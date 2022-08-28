Grooms Wanted

BRAHMIN
CL22054070
Professionally qualified unmarried match for 1975/5'-7" BAMS, Doctor girl. NRI preferred. Whatsapp: 9815087722.
BRAHMIN
CL22054093
Proposals from well educated, employed, preferably, in Government/ Nationalized bank in Delhi NCR are invited for Probationary officer, B.Tech, 1991, 155 cms, wheatish complexion, Gaur Brahmin girl from a respectable family. Contact 94160-20966, 9969-76666.
BRAHMIN
CL22054938
Saraswat Brahmin only daughter 29 years, M.Com., working in I.T. Park Chandigarh. Father retired XEN, own house at Panchkula and Solan. 94184-90684.
BRAHMIN
CL22056650
PQM for Saraswat Brahmin Manglik girl, fair complexion, convent educated, B.Tech., July 1990 born, 5’-4½”, working in IT company Mumbai. Contact: 98887-32400.
DIVORCEE
CL22054821
Verma girl, 5.9.83, 9.20 am, Delhi, MA, B.Ed., 5'-1", issueless divorcee. Caste no bar. 9872240434.
DIVORCEE
CL22054860
Suitable well settled match for Hindu issueless divorcee, Graduate beautiful girl, 1985, 5'-4", working Delhi. Preferred NRI. Upper caste no bar. 9876750313.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22042956
Match for Kamboj Sikh smart girl, Nov. 93, 5'-5", Manager in IT company, UK. Whatsapp number (UK time) 9417153513, +447769398384.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22055182
DM/ MCH match for Punjabi Khatri, DM (Neuro Consultant), 5'-3", 22.01.1989, 3:00 p.m., Nangal. Parents Retd. from PSU. 98769-46080, 9872463720.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22056669
Doctor / Govt. Officer match for Mohali based Ramdasia, MBBS, P.C.M.S-I Officer girl, 1994, 5’-6”. Whatsapp: 80548-00321
JAT SIKH
CL22050158
Jatt Sikh 1992 born, 5'7", born and raised in India, Bachelors in Health Science, working as MRI tech in Vancouver, Canada. Watsapp or call: 604-375-9023.
JAT SIKH
CL22054589
Jat Sikh beautiful Canadian PR girl July 1989/5'-7", fair, convent educated, B.Com (Hons), MBE, PG diploma in Statistics, B.Ed. Father Advocate and Agriculturist. Elder brother settled in Canada (Brampton), younger brother Doctor in PGI. Reputed Sardar family settled in Chandigarh. Contact 75086-79887, 0016479276191.
JAT SIKH
CL22055005
Required a suitable match for Jat Sikh Girl (lecturer, UK University, 1988, 5' 5''), preferred well educated Jat Sikh boy settled in the UK. Please contact at +91-9888110444.
JAT SIKH
CL22055117
Chartered Accountant girl, pursuing CPA, 5?7?,June?91, fair slim, from highly reputable Khaira Family, looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. Send photos and Bio data on WhatsApp-98712-49222
JAT SIKH
CL22056151
SM for Jat Sikh beautiful girl, 162 cm, 28, M.Tech. from Canadian Uni. Consultant in a reputed firm in Toronto. Seeks educated, well placed groom preferably in the Canada/ U.S. Send biodata and pics @ +91-81303-05415.
JAT SIKH
CL22056381
Match for Army Officer very fair, beautiful professionally highly qualified daughter of Retd. Senior Officer having extensive Rural Urban property. Match should have similar background. Send full details Whatsapp 97792-50227.
KAMBOJ
CL22055554
Suitable match for beautiful unmarried girl, BE, MBA, October 1977, 5'-7", 15 LPA, Working as SDO, Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. Email: ms_kamboj70@yahoo.com
KHATRI
CL22055174
Well settled family from Chandigarh only for convent educated, BE, 24 Dec. 1994, 5’-1”, working in Consultancy. Father Govt. job. 97794-56638.
KHATRI
CL22056377
Suitable qualified match for Hindu Khatri Manglik girl Norway born July 94, 5'-8", B.Ed., MA. Preferred match B.Tech., M.Tech. and equivalent. WhatsApp 94171-80657, 47-46478175.
KHATRI
CL22056711
Chandigarh based high status business family, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl, 5'-5", July/1990. Working in US based Company at very Senior Level. Only high class family may contact 98783-74300.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22056803
Pkl based girl 5'-2", Sep. 94, Naturopath Dr. Prfd Pkl., Chd., local Ayush Dr. or Professional. 98107-99409.
MISC
CL22044287
Suitable match for beautiful girl Height 5'-6"/1985, LL.M., high status reputed family of Tricity Chandigarh. Contact 98787-09884.
