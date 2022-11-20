Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22084903
Match for Garg slim fair non-manglik B.Tech girl, 17th. Nov.1987, 06:50 p.m. Moga, 5'. Working IT Sector Noida, 22.5 LPA. Whatsapp: 98554-25658.
AGGARWAL
CL22084918
Suitable match for Garg beautiful slim non Manglik homely girl, 17.01.2001, 1:40 pm at Mansa, 5'-2½", BA, B.Ed. pursuing. No dowry. 99145-22224.
BRAHMIN
CL22084320
PQM for Saraswat Brahmin Manglik girl, fair complexion, convent educated, B.Tech., July 1990 born, 5’-4½”, working in IT company Mumbai. Contact: 98887-32400.
BRAHMIN
CL22084851
Match for very beautiful, 1976/ 5'-2", looks younger, Gaur Brahmin girl, slim and fair, HCS, upper caste no bar. WhatsApp: 97817-81524.
DIVORCEE
CL22082776
Match for issueless divorced Gaur brahmin girl 1984, 5'2" Govt Job, Chandigarh tricity preferred. 9888946112
DIVORCEE
CL22083653
Suitable match for Hindu khatri, 89 born, working in MNC, tricity, short marriage.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22082986
Ramdasia Sikh girl, Nov. 1986, 5'-3", MBBS, pursuing MD, USMLE three steps cleared. 94652-72768
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22083178
DM/ MCH/ MD/ MS match for Hindu Khatri girl, 33, 5’-4”, very beautiful, MD (Gynae & Obs.), fellowship in IVF from PGI Chandigarh, Consultant in prestigious hospital. 83603-84631.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22083298
Seeking alliance from Doctor groom for out beautiful daughter 30/ 5'-6", Dermatologist working in MNC in Dubai. We are well educated/ settled NRI Punjabi Hindu family in Chandigarh and Dubai. Email: drmatriproposal@gmail.com
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22083510
Professionally qualified match for beautiful Sikh Saini doctor girl, 5'-4",1989 born. USA Citizen. Engineer USA/ Canada preferred. Contact only whatsapp: +19174768278.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22083639
MD/MS Medico match for beautiful sikh ramgharia girl, MD-Radiology 1st year, Oct 1990, 5-7 tall, whatsapp 8360702362
IAS / ALLIED SERVICES
CL22083641
IAS/Allied match for beautiful sikh ramgharia girl, MD-Radiology 1st year, Oct 1990, 5-7 tall, whatsapp 8360702362
JAT SIKH
CL22082771
Jat Sikh Sidhu family seeking Canada PR/Citizen professional match for our fair, 5'-3", 1990 born, B.Sc Nursing daughter never married, working as Nursing Officer in Indian Army, Distt. Jalandhar, WhatsApp 94656-27859.
JAT SIKH
CL22082873
Match for Jat Sikh Canada PR girl,1992,5'-4" B-tech ECE India, M-tech from Canada. Working in related field.Looking for educated jat Sikh from India/Canada.62399-28571,85578-40698.
JAT SIKH
CL22082914
Wanted tall, handsome, never married, professional, US settled Jat Sikh match for US citizen, beautiful, professional girl who is 42, 5'-7". 1942shadi@gmail.com, WhatsApp +12404297477.
JAT SIKH
CL22083044
Jat Sikh family seeking a match for their US-born,21yr daughter, 5'-5" Athletic, going into Veterinary Program. The boy must be in the Medical/Veterinary field, tall, handsome, from a well respected Punjabi Jat Sikh family, Turban OK. Matrixmonial@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22083172
Suitable match equally qualified Doctor preferred for Jatt Sikh Sandhu beautiful girl, 27, 5'-3", doing MS (ENT). Doaba preferred. NRI (Australia, USA, UK) welcome. Send biodata with photograph whatsapp: 9041103971. E-mail: gsandhu2022@yahoo.com
JAT SIKH
CL22083429
NZ PR Jat Sikh B.Sc. Nurse Oct. 94 born, 5'-5", belongs to middle class family of Asr Distt. seeking teetotaller non-veg. boy 5'-9" citizen of Australian/ NZ/ Canada. Dowry less simple marriage. Girl is single child. Contact: 98769-07185, 88720-90248.
JAT SIKH
CL22083654
SQM for a Jatt Sikh girl, Canada PR,5'3",1998 born,Chemical Laboratory Technician diploma from Canada WhatsApp 8146655771(India)
JAT SIKH
CL22083916
Parents invite match for Canadian citizen Jat Sikh 34, 5'-3", BVSc & AH (Veterinary Degree). Federal Govt. job in Toronto. Please send biodata and pictures at dkg7390@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22084183
Match for Jatt girl 31/5'-6" M.Sc. Nursing, Professor. Himachali/ Chandigarh boy preferred. Contact: 94658-91147.
JAT SIKH
CL22084425
Wanted suitable match for Jalandhar based Jat Sikh, 48, 5'-4", wheatish complexioned, never married woman. English Post-graduate, teacher in private school. 9872407870.
JAT SIKH
CL22084753
Looking for smart educated Jat Sikh for beautiful intelligent charming daughters 27, 5'-7", MBA/ 24, 5'-8", LLM. Contact-94239-79064. E-mail : holyexp99@hotmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22084980
Seeking Jat Sikh professionally qualified match preferably Doctor, Engineer from USA California, New Jersey,Washington, New York only for 94 born MS Engineering working for Facebook USA (California, San Jose) caring fair, beautiful, 5'-7½". Interested may send their bio-data Phone or Whatsapp: 94656-77667.
