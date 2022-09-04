Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22057127

Suitable match for slim, fair, beautiful, Bansal girl Dec. 1997 born Chandigarh, 5'-2", Chartered Accountant, working as an Auditor in Private Company at Mohali. Status family. WhatsApp only 98154-20570.

AGGARWAL

CL22058972

Doctor/Engineer/CA/Radiologist/Qualified Businessman, M4 Aggarwal BDS, MHA girl, 11.11.1986, 8:40 p.m, Bhatinda, 5'-3". Applied for DDS admission in America, Having Multiple Visa of America and Canada. Upper caste no bar. NRI also welcome. 80545-00550.

BRAHMIN

CL22058452

Brahmin working girl in Tata Consultancy Services 24/5'-1". Seeks IT Sector working Jalandhar based boy. Preferred Himachali. 9872889946.

BRAHMIN

CL22059100

PQM for Saraswat Brahmin Manglik girl, fair complexion, convent educated, B.Tech., July 1990 born, 5’-4½”, working in IT company Mumbai. Contact: 98887-32400.

BRAHMIN

CL22059329

Qualified match for Canada PR Brahmin girl, MBA (HR), 5'-7", 86 born, currently in India. Contact: 99154-91388, +1647-540-5770, +1647-773-1928.

DIVORCEE

CL22058102

Jatt Sikh match for beautiful MBA, 43, 5'-6", innocent mutual divorced issueless Sikh Rajput girl, knows French, Spanish. Only professionally qualified match from Canada, USA. 9815021377.

DIVORCEE

CL22058403

Vegetarian match for Malhotra divorcee, 1 Baby girl 4 years old, well qualified, Asstt Manager in Educational Institute. Handsome earning, 5'-5", 22.11.91, 11:24 pm, Ambala. Kundli match must. Contact 90410-74013.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22057079

Wanted qualified, well cultured match for Sikh Girl 30, 5'-4". Pursuing Neurology residency in US. Doctor preferred. If interested contact: 9876115033.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22057440

DM MCH MD MS match for Saini Sikh beautiful girl, MD Medicine, 5'-4", Nov. 91 born, doing Senior Residency in DMC and hospital belongs to family of Doctors. 9814121290.

IAS / ALLIED SERVICES

CL22057280

Suitable Class-1 (Central Govt) Army officer for beautiful Army officer (Lt MNS) 25, 5'-4", Preferred only Brahmin. 89506-34259, 90347-94642.

JAT SIKH

CL22053636

Jat Sikh Army Officer match for Jan. 1997 born, 5'-6" Jat Sikh girl from affluent family, convent educated, Psy (Hons) with fellowship in Autism and Child Psy. Elder brother settled in Canada. Family settled in Chandigarh. Email: kaurnaaz680@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22056892

Suitable match for Jat Sikh beautiful girl, 5'-3", 01.01.1988, MA (English), B.Ed.,PGDCA, Ielets 7 band. Family well settled in Punjab. Contact:95179-00090.

JAT SIKH

CL22057232

Suitable match for Jat Sikh Canadian girl, Feb. 1990, 5’-3”, M.Tech (Computer Science) working as Software Engineer in reputed IT Company in Canada. Handsome package. PR under process. Innocent issueless divorcee after short period. Preferred IT Professional employed Jat Sikh non drinker boy (age 32-36 years) Canada / tricity and nearby districts. Marriage bureaus excuse. +91-90419-35055.

JAT SIKH

CL22057501

Looking only for an alliance with a well settled Jatt Sikh USA based groom for our very beautiful, slim, fair, 5'-5", 29 year old Jatt Sikh daughter. She is doing her residency in Internal Medicine at Marshfield Clinic Health System, USA. She is only child of a well-settled family. Kindly email a photo and biodata to: damanbrar68@gmail.com or Contact: 98551-90500.

JAT SIKH

CL22057845

Chartered Accountant girl, pursuing CPA, 5?7?,June?91, fair, slim, from a highly reputable Khaira Family, looking for educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. Send photos and Bio data on WhatsApp-98712-49222

JAT SIKH

CL22058075

Professional match for B.Tech, MBA, global marketing professional with package of 50 lacs. 5'-7"/1984. Father retired Colonel having urban and rural property. Email: matrimony2027@gmail.com. Contact: 98887-61502, 99880-04205.

JAT SIKH

CL22058227

Professionally qualified well settled (Cutsurd/ cleanshaven) match for beautiful convent educated M.Pharma girl, 13 Dec. 87, 5'-4½", working MNC, 12 LPA. Please respond with details/ photo at WhatsApp only 98767-16867.

