Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22081274

Suitable match for Anshik Manglik slim, fair, beautiful, Bansal girl, Dec. 1997 born, Chandigarh, 5’-2”, B.Com Hons, Chartered Accountant, working in Company at Mohali. Status family. Contact 82839-00700.

AGGARWAL

CL22081378

Doctor/Engineer/CA/Radiologist/Qualified Businessman, M4 Aggarwal BDS, MHA girl, 11.11.1986, 8:40 PM, Bhatinda, 5'-3". Applied for DDS admission in America, Having Multiple Visa of America and Canada. Upper caste nobar. NRI also welcome. 80545-00550.

BRAHMIN

CL22080211

Professionally qualified well settled preferably NRI match for working Australian TR smart Brahmin girl 5'-6", July 95, BDS (India), Dual Master's in Public Health & Health Management from Australia. Cultured well educated family. WhatsApp: 99153-48700.

BRAHMIN

CL22080697

Non-Manglik match for Saraswat Brahmin girl, 09.11.1993, 03.58 am, Phagwara / 5'-2'', MA (English), Family well settled in Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. 97810-36917.

BRAHMIN

CL22080747

Required handsome and well qualified match for beautiful Punjabi Brahmin Manglik girl, 3.12.92, 5’5” working in Canada. Looking for boys who are already in Canada/ willing to settle in Canada. Upper caste no bar. 99152-07099

DIVORCEE

CL22081645

Arora issueless 30, 5'-1", working in Big4 MNC. 20 lac. Upper caste welcome. 94660-18643.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22078321

Doctor/ Judicial Magistrate/ PCS/ IAS match for Arora intelligent beautiful working, MBBS Doctor girl 31/ 5'-4''. Father's own road construction Company, brother an Advocate, well settled renowned family of Ferozepur Punjab, Upper caste no bar. Punjab/ Haryana/ Chandigarh /Rajasthan preferred. Contact 098281-69569.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22081220

Suitable match for Sikh Ramgarhia girl, Nov. 93 born, 5'-3", MD Pathology (Final year) 96464-98347.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22081821

Seeking smart & good looking USA settled Doctor boy for 1990 born, 5'-3" Brahmin Dental Doctor fair girl having USA Citizenship. Only USA Citizen or Green Card match preferred. (M) 83600-67064.

JAT

CL22081078

SM4 Hindu Jat girl, 16-08-1983, 6AM, Abohar, 5'-6", Govt Teacher in Mohali. Salary 9 Lac PA. Upper caste no bar. 98714-20027.

JAT SIKH

CL22075455

Jatt Sikh 1992 born, 5'7", born and raised in India, working as MRI tech in Vancouver, Canada. Watsapp or call: 604-375-9023

JAT SIKH

CL22080314

Jat Sikh Canada PR convent educated beautiful girl, Nov 1991, 5-'4", B.com, Masters in Economics WhatsApp +1(780)238-7235

JAT SIKH

CL22080694

Looking for suitable match for Jatt Sikh girl (never married) 1986 born, 5'-4", M.Tech.(Preferred Majha area). 6284127914.

JAT SIKH

CL22081893

Divorcee, Canada settled, Amritdhari match for issueless divorcee, Jat Sikh, Amritdhari (turban wearing), NRI girl, 32, 5'-2", Engineer. 98147-15043, ronns498@gmail.com

KAMBOJ

CL22080826

Match for beautiful unmarried girl, BE, MBA, October 1977, 5'-7", 15 LPA, SDO in Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. 9417001155, ms_kamboj70@yahoo.com

KAMBOJ

CL22082704

Groom wanted for Sikh Kamboj Girl, 1994, Master in Laws. 9888776456, 9888064556

KHATRI

CL22082567

Beautiful, fair, 5'-2", convent schooling, MBA, presently on Australia Study visa, siblings in Australia. Caste no bar. July 1984. Father retired. Contact: 9872850443.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22080476

SM for fair slim Khatri girl, Oct. 1994, 5'. M.Sc, B.Ed Teacher in reputed school in Chandigarh Cont: 9729099150

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22081612

PQM for govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri Girl 72 born young-looking 5'3''. Nkbnama@gmail.com

MISC

CL22044287

Suitable match for beautiful girl Height 5'-6"/1985, LL.M., high status reputed family of Tricity Chandigarh. Contact 98787-09884.

