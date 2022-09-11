Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22059639

Professionally qualified match for Mittal girl 30.01.1994, 08:05 pm, Ambala. Working as Technical leader, Package 23 lacs per annum. Contact 94163-76669.

AGGARWAL

CL22059656

SM4 Bansal NM girl 5'-4", 06.08.1992, 6:00 p.m., working as Central Govt. Lecturer in NVS. GATE/ HTET/ CTET qualified only Govt. job preferred. Res. Naraingarh Ambala. Contact after kundli match WhatsApp 94162-25488.

BRAHMIN

CL22060310

Suitable match for Canadian PR Brahmin girl, 1993 born, 5'-1", B.Tech, one year PG Diploma in Canada Preferred Engineer, vegetarian, non-drinker, Canadian. Contact: 9530544294.

DIVORCEE

CL22058102

Jatt Sikh match for beautiful MBA, 43, 5'-6", innocent mutual divorced issueless Sikh Rajput girl, knows French, Spanish. Only professionally qualified match from Canada, USA. 9815021377.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22042956

Match for Kamboj Sikh smart girl, Nov. 93, 5'-5", Manager in IT company, UK. Whatsapp number (UK time) 9417153513, +447769398384.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22059470

Ramdasia Sikh girl, Nov. 1986, 5'-3", MBBS, pursuing MD, USMLE all three steps cleared. 94652-72768

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22060040

Bhagat Megh BDS girl, born 1996, 5'-3", doing practice in clinic. Seeks equally qualified boy. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9464016430.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22061370

Beautiful Sikh Doctor girl, 32/160, US Citizen, MD/Fellowship SCC, Physician in NY City. Contact +14434679933

JAT SIKH

CL22059664

Match for 5'-8", beautiful fair 30 yr. M.Tech. Sidhu girl, Canada PR in process, early marriage. 98140-11436.

JAT SIKH

CL22059754

Match for 90-born, 5'5" beautiful Jat Sikh US citizen girl, MD USA, Residency USA, currently pursuing fellowship. Well-versed in Indian, American cultures. Brother engineer. Parents well educated and settled in USA. Seeking a tall, handsome match, preferably doctor/engineer in USA, from respectable Jat Sikh family. Please respond with bio-data and photograph at amparsingh2021@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22059961

Matrimonial alliance for Jat Sikh, tall, beautiful girl from reputed family; 35 years; Canadian resident; MBA, decent management job. Legally divorced, has a 6-year old daughter. Would prefer professionally qualified and employed Canadian resident. Contact with photograph, family and personal details at: gjsg.2019@gmail.com / +91 94180-25036

JAT SIKH

CL22060000

Suitable match for Jat Sikh well cultured divorcee girl, 5'-6", 1984, Working as Teacher(Contract) in Chandigarh. Tricity or nearby preferred. Contact: 88476-69113.

JAT SIKH

CL22060562

Jat Gursikh girl, 5'-9", 1987, educated, working, Canadian PR. Entire family settled Canada. Prefect blend of modern and traditional values. Seeks turbaned boy. Parents visiting India. 001-604-7159055. 98727-20072. raipur1105@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22060726

Preferably vegetarian, turbaned match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR, Post-graduate girl, 91, 5'-7". 9814709187.

JAT SIKH

CL22061039

Match for Army officer daughter, 90 born, 5'-3.7", MBA, working US based company. Seeks well educated, settled boy with sound family background. Preference Canada, USA and Defence. Contact: 9958630377, 9988372398, +1-437-249-6123.

JAT SIKH

CL22061402

Chartered Accountant girl, pursuing CPA, 5'-7", June 91, fair, slim, from a highly reputable Khaira family. Looking for educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/ Canada. Send photo and biodata on WhatsApp 98712-49222.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22060368

Hindu Manglik Khatri girl, 25-03-90, 11:30 am at Amritsar, 5’-3”, M.Sc.(IT), Teacher at private school Mohali. Family well settled, Mohali. Veg family preferred. Chandigarh tricity only - 6283948060.

MAHAJAN

CL22059707

Suitable match for mahajan girl, 1982 born (B.Tech + MBA) working in MNC, upper caste no bar. Mob# 9596978787, 8082481202.

NRI

CL22056888

Australian citizen (Melbourne) Ramgarhia Sikh, extremely beautiful, 25, 5'-7", B.E., well settled working with highly reputed company. Seeking Australian resident with equivalent education and professional profile. Caste no bar. ozhuman099@gmail.com

NRI

CL22057670

Wanted professionally qualified clean shaven match permanently settled abroad aged 32-36 from an educated family background for a cultured, 5'-6", tall, 90 born European NRI girl, working in an MNC on a senior position from a Khatri Sikh family with moderate liberal values. Caste no bar Contact: Austria-00436769409065.