JAT SIKH

CL22058583

Jat Sikh PR Canada, smart girl, M.Sc. (Maths), M.Ed. July 92, 5'-4½". Parents Class-I. Elder sister (married) & younger brother both PR in Canada. Required smart, non-drinker, well educated from status family. Send biodata & pics. 9478500036. E-mail: daljitedu999@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22058944

Professional, vegetarian match with good family values for beautiful US citizen, Jat Sikh girl, 39/ 5'-3", Double Masters, good pay package, innocent divorcee, short marriage. WhatsApp: 70877-82001.

JAT SIKH

CL22059027

Jat Sikh professionally qualified match for 24/5'-7", Public School educated B.Com, MBA, working with multinational company extremely beautiful girl from well settled urbanised family, looking for similar match Malwa preferred. gda199@outlook.com

JAT SIKH

CL22059029

Jat Sikh business/ professionally qualified match for 26/ 5'-6.5", extremely beautiful, convent educated girl, M.Tech. from well settled, reputed, urbanised family Malwa preferred. abg199@outlook.com

KHATRI

CL22057126

SM for well-educated Khatri Hindu Manglik girl, JAN 1994, 5'5" M.Tech. Well settled renowned family of Dasuya Punjab. Only good status/respectable family may contact: 9878003219.

MANGLIK

CL22057764

SM4 beautiful Khatri Manglik girl, short time divorcee, MBA, 1991, 5'-4". Looking for well settled businessman/NRI boy. Whatsapp: 9463195953.

MISC

CL22057710

Educated well settled match for Passi girl B.Tech. 1991, 5'-4", Assistant Manager Nationalized Bank. Contact: 88148-79533.

NRI

CL22042969

Match for Kamboj Sikh smart girl, Nov. 93, 5'-5", Manager in IT company, UK. Whatsapp number (UK time) 9417153513, +447769398384.

NRI

CL22056888

Australian citizen (Melbourne) Ramgarhia Sikh, extremely beautiful girl, 25, 5'-7", Bachelor of Engineering, well settled working with highly reputed company. Seeking Australian resident with equivalent education and professional profile. Caste no bar. +61430095076.

NRI

CL22057032

Match for beautiful slim Hindu Mair Rajput girl, 10.08.1992, 5'-3", Chandigarh, working Toronto Canada. Visiting India shortly. Tricity preferred. Send biodata on WhatsApp 79869-11259, 86072-66777.

NRI

CL22057071

Canada settled beautiful, Tonk-Kashatriya girl, 28, 5'-7", MCA seeks Canada settled match. Contact: 94644-22996

NRI

CL22057533

Upper caste Sikh cutsurd/ Hindu match for Sikh Teacher 29 yrs., 5'-10", Missisagua, Canada, Ontario State PR preferred. Biodata with photograph first instance. 98766-92903. No calls. WhatsApp only.

NRI

CL22057670

Wanted professionally qualified clean shaven match permanently settled abroad aged 32-36 from an educated family background for a cultured, 5'-6", tall, 90 born European NRI girl, working in an MNC on a senior position from a Khatri Sikh family with moderate liberal values. Caste no bar Contact: Austria-00436769409065.

NRI

CL22058055

PQM for very fair, extremely beautiful, slim and convent educated Saraswat Brahmin girl, 5'-8", 1997, BDS from India and pursuing Post-graduation from Canada. Father Captain in Merchant Navy. Looking for tall, handsome, very well settled boy from Canada/USA. Kundli match must. Mob: 8437788200, 9779630201.

NRI

CL22058860

SM for CHD based 5'-5", 93 born, CA/CPA (Gujjar) residing in Canada. Looking for well educated, preferably Canada PR/ Citizen boy. 98884-30882.

NRI

CL22058898

Gursikh boy for Kohli family Gursikh Khatri girl, December 1992, 5’-6”, M.S. Computer Science, USA, Software Engineer, Boston, H1B Visa. WhatsApp 98555-90456.

NRI

CL22058992

Match for smart Ramgarhia girl, M.Sc (Gold Medalist), Ph.D Physics (France), working as Scientist in London UK, 5’-4”, July 90, Chandigarh family. WhatsApp 94171-41379.

NRI

CL22059075

Well educated match for Canadian P.R. Benipal Girl 5’-1”, February 1997, born and bought-up in Chandigarh with decent family values, B.Com, B.Ed., father businessman and agriculture income, mother Vice-Principle in Govt-aided School. Small USA, Canadian status family preferred. Respond with recent photo and other details: meharbenipal1@yahoo.com.