MISC
CL22055472
Match for beautiful (OBC) Nai girl, BE (Computer Science), 30/ 5'-4", Working Multinational Company, Gurgaon. Punjabi boy posted at Gurgaon preferred. Upper cast no bar. Mobile 98144-88787.
MISC
CL22056771
Match for CA Hindu Nai Manglik girl 1995/ 5'-6". Deputy Manager in PSU. Chandigarh based family. Father Class-I Officer. Transferable job. 94654-44796, 98773-53053.
NRI
CL22052256
PQM willing to relocate for Australia based, govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri Girl 72 born young-looking 5'3'' currently in India. Nkbnama@gmail.com
NRI
CL22054397
Looking for NRI match for Arora, slim, fair, beautiful girl, 88 born, 5’-4”, Ludhiana, B.Com., MBA, bank employee. 9876736218
NRI
CL22054480
PQM for SC girl 1991/ 5'-3", M.Tech, PR Canada working in Bank in Toronto. Preferred Canada PR/ Citizen/ Work permit. Caste/ Religion no bar. 98767-02453.
NRI
CL22056260
SM for CHD based 5'-5", 93 born, CA/CPA (Gujjar) residing in Canada. Looking for well educated, preferably CA/ Doctor & Canada PR/ Citizen boy. 98884-30882.
NRI
CL22056388
Suitable match for Canadian girl, 5.7.84, 5'-3", Brahmin, highly educated, divorced (short time) seeks well settled boy. Canada/Ludhiana preferred. Contact: 94637-84960, 62847-78622
PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED
CL22050503
Suitable and compatible match for a slim, fair, beautiful Sikh girl from Chandigarh, 5’-3”, 29 yrs, Masters in Fine Arts. Deaf and dumb by birth, understands signs language. Caste no bar. Send details at WhatsApp number +91 99142-42561.
RAJPUT
CL22054720
SM for Thakur beautiful girl 6.10.1983, 10.20 am, Chandigarh, 5'-5'', MA, B.Ed, Businessman, Service, Manglik/ Non Manglik boy acceptable. Upper caste no bar. Mob. 89688-96910
RAJPUT
CL22056501
Professionally qualified match for Himachali Rana girl M.Pharma working in MNC good package. 07.02.1990, 06:20 am, Pathankot, 5'-1". Brother settled in Canada. Match Kundli. Upper caste and NRI also welcome. Contact No. 98147-07820, 078890-21501.
SAINI
CL22055145
Suitable match for Saini Sikh girl, Sept. 1996, 5'-3", CA Ludhiana, good package, MNC Gurugram. Preferred only CA from Tricity/nearby. Contact 83609-75604.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22050040
SM for b'ful fair MTech 29/5'8" Ramdasia Sikh girl. Officer in PSB. Well established family in Delhi, Ph:9810334845
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22052043
Suitable NRI match for Canadian PR BDS from India unmarried girl, Ad-dharmi (SC) 5’-4”, Sept. 92, doing job in Hospital in Canada. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Send biodata with pic at 94174-64126.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22055804
Required match for-86born-Ravidasia girl-5'2", Bsc-IT+MCA, Pursing for-Govt. Exams, Pref.-Govt.Emp./Well Settled. 9781633611.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22056283
Ramdasia Fair Girl,12.08.1991, 5'-7". J.E. in PSTCL, M.Tech. Tricity Preferred, Marriage Bureau Excuse. 70092-18927
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22056673
Seeking qualified Doaba based USA/ Canada match for 5'-3'', August 1992, B.Sc Nursing, Ad-dharmi girl, Working as Nursing Officer in PGI, Chandigarh. Father, Mother & younger Sister Punjab Govt. Officer/ Employee, Younger brother settled in Canada. 98760-99453.
SIKH
CL22054141
Professionally qualified match for Mazbhi Sikh 1993 born, 5'-5½", Masters in Nano Forensic Science, PR Canada. Preference Tricity, interested to settle Canada. Contact: 98886-30363.
SIKH
CL22054431
Seeking professional match for Software Engineer, Canadian PR, beautiful and homely Sikh girl, unmarried, 5'-3", 83 born, unable to conceive a child. Divorcee or widower with kids also accepted. Contact:+1(437)970-2013 or email:sainisimmi06@gmail.com
SIKH ARORA
CL22054167
Mohali based cutsurd Sikh Arora family seeks educated well established alliance for their smart family oriented daughter, July 1998, 5’-6”, MBA Finance, pursuing for company Secretaryship. Send details: 76960-71086.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22056578
SM for Khatri Sikh girl, Oct. 83/ 5'-5", unmarried, Ph.D Psychology, working School Counselor, from status family, seeks cleanshaven, cutsurd well settled boy. 89680-41133.
