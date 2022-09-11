Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22059639
Professionally qualified match for Mittal girl 30.01.1994, 08:05 pm, Ambala. Working as Technical leader, Package 23 lacs per annum. Contact 94163-76669.
AGGARWAL
CL22059656
SM4 Bansal NM girl 5'-4", 06.08.1992, 6:00 p.m., working as Central Govt. Lecturer in NVS. GATE/ HTET/ CTET qualified only Govt. job preferred. Res. Naraingarh Ambala. Contact after kundli match WhatsApp 94162-25488.
BRAHMIN
CL22060310
Suitable match for Canadian PR Brahmin girl, 1993 born, 5'-1", B.Tech, one year PG Diploma in Canada Preferred Engineer, vegetarian, non-drinker, Canadian. Contact: 9530544294.
DIVORCEE
CL22058102
Jatt Sikh match for beautiful MBA, 43, 5'-6", innocent mutual divorced issueless Sikh Rajput girl, knows French, Spanish. Only professionally qualified match from Canada, USA. 9815021377.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22042956
Match for Kamboj Sikh smart girl, Nov. 93, 5'-5", Manager in IT company, UK. Whatsapp number (UK time) 9417153513, +447769398384.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22059470
Ramdasia Sikh girl, Nov. 1986, 5'-3", MBBS, pursuing MD, USMLE all three steps cleared. 94652-72768
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22060040
Bhagat Megh BDS girl, born 1996, 5'-3", doing practice in clinic. Seeks equally qualified boy. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9464016430.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22061370
Beautiful Sikh Doctor girl, 32/160, US Citizen, MD/Fellowship SCC, Physician in NY City. Contact +14434679933
JAT SIKH
CL22059664
Match for 5'-8", beautiful fair 30 yr. M.Tech. Sidhu girl, Canada PR in process, early marriage. 98140-11436.
JAT SIKH
CL22059754
Match for 90-born, 5'5" beautiful Jat Sikh US citizen girl, MD USA, Residency USA, currently pursuing fellowship. Well-versed in Indian, American cultures. Brother engineer. Parents well educated and settled in USA. Seeking a tall, handsome match, preferably doctor/engineer in USA, from respectable Jat Sikh family. Please respond with bio-data and photograph at amparsingh2021@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22059961
Matrimonial alliance for Jat Sikh, tall, beautiful girl from reputed family; 35 years; Canadian resident; MBA, decent management job. Legally divorced, has a 6-year old daughter. Would prefer professionally qualified and employed Canadian resident. Contact with photograph, family and personal details at: gjsg.2019@gmail.com / +91 94180-25036
JAT SIKH
CL22060000
Suitable match for Jat Sikh well cultured divorcee girl, 5'-6", 1984, Working as Teacher(Contract) in Chandigarh. Tricity or nearby preferred. Contact: 88476-69113.
JAT SIKH
CL22060562
Jat Gursikh girl, 5'-9", 1987, educated, working, Canadian PR. Entire family settled Canada. Prefect blend of modern and traditional values. Seeks turbaned boy. Parents visiting India. 001-604-7159055. 98727-20072. raipur1105@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22060726
Preferably vegetarian, turbaned match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR, Post-graduate girl, 91, 5'-7". 9814709187.
JAT SIKH
CL22061039
Match for Army officer daughter, 90 born, 5'-3.7", MBA, working US based company. Seeks well educated, settled boy with sound family background. Preference Canada, USA and Defence. Contact: 9958630377, 9988372398, +1-437-249-6123.
JAT SIKH
CL22061402
Chartered Accountant girl, pursuing CPA, 5'-7", June 91, fair, slim, from a highly reputable Khaira family. Looking for educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/ Canada. Send photo and biodata on WhatsApp 98712-49222.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22060368
Hindu Manglik Khatri girl, 25-03-90, 11:30 am at Amritsar, 5’-3”, M.Sc.(IT), Teacher at private school Mohali. Family well settled, Mohali. Veg family preferred. Chandigarh tricity only - 6283948060.
MAHAJAN
CL22059707
Suitable match for mahajan girl, 1982 born (B.Tech + MBA) working in MNC, upper caste no bar. Mob# 9596978787, 8082481202.
NRI
CL22056888
Australian citizen (Melbourne) Ramgarhia Sikh, extremely beautiful, 25, 5'-7", B.E., well settled working with highly reputed company. Seeking Australian resident with equivalent education and professional profile. Caste no bar. ozhuman099@gmail.com
NRI
CL22057670
Wanted professionally qualified clean shaven match permanently settled abroad aged 32-36 from an educated family background for a cultured, 5'-6", tall, 90 born European NRI girl, working in an MNC on a senior position from a Khatri Sikh family with moderate liberal values. Caste no bar Contact: Austria-00436769409065.
