Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22071765

Professionally qualified match for smart Bansal manglik girl, 31, 5'-7", B.Tech., MBA from Netherlands, working in reputed MNC in Netherlands. Father retired bank officer. 81464-21897. mbansal48@gmail.com

BRAHMIN

CL22070600

Match for Punjabi Brahmin girl, fairl, 5'-4", 19.8.93, 1:06 p.m, Gandhi Dham (Gujrat), M.Com. B.Ed, working with Foreign Accountancy pvt. firm. Sister married in Canada. Seeking well settled decent family boy living India, abroad, preferably 29/31 age. 94172-44625, 98883-55150.

BRAHMIN

CL22071869

Hamirpur Himachali 5'-6"/32 years, innocent divorcee Sharma girl, working in Pvt. Bank Chandigarh. Only unmarried Tricity working preferred. Mob/Whatsapp 94170-43510.

BRAHMIN

CL22072007

Qualified match in job preferred for a beautiful girl nearing Solan, Asstt Professor in university, Ph.D. with NET, 30 May 1989, 5'-3". Mob: 078328-67141.

DIVORCEE

CL22071809

Suitable match for issueless divorcee Saini Sikh girl, 1990, 5'-5", MBA, Govt. employee. Father retd Govt. Officer. 2 sisters only. Only Jatt Sikh and Saini Sikh preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. 99145-01097.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22067293

PQM for MBBS PCMS-I Saini, Nov. 91 born, 5'-5" girl having minor physical problem, drawing decent salary as Gazetted Class-I Medical officer belongs to family of Doctors. 9814121290.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22072308

PQM for Beautiful sober sikh mair Rajput doctor girl, MD(Anaesthesia)PCMS-1 specialist, November 1993 born 5'-9", Reputed Well Educated family, whatsapp 9501599000.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22073859

PQM4 Prajapati girl completing Ph.D Civil Engr., 29/5'-1" Hindu, Zirakpur settled family seeks qualified compatible match from same/ upper caste. # WhatsApp 76968-16601.

IAS / ALLIED SERVICES

CL22073744

IAS/ IPS/ IRS/ PCS (E/J)/ DSP/ M.D. Govt. Doctor match for Jat Sikh 1993 born, 5'-6" M.B.B.S., PCS (Executive) girl. Upper caste welcome. Jatt Sikh preferred. 94631-09457.

JAT SIKH

CL22069130

Professional match for Jat Sikh girl, 26, 5'-3", US born, MD/ residency in US. Send particulars at sp_babbu@yahoo.com

JAT SIKH

CL22070200

Jat Sikh Sidhu family seeking Canada PR/ citizen professional match for our fair 5'-3", 1990 born, B.Sc. Nursing daughter, currently working as Nursing Officer in Indian Army. Distt. Jalandhar. WhatsApp: 94656-27859.

JAT SIKH

CL22071950

Looking for professionally qualified and high income Jat Sikh match for beautiful, Corporate Lawyer with high package (1 Crore), 83 born, 5'-5". From well known status family. Send biodata and photo on 98963-57055.

JAT SIKH

CL22072200

Jat Sikh (Chahal) girl, 32, 5'-4", Permanent Teacher (Semi Govt. school), in Jalandhar. Required educated well settled boy. Preferably near Jalandhar. Only whatsapp: 8360005186.

JAT SIKH

CL22072533

Educated, well placed groom based in Canada/US for Jat Sikh, b?ful girl , 5?-3.5?, 94 born. M. Tech from Canada Uni. Middle class family, working as consultant in a leading firm in Canada. Respond with biodata and pics @ +91-9205036569

JAT SIKH

CL22073633

CPA,Chartered Accountant girl,5?7?,June?91, fair slim, from highly reputable Khaira Family, looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. Send photos and Bio data on WhatsApp-98712-49222

KAMBOJ

CL22071823

Suitable match for beautiful unmarried girl, BE, MBA, October 1977, 5'-7", 15 LPA, Working as SDO, Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. Email: ms_kamboj70@yahoo.com

KHATRI

CL22071945

Suitable match for 1989 born/5'-6", MCA, working girl. Boy from upper caste. Preferred Chandigarh & around. Please send latest photograph & profile on Whatsapp: 78144-50751.

KHATRI

CL22073651

Chandigarh based high status business family, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl, 5'-5", July 1990, working in US based Company at very senior level. Only high class family may contact 98783-74300.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22062237

Looking for a well-qualified groom, settled or willing to settle in US, for an educated beautiful Hindu Punjabi Khatri girl, 92/ 5'-2", US citizen. Girl visiting in Dec.-Jan. Early marriage preferred. Email at: sehgal6625@gmail.com

MANGLIK

CL22072518

Match for anshik manglik kayastha girl. MCA working in Sweden. 01.11.1989, 5'-4", 08:35 pm Saharsa (Bihar). Early marriage. Coming India November. Caste no bar. 94312-43132.

