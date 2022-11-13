 Grooms Wanted : The Tribune India

Grooms Wanted



AGGARWAL
CL22081274
Suitable match for Anshik Manglik slim, fair, beautiful, Bansal girl, Dec. 1997 born, Chandigarh, 5’-2”, B.Com Hons, Chartered Accountant, working in Company at Mohali. Status family. Contact 82839-00700.

AGGARWAL
CL22081378
Doctor/Engineer/CA/Radiologist/Qualified Businessman, M4 Aggarwal BDS, MHA girl, 11.11.1986, 8:40 PM, Bhatinda, 5'-3". Applied for DDS admission in America, Having Multiple Visa of America and Canada. Upper caste nobar. NRI also welcome. 80545-00550.  

BRAHMIN
CL22080211
Professionally qualified well settled preferably NRI match for working Australian TR smart Brahmin girl 5'-6", July 95, BDS (India), Dual Master's in Public Health & Health Management from Australia. Cultured well educated family. WhatsApp: 99153-48700.

BRAHMIN
CL22080697
Non-Manglik match for Saraswat Brahmin girl, 09.11.1993, 03.58 am, Phagwara / 5'-2'', MA (English), Family well settled in Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. 97810-36917.

BRAHMIN
CL22080747
Required handsome and well qualified match for beautiful Punjabi Brahmin Manglik girl, 3.12.92, 5’5” working in Canada. Looking for boys who are already in Canada/ willing to settle in Canada. Upper caste no bar. 99152-07099

DIVORCEE
CL22081645
Arora issueless 30, 5'-1", working in Big4 MNC. 20 lac. Upper caste welcome. 94660-18643.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22078321
Doctor/ Judicial Magistrate/ PCS/ IAS match for Arora intelligent beautiful working, MBBS Doctor girl 31/ 5'-4''. Father's own road construction Company, brother an Advocate, well settled renowned family of Ferozepur Punjab, Upper caste no bar. Punjab/ Haryana/ Chandigarh /Rajasthan preferred. Contact 098281-69569.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22081220
Suitable match for Sikh Ramgarhia girl, Nov. 93 born, 5'-3", MD Pathology (Final year) 96464-98347.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22081821
Seeking smart & good looking USA settled Doctor boy for 1990 born, 5'-3" Brahmin Dental Doctor fair girl having USA Citizenship. Only USA Citizen or Green Card match preferred. (M) 83600-67064.

JAT
CL22081078
SM4 Hindu Jat girl, 16-08-1983, 6AM, Abohar, 5'-6", Govt Teacher in Mohali. Salary 9 Lac PA. Upper caste no bar. 98714-20027.

JAT SIKH
CL22075455
Jatt Sikh 1992 born, 5'7", born and raised in India, working as MRI tech in Vancouver, Canada. Watsapp or call: 604-375-9023

JAT SIKH
CL22080314
Jat Sikh Canada PR convent educated beautiful girl, Nov 1991, 5-'4", B.com, Masters in Economics WhatsApp +1(780)238-7235

JAT SIKH
CL22080694
Looking for suitable match for Jatt Sikh girl (never married) 1986 born, 5'-4", M.Tech.(Preferred Majha area). 6284127914.

JAT SIKH
CL22081893
Divorcee, Canada settled, Amritdhari match for issueless divorcee, Jat Sikh, Amritdhari (turban wearing), NRI girl, 32, 5'-2", Engineer. 98147-15043, ronns498@gmail.com

KAMBOJ
CL22080826
Match for beautiful unmarried girl, BE, MBA, October 1977, 5'-7", 15 LPA, SDO in Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. 9417001155,  ms_kamboj70@yahoo.com

KAMBOJ
CL22082704
Groom wanted for Sikh Kamboj Girl, 1994, Master in Laws. 9888776456, 9888064556

KHATRI
CL22082567
Beautiful, fair, 5'-2", convent schooling, MBA, presently on Australia Study visa, siblings in Australia. Caste no bar. July 1984. Father retired. Contact: 9872850443.  

