Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22068962

Aggarwal beautiful Chandigarh based girl, 5'-1", Jan. 1994, B.Tech., MS Biotechnology, working in US (H1B). Looking US employed suitable match. Parents Gazetted officers. 94631-00775.

BRAHMIN

CL22066060

Professional match from Delhi/NCR for 93 born, 5'-6", BDS, MPH. Whatsapp: 94176-42400

BRAHMIN

CL22066095

Saraswat Brahmin girl 29.08.1996, 5'-2", M.Sc (Chemistry). Employed in US Technology, Bangalore. Package 4 lac. Engineer boy settled at Bangalore preferred. 89011-92316, 94788-24754.

BRAHMIN

CL22066244

Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin girl, 5'-6", 8.6.2004, 12:10 pm, Kpt, +2. 6283020357, 6280048505.

BRAHMIN

CL22066514

SM4 Saraswat Brahmin, never married girl B.Tech. (ECE) IT Professional, 5'-3", Oct. 1981, shortly moving to Australia on work permit. Upper caste/ Australian PR preferred only unmarried. Kundli detail, biodata. Mobile 98166-39906.

BRAHMIN

CL22066892

SM4 Gaur Brahmin girl, Non manglik 14.10.91, 5'-4", B.Sc, Biotech, MBA, working in Mumbai 20 LPA. B.Tech/ MBA, MCA, working boy in Mumbai/ Pune/ Banglore preferred 99206-92548.

BRAHMIN

CL22067185

Suitable match from Tricity Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula for Manglik Brahmin girl, July 90, 5 ft appx., M.A., working in Pvt. Company of Information Technology at Mohali. Kundli must. Send detail particulars. Contact 85588-51150, 98963-17597.

BRAHMIN

CL22067287

Match for Gaur Brahmin girl, 11/10/92, 10:15 a.m. Chandigarh, 5', B.Tech (CS), working top MNC Banglore, handsome package. 98722-16955.

BRAHMIN

CL22068111

Saraswat Brahmin Canadian PR girl 5'-1", 04.3.91 Chandigarh, 03:00 AM, M.Sc Bio Physics. Teetotaler, pure vegetarian, Canadian PR boy preferred. Kundli must. Contact 75087-01551.

BRAHMIN

CL22068116

Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin girl, 29, 5'-2", Chartered Accountant, working in Gurgaon. Kundli must. Preferred Chartered Accountant. 94652-16544.

BRAHMIN

CL22068600

Professionally qualified match for Non-Manglik girl, 5'-5"/17.8.1996, 23:15, Una (HP), working at Noida, Package 7 Lakh. M.sc., (Biotech), Diploma (IT). Required boy working at Noida from near by Una, Nangal, Ropar. Whatsapp 98165-24850.

BRAHMIN

CL22068688

Match for very beautiful 1976, 5'-2", looks younger, Gaur Brahmin girl, slim and fair, HCS, upper caste no bar. 97817-81524 WhatsApp.

BRAHMIN

CL22069090

Suitable match required for 93 born,5'6" beautifull veterinary surgeon girl working in well paid private sector.7027530009

DIVORCEE

CL22064574

Sikh Rajput Jatt Sikh suitable match for MBA, 44, 5'-6", innocent mutual divorced issueless Sikh Rajput girl. Only professional qualified match from abroad. 9815021377.

DIVORCEE

CL22068451

Wanted Doctor/Engineer/NRI unmarried/divorcee (issueless) below 37 for Hindu Prajapati slim, 5'-1", 1987, BDS divorcee girl. Upper caste welcome. 9417859277, 9417658577.

DIVORCEE

CL22068636

Suitable match for issueless 1985 born, 5'-1", Saraswat Brahmin well qualified MNC employed. Near tricity preferred. 98159-92307.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22066669

PQM match for Sikh Rajput (Swarnkar) girl November 1993 born, 5'-9", MD (Anaesthesia), PCMS-1 Specialist. Well established educated family. Father Doctor, brother IRS officer. Whatsapp: 9501599000.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22066790

Medico, Civil Services, IIT, IIM match for MD Medicine, pursuing DM slim beautiful girl, 5'-3", Oct. 1992 SC Ad-dharmi well settled parents retired. WhatsApp 79736-27039.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22067293

PQM for MBBS PCMS-I Saini, Nov. 91 born, 5'-5" girl having minor physical problem, drawing decent salary as Gazetted Class-I Medical officer belongs to family of Doctors. 9814121290.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22068056

Suitable MD, MS, DM match for Hindu Rajput beautiful girl, 20 July 1992, 2:59 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-2", MBBS, doing MD Anaesthesia and Critical Care. Contact: 9815131515.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22068877

MD/MS/MDS/IAS/PCS match for beautiful Sikh Ramdasia girl, Oct. 1992, 5'-3", MDS (Endodontist). Kindly send biodata with photo. 8283838870.

