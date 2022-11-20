Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22084903

Match for Garg slim fair non-manglik B.Tech girl, 17th. Nov.1987, 06:50 p.m. Moga, 5'. Working IT Sector Noida, 22.5 LPA. Whatsapp: 98554-25658.

AGGARWAL

CL22084918

Suitable match for Garg beautiful slim non Manglik homely girl, 17.01.2001, 1:40 pm at Mansa, 5'-2½", BA, B.Ed. pursuing. No dowry. 99145-22224.

BRAHMIN

CL22084320

PQM for Saraswat Brahmin Manglik girl, fair complexion, convent educated, B.Tech., July 1990 born, 5’-4½”, working in IT company Mumbai. Contact: 98887-32400.

BRAHMIN

CL22084851

Match for very beautiful, 1976/ 5'-2", looks younger, Gaur Brahmin girl, slim and fair, HCS, upper caste no bar. WhatsApp: 97817-81524.

DIVORCEE

CL22082776

Match for issueless divorced Gaur brahmin girl 1984, 5'2" Govt Job, Chandigarh tricity preferred. 9888946112

DIVORCEE

CL22083653

Suitable match for Hindu khatri, 89 born, working in MNC, tricity, short marriage.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22082986

Ramdasia Sikh girl, Nov. 1986, 5'-3", MBBS, pursuing MD, USMLE three steps cleared. 94652-72768

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22083178

DM/ MCH/ MD/ MS match for Hindu Khatri girl, 33, 5’-4”, very beautiful, MD (Gynae & Obs.), fellowship in IVF from PGI Chandigarh, Consultant in prestigious hospital. 83603-84631.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22083298

Seeking alliance from Doctor groom for out beautiful daughter 30/ 5'-6", Dermatologist working in MNC in Dubai. We are well educated/ settled NRI Punjabi Hindu family in Chandigarh and Dubai. Email: drmatriproposal@gmail.com

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22083510

Professionally qualified match for beautiful Sikh Saini doctor girl, 5'-4",1989 born. USA Citizen. Engineer USA/ Canada preferred. Contact only whatsapp: +19174768278.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22083639

MD/MS Medico match for beautiful sikh ramgharia girl, MD-Radiology 1st year, Oct 1990, 5-7 tall, whatsapp 8360702362

IAS / ALLIED SERVICES

CL22083641

IAS/Allied match for beautiful sikh ramgharia girl, MD-Radiology 1st year, Oct 1990, 5-7 tall, whatsapp 8360702362

JAT SIKH

CL22082771

Jat Sikh Sidhu family seeking Canada PR/Citizen professional match for our fair, 5'-3", 1990 born, B.Sc Nursing daughter never married, working as Nursing Officer in Indian Army, Distt. Jalandhar, WhatsApp 94656-27859.

JAT SIKH

CL22082873

Match for Jat Sikh Canada PR girl,1992,5'-4" B-tech ECE India, M-tech from Canada. Working in related field.Looking for educated jat Sikh from India/Canada.62399-28571,85578-40698.

JAT SIKH

CL22082914

Wanted tall, handsome, never married, professional, US settled Jat Sikh match for US citizen, beautiful, professional girl who is 42, 5'-7". 1942shadi@gmail.com, WhatsApp +12404297477.

JAT SIKH

CL22083044

Jat Sikh family seeking a match for their US-born,21yr daughter, 5'-5" Athletic, going into Veterinary Program. The boy must be in the Medical/Veterinary field, tall, handsome, from a well respected Punjabi Jat Sikh family, Turban OK. Matrixmonial@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22083172

Suitable match equally qualified Doctor preferred for Jatt Sikh Sandhu beautiful girl, 27, 5'-3", doing MS (ENT). Doaba preferred. NRI (Australia, USA, UK) welcome. Send biodata with photograph whatsapp: 9041103971. E-mail: gsandhu2022@yahoo.com

JAT SIKH

CL22083429

NZ PR Jat Sikh B.Sc. Nurse Oct. 94 born, 5'-5", belongs to middle class family of Asr Distt. seeking teetotaller non-veg. boy 5'-9" citizen of Australian/ NZ/ Canada. Dowry less simple marriage. Girl is single child. Contact: 98769-07185, 88720-90248.

JAT SIKH

CL22083654

SQM for a Jatt Sikh girl, Canada PR,5'3",1998 born,Chemical Laboratory Technician diploma from Canada WhatsApp 8146655771(India)

JAT SIKH

CL22083916

Parents invite match for Canadian citizen Jat Sikh 34, 5'-3", BVSc & AH (Veterinary Degree). Federal Govt. job in Toronto. Please send biodata and pictures at dkg7390@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22084183

Match for Jatt girl 31/5'-6" M.Sc. Nursing, Professor. Himachali/ Chandigarh boy preferred. Contact: 94658-91147.

JAT SIKH

CL22084425

Wanted suitable match for Jalandhar based Jat Sikh, 48, 5'-4", wheatish complexioned, never married woman. English Post-graduate, teacher in private school. 9872407870.

JAT SIKH

CL22084753

Looking for smart educated Jat Sikh for beautiful intelligent charming daughters 27, 5'-7", MBA/ 24, 5'-8", LLM. Contact-94239-79064. E-mail : holyexp99@hotmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22084980

Seeking Jat Sikh professionally qualified match preferably Doctor, Engineer from USA California, New Jersey,Washington, New York only for 94 born MS Engineering working for Facebook USA (California, San Jose) caring fair, beautiful, 5'-7½". Interested may send their bio-data Phone or Whatsapp: 94656-77667.

