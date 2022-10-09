Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22069923

Seeking Hindu, handsome boy living in USA/Canada with any visa for US citizen Aggarwal, 5'-3", beautiful girl, with a Masters in Engineering, working at a high post Government job, born in Nov 4th 1987. Respond with full bio-data along with recent pictures. E-mail: rakesh13aggarwal@gmail.com or 3475360306.

AGGARWAL

CL22070031

Doctor/Engineer/CA/Qualified Businessman, M4 Aggarwal BDS, MHA girl, 11.11.1986, 8:40 p.m, Bhatinda, 5'-3". Applied for DDS admission in America, Having Multiple Visa of America and Canada. Upper caste no bar. NRI also welcome. 80545-00550.

AHLUWALIA

CL22070501

Professionally qualified match for Ahluwalia Sikh unmarried girl, 1981, 5'-3", (whitish colour), M.Sc. Computer Science, working Senior manager MNC, Gurugram, good package. Decent marriage. Contact: 9815384855.

BRAHMIN

CL22069536

PQ, pure vegetarian, teetotaler, non-smoker Match required for Canadian Saraswat Brahmin girl, '88 born, 5'4" Govt. Employee. WhatsApp 6475685064

BRAHMIN

CL22069614

Professionally qualified match for unmarried, 1975, 5'-7", Doctor BAMS girl. NRI preferred. Whatsapp: 9815087722.

BRAHMIN

CL22071006

Beautiful Gour Brahmin girl, 1992, 3.40 am, Chandigarh, 5'-3'', B.Com, B.Ed, CA Training done, MBA doing, Doing Contractual job in Punjab Govt.. Contact 9878688052.

DIVORCEE

CL22070248

Suitable match for 89 born, 5.3, M Pharma. Working in MNC Tricity. Short marriage, legally divorced.

DIVORCEE

CL22070675

Match for Hindu Kashyap Rajput beautiful divorcee girl, MCA, 1989, 5'-5", working IT company. Only NRI preferred. Contact: 94174-62091, 87259-86090.

JAT SIKH

CL22069130

Professional match for Jat Sikh girl, 26, 5'-3", US born, MD/ residency in US. Send particulars at sp_babbu@yahoo.com

JAT SIKH

CL22069500

Govt. officer match for Jat Sikh girl 1990, 5'-4", convented, MBA, Asstt. Prof. Private College. Call 84277-71182 Ludhiana.

JAT SIKH

CL22069505

Seeking match for beautiful daughter of Virk family, born 1992, 5’-7½”, Convent educated, M.A in Psychology from MCM College, Chandigarh and Diploma in Guidance and Counselling under Punjab University, Chandigarh. Presently in kitchener, Ontario, Canada, Diploma in Early Childhood educatee. Canada work permit. Brother also in Canada. Only Canada work permit / citizen / PR may contact. Contact / Whatsapp- +919813102800, +919813521280

JAT SIKH

CL22069664

Match for beautiful Jat Sikh Girl, 1994, well built 5'7" MBA on work permit in Canada after completing Post Graduation, younge brother doing Post Graduation in Canada, whatsapp full details at 7355806597

JAT SIKH

CL22069741

IAS/ IPS/ IRS/ PCS (E/J)/ DSP/ M.D. Govt. Doctor match for Jat Sikh 1993 born, 5'-6" M.B.B.S., PCS (Executive) girl. Upper caste welcome. Jatt Sikh preferred. 94631-09457.

JAT SIKH

CL22069787

SM for Canada PR Randhawa Jat Sikh girl, 5'-4", Feb. 97, B.Com, working Amazon, Brampton. Father retired Army officer. Urban based educated family. 9646535319.

JAT SIKH

CL22070130

PQM FOR Jat Sikh girl 1993 born, 5'-4", Post Graduate, working in Logistics firm in IT Park Chandigarh. 96460-61422.

JAT SIKH

CL22070200

Jat Sikh Sidhu family seeking Canada PR/ citizen professional match for our fair 5'-3", 1990 born, B.Sc. Nursing daughter, currently working as Nursing Officer in Indian Army. Distt. Jalandhar. WhatsApp: 94656-27859.

