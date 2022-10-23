Grooms Wanted

BRAHMIN
CL22074189
Professional match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin girl, 5'-3", Feb.1985 born, MBA (Pune University). Working as HR Head with renowned Insurance Company. Presently at Chandigarh. 15 LPA. Father Army Officer (Retd.). Upper caste welcome. Contact: 89688-52253.
BRAHMIN
CL22075369
MBBS, Engg. Administrative, Industrialist match for unmarried Brahmin girl Ph. MBA, 5'-3", 1970. Abroad preferred. Contact: 86280-86689.
DIVORCEE
CL22074530
Suitable match for Khatri issueless Divorcee girl 24 June 1991, 5'-6", MBA (Hr), working Real Estate near Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. 98770-56673. meetkaur4267@gmail.com
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22074944
MD/ MDS match for MDS (Periodontology) 01.03.1992 born, 5'-6½" slim, beautiful Mittal girl, Tricity preference, Father & Mother Doctor, Brother MBBS. 98135-78241.
JAT SIKH
CL22070200
Jat Sikh Sidhu family seeking Canada PR/ citizen professional match for our fair 5'-3", 1990 born, B.Sc. Nursing daughter, currently working as Nursing Officer in Indian Army. Distt. Jalandhar. WhatsApp: 94656-27859.
JAT SIKH
CL22072219
Need match for 26 years Old beautiful Jat Sikh girl, 5’-5”, height, Practicing Dentist, born and Raised in USA. Looking for educated, Professional USA born and/ or raised only to correspond at kharams63@gmail.com or Contact at Phone #1-804-334-5225.
JAT SIKH
CL22074609
Jat Sikh Canadian PR smart girl M.Sc (Maths), M.Ed. July 92, 5'-4½". Parents Class-I. Elder sister, Younger brother both PR in Canada. Required smart non-drinker, well educated from status family. Send biodata & pics on Whatsapp: 9478500036.
JAT SIKH
CL22075286
Canada, beautiful, Jatt Sikh, M.Tech., 5’-3”, Nov. 1989, has good family values. Looking for well educated and handsome boy. Mother retired Head teacher. (15 days innocent divorce). Send biodata: 94654-45192, bains8050@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22075294
Gurgaon-Chandigarh based Sikh family looking for a match for their daughter, 5'-5", 1991 born. She is a Lawyer qualified from Columbia University New York, working for United Nations. Contact-88606-77544.
JAT SIKH
CL22075392
Professional, vegetarian match with good family values for beautiful US citizen Jat Sikh girl 39/ 5'-3", double Masters, good pay package, innocent issueless divorcee, short marriage without kid. WhatsApp No. 70877-82001.
JAT SIKH
CL22075415
Tall, handsome, well settled match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR, 1981/5'6'', smart, highly qualified professional girl. Preference for Amritsar. Send biodata , pictures to jkaur1975@yahoo.com
MANGLIK
CL22075322
Suitable match for Manglik Hindu Khatri girl, 5', 27.08.90, 12:20 pm, Jalandhar, B.Com, MBA, working in MNC Noida, 15 lacs annual. Father retired Deputy Director. Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9814257044.
MISC
CL22074477
Nai Sikh Jalandhar based girl 1989, 5'-5". MA, Computer Diploma, doing job LPU. Well settled family. Preferred Govt. job, NRI. Contact: 9814674779, 9501601414.
MISC
CL22075429
Match for Hindu Nai Manglik girl CA, 1995/ 5'-6" of Chandigarh based family, Executive in PSU (Central). Father Class-I Officer. 98773-53053, 94654-44796.
NRI
CL22068977
Wanted a NRI or a suitable doctor match for beautiful MBBS Bansal girl, oct 1992 born. Father doctor, brother software engineer, contact 9781039639
NRI
CL22069630
Wanted cleanshaven well qualified USA/Canada match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR girl, working in Vancouver, Mumbai educated, MBA, very pretty, fair, 87 born, 5'-5". Contact: 9987430170, ssm2312@gmail.com
NRI
CL22072461
PQM for Australia based, Govt. employee, never married, Hindu Khatri girl, 72 born, young-looking, 5'-3", currently visiting India. nkbnama@gmail.com
NRI
CL22074243
Australian Citizen or PR match for beautiful Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin girl, 5'-4", 1991 born Chandigarh. Studied B.Com in India. Double Post Graduation from Australia. Now working in Melbourne. Presently in India for short term. Kundli must. Upper caste welcome. Whatsapp: 98153-24709.
NRI
CL22074418
Seeking professionally qualified match for Punjabi Sikh girl, 33, 5'-1", Canadian citizen working in Government Health Services. Qualified RN, MN. Reputable well educated family based in Canada. Prefer well educated boy settled in Canada. Send bio-data & picture on WhatsApp: +14038492184.
NRI
CL22075321
Ahluwalia girl, New Zealand born, Religion Sikh age 24, height 5'-4", Study: Bachelor of Health Science in Medical Imaging. Looking for a qualified match. Ph. +642102695021. Email: waliasukhdeep@hotmail.com
RAJPUT
CL22074909
Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 98760-27486.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22074184
29, 5'-1",MBA working beautiful vegetarian Gujarat based. 81412-39510.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22074143
Suitable match for SC Jatav beautiful girl, 5'-4",1985, Working as Manager in PNB Bank, Mohali. Well educated family. 80854-74454, 96506-16188.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22075427
Suitable match for GNM Nursing passed Valmekin (Nahar) girl 30/5'-2", doing private job, preference will given to IELTS 6.5 Bands. Contact: 75280-45254, 95017-53786.
SIKH
CL22074568
PQM for Gursikh girl, 25/ 5'-5'', B.Tech. Thapar University (Gold Medalist), Working as Consultant in one of big 4 Companies. Father Senior Govt. Officer. 98759-84902.
SIKH
CL22074877
1987/5'-3" slim, fair Ramdasia (weavers) M.D.S. (Dentist), working as Senior Lecturer and clinic also at Chandigarh. Father Class-I Officer, mother UT govt. teacher (retd.). Prefer govt. employee. Contact: 8288001903, 98156-52210.
SIKH
CL22075372
SQM for smart ,beautiful ,intelligent ,MA English, 25/5'-4" girl belonging to well settled and educated khatri Sikh family Contact no 7888533956
SIKH
CL22075376
Proposals invited from highly placed families for beautiful, intelligent Post-graduate Doctor, 30, 5'-2", monthly practice Four to Five lakhs. Mixed Sikh Saini Sikh Khatri Sikh Arora family. Please send profile. Whatsapp: 9876055217.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister
The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...
WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed
Meta did not say what led to the outage
WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny
WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...
Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India
Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...
Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone
Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...