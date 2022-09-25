 Grooms Wanted : The Tribune India

Grooms Wanted

ARORA
CL22065979
Hindu Arora beautiful Divorcee 1983, 5'-7", BA, B.Ed, School teacher, Upper caste welcome. Send particulars on Whattsapp 98122-35732, with photo.

BRAHMIN
CL22064140
Wanted Saraswat Brahmin teetotaler preferably tricity should be well settled status family for guest Asstt. Professor, PU, Chd, Pursuing PhD, slim, 5'-7",3rd August 1995, 1:20 pm. Whatsapp: 88721-54992.

BRAHMIN
CL22064310
MBBS, Engineer, Administrative, Industrialist match for unmarried Brahmin girl Ph.D., MBA, 5'-3", 1970. Abroad preferred. 86280-86689.

BRAHMIN
CL22065636
PQM 4 VERY B'FUL MOHYAL DUTTA GIRL 5'3". 29/6/84 2:35AM, HOSHIARPUR. WORKING PROFESSIONAL currently based in NOIDA. REPUTED FAMILY UNA HP. CONTACT 9816186500 /9818395790 chetandutt1090@gmail.com

DIVORCEE
CL22063883
Match from status family for beautiful, fair, 5'-6", 47, Jat Sikh, PG medico girl. Legally divorced, issueless. Call: Whatsapp: 97790-89641

DIVORCEE
CL22064574
Sikh Rajput Jatt Sikh suitable match for MBA, 44, 5'-6", innocent mutual divorced issueless Sikh Rajput girl. Only professional qualified match from abroad. 9815021377.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22042956
Match for Kamboj Sikh smart girl, Nov. 93, 5'-5", Manager in IT company, UK. Whatsapp number (UK time) 9417153513, +447769398384.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22063962
Parjapat Sikh girl, 1985/5'-1", looks younger, 1,10,000/- PM, regular Govt Doctor (AMO). Mohali:- 97299-11369, 75083-63977.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22065524
Wanted beautiful match for Ramdasia Sikh BDS own clinic, 5'-7", 29 year. BDS/PG in Science preferred. Whatsapp: 9056688922.

JAT SIKH
CL22063827
Professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh, beautiful divorcee girl, 5'-5",36 years, M.Sc.(Chemistry). Working regular Teacher at Govt. School. Family well settled at Chandigarh. Contact: 99888-07888.

JAT SIKH
CL22063920
Jat Sikh Canadian family seek match for their never married Canadian 1972 born, slim & fair daughter 5'-9", BA, M.Ed, working as a Teacher Jat Sikh North American professional hard-working match with good life values preferred. Please respond with biodata and photograph at whops938@gmail.com

JAT SIKH
CL22064022
Professionally qualified turbaned keshdhari teetotalar match for Jat Sikh girl, 5'-5',Dec.1995, MS Computer Science, Simon Fraser University, Canada. Working as Data Engineer with Samsung, Vancover. PR under progress. Contact: 94171-16347, 94174-44776.

JAT SIKH
CL22064100
Match for Jat Sikh M.A. (Economics), 5'-2"/1996 born girl, working in Private Bank, Chandigarh. Contact No. 98760-01260.

JAT SIKH
CL22064254
MBBS Jat Sikh girl, 27/5'-5", Doctor in England. Seeks qualified match. Mob: 7986918737, 9814238992.

JAT SIKH
CL22064715
CPA,Chartered Accountant girl,5?7?,June?91, fair slim, from highly reputable Khaira Family, looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. Send photos and Bio data on WhatsApp-98712-49222

JAT SIKH
CL22065642
Tricity based family seeking educated Jat Sikh match from an  affluent family for their daughter, Canada PR, 1997 born, 5’-4”, working in  prestigious Company as Administrator. WhatsApp/ Call 98030-07300

JAT SIKH
CL22065879
Jat Gursikh girl, 5'-9", 1987, educated working Canadian PR, entire family settled Canada, perfect blend of modern and traditional values. Seeks turbaned boy. Parents in India. 001-604-7159055, 98727-20072. raipur1105@gmail.com

JAT SIKH
CL22065986
Well educated professional match for a Canadian PR Jatt Sikh girl (Doctor, MBBS) 1990/ 5'-4", living in Canada (PR). Please respond with photos and biodata. 98728-72207.

