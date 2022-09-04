Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22057127
Suitable match for slim, fair, beautiful, Bansal girl Dec. 1997 born Chandigarh, 5'-2", Chartered Accountant, working as an Auditor in Private Company at Mohali. Status family. WhatsApp only 98154-20570.
AGGARWAL
CL22058972
Doctor/Engineer/CA/Radiologist/Qualified Businessman, M4 Aggarwal BDS, MHA girl, 11.11.1986, 8:40 p.m, Bhatinda, 5'-3". Applied for DDS admission in America, Having Multiple Visa of America and Canada. Upper caste no bar. NRI also welcome. 80545-00550.
BRAHMIN
CL22058452
Brahmin working girl in Tata Consultancy Services 24/5'-1". Seeks IT Sector working Jalandhar based boy. Preferred Himachali. 9872889946.
BRAHMIN
CL22059100
PQM for Saraswat Brahmin Manglik girl, fair complexion, convent educated, B.Tech., July 1990 born, 5’-4½”, working in IT company Mumbai. Contact: 98887-32400.
BRAHMIN
CL22059329
Qualified match for Canada PR Brahmin girl, MBA (HR), 5'-7", 86 born, currently in India. Contact: 99154-91388, +1647-540-5770, +1647-773-1928.
DIVORCEE
CL22058102
Jatt Sikh match for beautiful MBA, 43, 5'-6", innocent mutual divorced issueless Sikh Rajput girl, knows French, Spanish. Only professionally qualified match from Canada, USA. 9815021377.
DIVORCEE
CL22058403
Vegetarian match for Malhotra divorcee, 1 Baby girl 4 years old, well qualified, Asstt Manager in Educational Institute. Handsome earning, 5'-5", 22.11.91, 11:24 pm, Ambala. Kundli match must. Contact 90410-74013.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22057079
Wanted qualified, well cultured match for Sikh Girl 30, 5'-4". Pursuing Neurology residency in US. Doctor preferred. If interested contact: 9876115033.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22057440
DM MCH MD MS match for Saini Sikh beautiful girl, MD Medicine, 5'-4", Nov. 91 born, doing Senior Residency in DMC and hospital belongs to family of Doctors. 9814121290.
IAS / ALLIED SERVICES
CL22057280
Suitable Class-1 (Central Govt) Army officer for beautiful Army officer (Lt MNS) 25, 5'-4", Preferred only Brahmin. 89506-34259, 90347-94642.
JAT SIKH
CL22053636
Jat Sikh Army Officer match for Jan. 1997 born, 5'-6" Jat Sikh girl from affluent family, convent educated, Psy (Hons) with fellowship in Autism and Child Psy. Elder brother settled in Canada. Family settled in Chandigarh. Email: kaurnaaz680@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22056892
Suitable match for Jat Sikh beautiful girl, 5'-3", 01.01.1988, MA (English), B.Ed.,PGDCA, Ielets 7 band. Family well settled in Punjab. Contact:95179-00090.
JAT SIKH
CL22057232
Suitable match for Jat Sikh Canadian girl, Feb. 1990, 5’-3”, M.Tech (Computer Science) working as Software Engineer in reputed IT Company in Canada. Handsome package. PR under process. Innocent issueless divorcee after short period. Preferred IT Professional employed Jat Sikh non drinker boy (age 32-36 years) Canada / tricity and nearby districts. Marriage bureaus excuse. +91-90419-35055.
JAT SIKH
CL22057501
Looking only for an alliance with a well settled Jatt Sikh USA based groom for our very beautiful, slim, fair, 5'-5", 29 year old Jatt Sikh daughter. She is doing her residency in Internal Medicine at Marshfield Clinic Health System, USA. She is only child of a well-settled family. Kindly email a photo and biodata to: damanbrar68@gmail.com or Contact: 98551-90500.
JAT SIKH
CL22057845
Chartered Accountant girl, pursuing CPA, 5?7?,June?91, fair, slim, from a highly reputable Khaira Family, looking for educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. Send photos and Bio data on WhatsApp-98712-49222
JAT SIKH
CL22058075
Professional match for B.Tech, MBA, global marketing professional with package of 50 lacs. 5'-7"/1984. Father retired Colonel having urban and rural property. Email: matrimony2027@gmail.com. Contact: 98887-61502, 99880-04205.
JAT SIKH
CL22058227
Professionally qualified well settled (Cutsurd/ cleanshaven) match for beautiful convent educated M.Pharma girl, 13 Dec. 87, 5'-4½", working MNC, 12 LPA. Please respond with details/ photo at WhatsApp only 98767-16867.
