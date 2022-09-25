Grooms Wanted

ARORA

CL22065979

Hindu Arora beautiful Divorcee 1983, 5'-7", BA, B.Ed, School teacher, Upper caste welcome. Send particulars on Whattsapp 98122-35732, with photo.

BRAHMIN

CL22064140

Wanted Saraswat Brahmin teetotaler preferably tricity should be well settled status family for guest Asstt. Professor, PU, Chd, Pursuing PhD, slim, 5'-7",3rd August 1995, 1:20 pm. Whatsapp: 88721-54992.

BRAHMIN

CL22064310

MBBS, Engineer, Administrative, Industrialist match for unmarried Brahmin girl Ph.D., MBA, 5'-3", 1970. Abroad preferred. 86280-86689.

BRAHMIN

CL22065636

PQM 4 VERY B'FUL MOHYAL DUTTA GIRL 5'3". 29/6/84 2:35AM, HOSHIARPUR. WORKING PROFESSIONAL currently based in NOIDA. REPUTED FAMILY UNA HP. CONTACT 9816186500 /9818395790 chetandutt1090@gmail.com

DIVORCEE

CL22063883

Match from status family for beautiful, fair, 5'-6", 47, Jat Sikh, PG medico girl. Legally divorced, issueless. Call: Whatsapp: 97790-89641

DIVORCEE

CL22064574

Sikh Rajput Jatt Sikh suitable match for MBA, 44, 5'-6", innocent mutual divorced issueless Sikh Rajput girl. Only professional qualified match from abroad. 9815021377.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22042956

Match for Kamboj Sikh smart girl, Nov. 93, 5'-5", Manager in IT company, UK. Whatsapp number (UK time) 9417153513, +447769398384.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22063962

Parjapat Sikh girl, 1985/5'-1", looks younger, 1,10,000/- PM, regular Govt Doctor (AMO). Mohali:- 97299-11369, 75083-63977.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22065524

Wanted beautiful match for Ramdasia Sikh BDS own clinic, 5'-7", 29 year. BDS/PG in Science preferred. Whatsapp: 9056688922.

JAT SIKH

CL22063827

Professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh, beautiful divorcee girl, 5'-5",36 years, M.Sc.(Chemistry). Working regular Teacher at Govt. School. Family well settled at Chandigarh. Contact: 99888-07888.

JAT SIKH

CL22063920

Jat Sikh Canadian family seek match for their never married Canadian 1972 born, slim & fair daughter 5'-9", BA, M.Ed, working as a Teacher Jat Sikh North American professional hard-working match with good life values preferred. Please respond with biodata and photograph at whops938@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22064022

Professionally qualified turbaned keshdhari teetotalar match for Jat Sikh girl, 5'-5',Dec.1995, MS Computer Science, Simon Fraser University, Canada. Working as Data Engineer with Samsung, Vancover. PR under progress. Contact: 94171-16347, 94174-44776.

JAT SIKH

CL22064100

Match for Jat Sikh M.A. (Economics), 5'-2"/1996 born girl, working in Private Bank, Chandigarh. Contact No. 98760-01260.

JAT SIKH

CL22064254

MBBS Jat Sikh girl, 27/5'-5", Doctor in England. Seeks qualified match. Mob: 7986918737, 9814238992.

JAT SIKH

CL22064715

CPA,Chartered Accountant girl,5?7?,June?91, fair slim, from highly reputable Khaira Family, looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. Send photos and Bio data on WhatsApp-98712-49222

JAT SIKH

CL22065642

Tricity based family seeking educated Jat Sikh match from an affluent family for their daughter, Canada PR, 1997 born, 5’-4”, working in prestigious Company as Administrator. WhatsApp/ Call 98030-07300

JAT SIKH

CL22065879

Jat Gursikh girl, 5'-9", 1987, educated working Canadian PR, entire family settled Canada, perfect blend of modern and traditional values. Seeks turbaned boy. Parents in India. 001-604-7159055, 98727-20072. raipur1105@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22065986

Well educated professional match for a Canadian PR Jatt Sikh girl (Doctor, MBBS) 1990/ 5'-4", living in Canada (PR). Please respond with photos and biodata. 98728-72207.

