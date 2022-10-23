 Grooms Wanted : The Tribune India

Grooms Wanted



BRAHMIN
CL22074189
Professional match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin girl, 5'-3", Feb.1985 born, MBA (Pune University). Working as HR Head with renowned Insurance Company. Presently at Chandigarh. 15 LPA. Father Army Officer (Retd.). Upper caste welcome. Contact: 89688-52253.

BRAHMIN
CL22075369
MBBS, Engg. Administrative, Industrialist match for unmarried Brahmin girl Ph. MBA, 5'-3", 1970. Abroad preferred. Contact: 86280-86689.

DIVORCEE
CL22074530
Suitable match for Khatri issueless Divorcee girl 24 June 1991, 5'-6", MBA (Hr), working Real Estate near Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. 98770-56673. meetkaur4267@gmail.com

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22074944
MD/ MDS match for MDS (Periodontology) 01.03.1992 born, 5'-6½" slim, beautiful Mittal girl, Tricity preference, Father & Mother Doctor, Brother MBBS. 98135-78241.

JAT SIKH
CL22070200
Jat Sikh Sidhu family seeking Canada PR/ citizen professional match for our fair 5'-3", 1990 born, B.Sc. Nursing daughter, currently working as Nursing Officer in Indian Army. Distt. Jalandhar. WhatsApp: 94656-27859.

JAT SIKH
CL22072219
Need match for 26 years Old beautiful Jat Sikh girl, 5’-5”, height, Practicing Dentist, born and Raised in USA. Looking for educated, Professional USA born and/ or raised only to correspond at kharams63@gmail.com or Contact at Phone #1-804-334-5225.

JAT SIKH
CL22074609
Jat Sikh Canadian PR smart girl M.Sc (Maths), M.Ed. July 92, 5'-4½". Parents Class-I. Elder sister, Younger brother both PR in Canada. Required smart non-drinker, well educated from status family. Send biodata & pics on Whatsapp: 9478500036.

JAT SIKH
CL22075286
Canada, beautiful, Jatt Sikh, M.Tech., 5’-3”, Nov. 1989, has good family values. Looking for well educated and handsome boy. Mother retired Head teacher. (15 days innocent divorce). Send biodata: 94654-45192, bains8050@gmail.com

JAT SIKH
CL22075294
Gurgaon-Chandigarh based Sikh family looking for a match for their daughter, 5'-5", 1991 born. She is a Lawyer qualified from Columbia University New York, working for United Nations. Contact-88606-77544.

JAT SIKH
CL22075392
Professional, vegetarian match with good family values for beautiful US citizen Jat Sikh girl 39/ 5'-3", double Masters, good pay package, innocent issueless divorcee, short marriage without kid. WhatsApp No. 70877-82001.

JAT SIKH
CL22075415
Tall, handsome, well settled match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR, 1981/5'6'', smart, highly qualified professional girl. Preference for Amritsar. Send biodata , pictures to jkaur1975@yahoo.com

MANGLIK
CL22075322
Suitable match for Manglik Hindu Khatri girl, 5', 27.08.90, 12:20 pm, Jalandhar, B.Com, MBA, working in MNC Noida, 15 lacs annual. Father retired Deputy Director. Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9814257044.

MISC
CL22074477
Nai Sikh Jalandhar based girl 1989, 5'-5". MA, Computer Diploma, doing job LPU. Well settled family. Preferred Govt. job, NRI. Contact: 9814674779, 9501601414.  

MISC
CL22075429
Match for Hindu Nai Manglik girl CA, 1995/ 5'-6" of Chandigarh based family, Executive in PSU (Central). Father Class-I Officer. 98773-53053, 94654-44796.

NRI
CL22068977
Wanted a NRI or a suitable doctor match for beautiful MBBS Bansal girl, oct 1992 born. Father doctor, brother software engineer, contact 9781039639

NRI
CL22069630
Wanted cleanshaven well qualified USA/Canada match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR girl, working in Vancouver, Mumbai educated, MBA, very pretty, fair, 87 born, 5'-5". Contact: 9987430170, ssm2312@gmail.com

NRI
CL22072461
PQM for Australia based, Govt. employee, never married, Hindu Khatri girl, 72 born, young-looking, 5'-3", currently visiting India. nkbnama@gmail.com

NRI
CL22074243
Australian Citizen or PR match for beautiful Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin girl, 5'-4", 1991 born Chandigarh. Studied B.Com in India. Double Post Graduation from Australia. Now working in Melbourne. Presently in India for short term. Kundli must. Upper caste welcome. Whatsapp: 98153-24709.

NRI
CL22074418
Seeking professionally qualified match for Punjabi Sikh girl, 33, 5'-1", Canadian citizen working in Government Health Services. Qualified RN, MN. Reputable well educated family based in Canada. Prefer well educated boy settled in Canada. Send bio-data & picture on WhatsApp: +14038492184.

NRI
CL22075321
Ahluwalia girl, New Zealand born, Religion Sikh age 24, height 5'-4", Study: Bachelor of Health Science in Medical Imaging. Looking for a qualified match. Ph. +642102695021. Email: waliasukhdeep@hotmail.com

RAJPUT
CL22074909
Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 98760-27486.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22074184
29, 5'-1",MBA working beautiful vegetarian Gujarat based. 81412-39510.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22074143
Suitable match for SC Jatav beautiful girl, 5'-4",1985, Working as Manager in PNB Bank, Mohali. Well educated family. 80854-74454, 96506-16188.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22075427
Suitable match for GNM Nursing passed Valmekin (Nahar) girl 30/5'-2", doing private job, preference will given to IELTS 6.5 Bands. Contact: 75280-45254, 95017-53786.

SIKH
CL22074568
PQM for Gursikh girl, 25/ 5'-5'', B.Tech. Thapar University (Gold Medalist), Working as Consultant in one of big 4 Companies. Father Senior  Govt. Officer. 98759-84902.

SIKH
CL22074877
1987/5'-3" slim, fair Ramdasia (weavers) M.D.S. (Dentist), working as Senior Lecturer and clinic also at Chandigarh. Father Class-I Officer, mother UT govt. teacher (retd.). Prefer govt. employee. Contact: 8288001903, 98156-52210.

SIKH
CL22075372
SQM for smart ,beautiful ,intelligent ,MA English, 25/5'-4" girl belonging to well settled and educated khatri Sikh family Contact no 7888533956

SIKH
CL22075376
Proposals invited from highly placed families for beautiful, intelligent Post-graduate Doctor, 30, 5'-2", monthly practice Four to Five lakhs. Mixed Sikh Saini Sikh Khatri Sikh Arora family. Please send profile. Whatsapp: 9876055217.