KAMBOJ
CL22064080
Suitable match for beautiful unmarried girl, BE, MBA, October 1977, 5'-7", 15 LPA, Working as SDO, Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. Email: ms_kamboj70@yahoo.com

KHATRI
CL22065216
Suitable match for Kathuria girl, 4.7.1994, 7:10 pm, Chandigarh, 5', pursuing CA, doing Pvt. job. Parents Chandigarh settled. Contact Mobile 98157-36890.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL22062237
Looking for a well-qualified groom, settled or willing to settle in US, for an educated beautiful Hindu Punjabi Khatri girl, 92/ 5'-2", US citizen. Girl visiting in Dec.-Jan. Early marriage preferred. Email at: sehgal6625@gmail.com

MAHAJAN
CL22065981
Suitable match for mahajan girl, 1987 born (M.Tech. Bio Tech), upper caste no bar. Mob# 9596978787.

NRI
CL22018705
Beautiful Sikh Khatri, 37/ 5'-5", citizen Registered Nurse London, package £39,000. Divorced, no issue. Boy should be near London area. kauruk20@live.co.uk

NRI
CL22060084
Suitable match for beautiful unmarried, Punjabi Brahmin girl, 38/ 5'-7", MD Psychiatrist in India, family well-settled in US, Caste no bar. US based prospects only. Send biodata & photos: 15105658164 (WhatsApp only).

NRI
CL22062264
Preferred Ramgarhia match for US citizen girl, MbA, 24/ 5'-4", well versed with both cultures, family settled in US, both parents Ph.Ds. Preference to IIT/ IIM/ Doctors. Contact: +17038509173, email: ghpkaur22@gmail.com

NRI
CL22063908
Professionally qualified only Brahmin vegetarian Australian settled match for girl 33, B.Tech., 5'-5", NZ citizen divorcee working in Sydney (Australia). Please send photo, biodata. 0061422-250899.

NRI
CL22064031
Well settled B.Tech (CSE)/ Doctor match in Australia/ Canada/ Europe for Saraswat Brahmin girl 01.01.1987, 04:57 am, Faridabad, 5'-7", B.Tech (CSE), MBA. Job Wipro. Australia PR. Family Ambala, Haryana. +91 99917-58282. sudeshravi756@gmail.com

NRI
CL22064165
US citizen  Saini beautiful, slim, smart girl 26, 5’-7”, Registered Nurse, working permanently  in reputed Hospital California and part-time pursuing Masters. Looking for a  handsome well educated, teetotaler cutsurd boy preferably Medical/ Software  Engineer in California. Upper caste no bar. Send biodata/ recent photograph.  99151-50900

NRI
CL22064292
Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR, Khatri Sikh September 1985, 5'-4", M.Tech., intelligent, homely, non-working girl. Father retired Chief Manager Bank, Brother Canadian citizen. Family settled Canada. Ontario based clean-shaven Khatri/Arora Sikh preferred. Family visiting India in October. Send full bio-data & snaps: tmatri85@gmail.com

NRI
CL22064394
Match for Canadian PR Ramdasia Sikh (Weaver) girl M.Tech, 92/5'-6". Required degree holder Canadian/Indian boy. Doaba preferred. 9815599524.

NRI
CL22064426
PQM for Australia based, govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri Girl 72 born young-looking 5'3'' .Currently visiting India. Nkbnama@gmail.com

RAJPUT
CL22065101
Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 98760-27486.