JAT SIKH

CL22070297

Professionally qualified well settled Jat Sikh (Cutsurd/ Clean shaven) match for beautiful convent educated M.Pharma girl, 13 Dec 87, 5'-5", working MNC, 12 LPA. Please respond with details/photo at WhatsApp only. 98727-07053.

JAT SIKH

CL22070560

Army officer looking match for 90 born, 5'-4" daughter, MBA HR, serving American based company. Well educated and well off in Canada preferred. Contact: 9958630377, Canada: +1(437)249-6123.

JAT SIKH

CL22071067

CPA,Chartered Accountant girl,5?7?,June?91, fair slim, from highly reputable Khaira Family, looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. Send photos and Bio data on WhatsApp-98712-49222

JAT SIKH

CL22071126

Divorcee, Canada settled, Amritdhari match for issueless divorcee, Jat Sikh, Amritdhari, NRI girl, 32, 5'-2", Engineer. 98147-15043, ronns498@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22071328

Professionally qualified, Jatt sikh match for 1994 born, height- 5 feet 4 inch. Jatt sikh MD (Dermatology) doctor working in reputed hospital. Contact/whatsapp on 8968700818, email- matrimonial0134@gmail.com

KHATRI

CL22070906

Proposals are invited for fair, beautiful girl, 5'-2", 1984, MBA, currently in Australia on Study visa. Father retired, sibling settled in Australia. Caste no bar. 9872850443.

KHATRI

CL22071241

Match for Hindu Khatri girl beautiful B.Tech 29/ 5'-5", working in MNC Gurgaon, Package 23 Lac, status family. Tricity IT professionals preferred. 94652-27637.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22062237

Looking for a well-qualified groom, settled or willing to settle in US, for an educated beautiful Hindu Punjabi Khatri girl, 92/ 5'-2", US citizen. Girl visiting in Dec.-Jan. Early marriage preferred. Email at: sehgal6625@gmail.com

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22069721

Match for Canadian PR Khatri girl, 1990 born, 5'-4", MBA, working in Toronto. Family settled in Chandigarh. Seeking well educated boy preferable settled in Canada. WhatsApp on 98765-70232 with bio-data and pictures.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22071291

Professionally qualified match for Arora girl 22.01.1992, 8.47 pm, Delhi, 5'-3", B.Com. (Hons.), CA (5 year experience), pursuing MBA in Sydney, Australia. Looking for match in Australia. Father CA. Karnal based family. 98120-71330.

MAHAJAN

CL22071340

Suitable match for Mahajan girl, 1987 born (M. Tech. Biotechnology), upper caste no bar. Mob#9596978787, 8082481202.

MISC

CL22071532

Match for CA Hindu Nai Manglik girl 1995/ 5'-6". Deputy Manager in PSU at Mumbai. Transferable job. Chandigarh based family. Father Class-I Officer. 94654-44796, 98773-53053.

NRI

CL22067292

Suitable match for beautiful unmarried, Punjabi Brahmin girl 38, 5'-7", MD Psychiatrist in India, family well-settled in US, caste no bar. US based prospects only, send biodata & photos: 15105658164 (WhatsApp only).

NRI

CL22068977

Wanted a NRI or a suitable doctor match for beautiful MBBS Bansal girl, oct 1992 born. Father doctor, brother software engineer, contact 9781039639

NRI

CL22069215

Professionally qualified match for Ramdasia Sikh beautiful girl, 5'-6", 1993, M.Tech.P R Canada. Send latest pics & biodata. +91-89685-60322, +1-7785537353. Send latest pictures / biodata. Preetharsh032@gmail.com

NRI

CL22069400

SM for Educated, Beautiful Punjabi Girl 30, 5'-5", working in Frankfurt Germany, well educated compatible NRI boy preferred. Visiting India soon. 62804-74492.

NRI

CL22069473

Match for beautiful slim Hindu Mair Rajput girl, 10.08.1992, 5'-3", Chandigarh, working Toronto Canada. Presently in India till October. Tricity preferred. 79869-11259, 86072-66777.

