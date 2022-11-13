Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22081274
Suitable match for Anshik Manglik slim, fair, beautiful, Bansal girl, Dec. 1997 born, Chandigarh, 5’-2”, B.Com Hons, Chartered Accountant, working in Company at Mohali. Status family. Contact 82839-00700.
AGGARWAL
CL22081378
Doctor/Engineer/CA/Radiologist/Qualified Businessman, M4 Aggarwal BDS, MHA girl, 11.11.1986, 8:40 PM, Bhatinda, 5'-3". Applied for DDS admission in America, Having Multiple Visa of America and Canada. Upper caste nobar. NRI also welcome. 80545-00550.
BRAHMIN
CL22080211
Professionally qualified well settled preferably NRI match for working Australian TR smart Brahmin girl 5'-6", July 95, BDS (India), Dual Master's in Public Health & Health Management from Australia. Cultured well educated family. WhatsApp: 99153-48700.
BRAHMIN
CL22080697
Non-Manglik match for Saraswat Brahmin girl, 09.11.1993, 03.58 am, Phagwara / 5'-2'', MA (English), Family well settled in Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. 97810-36917.
BRAHMIN
CL22080747
Required handsome and well qualified match for beautiful Punjabi Brahmin Manglik girl, 3.12.92, 5’5” working in Canada. Looking for boys who are already in Canada/ willing to settle in Canada. Upper caste no bar. 99152-07099
DIVORCEE
CL22081645
Arora issueless 30, 5'-1", working in Big4 MNC. 20 lac. Upper caste welcome. 94660-18643.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22078321
Doctor/ Judicial Magistrate/ PCS/ IAS match for Arora intelligent beautiful working, MBBS Doctor girl 31/ 5'-4''. Father's own road construction Company, brother an Advocate, well settled renowned family of Ferozepur Punjab, Upper caste no bar. Punjab/ Haryana/ Chandigarh /Rajasthan preferred. Contact 098281-69569.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22081220
Suitable match for Sikh Ramgarhia girl, Nov. 93 born, 5'-3", MD Pathology (Final year) 96464-98347.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22081821
Seeking smart & good looking USA settled Doctor boy for 1990 born, 5'-3" Brahmin Dental Doctor fair girl having USA Citizenship. Only USA Citizen or Green Card match preferred. (M) 83600-67064.
JAT
CL22081078
SM4 Hindu Jat girl, 16-08-1983, 6AM, Abohar, 5'-6", Govt Teacher in Mohali. Salary 9 Lac PA. Upper caste no bar. 98714-20027.
JAT SIKH
CL22075455
Jatt Sikh 1992 born, 5'7", born and raised in India, working as MRI tech in Vancouver, Canada. Watsapp or call: 604-375-9023
JAT SIKH
CL22080314
Jat Sikh Canada PR convent educated beautiful girl, Nov 1991, 5-'4", B.com, Masters in Economics WhatsApp +1(780)238-7235
JAT SIKH
CL22080694
Looking for suitable match for Jatt Sikh girl (never married) 1986 born, 5'-4", M.Tech.(Preferred Majha area). 6284127914.
JAT SIKH
CL22081893
Divorcee, Canada settled, Amritdhari match for issueless divorcee, Jat Sikh, Amritdhari (turban wearing), NRI girl, 32, 5'-2", Engineer. 98147-15043, ronns498@gmail.com
KAMBOJ
CL22080826
Match for beautiful unmarried girl, BE, MBA, October 1977, 5'-7", 15 LPA, SDO in Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. 9417001155, ms_kamboj70@yahoo.com
KAMBOJ
CL22082704
Groom wanted for Sikh Kamboj Girl, 1994, Master in Laws. 9888776456, 9888064556
KHATRI
CL22082567
Beautiful, fair, 5'-2", convent schooling, MBA, presently on Australia Study visa, siblings in Australia. Caste no bar. July 1984. Father retired. Contact: 9872850443.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22080476
SM for fair slim Khatri girl, Oct. 1994, 5'. M.Sc, B.Ed Teacher in reputed school in Chandigarh Cont: 9729099150
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22081612
PQM for govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri Girl 72 born young-looking 5'3''. Nkbnama@gmail.com
MISC
CL22044287
Suitable match for beautiful girl Height 5'-6"/1985, LL.M., high status reputed family of Tricity Chandigarh. Contact 98787-09884.
