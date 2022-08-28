Grooms Wanted

BRAHMIN

CL22054070

Professionally qualified unmarried match for 1975/5'-7" BAMS, Doctor girl. NRI preferred. Whatsapp: 9815087722.

BRAHMIN

CL22054093

Proposals from well educated, employed, preferably, in Government/ Nationalized bank in Delhi NCR are invited for Probationary officer, B.Tech, 1991, 155 cms, wheatish complexion, Gaur Brahmin girl from a respectable family. Contact 94160-20966, 9969-76666.

BRAHMIN

CL22054938

Saraswat Brahmin only daughter 29 years, M.Com., working in I.T. Park Chandigarh. Father retired XEN, own house at Panchkula and Solan. 94184-90684.

BRAHMIN

CL22056650

PQM for Saraswat Brahmin Manglik girl, fair complexion, convent educated, B.Tech., July 1990 born, 5’-4½”, working in IT company Mumbai. Contact: 98887-32400.

DIVORCEE

CL22054821

Verma girl, 5.9.83, 9.20 am, Delhi, MA, B.Ed., 5'-1", issueless divorcee. Caste no bar. 9872240434.

DIVORCEE

CL22054860

Suitable well settled match for Hindu issueless divorcee, Graduate beautiful girl, 1985, 5'-4", working Delhi. Preferred NRI. Upper caste no bar. 9876750313.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22042956

Match for Kamboj Sikh smart girl, Nov. 93, 5'-5", Manager in IT company, UK. Whatsapp number (UK time) 9417153513, +447769398384.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22055182

DM/ MCH match for Punjabi Khatri, DM (Neuro Consultant), 5'-3", 22.01.1989, 3:00 p.m., Nangal. Parents Retd. from PSU. 98769-46080, 9872463720.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22056669

Doctor / Govt. Officer match for Mohali based Ramdasia, MBBS, P.C.M.S-I Officer girl, 1994, 5’-6”. Whatsapp: 80548-00321

JAT SIKH

CL22050158

Jatt Sikh 1992 born, 5'7", born and raised in India, Bachelors in Health Science, working as MRI tech in Vancouver, Canada. Watsapp or call: 604-375-9023.

JAT SIKH

CL22054589

Jat Sikh beautiful Canadian PR girl July 1989/5'-7", fair, convent educated, B.Com (Hons), MBE, PG diploma in Statistics, B.Ed. Father Advocate and Agriculturist. Elder brother settled in Canada (Brampton), younger brother Doctor in PGI. Reputed Sardar family settled in Chandigarh. Contact 75086-79887, 0016479276191.

JAT SIKH

CL22055005

Required a suitable match for Jat Sikh Girl (lecturer, UK University, 1988, 5' 5''), preferred well educated Jat Sikh boy settled in the UK. Please contact at +91-9888110444.

JAT SIKH

CL22055117

Chartered Accountant girl, pursuing CPA, 5?7?,June?91, fair slim, from highly reputable Khaira Family, looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. Send photos and Bio data on WhatsApp-98712-49222

JAT SIKH

CL22056151

SM for Jat Sikh beautiful girl, 162 cm, 28, M.Tech. from Canadian Uni. Consultant in a reputed firm in Toronto. Seeks educated, well placed groom preferably in the Canada/ U.S. Send biodata and pics @ +91-81303-05415.

JAT SIKH

CL22056381

Match for Army Officer very fair, beautiful professionally highly qualified daughter of Retd. Senior Officer having extensive Rural Urban property. Match should have similar background. Send full details Whatsapp 97792-50227.

KAMBOJ

CL22055554

Suitable match for beautiful unmarried girl, BE, MBA, October 1977, 5'-7", 15 LPA, Working as SDO, Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. Email: ms_kamboj70@yahoo.com

KHATRI

CL22055174

Well settled family from Chandigarh only for convent educated, BE, 24 Dec. 1994, 5’-1”, working in Consultancy. Father Govt. job. 97794-56638.

KHATRI

CL22056377

Suitable qualified match for Hindu Khatri Manglik girl Norway born July 94, 5'-8", B.Ed., MA. Preferred match B.Tech., M.Tech. and equivalent. WhatsApp 94171-80657, 47-46478175.

KHATRI

CL22056711

Chandigarh based high status business family, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl, 5'-5", July/1990. Working in US based Company at very Senior Level. Only high class family may contact 98783-74300.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22056803

Pkl based girl 5'-2", Sep. 94, Naturopath Dr. Prfd Pkl., Chd., local Ayush Dr. or Professional. 98107-99409.

MISC

CL22044287

Suitable match for beautiful girl Height 5'-6"/1985, LL.M., high status reputed family of Tricity Chandigarh. Contact 98787-09884.