NRI

CL22077935

Suitable match for beautiful unmarried,Punjabi brahmin girl, 38 / 5?-7? , MD Psychiatrist in India, family well settled in US, caste no bar.US based prospects only. Girl visiting US in Dec. Send biodata& photos:15105658164(WhatsApp Only)

NRI

CL22080298

PQM4 Mair Rajput, 85, 5', MS, PR Canada. Boy working in Canada preferred. Currently visiting India. 9915949434. E-mail: mtrymny@gmail.com

NRI

CL22080582

Well settled match for April 92 born, very beautiful, well cultured professional girl in Vancouver. Looking for a high class family with high values settled in Vancouver. Caste no bar. Agents please excuse. +917009369628

NRI

CL22080675

Match for Ramdasia Sikh girl 1995 born, 5'-6", B.Tech. MS from USA on HIB Visa. Working in MNC (Samsung), Austin, USA. Parents Mohali based. Whatsapp: 98722-12139.

NRI

CL22081038

Alliance Invited for fair beautiful Sikh (Saini) PR girl born Nov 93/ 5'-3", currently working in Australia. Looking for suitable well educated Australian NRI boy. Reply in confidence. Marriage bureau excuse. Girl in India for one Month. Upper caste welcome. Contact on 84371-23688. E-mail: shagunkrish1993@gmail.com

NRI

CL22081434

SC Ad-dharmi Australia citizen 42 years, never married, 5'-3", fair complexion, well educated girl. Looking for well educated, vegetarian boy. Issueless divorcee can consider. Caste no bar. Early marriage. 9815136110.

RAJPUT

CL22081512

Match for Hindu Rajput Minhas girl, 18.11.1992, 09:32 pm, 163 cms, B.Com, MA (Economics), PGDCA. Other general castes welcome. 97791-32057.

RAJPUT

CL22081637

Rana girl, 5'-5½", Oct. 1996, M.A. Eng., B.Ed., working as English teacher (HOD) at Chandigarh, (PR applied). Looking for well educated, settled PR Canada/ USA boy. Upper caste welcome. 86999-94411.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22082648

Suitable match for Dhiman Hindu girl 88 born, 5'-3", done Bachelor of Physiotherapy ,working in Punjab National Bank as Deputy Manager, Chandigarh. Prefer Govt. job well settled boy in Tricity/ Himachal Pradesh. Mobile 98724-43454, 99156-10423..

SAINI

CL22080396

Match for Hindu Saini (Gotra Girn) fair, Jalandhar based girl, 10 Sept. 1994, 7:27 am, Faridabad (Haryana), 5'-2". MCA, working Bangalore MNC. Father Software Developer, Younger brother MBA from IIM, Sirmaur. Contact: +91-9646842934.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22074480

Beautiful Sikh Ravidasia girl, 23.04.1987, 5'-1', Govt. Bank Manager, B.Tech., brother, sister, father Bank Manager. 98034-33847, 98771-14723.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22080586

Suitable Doaba match for Canadian PR, Ad-dharmi, 30 yrs, 5'-6", Engineer girl. 7973621481, 9988488563.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22080969

Ravidasia beautiful 1993, 5'-5", M.Sc Nursing, Staff Nurse govt job, family govt job, preferred Govt job, only Amritsar. 96465-72900

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22081118

Match for Canada PR Ad-dharmi girl, 5'-8", 1989, MBA, M.Sc. IT. Require well educated Indian. Preferably Doctor and Engineer or Canadian PR. Send detail to (W) 8872431967, 8437592440.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22082368

Professionally qualified suitable match willing to settle in Canada for Chandigarh based fair Ad-dharmi girl, Sep.89, 163 cms.M.Tech. pursuing Ph.D (CSE), Working in IT Co. in Canada with PR visiting India soon. Father mother retd.Elder sister married. Well settled Mumbai. Contact: 98726-42147.

SIKH

CL22081241

Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh (weaver) girl, 5'-5", 25.12.1993, M.Sc Biotech, Asstt. Professor in reputed college. 87259-00203.

SIKH

CL22081563

Looking for Parjapat boy for 27 years Canadian PR girl, 5'-7", MBA and Post-graduation from Canada. Contact: 9811105955.

SIKH

CL22081676

Professionally qualified vegetarian non drinker match for beautiful Gursikh Saini girl, M.Sc. Chemistry, B.Ed.,Gate qualified. Working in reputed private college. 95011-18511. atinder64.singh@gmail.com

SIKH KHATRI

CL22082478

Professionally qualified match for Khatri Sikh girl, Sept.1993 born/5’-2”, B.Tech, working as Officer in nationalized bank. Contact: 88729-33329.