KAMBOJ

CL22064080

Suitable match for beautiful unmarried girl, BE, MBA, October 1977, 5'-7", 15 LPA, Working as SDO, Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. Email: ms_kamboj70@yahoo.com

KHATRI

CL22065216

Suitable match for Kathuria girl, 4.7.1994, 7:10 pm, Chandigarh, 5', pursuing CA, doing Pvt. job. Parents Chandigarh settled. Contact Mobile 98157-36890.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22062237

Looking for a well-qualified groom, settled or willing to settle in US, for an educated beautiful Hindu Punjabi Khatri girl, 92/ 5'-2", US citizen. Girl visiting in Dec.-Jan. Early marriage preferred. Email at: sehgal6625@gmail.com

MAHAJAN

CL22065981

Suitable match for mahajan girl, 1987 born (M.Tech. Bio Tech), upper caste no bar. Mob# 9596978787.

NRI

CL22018705

Beautiful Sikh Khatri, 37/ 5'-5", citizen Registered Nurse London, package £39,000. Divorced, no issue. Boy should be near London area. kauruk20@live.co.uk

NRI

CL22060084

Suitable match for beautiful unmarried, Punjabi Brahmin girl, 38/ 5'-7", MD Psychiatrist in India, family well-settled in US, Caste no bar. US based prospects only. Send biodata & photos: 15105658164 (WhatsApp only).

NRI

CL22062264

Preferred Ramgarhia match for US citizen girl, MbA, 24/ 5'-4", well versed with both cultures, family settled in US, both parents Ph.Ds. Preference to IIT/ IIM/ Doctors. Contact: +17038509173, email: ghpkaur22@gmail.com

NRI

CL22063908

Professionally qualified only Brahmin vegetarian Australian settled match for girl 33, B.Tech., 5'-5", NZ citizen divorcee working in Sydney (Australia). Please send photo, biodata. 0061422-250899.

NRI

CL22064031

Well settled B.Tech (CSE)/ Doctor match in Australia/ Canada/ Europe for Saraswat Brahmin girl 01.01.1987, 04:57 am, Faridabad, 5'-7", B.Tech (CSE), MBA. Job Wipro. Australia PR. Family Ambala, Haryana. +91 99917-58282. sudeshravi756@gmail.com

NRI

CL22064165

US citizen Saini beautiful, slim, smart girl 26, 5’-7”, Registered Nurse, working permanently in reputed Hospital California and part-time pursuing Masters. Looking for a handsome well educated, teetotaler cutsurd boy preferably Medical/ Software Engineer in California. Upper caste no bar. Send biodata/ recent photograph. 99151-50900

NRI

CL22064292

Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR, Khatri Sikh September 1985, 5'-4", M.Tech., intelligent, homely, non-working girl. Father retired Chief Manager Bank, Brother Canadian citizen. Family settled Canada. Ontario based clean-shaven Khatri/Arora Sikh preferred. Family visiting India in October. Send full bio-data & snaps: tmatri85@gmail.com

NRI

CL22064394

Match for Canadian PR Ramdasia Sikh (Weaver) girl M.Tech, 92/5'-6". Required degree holder Canadian/Indian boy. Doaba preferred. 9815599524.

NRI

CL22064426

PQM for Australia based, govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri Girl 72 born young-looking 5'3'' .Currently visiting India. Nkbnama@gmail.com

RAJPUT

CL22065101

Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 98760-27486.

SAINI

CL22064589

Match for Saini Sikh girl, Sept 1992, 5'-3", B.Sc. Nursing Officer in PGI, 75,000/- PM. Turbaned boy Tricity only. 95922-81022, 98554-88985.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22063835

SC Divorcee issueless Manglik girl, 35 years. Wanted Govt./ centre Govt employee. Preferred tricity. Contact: 81466-82296.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22064082

Beautiful Ramdasia girls 5'-5"/ 1994, M.Sc. (Physics), Govt. Science Teacher, parents Govt. employees, well educated family, preferred Grade-B Officer. 75081-81190.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22065191

Suitable well settled match for Ravidasia Sikh girl, 1988 born, 5'-5", B.Com, working as Asstt. Manager in SBI, Jalandhar. Contact: 9815850362.

SIKH

CL22065647

Doctor match for beautiful Sikh girl, 32/ 160, US citizen, MD/ Fellowship, Physician in NY City. Contact: +14434679933.

SIKH KHATRI

CL22065652

USA, Canada based suitable match for Sikh Khatri 31year , 5'-1", girl working as dentist USA. Cleared Canadian dental exam. contact 98140-51690, 98146-85690

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL22064197

Well settled and qualified businessman for June 1997 born, beautiful, 5'-2", M.Sc. (Fashion Design) Sikh girl. 9417019988, 9988968881.