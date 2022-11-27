Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

Govt. Employee for beautiful Garg girl 23.12.95/ 5'-3'', M.Sc Physics, B.Ed, PSPCL Mohali Employee. 94173-45045, 94632-00092.

AGGARWAL

PQM preferably Doctor, Secientist, Government officer for beautiful Aggarwal girl Oct. 86, 5'-4", M.Sc., Ph.D from leading Medical Institute in Chandigarh, currently working as a Scientist in USA. Contact 70184-20767.

BRAHMIN

SM4 unmarried Saraswat Brahmin girl, M.Tech, 36 yrs, convent educated, 5'-4", Govt job, 8 LPA. Well settled boy from Doaba preferred. Mob: 8146421361, 6239479805.

BRAHMIN

Professionally qualified well educated match for Saraswat Brahmin convent educated girl, BE, CSE, CCET, Chandigarh, Lead Software Engineer, 5’-6”, 18.06.1996, 06:13 am, New Delhi, 17 Lakh. Chandigarh based family. Whatsapp: 94642-91077, 78144-17103.

BRAHMIN

Professionally qualified match for Brahmin beautiful girl, 30.12.93, 11:59 am, Jalandhar, 5'-3", B.Tech. (IT), Associate Manager in MNC, Gurgaon, package 24 lac. Contact: 9988555515.

BRAHMIN

M4 Brahmin, S/W Engg, Working MNC,5'2",14-07-1992,2.20AM,Dehra-Dun,at present WFH contact/whatsapp 9412056502.

DIVORCEE

Professionally qualified match for Dentist from India, Bachelor degree in Oral Health Therapy Australian University, Australian citizen, Brahmin, divorced, issueless girl, 36, 5'-4". Contact: +61468342814 Whatsapp: +919814204443. E-mail: naturopathy.nsw@gmail.com

DIVORCEE

Wanted Doctor/Engineer/NRI unmarried/divorcee (issueless) below 37 for Hindu Prajapati slim, 5'-1", 1987, BDS divorcee girl. Upper caste welcome. 9417859277, 9417658577.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

Seeking smart & good looking USA settled Doctor boy for 1990 born, 5'-3" Brahmin Dental Doctor fair girl having USA citizenship. Only USA citizen or green card match preferred. (M): 83600-67064.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

Seeking alliance from Doctor groom for out beautiful daughter 30/ 5'-6", Dermatologist working in MNC in Dubai. We are well educated/ settled NRI Punjabi Hindu family in Chandigarh and Dubai. Email: drmatriproposal@gmail.com

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

MD/MS/DM/PCS match for Aggarwal Doctor girl MD Psychiatry, 5'-2", 06-09-92, 2:12 pm, Nabha. Working in private hospital in Ludhiana. Upper middle class Doctors family. Upper caste no bar. 9872619732

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

Looking MD, MS Doctor for Saraswat Brahmin Doctor girl, 30 Nov. 1993, 5'-4½", Anshik Manglik, doing MD Microbiology. 81468-45778.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

Ravidasia MBBS Doctor girl Dec. 1992, 5'-5", Private job. Preferred MD, MS, MBBS cleanshave Doctor. 94631-38590.

JAT

Radhaswami well-educated family. Slim and beautiful girl working in MNC, Chandigarh. Oct. 1996, 5'-4", M.Pharma qualified. 94183-70325.

JAT SIKH

Jat Sikh Sidhu family seeking Canada PR/Citizen professional match for our fair, 5'-3", 1990 born, B.Sc Nursing daughter never married, working as Nursing Officer in Indian Army, Distt. Jalandhar, WhatsApp 94656-27859.

JAT SIKH

Jat Sikh family seeking a match for their US-born,21yr daughter, 5'-5" Athletic, going into Veterinary Program. The boy must be in the Medical/Veterinary field, tall, handsome, from a well respected Punjabi Jat Sikh family, Turban OK. Matrixmonial@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

Seeking Jat Sikh reputed businessman form well settled family of USA/Canada for our beautiful slim daughter 33/ 5'-7", MA, MBA resident of Canada. Preferably high status families only. Whatsapp: 96960-00019. chd26@yahoo.com

JAT SIKH

Gursikh match for well educated, cultured and well settled Canadian Citizen Gursikh girl, never married, 5'-1", Feb 1983 born, MBA B.tech.Working as IT Professional in Toronto. Mohali based family. Whatsapp:99151-70555.