NRI

CL22059618

Professionally qualified, vegetarian, Australian settled match for Brahmin girl, 33 yrs, B.Tech., NZ citizen, divorcee, working in Sydney (Australia), please send photo, biodata. 0061422250899.

NRI

CL22060084

Suitable match for beautiful unmarried, Punjabi Brahmin girl, 38/ 5'-7", MD Psychiatrist in India, family well-settled in US, Caste no bar. US based prospects only. Send biodata & photos: 15105658164 (WhatsApp only).

NRI

CL22060330

Doabian Ad-dharmi PR match for Canadian PR, 30 yrs girl, 5'-6", B.Tech. MBA. Whatsapp/call: 001-780-203-2534, 001-780-720-1547, +91-9988380568.

NRI

CL22060661

Professionally qualified match for beautiful Saini Sikh girl,5'-4", 1985 born, Master in Production Engineer from Denmark. Non-turbaned, cultured, settled in Europe, Canada England preferred. Family settled in Denmark. Mail: simran.kaur0205@gmail.com

NRI

CL22060829

PQM for Australia based, Govt. employee never married, Hindu, Khatri girl, 72 born, young looking, 5'-3". Currently in India. nkbnama@gmail.com

NRI

CL22061432

Match for Sikh Nai girl, 20.05.1993, 5'-3", Canada Study visa, doing MBA (Vancouver). 9815879236.

NRI

CL22061502

PQM for Sikh Prajapat Nov 1987, 5'-7'', working in USA (Manager), six-figure package. Caste no bar, preference USA/ Canada working. 97174-62926, matri354194@gmail.com

RAJPUT

CL22057033

Match for beautiful slim Hindu Mair Rajput girl, 10.08.1992, 5'-3", Chandigarh, working Toronto Canada. Visiting India shortly. Tricity preferred. Send biodata on WhatsApp 79869-11259, 86072-66777.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22060642

Ramgarhia girl, 1988, 5'-4", England work permit, job Medical University Hospital (Nurse). Wants professionally educated boy settled UK/Canada. Interested please send fresh photo & biodata. 9216892920.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22061620

Suitable match for Ramgarhia girl, PR in Canada), 1990 born, 5'-4", BDS (India), Post Graduate diploma (Canada). 9780143499.

SAINI

CL22059761

Saini Sikh girl 5'-4", April 90 born, B.Tech., M.Tech., Ph.D in Biotech of Chandigarh. Present Post Docs/ Research job in USA. Seeks professional Sikh boy settled in USA. 99159-86207.

SAINI

CL22060766

Match for Hindu Saini (Gotra Girn) fair, Jalandhar based girl, 10 Sept. 1994, 7:27 am, Faridabad (Haryana), 5'-2". MCA, working Bangalore MNC. Father Software Developer, Younger brother MBA from IIM, Sirmaur. Contact: +91-9646842934.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22059831

Suitable match for Punjabi Ad-dharmi girl, Oct. 1992 born, 5'-5", B.Tech, M.Tech. CSE, worked as QA Engineer, done Post-graduation in Canada. Preferred Software Engineer, Canadian PR. Whatsapp: 7087495076.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22060336

Suitable match for beautiful SC Ad-dharmi girl, 5'-5", 1997 born, M.Sc. Zoology Hons. Pvt job, Multiple visa holder, recently travelled to Canada. Vegetarian family. Preferred Canadian match. Call/whatsapp: 9872895570, 9876107243.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22061023

Ravidasia girl, 1982, 5'-3", MA, B.Ed. never married. Seeking Govt job, own business. (M) 7696123365.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22061450

PQM for Sikh Ramdasia girl 1993, 5'-8", schooling (Dehradun), MBA (France), currently working in USA based company (HR) (Residing India) father ex-sub Major Army, mother housewife, brother Merchant Navy 2nd officer (unmarried). Contact: 083193-45526, Marriage bearu excuse.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22061488

Majhbi Sikh (Infertile) girl 32, 5'-3", Govt. employee, 50000/- monthly. Seeking NRI/ Govt. employee or well settled businessman, Bachelor/ divorcee/ widower boy. Caste no bar. 62838-60746.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22061580

Match for Mazbhi Sikh beautiful girl 10/1992, 5'-5", MBA. Punjabi Sikh preferred. 97799-98135.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22060619

Educated well settled match for convent educated beautiful Arora Sikh girl Chandigarh, Oct. 1993, 5'-5", M.Com. DU. NRI also considered. WhatsApp: 81468-11522.

SIKH LOBANA

CL22060760

SM 4 Specialist Doctor Girl, 1993 born, Height 5'11", Ms Obs & Gynae. Seek Gursikh Specialist Doctor/Civil Servant boy in tricity or near by area. Contact no .9478483310, 8054086231