JAT SIKH
CL22058583
Jat Sikh PR Canada, smart girl, M.Sc. (Maths), M.Ed. July 92, 5'-4½". Parents Class-I. Elder sister (married) & younger brother both PR in Canada. Required smart, non-drinker, well educated from status family. Send biodata & pics. 9478500036. E-mail: daljitedu999@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22058944
Professional, vegetarian match with good family values for beautiful US citizen, Jat Sikh girl, 39/ 5'-3", Double Masters, good pay package, innocent divorcee, short marriage. WhatsApp: 70877-82001.
JAT SIKH
CL22059027
Jat Sikh professionally qualified match for 24/5'-7", Public School educated B.Com, MBA, working with multinational company extremely beautiful girl from well settled urbanised family, looking for similar match Malwa preferred. gda199@outlook.com
JAT SIKH
CL22059029
Jat Sikh business/ professionally qualified match for 26/ 5'-6.5", extremely beautiful, convent educated girl, M.Tech. from well settled, reputed, urbanised family Malwa preferred. abg199@outlook.com
KHATRI
CL22057126
SM for well-educated Khatri Hindu Manglik girl, JAN 1994, 5'5" M.Tech. Well settled renowned family of Dasuya Punjab. Only good status/respectable family may contact: 9878003219.
MANGLIK
CL22057764
SM4 beautiful Khatri Manglik girl, short time divorcee, MBA, 1991, 5'-4". Looking for well settled businessman/NRI boy. Whatsapp: 9463195953.
MISC
CL22057710
Educated well settled match for Passi girl B.Tech. 1991, 5'-4", Assistant Manager Nationalized Bank. Contact: 88148-79533.
NRI
CL22042969
Match for Kamboj Sikh smart girl, Nov. 93, 5'-5", Manager in IT company, UK. Whatsapp number (UK time) 9417153513, +447769398384.
NRI
CL22056888
Australian citizen (Melbourne) Ramgarhia Sikh, extremely beautiful girl, 25, 5'-7", Bachelor of Engineering, well settled working with highly reputed company. Seeking Australian resident with equivalent education and professional profile. Caste no bar. +61430095076.
NRI
CL22057032
Match for beautiful slim Hindu Mair Rajput girl, 10.08.1992, 5'-3", Chandigarh, working Toronto Canada. Visiting India shortly. Tricity preferred. Send biodata on WhatsApp 79869-11259, 86072-66777.
NRI
CL22057071
Canada settled beautiful, Tonk-Kashatriya girl, 28, 5'-7", MCA seeks Canada settled match. Contact: 94644-22996
NRI
CL22057533
Upper caste Sikh cutsurd/ Hindu match for Sikh Teacher 29 yrs., 5'-10", Missisagua, Canada, Ontario State PR preferred. Biodata with photograph first instance. 98766-92903. No calls. WhatsApp only.
NRI
CL22057670
Wanted professionally qualified clean shaven match permanently settled abroad aged 32-36 from an educated family background for a cultured, 5'-6", tall, 90 born European NRI girl, working in an MNC on a senior position from a Khatri Sikh family with moderate liberal values. Caste no bar Contact: Austria-00436769409065.
NRI
CL22058055
PQM for very fair, extremely beautiful, slim and convent educated Saraswat Brahmin girl, 5'-8", 1997, BDS from India and pursuing Post-graduation from Canada. Father Captain in Merchant Navy. Looking for tall, handsome, very well settled boy from Canada/USA. Kundli match must. Mob: 8437788200, 9779630201.
NRI
CL22058860
SM for CHD based 5'-5", 93 born, CA/CPA (Gujjar) residing in Canada. Looking for well educated, preferably Canada PR/ Citizen boy. 98884-30882.
NRI
CL22058898
Gursikh boy for Kohli family Gursikh Khatri girl, December 1992, 5’-6”, M.S. Computer Science, USA, Software Engineer, Boston, H1B Visa. WhatsApp 98555-90456.
NRI
CL22058992
Match for smart Ramgarhia girl, M.Sc (Gold Medalist), Ph.D Physics (France), working as Scientist in London UK, 5’-4”, July 90, Chandigarh family. WhatsApp 94171-41379.
NRI
CL22059075
Well educated match for Canadian P.R. Benipal Girl 5’-1”, February 1997, born and bought-up in Chandigarh with decent family values, B.Com, B.Ed., father businessman and agriculture income, mother Vice-Principle in Govt-aided School. Small USA, Canadian status family preferred. Respond with recent photo and other details: meharbenipal1@yahoo.com.