SAINI
CL22064589
Match for Saini Sikh girl, Sept 1992, 5'-3", B.Sc. Nursing Officer in PGI, 75,000/- PM. Turbaned boy Tricity only. 95922-81022, 98554-88985.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22063835
SC Divorcee issueless Manglik girl, 35 years. Wanted Govt./ centre Govt employee. Preferred tricity. Contact: 81466-82296.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22064082
Beautiful Ramdasia girls 5'-5"/ 1994, M.Sc. (Physics), Govt. Science Teacher, parents Govt. employees, well educated family, preferred Grade-B Officer. 75081-81190.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22065191
Suitable well settled match for Ravidasia Sikh girl, 1988 born, 5'-5", B.Com, working as Asstt. Manager in SBI, Jalandhar. Contact: 9815850362.

SIKH
CL22065647
Doctor match for beautiful Sikh girl, 32/ 160, US citizen, MD/ Fellowship, Physician in NY City. Contact: +14434679933.

SIKH KHATRI
CL22065652
USA, Canada based suitable match for Sikh Khatri 31year , 5'-1", girl working as dentist USA. Cleared Canadian dental exam. contact 98140-51690, 98146-85690

TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL22064197
Well settled and qualified businessman for June 1997 born, beautiful, 5'-2", M.Sc. (Fashion Design) Sikh girl. 9417019988, 9988968881.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal

2
Chandigarh

Public holiday declared in Chandigarh on Sept 26 on account of Agarsain Jayanti

3
Punjab

Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session

4
Diaspora

Sikh student detained for wearing Kirpan at US varsity; BJP leader Sirsa raises questions

5
Sports

Watch: Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar trains hard under Yograj Singh, duo grooves to bhangra beats in some light-hearted moments

6
Nation

CBI cracks down on child porn, raids 56 locations in 20 states

7
Entertainment

Hema Malini on Kangana Ranaut contesting from Mathura: "Tomorrow even Rakhi Sawant will become...", video inside

8
Himachal

Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi

9
Nation

Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist Ankita found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows

10
Nation

BJP expels Ankita murder accused's father Vinod Arya and brother Ankit from party

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27

Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27

The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...

Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot’s residence today amid leadership change buzz

Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot's residence today amid leadership change buzz

According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...

‘Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan’: Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet

'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet

Jakhar, now in BJP, had in 2021-end lost out in the race to ...

‘Mann ki Baat’: Chandigarh airport will be named after Saheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...

Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar

Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar

Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...


Cities

View All

Rain spells trouble for farmers in Amritsar

Rain spells trouble for farmers in Amritsar

Road caves in as heavy rain lashes Amritsar

‘Will dump stubble in front of minister’s office’

Illegal manufacturing of fireworks: One arrested with 5,600 crackers

Two booked for rape in Amritsar

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

3 trees uprooted in Mohali’s Phase-9, 10; traffic disrupted

3 trees uprooted in Mohali's Phase-9, 10; traffic disrupted

'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear

Highest Sept day rainfall in 4 yrs, spell to continue

Clear dues by Sept 30, vendors told

MEA warns against fake job racket in Myanmar targeting IT graduates

MEA warns against fake job racket in Myanmar targeting IT graduates

Cops, kin to get services in pvt hospitals at CGHS rates

Cops, kin to get services in pvt hospitals at CGHS rates

Illegal betting trade behind DCP-MLA fight?

SHO shows up in beacon-fitted personal vehicle in Kapurthala, triggers row

Jalandhar: CCTV video grab of theft suspects out

Mother-daughter shuttlers put up smashing show in Punjab games

ACP thrashes shopkeeper in Ludhiana, video goes viral

ACP thrashes shopkeeper in Ludhiana, video goes viral

Man does ‘Sholay’ act to get back wife from in-laws

Rain leaves city waterlogged

Miscreants decamp with Rs 30K, valuables

Transport Nagar roads cry for attention

No check on psychotropic drug sale sans prescription in Rajpura

No check on psychotropic drug sale sans prescription in Rajpura

Navratri: Traffic diversions on Mall Road

Learn sign language: Minister