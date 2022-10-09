Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22069923
Seeking Hindu, handsome boy living in USA/Canada with any visa for US citizen Aggarwal, 5'-3", beautiful girl, with a Masters in Engineering, working at a high post Government job, born in Nov 4th 1987. Respond with full bio-data along with recent pictures. E-mail: rakesh13aggarwal@gmail.com or 3475360306.
AGGARWAL
CL22070031
Doctor/Engineer/CA/Qualified Businessman, M4 Aggarwal BDS, MHA girl, 11.11.1986, 8:40 p.m, Bhatinda, 5'-3". Applied for DDS admission in America, Having Multiple Visa of America and Canada. Upper caste no bar. NRI also welcome. 80545-00550.
AHLUWALIA
CL22070501
Professionally qualified match for Ahluwalia Sikh unmarried girl, 1981, 5'-3", (whitish colour), M.Sc. Computer Science, working Senior manager MNC, Gurugram, good package. Decent marriage. Contact: 9815384855.
BRAHMIN
CL22069536
PQ, pure vegetarian, teetotaler, non-smoker Match required for Canadian Saraswat Brahmin girl, '88 born, 5'4" Govt. Employee. WhatsApp 6475685064
BRAHMIN
CL22069614
Professionally qualified match for unmarried, 1975, 5'-7", Doctor BAMS girl. NRI preferred. Whatsapp: 9815087722.
BRAHMIN
CL22071006
Beautiful Gour Brahmin girl, 1992, 3.40 am, Chandigarh, 5'-3'', B.Com, B.Ed, CA Training done, MBA doing, Doing Contractual job in Punjab Govt.. Contact 9878688052.
DIVORCEE
CL22070248
Suitable match for 89 born, 5.3, M Pharma. Working in MNC Tricity. Short marriage, legally divorced.
DIVORCEE
CL22070675
Match for Hindu Kashyap Rajput beautiful divorcee girl, MCA, 1989, 5'-5", working IT company. Only NRI preferred. Contact: 94174-62091, 87259-86090.
JAT SIKH
CL22069130
Professional match for Jat Sikh girl, 26, 5'-3", US born, MD/ residency in US. Send particulars at sp_babbu@yahoo.com
JAT SIKH
CL22069500
Govt. officer match for Jat Sikh girl 1990, 5'-4", convented, MBA, Asstt. Prof. Private College. Call 84277-71182 Ludhiana.
JAT SIKH
CL22069505
Seeking match for beautiful daughter of Virk family, born 1992, 5’-7½”, Convent educated, M.A in Psychology from MCM College, Chandigarh and Diploma in Guidance and Counselling under Punjab University, Chandigarh. Presently in kitchener, Ontario, Canada, Diploma in Early Childhood educatee. Canada work permit. Brother also in Canada. Only Canada work permit / citizen / PR may contact. Contact / Whatsapp- +919813102800, +919813521280
JAT SIKH
CL22069664
Match for beautiful Jat Sikh Girl, 1994, well built 5'7" MBA on work permit in Canada after completing Post Graduation, younge brother doing Post Graduation in Canada, whatsapp full details at 7355806597
JAT SIKH
CL22069741
IAS/ IPS/ IRS/ PCS (E/J)/ DSP/ M.D. Govt. Doctor match for Jat Sikh 1993 born, 5'-6" M.B.B.S., PCS (Executive) girl. Upper caste welcome. Jatt Sikh preferred. 94631-09457.
JAT SIKH
CL22069787
SM for Canada PR Randhawa Jat Sikh girl, 5'-4", Feb. 97, B.Com, working Amazon, Brampton. Father retired Army officer. Urban based educated family. 9646535319.
JAT SIKH
CL22070130
PQM FOR Jat Sikh girl 1993 born, 5'-4", Post Graduate, working in Logistics firm in IT Park Chandigarh. 96460-61422.
JAT SIKH
CL22070200
Jat Sikh Sidhu family seeking Canada PR/ citizen professional match for our fair 5'-3", 1990 born, B.Sc. Nursing daughter, currently working as Nursing Officer in Indian Army. Distt. Jalandhar. WhatsApp: 94656-27859.