JAT SIKH

Jat Sikh 27 years, 5'-5", Doctor in London UK, Seeks suitable match. Mob: 7986918737, 9814238992.

JAT SIKH

PQM for Jat Sikh Girl, 28/161.5cm, M. Tech from Canada Uni. Working as senior Engr in a financial Institution in Canada. Looking for educated, well placed groom based in Canada/US. send biodata and pics: +91-9971945543

JAT SIKH

Professional, vegetarian match with good family values for beautiful US citizen, Jat Sikh girl, 39/5'-3", double masters, good pay package, innocent divorcee, short marriage. WhatsApp: 70877-82001.

JAT SIKH

Canadian Vancouver PR Gursikh girl, 5'-9", 1987, educated well versed in both cultures, seeks respectful turbaned Gursikh boy. 001-6047159055, +91-9872720072. raipur1105@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

Tall, handsome, well settled match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR, 1981/ 5'-6", smart, professional girl. Preference for Amritsar/ Vancouver. Send biodata, pictures to jkaur1975@yahoo.com

KHATRI

UK Citizen Khatri Hindu Punjabi parents seeking a match for their UK born Pharmacists daughter, born 81, 5'-3", divorced, issueless, prefer a UK resident/NRI vegetarian slim, fair complexion. purshtommatri9@btinternet.com

KHATRI

Seeking suitable qualified match for fair, Post Graduate Punjabi Hindu Khatri girl based at Panchkula 5’-2”, 5.5.1993, 7:50 am Chandigarh. WhatsApp 70093-39896.

KHATRI/ARORA

PQM for Australia based, govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri Girl 72 born young-looking 5'3''. Contact: Nkbnama@gmail.com

KHATRI/ARORA

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri Girl, Australia PR, 1993 born, H-5'6", Please email your details at kakkaraus@gmail.com or WhatsApp bio data - 9781197091

KHATRI/ARORA

Match for Khatri/ Arora slim girl, 01.Oct.1989, 03:05 a.m. Chandigarh, 5'-2", B.Tech working currently on work permit Visa in Canada. Contact No. 98722-20390.

KHATRI/ARORA

Match for beautiful decent girl, Dec. 6 1996, 5:30 a.m. Chandigarh, Punjabi Khatri, 5'-2", convent educated, Psychologist, study in Australia, doing Govt. job in Australia. Contact No. 9878-330-550.

KHATRI/ARORA

Match for B.Tech (CSE) from GNDU Campus Amritsar passed out (2012) girl 5'-6", October 24, 1990, 11:14 am, Ludhiana, working Senior Data Scientist in MNC at Mumbai, package 20 Lac plus PA. Contact/ WhatsApp: 75089-89522.

MAHAJAN

Suitable match for Mahajan girl, 1987 born (M Tech in Bio tech). Mob # 9596978787, 8082481202.

NRI

Suitable match for beautiful unmarried,Punjabi brahmin girl, 38 / 5?-7? , MD Psychiatrist in India, family well settled in US, caste no bar.US based prospects only. Girl visiting US in Dec. Send biodata& photos:15105658164(WhatsApp Only)

NRI

Suitable match for smart Australian educated and citizen Sikh girl, 40 years, never married. Fair colour, 5'-3" height, highly qualified, working in Clinical Research in senior position. Six figure income in AUD. Family well educated, professional and working. Looking for handsome Doctor groom. Caste, religion no bar. Email: aquaticpl123@gmail.com

NRI

Canada based PR Arora Sikh girl 1996 born, 5'-3", Nurse at highly reputed hospital in Kamloops, BC, Canada. Parents settled at Mohali. Preferably Arora Sikh by (Turbaned), PR in BC. Contact: 98140-35201, singhkawalbikram@gmail.com

NRI

Suitable qualified match for Canadian PR Maid Rajput qualified girl 21.12.1996, 7:29 pm, Phagwara, 5’-4”. Upper caste welcome. Contact only whatsapp: 8146838095.

NRI

PQM (USA based) for beautiful, slim, fair, 33½ years, 5'-4½", convent educated Khatri Sikh girl, M.Sc. (Ph.D.) from Top American university, working as Project Scientist in prestigious research projects in USA California on H1B Greencard (I-140) approved and second stage is expected to be cleared latest by Dec. 2022. She looks very smart and young. Only whatsapp full biodata with latest pics. 9056587237.