KHATRI/ARORA
CL22080476
SM for fair slim Khatri girl, Oct. 1994, 5'. M.Sc, B.Ed Teacher in reputed school in Chandigarh Cont: 9729099150

KHATRI/ARORA
CL22081612
PQM for govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri Girl 72 born young-looking 5'3''. Nkbnama@gmail.com

MISC
CL22044287
Suitable match for beautiful girl Height 5'-6"/1985, LL.M., high status reputed family of Tricity Chandigarh. Contact 98787-09884.

NRI
CL22077935
Suitable match for beautiful unmarried,Punjabi brahmin girl, 38 / 5?-7? , MD Psychiatrist in India, family well settled in US, caste no bar.US based prospects only. Girl visiting US in Dec. Send biodata& photos:15105658164(WhatsApp Only)

NRI
CL22080298
PQM4 Mair Rajput, 85, 5', MS, PR Canada. Boy working in Canada preferred. Currently visiting India. 9915949434. E-mail: mtrymny@gmail.com

NRI
CL22080582
Well settled match for April 92 born, very beautiful, well cultured professional girl in Vancouver. Looking for a high class family with high values settled in Vancouver. Caste no bar. Agents please excuse. +917009369628

NRI
CL22080675
Match for Ramdasia Sikh girl 1995 born, 5'-6", B.Tech. MS from USA on HIB Visa. Working in MNC (Samsung), Austin, USA. Parents Mohali based. Whatsapp: 98722-12139.

NRI
CL22081038
Alliance Invited for fair beautiful Sikh (Saini) PR girl born Nov 93/ 5'-3", currently working in Australia. Looking for suitable well educated Australian NRI boy. Reply in confidence. Marriage bureau excuse. Girl in India for one Month. Upper caste welcome. Contact on 84371-23688. E-mail: shagunkrish1993@gmail.com

NRI
CL22081434
SC Ad-dharmi Australia citizen 42 years, never married, 5'-3", fair complexion, well educated girl. Looking for well educated, vegetarian boy. Issueless divorcee can consider. Caste no bar. Early marriage. 9815136110.

RAJPUT
CL22081512
Match for Hindu Rajput Minhas girl, 18.11.1992, 09:32 pm, 163 cms, B.Com, MA (Economics), PGDCA. Other general castes welcome. 97791-32057.

RAJPUT
CL22081637
Rana girl, 5'-5½", Oct. 1996, M.A. Eng., B.Ed., working as English teacher (HOD) at Chandigarh, (PR applied). Looking for well educated,  settled PR Canada/ USA boy. Upper caste welcome. 86999-94411.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22082648
Suitable match for Dhiman Hindu girl 88 born, 5'-3", done Bachelor of Physiotherapy ,working in Punjab National Bank as Deputy Manager, Chandigarh. Prefer Govt. job well settled boy in Tricity/ Himachal Pradesh. Mobile 98724-43454, 99156-10423..

SAINI
CL22080396
Match for Hindu Saini (Gotra Girn) fair, Jalandhar based girl, 10 Sept. 1994, 7:27 am, Faridabad (Haryana), 5'-2". MCA, working Bangalore MNC. Father Software Developer, Younger brother MBA from IIM, Sirmaur. Contact: +91-9646842934.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22074480
Beautiful Sikh Ravidasia girl, 23.04.1987, 5'-1', Govt. Bank Manager, B.Tech., brother, sister, father Bank Manager. 98034-33847, 98771-14723.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22080586
Suitable Doaba match for Canadian PR, Ad-dharmi, 30 yrs, 5'-6", Engineer girl. 7973621481, 9988488563.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22080969
Ravidasia beautiful 1993, 5'-5", M.Sc Nursing, Staff Nurse govt job, family govt job, preferred Govt job, only Amritsar. 96465-72900

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22081118
Match for Canada PR Ad-dharmi girl, 5'-8", 1989, MBA, M.Sc. IT. Require well educated Indian. Preferably Doctor and Engineer or Canadian PR. Send detail to (W) 8872431967, 8437592440.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22082368
Professionally qualified suitable match willing to settle in Canada for Chandigarh based fair Ad-dharmi girl, Sep.89, 163 cms.M.Tech. pursuing Ph.D (CSE), Working in IT Co. in Canada with PR visiting India soon. Father mother retd.Elder sister married. Well settled Mumbai. Contact: 98726-42147.

