Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22071765
Professionally qualified match for smart Bansal manglik girl, 31, 5'-7", B.Tech., MBA from Netherlands, working in reputed MNC in Netherlands. Father retired bank officer. 81464-21897. mbansal48@gmail.com
BRAHMIN
CL22070600
Match for Punjabi Brahmin girl, fairl, 5'-4", 19.8.93, 1:06 p.m, Gandhi Dham (Gujrat), M.Com. B.Ed, working with Foreign Accountancy pvt. firm. Sister married in Canada. Seeking well settled decent family boy living India, abroad, preferably 29/31 age. 94172-44625, 98883-55150.
BRAHMIN
CL22071869
Hamirpur Himachali 5'-6"/32 years, innocent divorcee Sharma girl, working in Pvt. Bank Chandigarh. Only unmarried Tricity working preferred. Mob/Whatsapp 94170-43510.
BRAHMIN
CL22072007
Qualified match in job preferred for a beautiful girl nearing Solan, Asstt Professor in university, Ph.D. with NET, 30 May 1989, 5'-3". Mob: 078328-67141.
DIVORCEE
CL22071809
Suitable match for issueless divorcee Saini Sikh girl, 1990, 5'-5", MBA, Govt. employee. Father retd Govt. Officer. 2 sisters only. Only Jatt Sikh and Saini Sikh preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. 99145-01097.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22067293
PQM for MBBS PCMS-I Saini, Nov. 91 born, 5'-5" girl having minor physical problem, drawing decent salary as Gazetted Class-I Medical officer belongs to family of Doctors. 9814121290.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22072308
PQM for Beautiful sober sikh mair Rajput doctor girl, MD(Anaesthesia)PCMS-1 specialist, November 1993 born 5'-9", Reputed Well Educated family, whatsapp 9501599000.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22073859
PQM4 Prajapati girl completing Ph.D Civil Engr., 29/5'-1" Hindu, Zirakpur settled family seeks qualified compatible match from same/ upper caste. # WhatsApp 76968-16601.
IAS / ALLIED SERVICES
CL22073744
IAS/ IPS/ IRS/ PCS (E/J)/ DSP/ M.D. Govt. Doctor match for Jat Sikh 1993 born, 5'-6" M.B.B.S., PCS (Executive) girl. Upper caste welcome. Jatt Sikh preferred. 94631-09457.
JAT SIKH
CL22069130
Professional match for Jat Sikh girl, 26, 5'-3", US born, MD/ residency in US. Send particulars at sp_babbu@yahoo.com
JAT SIKH
CL22070200
Jat Sikh Sidhu family seeking Canada PR/ citizen professional match for our fair 5'-3", 1990 born, B.Sc. Nursing daughter, currently working as Nursing Officer in Indian Army. Distt. Jalandhar. WhatsApp: 94656-27859.
JAT SIKH
CL22071950
Looking for professionally qualified and high income Jat Sikh match for beautiful, Corporate Lawyer with high package (1 Crore), 83 born, 5'-5". From well known status family. Send biodata and photo on 98963-57055.
JAT SIKH
CL22072200
Jat Sikh (Chahal) girl, 32, 5'-4", Permanent Teacher (Semi Govt. school), in Jalandhar. Required educated well settled boy. Preferably near Jalandhar. Only whatsapp: 8360005186.
JAT SIKH
CL22072533
Educated, well placed groom based in Canada/US for Jat Sikh, b?ful girl , 5?-3.5?, 94 born. M. Tech from Canada Uni. Middle class family, working as consultant in a leading firm in Canada. Respond with biodata and pics @ +91-9205036569
JAT SIKH
CL22073633
CPA,Chartered Accountant girl,5?7?,June?91, fair slim, from highly reputable Khaira Family, looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. Send photos and Bio data on WhatsApp-98712-49222
KAMBOJ
CL22071823
Suitable match for beautiful unmarried girl, BE, MBA, October 1977, 5'-7", 15 LPA, Working as SDO, Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. Email: ms_kamboj70@yahoo.com
KHATRI
CL22071945
Suitable match for 1989 born/5'-6", MCA, working girl. Boy from upper caste. Preferred Chandigarh & around. Please send latest photograph & profile on Whatsapp: 78144-50751.
KHATRI
CL22073651
Chandigarh based high status business family, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl, 5'-5", July 1990, working in US based Company at very senior level. Only high class family may contact 98783-74300.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22062237
Looking for a well-qualified groom, settled or willing to settle in US, for an educated beautiful Hindu Punjabi Khatri girl, 92/ 5'-2", US citizen. Girl visiting in Dec.-Jan. Early marriage preferred. Email at: sehgal6625@gmail.com
MANGLIK
CL22072518
Match for anshik manglik kayastha girl. MCA working in Sweden. 01.11.1989, 5'-4", 08:35 pm Saharsa (Bihar). Early marriage. Coming India November. Caste no bar. 94312-43132.