NRI

CL22069630

Wanted cleanshaven well qualified USA/Canada match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR girl, working in Vancouver, Mumbai educated, MBA, very pretty, fair, 87 born, 5'-5". Contact: 9987430170, ssm2312@gmail.com

NRI

CL22069656

Suitable match for Canada work permit Brahmin girl, PR under process, 10/1995, 5'-5", M.Sc. from Punjab, working in Toronto reputed company. Jalandhar based family. Send biodata only whatsapp: 9646050012.

NRI

CL22070550

Well educated, professional match for beautiful brahman girl, US citizen, 27, 5ft 4 in. raised and educated in the US, Senior Manager. Family well educated. Caste no bar. Father in India for a short visit. Reply to pkangra@gmail.com.

NRI

CL22071060

Match for 27/5'-5", Doaba-based Parmar girl (Sikh Rajput) BSc, and Post graduation diploma (Food Science), working as Food Project Coordinator in Alberta. Preference to Canada or USA settled boy only. Contact +91 99884 10813, or email kkp94075@gmail.com

NRI

CL22071151

Hindu Khatri vegetarian girl, 31/ 5'-3", CPA, Canadian citizen, currently settled in US. Entire family settled in Canada. Seeking equally qualified vegetarian US or Canada settled match. +1416-505-3776.

NRI

CL22071493

Professionally qualified only Brahmin vegetarian Australian settled match for girl 33, B.Tech., 5'-5", NZ citizen divorcee working in Sydney (Australia). Please send photo, biodata. 0061422250899.

RAJPUT

CL22068897

Match for Mair Rajput girl, 29, CA, Govt job, Jalandhar. Prefer Govt job. 9814610864, 9988804812.

RAJPUT

CL22069670

Wanted match for Advocate girl, 1984 born, 5'-5". Upper middle class family. Only Tricity. Upper caste welcome. 99157-58949.

RAJPUT

CL22070150

Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 98760-27486.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22069231

Match for 5'-2",slim fair Nov.1998 born convent educated girl from status family (Mohali), B.Tech. Working in MNC. Prefer reputed businessman/ professional. Whatsapp: 98141-16223.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22071403

Suitable match for Dhiman Hindu girl 05.07.88, 5'-3", done Bachelor of Physiotherapy (P.G.I.M.E.R.) working in Punjab National Bank as Deputy Manager, Chandigarh. Prefer Govt. job well settled boy in Tricity/Himachal Pradesh. Mobile 98724-43454, 98789-49950.

SAINI

CL22071059

5-5' 28Y/O Post Graduated, MNC employed. Seeking well settled boy in Tricity only. Residence in Mohali. 9876645901

SAINI

CL22071397

Saini Sikh girl, 1990, 5'-4", work permit in Canada, working Business Analyst. Upper caste no bar. 9530549788.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22069131

Hindu Ravidasia Girl July 1994,5'7" Working in US based company Package 16lakh 7087950439.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22069944

Suitable match for SC Jatav beautiful girl, 5'-4",1985, Working as Manager in PNB Bank, Mohali. Well educated family. 80854-74454, 96506-16188.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22071276

Looking for highly educated, smart boy for Hindu Ad-dharmi SC fair, beautiful girl, 1994 born, 5'-4", BA, LL.B. (Hons) from PU, working as Legal Associate in Arbitration firm Chandigarh. Radhasoami family. Marriage bureau excuse. Send biodata whatsapp: 9815812323.

SIKH

CL22069138

Beautiful Sikh Doctor girl, 32/160, US citizen, MD/ Fellowship, Physician in NYCity. Contact: 14434679933.

SIKH

CL22071058

Match from Canada, US for a beautiful Ramgharia girl, 30, 5'-3'', Software Engineering Manager. Caste no bar. panesar1010@gmail.com

SIKH

CL22071185

USA based never married Jatt Sikh girl, working as Software Engineer, 42 yrs, 5'-3". Email biodata sopurakh@gmail.com

SIKH

CL22071379

Well settled match for convent educated, M.Com. (SRCC) Delhi, beautiful Sikh girl, Chandigarh, Oct. 93, 5'-5". Cutsurd preferred. Send biodata & photos: 98158-95005 (WhatsApp).

SIKH KHATRI

CL22070184

Alliance invited from officer/ status family for Khatri Engineer girl, 5'-5",1995, Working with MNC, Belonging to Educated officer family. Whatsapp: 98765-10915.