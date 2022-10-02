Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22068962
Aggarwal beautiful Chandigarh based girl, 5'-1", Jan. 1994, B.Tech., MS Biotechnology, working in US (H1B). Looking US employed suitable match. Parents Gazetted officers. 94631-00775.
BRAHMIN
CL22066060
Professional match from Delhi/NCR for 93 born, 5'-6", BDS, MPH. Whatsapp: 94176-42400
BRAHMIN
CL22066095
Saraswat Brahmin girl 29.08.1996, 5'-2", M.Sc (Chemistry). Employed in US Technology, Bangalore. Package 4 lac. Engineer boy settled at Bangalore preferred. 89011-92316, 94788-24754.
BRAHMIN
CL22066244
Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin girl, 5'-6", 8.6.2004, 12:10 pm, Kpt, +2. 6283020357, 6280048505.
BRAHMIN
CL22066514
SM4 Saraswat Brahmin, never married girl B.Tech. (ECE) IT Professional, 5'-3", Oct. 1981, shortly moving to Australia on work permit. Upper caste/ Australian PR preferred only unmarried. Kundli detail, biodata. Mobile 98166-39906.
BRAHMIN
CL22066892
SM4 Gaur Brahmin girl, Non manglik 14.10.91, 5'-4", B.Sc, Biotech, MBA, working in Mumbai 20 LPA. B.Tech/ MBA, MCA, working boy in Mumbai/ Pune/ Banglore preferred 99206-92548.
BRAHMIN
CL22067185
Suitable match from Tricity Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula for Manglik Brahmin girl, July 90, 5 ft appx., M.A., working in Pvt. Company of Information Technology at Mohali. Kundli must. Send detail particulars. Contact 85588-51150, 98963-17597.
BRAHMIN
CL22067287
Match for Gaur Brahmin girl, 11/10/92, 10:15 a.m. Chandigarh, 5', B.Tech (CS), working top MNC Banglore, handsome package. 98722-16955.
BRAHMIN
CL22068111
Saraswat Brahmin Canadian PR girl 5'-1", 04.3.91 Chandigarh, 03:00 AM, M.Sc Bio Physics. Teetotaler, pure vegetarian, Canadian PR boy preferred. Kundli must. Contact 75087-01551.
BRAHMIN
CL22068116
Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin girl, 29, 5'-2", Chartered Accountant, working in Gurgaon. Kundli must. Preferred Chartered Accountant. 94652-16544.
BRAHMIN
CL22068600
Professionally qualified match for Non-Manglik girl, 5'-5"/17.8.1996, 23:15, Una (HP), working at Noida, Package 7 Lakh. M.sc., (Biotech), Diploma (IT). Required boy working at Noida from near by Una, Nangal, Ropar. Whatsapp 98165-24850.
BRAHMIN
CL22068688
Match for very beautiful 1976, 5'-2", looks younger, Gaur Brahmin girl, slim and fair, HCS, upper caste no bar. 97817-81524 WhatsApp.
BRAHMIN
CL22069090
Suitable match required for 93 born,5'6" beautifull veterinary surgeon girl working in well paid private sector.7027530009
DIVORCEE
CL22064574
Sikh Rajput Jatt Sikh suitable match for MBA, 44, 5'-6", innocent mutual divorced issueless Sikh Rajput girl. Only professional qualified match from abroad. 9815021377.
DIVORCEE
CL22068451
Wanted Doctor/Engineer/NRI unmarried/divorcee (issueless) below 37 for Hindu Prajapati slim, 5'-1", 1987, BDS divorcee girl. Upper caste welcome. 9417859277, 9417658577.
DIVORCEE
CL22068636
Suitable match for issueless 1985 born, 5'-1", Saraswat Brahmin well qualified MNC employed. Near tricity preferred. 98159-92307.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22066669
PQM match for Sikh Rajput (Swarnkar) girl November 1993 born, 5'-9", MD (Anaesthesia), PCMS-1 Specialist. Well established educated family. Father Doctor, brother IRS officer. Whatsapp: 9501599000.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22066790
Medico, Civil Services, IIT, IIM match for MD Medicine, pursuing DM slim beautiful girl, 5'-3", Oct. 1992 SC Ad-dharmi well settled parents retired. WhatsApp 79736-27039.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22067293
PQM for MBBS PCMS-I Saini, Nov. 91 born, 5'-5" girl having minor physical problem, drawing decent salary as Gazetted Class-I Medical officer belongs to family of Doctors. 9814121290.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22068056
Suitable MD, MS, DM match for Hindu Rajput beautiful girl, 20 July 1992, 2:59 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-2", MBBS, doing MD Anaesthesia and Critical Care. Contact: 9815131515.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22068877
MD/MS/MDS/IAS/PCS match for beautiful Sikh Ramdasia girl, Oct. 1992, 5'-3", MDS (Endodontist). Kindly send biodata with photo. 8283838870.