MISC
CL22044287
Suitable match for beautiful girl Height 5'-6"/1985, LL.M., high status reputed family of Tricity Chandigarh. Contact 98787-09884.
NRI
CL22067292
Suitable match for beautiful unmarried, Punjabi Brahmin girl 38, 5'-7", MD Psychiatrist in India, family well-settled in US, caste no bar. US based prospects only, send biodata & photos: 15105658164 (WhatsApp only).
NRI
CL22069630
Wanted cleanshaven well qualified USA/Canada match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR girl, working in Vancouver, Mumbai educated, MBA, very pretty, fair, 87 born, 5'-5". Contact: 9987430170, ssm2312@gmail.com
NRI
CL22071647
Suitable match for Canada PR, Hindu Arora girl, 5'-1", 9.12.92, 4:45 pm, Jalandhar, MBA, working in reputed co. Toronto. Father Doctor (BAMS). Mother Govt. Teacher. Jalandhar based family. Ph: 9872676170.
NRI
CL22071930
Professionally qualified only Brahmin vegetarian Australian settled match for girl 33, B.Tech., 5'-5", NZ citizen divorcee, working in Sydney (Australia). Please send photo, biodata. 0061422250899.
NRI
CL22072089
Seeking professionally qualified match preferably an Engineer from Canada for 5'-3"/ Dec. 89/ SC/ Ad-dharmi/ M.Sc. Biotech/ 7 yr. exp. in India/ Currently in Canada on work permit. Tricity/ Doaba preferred. 95923-63616/ 637-533-0297.
NRI
CL22072461
PQM for Australia based, Govt. employee, never married, Hindu Khatri girl, 72 born, young-looking, 5'-3", currently visiting India. nkbnama@gmail.com
NRI
CL22073606
UK settled 37 year 5'-2", Brahmin Management Accountant in the UK. Seeks good alliance only well educated profiles will be considered from UK, Canada & India. Send biodata, photo: 98765-21208.
NRI
CL22073860
Beautiful Sikh Doctor girl 32, 160, US citizen, MD/ Fellowship, Physician in NYCity. Contact: +1 6033069973.
NRI
CL22073881
SM4 Educated, Beautiful Punjabi Girl 30, 5'-5", working in Frankfurt Germany, well educated compatible NRI boy preferred. Visiting India soon. 62804-74492.
RAJPUT
CL22071720
Tanwar Rajput girl 26.3.94, 5’-3”, B.Tech. (CS), CCET Chandigarh, employed. Father businessman, residence Mohali. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact only Rajput family please. 70093-22161.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22072196
Balmiki Manglik/Non-manglik girl, 5', 1992, MBA, General IELTS 7.5. Required UK/Canada boy. 9855381789.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22072494
Suitable match for Ad-dharmi girl, 1993 born, 5'-5", BA, B.Ed. MA Punjabi, private teacher. 9815626938.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22073163
Ramdasia Sikh, Canadian PR, beautiful girl, 1992, 5'-6", M.Tech. Seeks Canadian, handsome boy. Call/Whatsapp: 98159-52607.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22073717
Match for beautiful Ad-dharmi Ravidasia girl, 5'-4", 24.05.1990, BA, B.Ed, CTET, PGDCA, Teacher, private reputed school, Mohali, Salary 42,000/-. Tricity preferred. Family settled Chandigarh. 98724-25011.
SIKH
CL22071058
Match from Canada, US for a beautiful Ramgharia girl, 30, 5'-3'', Software Engineering Manager. Caste no bar. panesar1010@gmail.com
SIKH
CL22071185
USA based never married Jatt Sikh girl, working as Software Engineer, 42 yrs, 5'-3". Email biodata sopurakh@gmail.com
SIKH
CL22073792
Professionally qualified Sikh match for Ramdasia Sikh beautiful girl, 5'-7", 1993, M.Tech.P R Canada. +91-89685-60322, +1-7785537353. Send pics/ bio-data. Email: Preetharsh032@gmail.com
SIKH KHATRI
CL22071759
Suitable match for Sikh Ahluwalia girl, fair and beautiful, 1995 born, 5'-4½", Dual MBA. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 7652819562.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22071935
Suitable match for well educated, smart, well groomed, 27/5'-4", pretty girl. Well settled upper middle class status family in Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. Bureau excuse. Apply with biodata and Photo. Whatsapp 97796-19061.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military
Xi also stressed on further modernising national defence and...
Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening: FM Sitharaman
Says inflation is at a manageable level
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe
The Bureau is learnt to have recovered the bribe money
Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19
Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form e...
Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday
CBI had registered an FIR in August against Sisodia and 14 o...