JAT SIKH
CL22085087
Match for Army officer daughter, 90 born, 5'-3.75", MBA HR, working in USA based company. Well educated, well settled with sound family background on dignified job in Canada/USA required. Contact: 9958630377, 9988372398.
KHATRI
CL22084190
Chandigarh based high status business family, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl, 5'-5:, July/ 1990, working in US based Company at Very Senior Level. Only high class family may contact. 98783-74300.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22083139
PQM for Australia based, govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri Girl 72 born young-looking 5'3''. Contact: Nkbnama@gmail.com
MAHAJAN
CL22083399
Suitable match for mahajan girl,1982 born (B.Tech. + MBA), working in MNC. Whats app only 9596978787.
NRI
CL22077935
Suitable match for beautiful unmarried,Punjabi brahmin girl, 38 / 5?-7? , MD Psychiatrist in India, family well settled in US, caste no bar.US based prospects only. Girl visiting US in Dec. Send biodata& photos:15105658164(WhatsApp Only)
NRI
CL22083159
Suitable match for smart Australian educated and citizen Sikh girl, 40 years, never married. Fair colour, 5'-3" height, highly qualified, working in Clinical Research in senior position. Six figure income in AUD. Family well educated, professional and working. Looking for handsome Doctor groom. Caste, religion no bar. Email: aquaticpl123@gmail.com
NRI
CL22084457
Beautiful Sikh Doctor girl 32/160, US citizen, MD with Fellowship, Physician in NY City. Contact: +16033069973.
NRI
CL22084579
Match for Arora girl, C.S. Ph.D. Barrister Solicitor (Canada), 1984 born, unmarried, 5'-3½". Early marriage. Contact: 9877520036.
NRI
CL22084596
PQM4 Mair Rajput, 85, 5', MS, PR Canada. Boy working in Canada preferred. Currently visiting India. 9915949434. E-mail: mtrymny@gmail.com
NRI
CL22084821
Seeking a well qualified match for Jatt Sikh girl, 30, 5'-5", Canadian born citizen. Working in Government Health Services Quebec. RN (B.Sc. Nursing and B.Sc Major: Physiology). Educated family based in Canada. Prefer well educated and settled boy in Canada. Send bio-data and picture at WhatsApp: +1-514-820-1077, poemantic10@gmail.com
NRI
CL22084908
Professionally qualified preferably CA, B.Tech match for beautiful Mahajan PR Canada girl, 9.12.1992, 11.20 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-1", Masters in Finance, pursuing CPA Canada, working as Finance Controller in Numbercrunch Inc (Ottawa, Canada). Contact: 94635-74566, 79735-24128.
RAJPUT
CL22084159
Suitable match for Hindu Kashyap Rajput girl,5'-4", 17.03.1994, 7:15 am,M.Sc.(Microbiology). Working as Asstt. Professor in pvt. college. Contact: 81958-12944.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22083383
Sikh Ramgarhia only 72 born, for 5'-4", issueless Divorcee Australian girl. Qualified, issueless, working, Divorcee. 76588-34152.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22085140
Match for Ramgarhia Canada PR girl, 5'-4", Dec 1990 born, BDS, PG diploma from Canada. Preferred vegetarian boy from Canada. Contact: 97801-43499.
SAINI
CL22082812
Hindu Saini girl 35, 5'-4", B.Tech., IM, Ph.D. USA, Mgr. Infosys USA, PR Canada. 97807-22826 WhatsApp.
SAINI
CL22082943
SM4 Saini Sikh vegetarian Canadian work permit holder girl, 04.10.94, 5'-3", Pinglia Banwait. WhatsApp 97792-83590.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22082806
Ramdasia Gursikh girl, 30.04.1993, 5'-6", M.Sc. Math, B.Ed. Govt. Math Teacher at Chandigarh. Wanted only Govt. employee at Tricity. Contact: 84270-49702.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22082823
Ravidasia Sikh BE(IT) PEC, 30/5’-4”, Lecturer Govt. Polytechnic Engg. Collage, preferably class I in Tricity/ Ludhiana. WhatsApp 94173-17139.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22084972
Suitable Officer match from Tricity for SC Ramdasia beautiful girl, 30/5'-6", Masters degree, Lecturer in Chandigarh University. Well educated Chandigarh family. 95921-77936.
SIKH
CL22083851
1987/5'-3" slim, fair Ramdasia (weavers) M.D.S. (Dentist), working as Senior Lecturer and clinic also at Chandigarh. Father Class-I Officer, mother UT govt. teacher (retd.). Prefer govt. employee. Contact: 8288001903, 98156-52210.
SIKH LOBANA
CL22083169
Suitable qualified, tall match for Lobana Sikh beautiful girl, 26, 5'-6", Masters in Business Management, working Overseas. Father Army officer. Caste no bar. Send full biodata. E-mail: mohinder.sandhar@gmail.com
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL22083423
Sikh Tonk-kashtriya, PR Canada girl, Feb 1990, 5'-1", M.Sc. Physics, B.Ed. Required vegetarian, qualified, turbaned boy. Preferred PR Canada. Caste no bar. Only whatsapp: 9592991020.