JAT SIKH
CL22063920
Jat Sikh Canadian family seek match for their never married Canadian 1972 born, slim & fair daughter 5'-9", BA, M.Ed, working as a Teacher Jat Sikh North American professional hard-working match with good life values preferred. Please respond with biodata and photograph at whops938@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22067321
Required a suitable match for Jat Sikh Girl (PhD, lecturer UK University, 1988, 5' 5''), preferred well-educated Jat Sikh boy settled in the UK. Contact No.: +91-9888110444
JAT SIKH
CL22067508
Suitable match for Canada PR (Shortly leaving for Canada) convent educated, fair, slim, Jat Sikh 1989/5'-8", B.Tech., Senior Software Engineer in MNC. Respond with biodata, recent photographs. E-mail: mat202223@yahoo.com
JAT SIKH
CL22067748
Professionally qualified decent match for Jat Sikh girl, Aug 1994, 5'-3", Convent educated, MBA, Working SBI bank Scale-1 officer. Two younger brothers America. Father retired Govt officer, Mother Haryana Govt employee (Ambala posted), Urban property/ 20 acre agriculture land. Forefather Zaildaar. Alliance from Gazetted/ Govt. employee/ Army officer/ NRI also preferred. Contact 96461-64500, 94169-84929.
JAT SIKH
CL22068596
Tall, handsome, well settled match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR, 38/5'6'', smart, highly qualified professional girl. Preference for Amritsar. Send biodata , pictures to gurlalpreet@yahoo.in
JAT SIKH
CL22068598
CPA,Chartered Accountant girl,5?7?,June?91, fair slim, from highly reputable Khaira Family, looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. Send photos and Bio data on WhatsApp-98712-49222
JAT SIKH
CL22068602
Professional, vegetarian match with good family values for beautiful US Citizen Jat Sikh girl 39, 5'-3", double Masters, good pay package, innocent issueless divorcee, short marriage. WhatsApp No. 70877-82001.
JAT SIKH
CL22068707
Canadian Vancouver PR Gursikh girl, 5’-9”, 1987 educated, well versed in both cultures; seeks respectful turbaned Gursikh boy. 001-6047159055, +91-9872720072, raipur1105@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22068909
Jat Sikh family seeking match for their beautiful daughter Canadian PR, Dec. 1996, 5'-5", doing B.Sc. Nursing (RN) final year from MC Master University. Looking for well educated and good looking boy. WhatsApp only 83601-78130, +164724-83113.
KHATRI
CL22066297
Hindu Khatri girl, 28 years, 5'-4", MA, B.Ed. Required only foreigner PR. 9417313104, 6284463615.
KHATRI
CL22068041
SM for convent educated, Bhatia Khatri, fair, slim, 25.06.1988 born girl working in a Govt. sector Bank in Chandigarh. Belongs to Business family of Chandigarh. chandigarh.bhatia@gmail.com
KHATRI
CL22068698
Suitable Match required for Punjabi Hindu Khatri fair beautiful Girl.25 years 5'3"BE (Chemical),Working MNC.Contact 9855338437
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22066135
Professionally qualified match for fair beautiful Khatri convent educated girl, 5'-6", 3rd Nov. 1995, CA. Working MNC, Chd. Family well settled at Mohali. Contact: 94648-36360.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22066924
Suitable match for Arora girl, 20.10.1992, 3:05 pm, Ludhiana, 5'-2". MDS, working private Dental College. Preferred Doctor/ Govt. job. Whatsapp: 7341166912.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22067964
SM4 smart Punjabi Khatri/Arora girl, 5'-5", 28, Software Engineer in MNC Hyderabad. Family in tricity. 63021-95573.
NRI
CL22062458
Seeking suitable match for Sikh Khatri slim girl, 5'-5", Oct. 84 born, beautiful, slim, MS, citizen USA, working NewYork, innocently divorced issueless. Visiting India Nov. 22. Whatsapp: +91-7888508778.
NRI
CL22064426
PQM for Australia based, govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri Girl 72 born young-looking 5'3'' .Currently visiting India. Nkbnama@gmail.com
NRI
CL22066602
SM for educated, beautiful Punjabi girl 30, 5'-5", working in Germany, well educated compatible NRI boy preferred. Contact: 62804-74492.
NRI
CL22066894
Suitable match for Punjab based, Canada settled, employed, divorcee girl, 5’-3”, April 1987. WhatsApp: +91-76960-03955.
NRI
CL22066970
Match for 27/5'-9", B.Tech. (Computer Science), Master Diploma, working in Canada, preferred Canada settled boy. 98720-27275.
NRI
CL22067179
Canada PR Hindu Mair Rajput girl, Dec. 1992 around 5', M.Tech., Canada working top IT Company Toronto. Preferred Canada PR boy. Contact: 94636-15125.