NRI
CL22059089
Beautiful Sikh Doctor girl, 32, 160, US citizen, MD/ Felowship SCC, Physician at NY City. Contact: +14434679933.
NRI
CL22059233
Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl, 1997, 5'-5", Australian Citizen, lives in Perth, Profession Registered Nurse. Looking for good looking. Well educated Ramgarhia Sikh boy. Mobile: +61450462344, +61452231542.
NRI
CL22059255
Hindu Brahmin Girl, M.Sc Physics, B.Ed. working in Canada. 29.9.1992, 5’-5”. Looking for suitable match PR or working in Canada. Whatsapp: 70092-28288, +1(437)9933096.
NRI
CL22059309
MBBS, MD, divorced, issueless, SC Amritdhari girl, 35 yrs., 5'-5", looking for Doctor/ Professionally qualified only from USA, 98783-64871.
NRI
CL22059373
Professionally qualified, vegetarian, Australian settled match for Brahmin girl, 33 yrs, B.Tech, NZ citizen, divorcee, working in Sydney (Australia). Please send photo, bio-data. 0061422250899.
RAJPUT
CL22058016
Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 98760-27486.
RAJPUT
CL22058074
SM4 Rajput girl, M.Tech (IT), MBA, 4 Sept. 1988, 12:40 pm, Pathankot, 5'-2", working (HR) MNC Chandigarh. (M) 9988152935, 9530647477.
RAJPUT
CL22058742
Professionally qualified match for Verma Maid Rajput Anshik manglik girl 17.07.1992, 04:00 am, Ambala, 5'-2", B.Tech job MNC Noida. 74042-88213, 90343-04408.
RAJPUT
CL22059396
Suitable match for Rajput girl, 10.07.1994, 10.25 pm, Chandigarh, 5'-2", MBA, LLB HR at Mohali. Only tricity. 98142-44642.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22052356
Well - settled professional match for Sikh Girl , 29 / 5'4" , DU Educated , PG from TISS , Eminent Job in Hyd. MNC , Earning 20 LPA , Upper Middle Class Business Family Email: sembhi0081@gmail.com
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22057390
Professionally qualified match Ramgarhia Sikh beautiful girl, 5'-3", 01.01.1994, B.Tech.(CSE). Working IT Company at Mohali. Contact: 98784-68161.
SAINI
CL22057436
Suitable match for smart Saini Sikh girl, 5'-5", Nov. 91 born, MBBS, PCMS. Decent salary, belongs to family of Doctors. 9814837290.
SAINI
CL22058834
Father is a well established Sikh Saini Businessman of Surat (Gujarat). Seeks well settled match for his daughter 24, 5ft 4 inch, B.Com, MBA (Finance). Preference: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Metros,Canada and USA. Contact: 9426189283.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22057658
Match for Manglik Chamar girl Ambala 5'-2", 1991, fair M.Com Computer diploma, Father Army retired. 82228-36937.
SIKH
CL22057080
Wanted qualified, well cultured match for Sikh Girl Jan. 1988, 5'-5". Presently in Canada on work permit If interested contact: 8146622664.
SIKH
CL22057211
Suitable match for beautiful, smart, slim Ramdasia (Weaver Julaha) Sikh girl, convent educated, B.Tech., MBA, Jan 1988, 5'-3", HDFC Bank employed. Father Retired Officer, Mother LIC Officer. Contact: 098963-34847, 99922-20216.
SIKH
CL22058598
1987/5'-3" slim, fair Ramdasia (weavers) M.D.S. (Dentist), working as Senior Lecturer and clinic also at Chandigarh. Father Class-I Officer, mother UT govt. teacher (retd.). Prefer govt. employee. Contact: 8288001903, 98156-52210
SIKH
CL22058869
Suitable vegetarian match from Sikh family for Ramdasia Sikh beautiful girl, 31, 5'-3", B.Com, B.Ed. M.Com. experience in Accounts. Father retired Govt deptt. Caste no bar. Contact: 9876354990.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22057216
Match for slim, fair Gursikh Khatri girl, 5'-1"/1997, M.Com., Chandigarh. Preferred Tricity. 95010-11966.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22058136
Suitable match for convent educated, beautiful Sikh girl 1990/5'-7", MBA. Sikh and Punjabi Hindu family preferred. 98110-08933.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22057487
Professional/ compatible match for speciality Doctor born Sept. 1980 v beautiful, 5'-7" tall, US citizen relocation must pl send full pic/ biodata at joplin2020@gmail.com
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22058343
Professional/ compatible match for speciality Doctor born Sept. 1980 v beautiful, 5'-7", tall, US citizen relocation must pl send full pic/ biodata at joplin2020@gmail.com