JAT SIKH

CL22063920

Jat Sikh Canadian family seek match for their never married Canadian 1972 born, slim & fair daughter 5'-9", BA, M.Ed, working as a Teacher Jat Sikh North American professional hard-working match with good life values preferred. Please respond with biodata and photograph at whops938@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22067321

Required a suitable match for Jat Sikh Girl (PhD, lecturer UK University, 1988, 5' 5''), preferred well-educated Jat Sikh boy settled in the UK. Contact No.: +91-9888110444

JAT SIKH

CL22067508

Suitable match for Canada PR (Shortly leaving for Canada) convent educated, fair, slim, Jat Sikh 1989/5'-8", B.Tech., Senior Software Engineer in MNC. Respond with biodata, recent photographs. E-mail: mat202223@yahoo.com

JAT SIKH

CL22067748

Professionally qualified decent match for Jat Sikh girl, Aug 1994, 5'-3", Convent educated, MBA, Working SBI bank Scale-1 officer. Two younger brothers America. Father retired Govt officer, Mother Haryana Govt employee (Ambala posted), Urban property/ 20 acre agriculture land. Forefather Zaildaar. Alliance from Gazetted/ Govt. employee/ Army officer/ NRI also preferred. Contact 96461-64500, 94169-84929.

JAT SIKH

CL22068596

Tall, handsome, well settled match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR, 38/5'6'', smart, highly qualified professional girl. Preference for Amritsar. Send biodata , pictures to gurlalpreet@yahoo.in

JAT SIKH

CL22068598

CPA,Chartered Accountant girl,5?7?,June?91, fair slim, from highly reputable Khaira Family, looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. Send photos and Bio data on WhatsApp-98712-49222

JAT SIKH

CL22068602

Professional, vegetarian match with good family values for beautiful US Citizen Jat Sikh girl 39, 5'-3", double Masters, good pay package, innocent issueless divorcee, short marriage. WhatsApp No. 70877-82001.

JAT SIKH

CL22068707

Canadian Vancouver PR Gursikh girl, 5’-9”, 1987 educated, well versed in both cultures; seeks respectful turbaned Gursikh boy. 001-6047159055, +91-9872720072, raipur1105@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22068909

Jat Sikh family seeking match for their beautiful daughter Canadian PR, Dec. 1996, 5'-5", doing B.Sc. Nursing (RN) final year from MC Master University. Looking for well educated and good looking boy. WhatsApp only 83601-78130, +164724-83113.

KHATRI

CL22066297

Hindu Khatri girl, 28 years, 5'-4", MA, B.Ed. Required only foreigner PR. 9417313104, 6284463615.

KHATRI

CL22068041

SM for convent educated, Bhatia Khatri, fair, slim, 25.06.1988 born girl working in a Govt. sector Bank in Chandigarh. Belongs to Business family of Chandigarh. chandigarh.bhatia@gmail.com

KHATRI

CL22068698

Suitable Match required for Punjabi Hindu Khatri fair beautiful Girl.25 years 5'3"BE (Chemical),Working MNC.Contact 9855338437

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22066135

Professionally qualified match for fair beautiful Khatri convent educated girl, 5'-6", 3rd Nov. 1995, CA. Working MNC, Chd. Family well settled at Mohali. Contact: 94648-36360.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22066924

Suitable match for Arora girl, 20.10.1992, 3:05 pm, Ludhiana, 5'-2". MDS, working private Dental College. Preferred Doctor/ Govt. job. Whatsapp: 7341166912.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22067964

SM4 smart Punjabi Khatri/Arora girl, 5'-5", 28, Software Engineer in MNC Hyderabad. Family in tricity. 63021-95573.

NRI

CL22062458

Seeking suitable match for Sikh Khatri slim girl, 5'-5", Oct. 84 born, beautiful, slim, MS, citizen USA, working NewYork, innocently divorced issueless. Visiting India Nov. 22. Whatsapp: +91-7888508778.

NRI

CL22064426

PQM for Australia based, govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri Girl 72 born young-looking 5'3'' .Currently visiting India. Nkbnama@gmail.com

NRI

CL22066602

SM for educated, beautiful Punjabi girl 30, 5'-5", working in Germany, well educated compatible NRI boy preferred. Contact: 62804-74492.

NRI

CL22066894

Suitable match for Punjab based, Canada settled, employed, divorcee girl, 5’-3”, April 1987. WhatsApp: +91-76960-03955.

NRI

CL22066970

Match for 27/5'-9", B.Tech. (Computer Science), Master Diploma, working in Canada, preferred Canada settled boy. 98720-27275.

