled businessman match for Mahajan Manglik girl, 6.8.91, 8:25 pm, Ludhiana, 5'-5", Post-Graduate. Ludhiana, nearby preferred. 90233-36480, 97791-39402.

MANGLIK

Beautiful, well cultured, Manglik Kshatriya girl, fair complexion, 25-12-1995, Patiala, 16:58, 5'-7", M.D. Ayurveda, Pediatrician, Parents Government employee. Required, Doctor Surgeon, Manufacturer, businessman. Horoscope must. E-mail: hariomrkduggal@gmail.com

NRI

Match for Kamboj Sikh smart girl, Nov. 93, 5'-5", Manager in IT company, UK. Whatsapp number (UK time) 9417153513, +447769398384.

NRI

Equally qualified match for Jat Sikh (Pannu) girl, 1992 born, 5'-6", M.Tech., Software Developer (Surrey). 98722-46266

NRI

SM for beautiful, educated Punjabi girl 30, 5'-5", currently working in Germany. Well educated, compatible NRI boy preferred. Contact (only on WhatsApp) 62804-74492.

NRI

Suitable NRI match for Canadian PR BDS from India unmarried girl, Ad-dharmi (SC) 5’-4”, Sept. 92, doing job in Hospital in Canada. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Send biodata with pic at 94174-64126.

NRI

Match for Canadian PR Arora girl, 1996/5'-6", presently pursuing Nursing course. Please send biodata on 81468-10284 (Whatsapp only). sukhmeenmadaan@gmail.com

NRI

PQM willing to relocate for Australia based, govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri Girl 72 born young-looking 5'3'' currently in India. Nkbnama@gmail.com

NRI

Gursikh Non-Trimmer Non-Drinker Canada PR/work permit professional match for May 1994, 5'5" Software Engineer Sikh Arora PR girl. Whatsapp: 9815700916

NRI

Canadian PR, Non Manglik, Hindu Arora slim beautiful girl, Jan 1992,5'-3",Software Engineer Tronto.Upper middle class Punjabi Vegetarian family.Software Professional in Canada preferred.Whatsapp.9888420207

RAJPUT

Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 98760-27486.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

Well - settled professional match for Sikh Girl , 29 / 5'4" , DU Educated , PG from TISS , Eminent Job in Hyd. MNC , Earning 20 LPA , Upper Middle Class Business Family Email: sembhi0081@gmail.com

SCHEDULED CASTES

Suitable match preferably Doctor for Ad-dharmi SC girl, 11.11.93, 5'-1", BAMS, Govt Doctor. Father Gazetted officer. Jalandhar or Hoshiarpur preferred. Contact: 9417191616.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Only Delhi settled match for Ramdasia Sikh girl, 1986, 5'-6", Net qualified Govt. Teacher in MCD at Delhi, 9417500497.

SIKH

Well qualified match for Ramdasia Sikh girl, 5'-5", 1990, Ph.D. Assistant Professor, (Adhoc). No bars. Punjabi NRI also considerable. 94636-16596.

SIKH

Seeking Canada settled boy for beautiful Ramdasia Sikh girl, 1991, 5'-4", B.Tech MBA, HR in IT company. 9780094102, +164 77090127.

SIKH ARORA

Match for Sikh Arora Canadian citizen beautiful Doaba based girl, Sept. 1992 born, 5'-5", convent educated, Masters from Canadian university, working IT professional in Toronto. Preferred USA settled match. Upper caste no bar. Send full biodata on whatsapp: 9988600972.

SIKH KHATRI

Suitable ND/ NT/ N.veg. Gursikh Khatri Arora decent match preferably well settled businessman or service class for 25, 5'-2½", fair, slim homely girl. Father retired PSPCL Class-I Gaz. Officer. WhatsApp: 98725-15978.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

Match for beautiful slim fair Sikh Khatri Chd convent educated girl 1990. 5'-2", B.Tech (CSE), working in IT Company. Upper caste no bar. 9417800787.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

Gursikh, well educated professional/businessman (preferably settled in Canada) with strong belief in Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji for beautiful, Arora Sikh girl (BE, MBA) working with Deloitte, Toronto, 93 born, 5-2” from well settled Indian business family. Email: msg.kr22@gmail.com

WIDOW

Match for Widow issuelsss 27.05.1977, 5'-1", smart girl 10+2, Pvt. job Nai (NP) caste. Minor child accepted. Contact from 45 to 50 years. Tricity preferred. Contact 98882-24616.