JAT SIKH

CL22085087

Match for Army officer daughter, 90 born, 5'-3.75", MBA HR, working in USA based company. Well educated, well settled with sound family background on dignified job in Canada/USA required. Contact: 9958630377, 9988372398.

KHATRI

CL22084190

Chandigarh based high status business family, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl, 5'-5:, July/ 1990, working in US based Company at Very Senior Level. Only high class family may contact. 98783-74300.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22083139

PQM for Australia based, govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri Girl 72 born young-looking 5'3''. Contact: Nkbnama@gmail.com

MAHAJAN

CL22083399

Suitable match for mahajan girl,1982 born (B.Tech. + MBA), working in MNC. Whats app only 9596978787.

NRI

CL22077935

Suitable match for beautiful unmarried,Punjabi brahmin girl, 38 / 5?-7? , MD Psychiatrist in India, family well settled in US, caste no bar.US based prospects only. Girl visiting US in Dec. Send biodata& photos:15105658164(WhatsApp Only)

NRI

CL22083159

Suitable match for smart Australian educated and citizen Sikh girl, 40 years, never married. Fair colour, 5'-3" height, highly qualified, working in Clinical Research in senior position. Six figure income in AUD. Family well educated, professional and working. Looking for handsome Doctor groom. Caste, religion no bar. Email: aquaticpl123@gmail.com

NRI

CL22084457

Beautiful Sikh Doctor girl 32/160, US citizen, MD with Fellowship, Physician in NY City. Contact: +16033069973.

NRI

CL22084579

Match for Arora girl, C.S. Ph.D. Barrister Solicitor (Canada), 1984 born, unmarried, 5'-3½". Early marriage. Contact: 9877520036.

NRI

CL22084596

PQM4 Mair Rajput, 85, 5', MS, PR Canada. Boy working in Canada preferred. Currently visiting India. 9915949434. E-mail: mtrymny@gmail.com

NRI

CL22084821

Seeking a well qualified match for Jatt Sikh girl, 30, 5'-5", Canadian born citizen. Working in Government Health Services Quebec. RN (B.Sc. Nursing and B.Sc Major: Physiology). Educated family based in Canada. Prefer well educated and settled boy in Canada. Send bio-data and picture at WhatsApp: +1-514-820-1077, poemantic10@gmail.com

NRI

CL22084908

Professionally qualified preferably CA, B.Tech match for beautiful Mahajan PR Canada girl, 9.12.1992, 11.20 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-1", Masters in Finance, pursuing CPA Canada, working as Finance Controller in Numbercrunch Inc (Ottawa, Canada). Contact: 94635-74566, 79735-24128.

RAJPUT

CL22084159

Suitable match for Hindu Kashyap Rajput girl,5'-4", 17.03.1994, 7:15 am,M.Sc.(Microbiology). Working as Asstt. Professor in pvt. college. Contact: 81958-12944.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22083383

Sikh Ramgarhia only 72 born, for 5'-4", issueless Divorcee Australian girl. Qualified, issueless, working, Divorcee. 76588-34152.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22085140

Match for Ramgarhia Canada PR girl, 5'-4", Dec 1990 born, BDS, PG diploma from Canada. Preferred vegetarian boy from Canada. Contact: 97801-43499.

SAINI

CL22082812

Hindu Saini girl 35, 5'-4", B.Tech., IM, Ph.D. USA, Mgr. Infosys USA, PR Canada. 97807-22826 WhatsApp.

SAINI

CL22082943

SM4 Saini Sikh vegetarian Canadian work permit holder girl, 04.10.94, 5'-3", Pinglia Banwait. WhatsApp 97792-83590.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22082806

Ramdasia Gursikh girl, 30.04.1993, 5'-6", M.Sc. Math, B.Ed. Govt. Math Teacher at Chandigarh. Wanted only Govt. employee at Tricity. Contact: 84270-49702.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22082823

Ravidasia Sikh BE(IT) PEC, 30/5’-4”, Lecturer Govt. Polytechnic Engg. Collage, preferably class I in Tricity/ Ludhiana. WhatsApp 94173-17139.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22084972

Suitable Officer match from Tricity for SC Ramdasia beautiful girl, 30/5'-6", Masters degree, Lecturer in Chandigarh University. Well educated Chandigarh family. 95921-77936.

SIKH

CL22083851

1987/5'-3" slim, fair Ramdasia (weavers) M.D.S. (Dentist), working as Senior Lecturer and clinic also at Chandigarh. Father Class-I Officer, mother UT govt. teacher (retd.). Prefer govt. employee. Contact: 8288001903, 98156-52210.

SIKH LOBANA

CL22083169

Suitable qualified, tall match for Lobana Sikh beautiful girl, 26, 5'-6", Masters in Business Management, working Overseas. Father Army officer. Caste no bar. Send full biodata. E-mail: mohinder.sandhar@gmail.com

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL22083423

Sikh Tonk-kashtriya, PR Canada girl, Feb 1990, 5'-1", M.Sc. Physics, B.Ed. Required vegetarian, qualified, turbaned boy. Preferred PR Canada. Caste no bar. Only whatsapp: 9592991020.