NRI

CL22067179

Canada PR Hindu Mair Rajput girl, Dec. 1992 around 5', M.Tech., Canada working top IT Company Toronto. Preferred Canada PR boy. Contact: 94636-15125.

NRI

CL22067234

SM for educated, beautiful Punjabi girl 30, 5'-5", working in Germany, well educated compatible NRI boy preferred. Visiting India soon. Contact: 62804-74492.

NRI

CL22067292

Suitable match for beautiful unmarried, Punjabi Brahmin girl 38, 5'-7", MD Psychiatrist in India, family well-settled in US, caste no bar. US based prospects only, send biodata & photos: 15105658164 (WhatsApp only).

NRI

CL22067402

Brahmin divorcee pretty girl Lawyer 34 on work permit in Canada. Height 5'-5". PR boy from Canada, USA, Australia, England preferred. One child not with her. Contact +91 78892-41117.

NRI

CL22068303

Suitable match for Hindu Nai girl, Canada PR, BTech, well settled, working in reputed Company, 30, 5’-1”. Groom may be from Ottawa/ Toronto from Canada, if favorable may considered from India. Email: rakeshkaila63@gmail.com, Mobile 83604-71233

NRI

CL22068595

Looking for a professionally qualified match for very well settled Canadian NRI Lubana Sikh girl,1987 born, 5 feet-5 inches, daughter of an Army Officer, B.Tech, MBA, Canadian PR, working in Oil and Gas company in Canada. Mixed family of Labana and Jatt relatives. Family settled in Canada. Interested send bio-data with photographs. WhatsApp (Only): +1-587-892-8199

NRI

CL22068728

USA well settled parents invite alliance for Saraswat Brahmin only daughter, USA Citizen, Doctorate of Juris, (USA), very beautiful, 35/5'-4". Doctor, Dentist, Engineer or Professionally qualified from India or USA. Brahmin preferred. Presently family in Chandigarh. 96465-91762. shiv8164@gmail.com

NRI

CL22068977

Wanted a NRI or a suitable doctor match for beautiful MBBS Bansal girl, oct 1992 born. Father doctor, brother software engineer, contact 9781039639

RAJPUT

CL22066389

Suitable match preferably Chandigarh based Kumaoni Garhwali Rajput for fair Kumaoni Rajput girl 5'-4", 8.1.1996, B.Sc., Nursing, Gold Medalist, Nursing Officer in PGI. 80772-38885, 62800-02949

RAJPUT

CL22068433

Suitable match for Rana girl 5'-3", 27, Postgraduate, working as Constable in Chandigarh Police. Tricity preferred. Mob. 94174-95775.

RAJPUT

CL22069034

Hindu kashyap Rajput homely girl, 10+2, 1978, 5’-4”, computer in basic, data entry, typing English Punjabi. 9501757076.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22066941

Required well settled handsome pure vegetarian/teetotaler boy for 1995 born, 5.5 tall beautiful girl, post graduate drawing artist 9410551502 Dehradun(UK)

SAINI

CL22066185

Alliance Invited for a fair beautiful Sikh (Saini) girl born Nov 93/ 5'-3", currently working in Australia. Looking for suitable well educated sober Australia NRI boy. Early marriage. Reply in confidence. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact on 84371-23688.

SAINI

CL22066710

Suitable match for Saini Sikh 25 5' 6'' extremely beautiful divorcee girl WhatsApp details 9417304777

SAINI

CL22067243

Sikh Saini Industrialist family seeking reputed well settled Canadian citizen/ PR match for divorcee Canadian PR, 5'-2", 1984, convent educated, MBA girl with 8 yrs child, both currently living Canada. Upper caste welcome. 82830-03988.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22066079

Canada PR Ad-dharmi girl, 1991, 5', BDS/Public Health Admin. Seeks well settled veg, PR boy. Doaba preferred. 7717409475.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22068520

Suitable match preferably Doctor for Ad-dharmi SC girl, 11.11.93, 5'-1", BAMS, Govt Doctor. Father Gazetted officer. Jalandhar or Hoshiarpur preferred. Contact: 9463703977.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22068618

29.09.1994. 5'-2", M.Sc. (Chemistry), B.Ed. pure vegetarian Radhasoami Ravidasia girl seeks Ludhiana, Mohali, Chandigarh, Nangal, Jalandhar boy. Contact 94634-37584, 73072-26200.

SIKH

CL22066104

Suitable match for beautiful, smart, slim Ramdasia (Weaver Julaha) Sikh girl, Convent educated, B.Tech MBA, Jan 1988, 5’-3”, HDFC Bank employed. Father retired officer, mother LIC officer. Contact 098963-34847, 99922-20216.

SIKH

CL22066224

Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh (Weaver) girl, 88 born, 5'-3", M.Sc. (Physics), B.Ed. working regular teacher in Govt. school. Doaba preferred. Contact: 9465834531.