NRI
CL22059618
Professionally qualified, vegetarian, Australian settled match for Brahmin girl, 33 yrs, B.Tech., NZ citizen, divorcee, working in Sydney (Australia), please send photo, biodata. 0061422250899.
NRI
CL22060084
Suitable match for beautiful unmarried, Punjabi Brahmin girl, 38/ 5'-7", MD Psychiatrist in India, family well-settled in US, Caste no bar. US based prospects only. Send biodata & photos: 15105658164 (WhatsApp only).
NRI
CL22060330
Doabian Ad-dharmi PR match for Canadian PR, 30 yrs girl, 5'-6", B.Tech. MBA. Whatsapp/call: 001-780-203-2534, 001-780-720-1547, +91-9988380568.
NRI
CL22060661
Professionally qualified match for beautiful Saini Sikh girl,5'-4", 1985 born, Master in Production Engineer from Denmark. Non-turbaned, cultured, settled in Europe, Canada England preferred. Family settled in Denmark. Mail: simran.kaur0205@gmail.com
NRI
CL22060829
PQM for Australia based, Govt. employee never married, Hindu, Khatri girl, 72 born, young looking, 5'-3". Currently in India. nkbnama@gmail.com
NRI
CL22061432
Match for Sikh Nai girl, 20.05.1993, 5'-3", Canada Study visa, doing MBA (Vancouver). 9815879236.
NRI
CL22061502
PQM for Sikh Prajapat Nov 1987, 5'-7'', working in USA (Manager), six-figure package. Caste no bar, preference USA/ Canada working. 97174-62926, matri354194@gmail.com
RAJPUT
CL22057033
Match for beautiful slim Hindu Mair Rajput girl, 10.08.1992, 5'-3", Chandigarh, working Toronto Canada. Visiting India shortly. Tricity preferred. Send biodata on WhatsApp 79869-11259, 86072-66777.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22060642
Ramgarhia girl, 1988, 5'-4", England work permit, job Medical University Hospital (Nurse). Wants professionally educated boy settled UK/Canada. Interested please send fresh photo & biodata. 9216892920.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22061620
Suitable match for Ramgarhia girl, PR in Canada), 1990 born, 5'-4", BDS (India), Post Graduate diploma (Canada). 9780143499.
SAINI
CL22059761
Saini Sikh girl 5'-4", April 90 born, B.Tech., M.Tech., Ph.D in Biotech of Chandigarh. Present Post Docs/ Research job in USA. Seeks professional Sikh boy settled in USA. 99159-86207.
SAINI
CL22060766
Match for Hindu Saini (Gotra Girn) fair, Jalandhar based girl, 10 Sept. 1994, 7:27 am, Faridabad (Haryana), 5'-2". MCA, working Bangalore MNC. Father Software Developer, Younger brother MBA from IIM, Sirmaur. Contact: +91-9646842934.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22059831
Suitable match for Punjabi Ad-dharmi girl, Oct. 1992 born, 5'-5", B.Tech, M.Tech. CSE, worked as QA Engineer, done Post-graduation in Canada. Preferred Software Engineer, Canadian PR. Whatsapp: 7087495076.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22060336
Suitable match for beautiful SC Ad-dharmi girl, 5'-5", 1997 born, M.Sc. Zoology Hons. Pvt job, Multiple visa holder, recently travelled to Canada. Vegetarian family. Preferred Canadian match. Call/whatsapp: 9872895570, 9876107243.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22061023
Ravidasia girl, 1982, 5'-3", MA, B.Ed. never married. Seeking Govt job, own business. (M) 7696123365.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22061450
PQM for Sikh Ramdasia girl 1993, 5'-8", schooling (Dehradun), MBA (France), currently working in USA based company (HR) (Residing India) father ex-sub Major Army, mother housewife, brother Merchant Navy 2nd officer (unmarried). Contact: 083193-45526, Marriage bearu excuse.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22061488
Majhbi Sikh (Infertile) girl 32, 5'-3", Govt. employee, 50000/- monthly. Seeking NRI/ Govt. employee or well settled businessman, Bachelor/ divorcee/ widower boy. Caste no bar. 62838-60746.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22061580
Match for Mazbhi Sikh beautiful girl 10/1992, 5'-5", MBA. Punjabi Sikh preferred. 97799-98135.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22060619
Educated well settled match for convent educated beautiful Arora Sikh girl Chandigarh, Oct. 1993, 5'-5", M.Com. DU. NRI also considered. WhatsApp: 81468-11522.
SIKH LOBANA
CL22060760
SM 4 Specialist Doctor Girl, 1993 born, Height 5'11", Ms Obs & Gynae. Seek Gursikh Specialist Doctor/Civil Servant boy in tricity or near by area. Contact no .9478483310, 8054086231