NRI

CL22059089

Beautiful Sikh Doctor girl, 32, 160, US citizen, MD/ Felowship SCC, Physician at NY City. Contact: +14434679933.

NRI

CL22059233

Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl, 1997, 5'-5", Australian Citizen, lives in Perth, Profession Registered Nurse. Looking for good looking. Well educated Ramgarhia Sikh boy. Mobile: +61450462344, +61452231542.

NRI

CL22059255

Hindu Brahmin Girl, M.Sc Physics, B.Ed. working in Canada. 29.9.1992, 5’-5”. Looking for suitable match PR or working in Canada. Whatsapp: 70092-28288, +1(437)9933096.

NRI

CL22059309

MBBS, MD, divorced, issueless, SC Amritdhari girl, 35 yrs., 5'-5", looking for Doctor/ Professionally qualified only from USA, 98783-64871.

NRI

CL22059373

Professionally qualified, vegetarian, Australian settled match for Brahmin girl, 33 yrs, B.Tech, NZ citizen, divorcee, working in Sydney (Australia). Please send photo, bio-data. 0061422250899.

RAJPUT

CL22058016

Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 98760-27486.

RAJPUT

CL22058074

SM4 Rajput girl, M.Tech (IT), MBA, 4 Sept. 1988, 12:40 pm, Pathankot, 5'-2", working (HR) MNC Chandigarh. (M) 9988152935, 9530647477.

RAJPUT

CL22058742

Professionally qualified match for Verma Maid Rajput Anshik manglik girl 17.07.1992, 04:00 am, Ambala, 5'-2", B.Tech job MNC Noida. 74042-88213, 90343-04408.

RAJPUT

CL22059396

Suitable match for Rajput girl, 10.07.1994, 10.25 pm, Chandigarh, 5'-2", MBA, LLB HR at Mohali. Only tricity. 98142-44642.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22052356

Well - settled professional match for Sikh Girl , 29 / 5'4" , DU Educated , PG from TISS , Eminent Job in Hyd. MNC , Earning 20 LPA , Upper Middle Class Business Family Email: sembhi0081@gmail.com

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22057390

Professionally qualified match Ramgarhia Sikh beautiful girl, 5'-3", 01.01.1994, B.Tech.(CSE). Working IT Company at Mohali. Contact: 98784-68161.

SAINI

CL22057436

Suitable match for smart Saini Sikh girl, 5'-5", Nov. 91 born, MBBS, PCMS. Decent salary, belongs to family of Doctors. 9814837290.

SAINI

CL22058834

Father is a well established Sikh Saini Businessman of Surat (Gujarat). Seeks well settled match for his daughter 24, 5ft 4 inch, B.Com, MBA (Finance). Preference: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Metros,Canada and USA. Contact: 9426189283.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22057658

Match for Manglik Chamar girl Ambala 5'-2", 1991, fair M.Com Computer diploma, Father Army retired. 82228-36937.

SIKH

CL22057080

Wanted qualified, well cultured match for Sikh Girl Jan. 1988, 5'-5". Presently in Canada on work permit If interested contact: 8146622664.

SIKH

CL22057211

Suitable match for beautiful, smart, slim Ramdasia (Weaver Julaha) Sikh girl, convent educated, B.Tech., MBA, Jan 1988, 5'-3", HDFC Bank employed. Father Retired Officer, Mother LIC Officer. Contact: 098963-34847, 99922-20216.

SIKH

CL22058598

1987/5'-3" slim, fair Ramdasia (weavers) M.D.S. (Dentist), working as Senior Lecturer and clinic also at Chandigarh. Father Class-I Officer, mother UT govt. teacher (retd.). Prefer govt. employee. Contact: 8288001903, 98156-52210

SIKH

CL22058869

Suitable vegetarian match from Sikh family for Ramdasia Sikh beautiful girl, 31, 5'-3", B.Com, B.Ed. M.Com. experience in Accounts. Father retired Govt deptt. Caste no bar. Contact: 9876354990.

SIKH KHATRI

CL22057216

Match for slim, fair Gursikh Khatri girl, 5'-1"/1997, M.Com., Chandigarh. Preferred Tricity. 95010-11966.

SIKH KHATRI

CL22058136

Suitable match for convent educated, beautiful Sikh girl 1990/5'-7", MBA. Sikh and Punjabi Hindu family preferred. 98110-08933.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22057487

Professional/ compatible match for speciality Doctor born Sept. 1980 v beautiful, 5'-7" tall, US citizen relocation must pl send full pic/ biodata at joplin2020@gmail.com

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22058343