NRI
CL22077935
Suitable match for beautiful unmarried,Punjabi brahmin girl, 38 / 5?-7? , MD Psychiatrist in India, family well settled in US, caste no bar.US based prospects only. Girl visiting US in Dec. Send biodata& photos:15105658164(WhatsApp Only)
NRI
CL22080298
PQM4 Mair Rajput, 85, 5', MS, PR Canada. Boy working in Canada preferred. Currently visiting India. 9915949434. E-mail: mtrymny@gmail.com
NRI
CL22080582
Well settled match for April 92 born, very beautiful, well cultured professional girl in Vancouver. Looking for a high class family with high values settled in Vancouver. Caste no bar. Agents please excuse. +917009369628
NRI
CL22080675
Match for Ramdasia Sikh girl 1995 born, 5'-6", B.Tech. MS from USA on HIB Visa. Working in MNC (Samsung), Austin, USA. Parents Mohali based. Whatsapp: 98722-12139.
NRI
CL22081038
Alliance Invited for fair beautiful Sikh (Saini) PR girl born Nov 93/ 5'-3", currently working in Australia. Looking for suitable well educated Australian NRI boy. Reply in confidence. Marriage bureau excuse. Girl in India for one Month. Upper caste welcome. Contact on 84371-23688. E-mail: shagunkrish1993@gmail.com
NRI
CL22081434
SC Ad-dharmi Australia citizen 42 years, never married, 5'-3", fair complexion, well educated girl. Looking for well educated, vegetarian boy. Issueless divorcee can consider. Caste no bar. Early marriage. 9815136110.
RAJPUT
CL22081512
Match for Hindu Rajput Minhas girl, 18.11.1992, 09:32 pm, 163 cms, B.Com, MA (Economics), PGDCA. Other general castes welcome. 97791-32057.
RAJPUT
CL22081637
Rana girl, 5'-5½", Oct. 1996, M.A. Eng., B.Ed., working as English teacher (HOD) at Chandigarh, (PR applied). Looking for well educated, settled PR Canada/ USA boy. Upper caste welcome. 86999-94411.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22082648
Suitable match for Dhiman Hindu girl 88 born, 5'-3", done Bachelor of Physiotherapy ,working in Punjab National Bank as Deputy Manager, Chandigarh. Prefer Govt. job well settled boy in Tricity/ Himachal Pradesh. Mobile 98724-43454, 99156-10423..
SAINI
CL22080396
Match for Hindu Saini (Gotra Girn) fair, Jalandhar based girl, 10 Sept. 1994, 7:27 am, Faridabad (Haryana), 5'-2". MCA, working Bangalore MNC. Father Software Developer, Younger brother MBA from IIM, Sirmaur. Contact: +91-9646842934.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22074480
Beautiful Sikh Ravidasia girl, 23.04.1987, 5'-1', Govt. Bank Manager, B.Tech., brother, sister, father Bank Manager. 98034-33847, 98771-14723.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22080586
Suitable Doaba match for Canadian PR, Ad-dharmi, 30 yrs, 5'-6", Engineer girl. 7973621481, 9988488563.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22080969
Ravidasia beautiful 1993, 5'-5", M.Sc Nursing, Staff Nurse govt job, family govt job, preferred Govt job, only Amritsar. 96465-72900
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22081118
Match for Canada PR Ad-dharmi girl, 5'-8", 1989, MBA, M.Sc. IT. Require well educated Indian. Preferably Doctor and Engineer or Canadian PR. Send detail to (W) 8872431967, 8437592440.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22082368
Professionally qualified suitable match willing to settle in Canada for Chandigarh based fair Ad-dharmi girl, Sep.89, 163 cms.M.Tech. pursuing Ph.D (CSE), Working in IT Co. in Canada with PR visiting India soon. Father mother retd.Elder sister married. Well settled Mumbai. Contact: 98726-42147.
SIKH
CL22081241
Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh (weaver) girl, 5'-5", 25.12.1993, M.Sc Biotech, Asstt. Professor in reputed college. 87259-00203.
SIKH
CL22081563
Looking for Parjapat boy for 27 years Canadian PR girl, 5'-7", MBA and Post-graduation from Canada. Contact: 9811105955.
SIKH
CL22081676
Professionally qualified vegetarian non drinker match for beautiful Gursikh Saini girl, M.Sc. Chemistry, B.Ed.,Gate qualified. Working in reputed private college. 95011-18511. atinder64.singh@gmail.com
SIKH KHATRI
CL22082478
Professionally qualified match for Khatri Sikh girl, Sept.1993 born/5’-2”, B.Tech, working as Officer in nationalized bank. Contact: 88729-33329.