MISC

CL22055472

Match for beautiful (OBC) Nai girl, BE (Computer Science), 30/ 5'-4", Working Multinational Company, Gurgaon. Punjabi boy posted at Gurgaon preferred. Upper cast no bar. Mobile 98144-88787.

MISC

CL22056771

Match for CA Hindu Nai Manglik girl 1995/ 5'-6". Deputy Manager in PSU. Chandigarh based family. Father Class-I Officer. Transferable job. 94654-44796, 98773-53053.

NRI

CL22052256

PQM willing to relocate for Australia based, govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri Girl 72 born young-looking 5'3'' currently in India. Nkbnama@gmail.com

NRI

CL22054397

Looking for NRI match for Arora, slim, fair, beautiful girl, 88 born, 5’-4”, Ludhiana, B.Com., MBA, bank employee. 9876736218

NRI

CL22054480

PQM for SC girl 1991/ 5'-3", M.Tech, PR Canada working in Bank in Toronto. Preferred Canada PR/ Citizen/ Work permit. Caste/ Religion no bar. 98767-02453.

NRI

CL22056260

SM for CHD based 5'-5", 93 born, CA/CPA (Gujjar) residing in Canada. Looking for well educated, preferably CA/ Doctor & Canada PR/ Citizen boy. 98884-30882.

NRI

CL22056388

Suitable match for Canadian girl, 5.7.84, 5'-3", Brahmin, highly educated, divorced (short time) seeks well settled boy. Canada/Ludhiana preferred. Contact: 94637-84960, 62847-78622

PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED

CL22050503

Suitable and compatible match for a slim, fair, beautiful Sikh girl from Chandigarh, 5’-3”, 29 yrs, Masters in Fine Arts. Deaf and dumb by birth, understands signs language. Caste no bar. Send details at WhatsApp number +91 99142-42561.

RAJPUT

CL22054720

SM for Thakur beautiful girl 6.10.1983, 10.20 am, Chandigarh, 5'-5'', MA, B.Ed, Businessman, Service, Manglik/ Non Manglik boy acceptable. Upper caste no bar. Mob. 89688-96910

RAJPUT

CL22056501

Professionally qualified match for Himachali Rana girl M.Pharma working in MNC good package. 07.02.1990, 06:20 am, Pathankot, 5'-1". Brother settled in Canada. Match Kundli. Upper caste and NRI also welcome. Contact No. 98147-07820, 078890-21501.

SAINI

CL22055145

Suitable match for Saini Sikh girl, Sept. 1996, 5'-3", CA Ludhiana, good package, MNC Gurugram. Preferred only CA from Tricity/nearby. Contact 83609-75604.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22050040

SM for b'ful fair MTech 29/5'8" Ramdasia Sikh girl. Officer in PSB. Well established family in Delhi, Ph:9810334845

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22052043

Suitable NRI match for Canadian PR BDS from India unmarried girl, Ad-dharmi (SC) 5’-4”, Sept. 92, doing job in Hospital in Canada. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Send biodata with pic at 94174-64126.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22055804

Required match for-86born-Ravidasia girl-5'2", Bsc-IT+MCA, Pursing for-Govt. Exams, Pref.-Govt.Emp./Well Settled. 9781633611.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22056283

Ramdasia Fair Girl,12.08.1991, 5'-7". J.E. in PSTCL, M.Tech. Tricity Preferred, Marriage Bureau Excuse. 70092-18927

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22056673

Seeking qualified Doaba based USA/ Canada match for 5'-3'', August 1992, B.Sc Nursing, Ad-dharmi girl, Working as Nursing Officer in PGI, Chandigarh. Father, Mother & younger Sister Punjab Govt. Officer/ Employee, Younger brother settled in Canada. 98760-99453.

SIKH

CL22054141

Professionally qualified match for Mazbhi Sikh 1993 born, 5'-5½", Masters in Nano Forensic Science, PR Canada. Preference Tricity, interested to settle Canada. Contact: 98886-30363.

SIKH

CL22054431

Seeking professional match for Software Engineer, Canadian PR, beautiful and homely Sikh girl, unmarried, 5'-3", 83 born, unable to conceive a child. Divorcee or widower with kids also accepted. Contact:+1(437)970-2013 or email:sainisimmi06@gmail.com

SIKH ARORA

CL22054167

Mohali based cutsurd Sikh Arora family seeks educated well established alliance for their smart family oriented daughter, July 1998, 5’-6”, MBA Finance, pursuing for company Secretaryship. Send details: 76960-71086.

SIKH KHATRI

CL22056578

SM for Khatri Sikh girl, Oct. 83/ 5'-5", unmarried, Ph.D Psychology, working School Counselor, from status family, seeks cleanshaven, cutsurd well settled boy. 89680-41133.