SIKH
CL22081241
Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh (weaver) girl, 5'-5", 25.12.1993, M.Sc Biotech, Asstt. Professor in reputed college. 87259-00203.

SIKH
CL22081563
Looking for Parjapat boy for 27 years Canadian PR girl, 5'-7", MBA and Post-graduation from Canada. Contact: 9811105955.

SIKH
CL22081676
Professionally qualified vegetarian non drinker match for beautiful Gursikh Saini girl, M.Sc. Chemistry, B.Ed.,Gate qualified. Working in reputed private college. 95011-18511. atinder64.singh@gmail.com

SIKH KHATRI
CL22082478
Professionally qualified match for Khatri Sikh girl, Sept.1993 born/5’-2”, B.Tech, working as Officer in nationalized bank. Contact: 88729-33329.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Major police reshuffle in Punjab, 33 officers shifted

2
Punjab

Doctor at Phagwara civil hospital 'assaulted' by kin of deceased patient; 5 held after protest by medical staff

3
Himachal

Himachal Assembly election: World's highest polling station in Tashigang records 100 per cent turnout despite bone chilling cold

4
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan, his team stopped at Mumbai airport; made to pay Rs 6.88 lakh customs duty for luxury watches

5
Nation

5.4-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand

6
Nation

Stubble burning due to failure of 4 states; farmers are forced to burn crop residue: NHRC

7
Entertainment

'Here's to believing old-fashioned love', Preity Zinta celebrates 18 years of Veer Zara

8
Punjab

Gangster booked for threatening people on phone from Ferozepur jail

9
Himachal Himachal VOTES 2022

74% polling, it's neck and neck in Himachal Pradesh

10
Himachal

Himachal polls: Congress files complaint before ECI against BJP, others for 'circulating forged letter'

Don't Miss

View All
Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Top News

Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

The B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically has a crew of four...

‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

Nalini Sriharan said that all her family members have been w...

Can’t blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC

Can't blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC

Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP Chief Secretaries asked to appear...

Drones from across Pakistan border more than doubled in 2022: BSF DG

Drones from across Pakistan border more than doubled in 2022: BSF DG

‘The major culprit regions are Punjab which saw 215 flights ...

Twitter Blue ‘probably’ coming back end of next week, says Elon Musk

Twitter Blue ‘probably’ coming back end of next week, says Elon Musk

Had on Friday paused its recently announced $8 blue check su...


Cities

View All

‘Lift & loot’ gang busted in Bathinda

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

UT schools, parents gear up for entry-level admissions

Chandigarh schools, parents gear up for entry-level admissions

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

Mechanics encroach on forest area in Chandigarh's Sector 48

Youth dies in SUV-truck collision at Dera Bassi

On run for 21 years, PO lands in Chandigarh police net

Delhi’s air quality improves to poor, minimum temperature settles at 12.6 deg C

Delhi’s air quality improves to poor, minimum temperature settles at 12.6 deg C

Delhi court revokes lookout circular against BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi in black money cases

Kejri seeks financial support from people for yoga event

MCD polls: AAP's 2nd list of 117 candidates out

In NCR, three members of every family affected by pollution: Survey

Roadways staff protest conductor’s suspension

Roadways staff protest conductor’s suspension

18,671 cases settled in Lok Adalat

Seized contraband destroyed

Boopathi is city’s new Police Commissioner

10 months on, streetlights yet to be made functional in Jalandhar

Contractual staff close Ludhiana bus stand in protest for 2 hours, passengers hit

Contractual staff close Ludhiana bus stand in protest for 2 hours, passengers hit

5 conmen held for duping Ludhiana traders on pretext of exchanging dollars

Ludhiana man thrashed by drunk son, dies

Mandeep Singh Sidhu is Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Undertrial escapes from police custody in Ludhiana

No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in district

No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in Patiala

45 chikungunya cases, highest in four years

6,182 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

Civil Surgeon performs 13 eye surgeries