JAT SIKH
CL22070297
Professionally qualified well settled Jat Sikh (Cutsurd/ Clean shaven) match for beautiful convent educated M.Pharma girl, 13 Dec 87, 5'-5", working MNC, 12 LPA. Please respond with details/photo at WhatsApp only. 98727-07053.
JAT SIKH
CL22070560
Army officer looking match for 90 born, 5'-4" daughter, MBA HR, serving American based company. Well educated and well off in Canada preferred. Contact: 9958630377, Canada: +1(437)249-6123.
JAT SIKH
CL22071067
CPA,Chartered Accountant girl,5?7?,June?91, fair slim, from highly reputable Khaira Family, looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. Send photos and Bio data on WhatsApp-98712-49222
JAT SIKH
CL22071126
Divorcee, Canada settled, Amritdhari match for issueless divorcee, Jat Sikh, Amritdhari, NRI girl, 32, 5'-2", Engineer. 98147-15043, ronns498@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22071328
Professionally qualified, Jatt sikh match for 1994 born, height- 5 feet 4 inch. Jatt sikh MD (Dermatology) doctor working in reputed hospital. Contact/whatsapp on 8968700818, email- matrimonial0134@gmail.com
KHATRI
CL22070906
Proposals are invited for fair, beautiful girl, 5'-2", 1984, MBA, currently in Australia on Study visa. Father retired, sibling settled in Australia. Caste no bar. 9872850443.
KHATRI
CL22071241
Match for Hindu Khatri girl beautiful B.Tech 29/ 5'-5", working in MNC Gurgaon, Package 23 Lac, status family. Tricity IT professionals preferred. 94652-27637.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22062237
Looking for a well-qualified groom, settled or willing to settle in US, for an educated beautiful Hindu Punjabi Khatri girl, 92/ 5'-2", US citizen. Girl visiting in Dec.-Jan. Early marriage preferred. Email at: sehgal6625@gmail.com
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22069721
Match for Canadian PR Khatri girl, 1990 born, 5'-4", MBA, working in Toronto. Family settled in Chandigarh. Seeking well educated boy preferable settled in Canada. WhatsApp on 98765-70232 with bio-data and pictures.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22071291
Professionally qualified match for Arora girl 22.01.1992, 8.47 pm, Delhi, 5'-3", B.Com. (Hons.), CA (5 year experience), pursuing MBA in Sydney, Australia. Looking for match in Australia. Father CA. Karnal based family. 98120-71330.
MAHAJAN
CL22071340
Suitable match for Mahajan girl, 1987 born (M. Tech. Biotechnology), upper caste no bar. Mob#9596978787, 8082481202.
MISC
CL22071532
Match for CA Hindu Nai Manglik girl 1995/ 5'-6". Deputy Manager in PSU at Mumbai. Transferable job. Chandigarh based family. Father Class-I Officer. 94654-44796, 98773-53053.
NRI
CL22067292
Suitable match for beautiful unmarried, Punjabi Brahmin girl 38, 5'-7", MD Psychiatrist in India, family well-settled in US, caste no bar. US based prospects only, send biodata & photos: 15105658164 (WhatsApp only).
NRI
CL22068977
Wanted a NRI or a suitable doctor match for beautiful MBBS Bansal girl, oct 1992 born. Father doctor, brother software engineer, contact 9781039639
NRI
CL22069215
Professionally qualified match for Ramdasia Sikh beautiful girl, 5'-6", 1993, M.Tech.P R Canada. Send latest pics & biodata. +91-89685-60322, +1-7785537353. Send latest pictures / biodata. Preetharsh032@gmail.com
NRI
CL22069400
SM for Educated, Beautiful Punjabi Girl 30, 5'-5", working in Frankfurt Germany, well educated compatible NRI boy preferred. Visiting India soon. 62804-74492.
NRI
CL22069473
Match for beautiful slim Hindu Mair Rajput girl, 10.08.1992, 5'-3", Chandigarh, working Toronto Canada. Presently in India till October. Tricity preferred. 79869-11259, 86072-66777.
NRI
CL22069630
Wanted cleanshaven well qualified USA/Canada match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR girl, working in Vancouver, Mumbai educated, MBA, very pretty, fair, 87 born, 5'-5". Contact: 9987430170, ssm2312@gmail.com
NRI
CL22069656
Suitable match for Canada work permit Brahmin girl, PR under process, 10/1995, 5'-5", M.Sc. from Punjab, working in Toronto reputed company. Jalandhar based family. Send biodata only whatsapp: 9646050012.