MISC

CL22044287

Suitable match for beautiful girl Height 5'-6"/1985, LL.M., high status reputed family of Tricity Chandigarh. Contact 98787-09884.

NRI

CL22067292

Suitable match for beautiful unmarried, Punjabi Brahmin girl 38, 5'-7", MD Psychiatrist in India, family well-settled in US, caste no bar. US based prospects only, send biodata & photos: 15105658164 (WhatsApp only).

NRI

CL22069630

Wanted cleanshaven well qualified USA/Canada match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR girl, working in Vancouver, Mumbai educated, MBA, very pretty, fair, 87 born, 5'-5". Contact: 9987430170, ssm2312@gmail.com

NRI

CL22071647

Suitable match for Canada PR, Hindu Arora girl, 5'-1", 9.12.92, 4:45 pm, Jalandhar, MBA, working in reputed co. Toronto. Father Doctor (BAMS). Mother Govt. Teacher. Jalandhar based family. Ph: 9872676170.

NRI

CL22071930

Professionally qualified only Brahmin vegetarian Australian settled match for girl 33, B.Tech., 5'-5", NZ citizen divorcee, working in Sydney (Australia). Please send photo, biodata. 0061422250899.

NRI

CL22072089

Seeking professionally qualified match preferably an Engineer from Canada for 5'-3"/ Dec. 89/ SC/ Ad-dharmi/ M.Sc. Biotech/ 7 yr. exp. in India/ Currently in Canada on work permit. Tricity/ Doaba preferred. 95923-63616/ 637-533-0297.

NRI

CL22072461

PQM for Australia based, Govt. employee, never married, Hindu Khatri girl, 72 born, young-looking, 5'-3", currently visiting India. nkbnama@gmail.com

NRI

CL22073606

UK settled 37 year 5'-2", Brahmin Management Accountant in the UK. Seeks good alliance only well educated profiles will be considered from UK, Canada & India. Send biodata, photo: 98765-21208.

NRI

CL22073860

Beautiful Sikh Doctor girl 32, 160, US citizen, MD/ Fellowship, Physician in NYCity. Contact: +1 6033069973.

NRI

CL22073881

SM4 Educated, Beautiful Punjabi Girl 30, 5'-5", working in Frankfurt Germany, well educated compatible NRI boy preferred. Visiting India soon. 62804-74492.

RAJPUT

CL22071720

Tanwar Rajput girl 26.3.94, 5’-3”, B.Tech. (CS), CCET Chandigarh, employed. Father businessman, residence Mohali. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact only Rajput family please. 70093-22161.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22072196

Balmiki Manglik/Non-manglik girl, 5', 1992, MBA, General IELTS 7.5. Required UK/Canada boy. 9855381789.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22072494

Suitable match for Ad-dharmi girl, 1993 born, 5'-5", BA, B.Ed. MA Punjabi, private teacher. 9815626938.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22073163

Ramdasia Sikh, Canadian PR, beautiful girl, 1992, 5'-6", M.Tech. Seeks Canadian, handsome boy. Call/Whatsapp: 98159-52607.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22073717

Match for beautiful Ad-dharmi Ravidasia girl, 5'-4", 24.05.1990, BA, B.Ed, CTET, PGDCA, Teacher, private reputed school, Mohali, Salary 42,000/-. Tricity preferred. Family settled Chandigarh. 98724-25011.

SIKH

CL22071058

Match from Canada, US for a beautiful Ramgharia girl, 30, 5'-3'', Software Engineering Manager. Caste no bar. panesar1010@gmail.com

SIKH

CL22071185

USA based never married Jatt Sikh girl, working as Software Engineer, 42 yrs, 5'-3". Email biodata sopurakh@gmail.com

SIKH

CL22073792

Professionally qualified Sikh match for Ramdasia Sikh beautiful girl, 5'-7", 1993, M.Tech.P R Canada. +91-89685-60322, +1-7785537353. Send pics/ bio-data. Email: Preetharsh032@gmail.com

SIKH KHATRI

CL22071759

Suitable match for Sikh Ahluwalia girl, fair and beautiful, 1995 born, 5'-4½", Dual MBA. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 7652819562.

SIKH KHATRI

CL22071935

Suitable match for well educated, smart, well groomed, 27/5'-4", pretty girl. Well settled upper middle class status family in Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. Bureau excuse. Apply with biodata and Photo. Whatsapp 97796-19061.