NRI

Canada PR Brahmin beautiful, smart girl, 1990, 5'-2", M.Sc, Bank PO. Simple marriage. Whatsapp: 83609-22528

NRI

Ramdasia Amritdhari Dastardhari Gursikh girl, 29/5'-5" Canada P.R. working as Food Quality Controller. Wanted Gursikh Amritdhari boy. Father retired from health department as SMLT, mother working as health Supervisor, younger brother also in Canada P.R.. Preference to tricity, Mansa, Bathinda. 98147-88451, 95920-88451.

NRI

PQM4 Mair Rajput, 85, 5’, MS, PR Canada. Boy working US/Canada preferred. Currently visiting India. 9915949434. E-mail: mtrymny@gmail.com

NRI

Matrimonial alliance for beautiful UK citizen recently legally divorced Sikh girl without any issue, age 44, height 5'-2". Seeking alliance with highly educated Sikh boy. Contact: 8288054206.

RAJPUT

Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 9501020885.

RAJPUT

Suitable qualified match for PR Canada Mair Rajput (Gogna) beautiful girl, 3 Dec. 1997, Jalandhar, 5', Diploma Pharmacy. Architect. Presently working Immigration office, Montreal. Preferred Medical/Engineer. Kundli must. Contact: 7009960172.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

Suitable match for Dhiman Hindu girl 88 born, 5'-3", done Bachelor of Physiotherapy ,working in Punjab National Bank as Deputy Manager, Chandigarh. Prefer Govt. job well settled boy in Tricity/ Himachal Pradesh. Mobile 98724-43454, 99156-10423..

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl Canada PR, B.Tech. IT, working as Software Engineer, Toronto, Dec 90/5'-6". Doaba preferred. Mobile 98760-66906.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Suitable Doaba match for Canadian PR, Ad-dharmi, 30 yrs, 5'-6", Engineer girl. 7973621481, 9988488563.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Seeking professionally qualified match preferably an Engineer from Canada for 5'-3"/ Dec. 89, SC Ad-dharmi, M.Sc. Biotech, 7 years experience in India/ currently in Canada on work permit. Tricity/ Doaba preferred. 95923-63616.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Suitable match for Ad-dharmi girl Punjabi Doaba 34/ 5'-6'', B.Tech Computer job Software Developer, Father and Mother retired Central Govt, Resident Chandigarh. Preferred Tricity Chandigarh. Contact Mobile/ Whatsapp. 94174-97794.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Match for BAMS Doctor, 34, 5’-1”, Mahasha girl, father Gazetted officer, sister MBBS Doctor Married, Teetotaler preferred, send Biodata on WhatsApp 98728-90940

SCHEDULED CASTES

Suitable match for Ravidasia Hindu girl, born 1994/5'-2", M.A., own NGO Registered, Chandigarh. Mother Gazetted Officer. Father Class-I Officer. Tricity preferred. Contact Whatsapp 99888-46238.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh (Julaha) girl, Oct. 1982, 5'-3", LL.B, LL.M, Net clear, IELTS 7 band, Assistant Professor Law. Caste no bar. 9478126250.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Seeking qualified Doaba based USA/ Canada match for 5'-3'', August 1992, B.Sc Nursing, Ad-dharmi girl, Working as Nursing Officer in PGI, Chandigarh. Father, Mother & younger Sister Punjab Govt. Officer/ Employee, Younger brother settled in Canada. 98760-99453.

SIKH ARORA

SM4 27 years, ht. 4'-10", Arora Sikh fair girl, MBA, working. Seeks PQM, educated, well settled boy. Contact: 9878784243.

SIKH KHATRI

Suitable match for Sikh Punjabi beautiful and slim girl, 1992, 5'-6", CA/B.Com qualified, presently working in MNC in Chandigarh. Father is well settled businessman in Punjab. Preferred professional qualified/smart/well settled. Whatsapp: 9815573147.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

Alliance from professionally qualified well established business family match from tricity for beautiful convent educated Architect girl, 28, 5'-4". Prefer status Sikh Khatri/ Arora family. Whatsapp: 9814002027

SIKH LOBANA

Match for Lubana Sikh girl born 04.05.93 Kapurthala, Punjab, 5'-6½", working as Grade-A officer (Assistant Manager) in Reserve Bank of India. Sikh boy (preferably) in Defence/Central Govt./ RBI welcomed. Contact: 9876248449.

WIDOW

Himachali Widow Sharma Prasher Gotra girl 1986/5'-3", PGDC, M.Sc. IT, having 8 years girl. Upper caste no bar. Prefer Tricity Chandigarh & Himachal. Simple early marriage. Contact 83604-41698.