NRI
CL22067234
SM for educated, beautiful Punjabi girl 30, 5'-5", working in Germany, well educated compatible NRI boy preferred. Visiting India soon. Contact: 62804-74492.
NRI
CL22067292
Suitable match for beautiful unmarried, Punjabi Brahmin girl 38, 5'-7", MD Psychiatrist in India, family well-settled in US, caste no bar. US based prospects only, send biodata & photos: 15105658164 (WhatsApp only).
NRI
CL22067402
Brahmin divorcee pretty girl Lawyer 34 on work permit in Canada. Height 5'-5". PR boy from Canada, USA, Australia, England preferred. One child not with her. Contact +91 78892-41117.
NRI
CL22068303
Suitable match for Hindu Nai girl, Canada PR, BTech, well settled, working in reputed Company, 30, 5’-1”. Groom may be from Ottawa/ Toronto from Canada, if favorable may considered from India. Email: rakeshkaila63@gmail.com, Mobile 83604-71233
NRI
CL22068595
Looking for a professionally qualified match for very well settled Canadian NRI Lubana Sikh girl,1987 born, 5 feet-5 inches, daughter of an Army Officer, B.Tech, MBA, Canadian PR, working in Oil and Gas company in Canada. Mixed family of Labana and Jatt relatives. Family settled in Canada. Interested send bio-data with photographs. WhatsApp (Only): +1-587-892-8199
NRI
CL22068728
USA well settled parents invite alliance for Saraswat Brahmin only daughter, USA Citizen, Doctorate of Juris, (USA), very beautiful, 35/5'-4". Doctor, Dentist, Engineer or Professionally qualified from India or USA. Brahmin preferred. Presently family in Chandigarh. 96465-91762. shiv8164@gmail.com
NRI
CL22068977
Wanted a NRI or a suitable doctor match for beautiful MBBS Bansal girl, oct 1992 born. Father doctor, brother software engineer, contact 9781039639
RAJPUT
CL22066389
Suitable match preferably Chandigarh based Kumaoni Garhwali Rajput for fair Kumaoni Rajput girl 5'-4", 8.1.1996, B.Sc., Nursing, Gold Medalist, Nursing Officer in PGI. 80772-38885, 62800-02949
RAJPUT
CL22068433
Suitable match for Rana girl 5'-3", 27, Postgraduate, working as Constable in Chandigarh Police. Tricity preferred. Mob. 94174-95775.
RAJPUT
CL22069034
Hindu kashyap Rajput homely girl, 10+2, 1978, 5’-4”, computer in basic, data entry, typing English Punjabi. 9501757076.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22066941
Required well settled handsome pure vegetarian/teetotaler boy for 1995 born, 5.5 tall beautiful girl, post graduate drawing artist 9410551502 Dehradun(UK)
SAINI
CL22066185
Alliance Invited for a fair beautiful Sikh (Saini) girl born Nov 93/ 5'-3", currently working in Australia. Looking for suitable well educated sober Australia NRI boy. Early marriage. Reply in confidence. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact on 84371-23688.
SAINI
CL22066710
Suitable match for Saini Sikh 25 5' 6'' extremely beautiful divorcee girl WhatsApp details 9417304777
SAINI
CL22067243
Sikh Saini Industrialist family seeking reputed well settled Canadian citizen/ PR match for divorcee Canadian PR, 5'-2", 1984, convent educated, MBA girl with 8 yrs child, both currently living Canada. Upper caste welcome. 82830-03988.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22066079
Canada PR Ad-dharmi girl, 1991, 5', BDS/Public Health Admin. Seeks well settled veg, PR boy. Doaba preferred. 7717409475.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22068520
Suitable match preferably Doctor for Ad-dharmi SC girl, 11.11.93, 5'-1", BAMS, Govt Doctor. Father Gazetted officer. Jalandhar or Hoshiarpur preferred. Contact: 9463703977.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22068618
29.09.1994. 5'-2", M.Sc. (Chemistry), B.Ed. pure vegetarian Radhasoami Ravidasia girl seeks Ludhiana, Mohali, Chandigarh, Nangal, Jalandhar boy. Contact 94634-37584, 73072-26200.
SIKH
CL22066104
Suitable match for beautiful, smart, slim Ramdasia (Weaver Julaha) Sikh girl, Convent educated, B.Tech MBA, Jan 1988, 5’-3”, HDFC Bank employed. Father retired officer, mother LIC officer. Contact 098963-34847, 99922-20216.
SIKH
CL22066224
Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh (Weaver) girl, 88 born, 5'-3", M.Sc. (Physics), B.Ed. working regular teacher in Govt. school. Doaba preferred. Contact: 9465834531.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive
Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him
The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...