NRI
CL22070550
Well educated, professional match for beautiful brahman girl, US citizen, 27, 5ft 4 in. raised and educated in the US, Senior Manager. Family well educated. Caste no bar. Father in India for a short visit. Reply to pkangra@gmail.com.
NRI
CL22071060
Match for 27/5'-5", Doaba-based Parmar girl (Sikh Rajput) BSc, and Post graduation diploma (Food Science), working as Food Project Coordinator in Alberta. Preference to Canada or USA settled boy only. Contact +91 99884 10813, or email kkp94075@gmail.com
NRI
CL22071151
Hindu Khatri vegetarian girl, 31/ 5'-3", CPA, Canadian citizen, currently settled in US. Entire family settled in Canada. Seeking equally qualified vegetarian US or Canada settled match. +1416-505-3776.
NRI
CL22071493
Professionally qualified only Brahmin vegetarian Australian settled match for girl 33, B.Tech., 5'-5", NZ citizen divorcee working in Sydney (Australia). Please send photo, biodata. 0061422250899.
RAJPUT
CL22068897
Match for Mair Rajput girl, 29, CA, Govt job, Jalandhar. Prefer Govt job. 9814610864, 9988804812.
RAJPUT
CL22069670
Wanted match for Advocate girl, 1984 born, 5'-5". Upper middle class family. Only Tricity. Upper caste welcome. 99157-58949.
RAJPUT
CL22070150
Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 98760-27486.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22069231
Match for 5'-2",slim fair Nov.1998 born convent educated girl from status family (Mohali), B.Tech. Working in MNC. Prefer reputed businessman/ professional. Whatsapp: 98141-16223.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22071403
Suitable match for Dhiman Hindu girl 05.07.88, 5'-3", done Bachelor of Physiotherapy (P.G.I.M.E.R.) working in Punjab National Bank as Deputy Manager, Chandigarh. Prefer Govt. job well settled boy in Tricity/Himachal Pradesh. Mobile 98724-43454, 98789-49950.
SAINI
CL22071059
5-5' 28Y/O Post Graduated, MNC employed. Seeking well settled boy in Tricity only. Residence in Mohali. 9876645901
SAINI
CL22071397
Saini Sikh girl, 1990, 5'-4", work permit in Canada, working Business Analyst. Upper caste no bar. 9530549788.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22069131
Hindu Ravidasia Girl July 1994,5'7" Working in US based company Package 16lakh 7087950439.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22069944
Suitable match for SC Jatav beautiful girl, 5'-4",1985, Working as Manager in PNB Bank, Mohali. Well educated family. 80854-74454, 96506-16188.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22071276
Looking for highly educated, smart boy for Hindu Ad-dharmi SC fair, beautiful girl, 1994 born, 5'-4", BA, LL.B. (Hons) from PU, working as Legal Associate in Arbitration firm Chandigarh. Radhasoami family. Marriage bureau excuse. Send biodata whatsapp: 9815812323.
SIKH
CL22069138
Beautiful Sikh Doctor girl, 32/160, US citizen, MD/ Fellowship, Physician in NYCity. Contact: 14434679933.
SIKH
CL22071058
Match from Canada, US for a beautiful Ramgharia girl, 30, 5'-3'', Software Engineering Manager. Caste no bar. panesar1010@gmail.com
SIKH
CL22071185
USA based never married Jatt Sikh girl, working as Software Engineer, 42 yrs, 5'-3". Email biodata sopurakh@gmail.com
SIKH
CL22071379
Well settled match for convent educated, M.Com. (SRCC) Delhi, beautiful Sikh girl, Chandigarh, Oct. 93, 5'-5". Cutsurd preferred. Send biodata & photos: 98158-95005 (WhatsApp).
SIKH KHATRI
CL22070184
Alliance invited from officer/ status family for Khatri Engineer girl, 5'-5",1995, Working with MNC, Belonging to Educated officer family. Whatsapp: 98765-10915.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mega rejig, IAF gets new weapon systems branch
First such initiative by Air Force since Independence
Spectacular fly past & air display over Sukhna
Part of 90th anniversary celebrations of IAF I Indigenous LC...