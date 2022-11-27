Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22085332
Govt. Employee for beautiful Garg girl 23.12.95/ 5'-3'', M.Sc Physics, B.Ed, PSPCL Mohali Employee. 94173-45045, 94632-00092.
AGGARWAL
CL22087208
PQM preferably Doctor, Secientist, Government officer for beautiful Aggarwal girl Oct. 86, 5'-4", M.Sc., Ph.D from leading Medical Institute in Chandigarh, currently working as a Scientist in USA. Contact 70184-20767.
BRAHMIN
CL22085413
SM4 unmarried Saraswat Brahmin girl, M.Tech, 36 yrs, convent educated, 5'-4", Govt job, 8 LPA. Well settled boy from Doaba preferred. Mob: 8146421361, 6239479805.
BRAHMIN
CL22086398
Professionally qualified well educated match for Saraswat Brahmin convent educated girl, BE, CSE, CCET, Chandigarh, Lead Software Engineer, 5’-6”, 18.06.1996, 06:13 am, New Delhi, 17 Lakh. Chandigarh based family. Whatsapp: 94642-91077, 78144-17103.
BRAHMIN
CL22086492
Professionally qualified match for Brahmin beautiful girl, 30.12.93, 11:59 am, Jalandhar, 5'-3", B.Tech. (IT), Associate Manager in MNC, Gurgaon, package 24 lac. Contact: 9988555515.
BRAHMIN
CL22087323
M4 Brahmin, S/W Engg, Working MNC,5'2",14-07-1992,2.20AM,Dehra-Dun,at present WFH contact/whatsapp 9412056502.
DIVORCEE
CL22085271
Professionally qualified match for Dentist from India, Bachelor degree in Oral Health Therapy Australian University, Australian citizen, Brahmin, divorced, issueless girl, 36, 5'-4". Contact: +61468342814 Whatsapp: +919814204443. E-mail: naturopathy.nsw@gmail.com
DIVORCEE
CL22087632
Wanted Doctor/Engineer/NRI unmarried/divorcee (issueless) below 37 for Hindu Prajapati slim, 5'-1", 1987, BDS divorcee girl. Upper caste welcome. 9417859277, 9417658577.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22081821
Seeking smart & good looking USA settled Doctor boy for 1990 born, 5'-3" Brahmin Dental Doctor fair girl having USA citizenship. Only USA citizen or green card match preferred. (M): 83600-67064.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22083298
Seeking alliance from Doctor groom for out beautiful daughter 30/ 5'-6", Dermatologist working in MNC in Dubai. We are well educated/ settled NRI Punjabi Hindu family in Chandigarh and Dubai. Email: drmatriproposal@gmail.com
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22086076
MD/MS/DM/PCS match for Aggarwal Doctor girl MD Psychiatry, 5'-2", 06-09-92, 2:12 pm, Nabha. Working in private hospital in Ludhiana. Upper middle class Doctors family. Upper caste no bar. 9872619732
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22086731
Looking MD, MS Doctor for Saraswat Brahmin Doctor girl, 30 Nov. 1993, 5'-4½", Anshik Manglik, doing MD Microbiology. 81468-45778.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22087364
Ravidasia MBBS Doctor girl Dec. 1992, 5'-5", Private job. Preferred MD, MS, MBBS cleanshave Doctor. 94631-38590.
JAT
CL22086251
Radhaswami well-educated family. Slim and beautiful girl working in MNC, Chandigarh. Oct. 1996, 5'-4", M.Pharma qualified. 94183-70325.
JAT SIKH
CL22082771
Jat Sikh Sidhu family seeking Canada PR/Citizen professional match for our fair, 5'-3", 1990 born, B.Sc Nursing daughter never married, working as Nursing Officer in Indian Army, Distt. Jalandhar, WhatsApp 94656-27859.
JAT SIKH
CL22083044
Jat Sikh family seeking a match for their US-born,21yr daughter, 5'-5" Athletic, going into Veterinary Program. The boy must be in the Medical/Veterinary field, tall, handsome, from a well respected Punjabi Jat Sikh family, Turban OK. Matrixmonial@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22085467
Seeking Jat Sikh reputed businessman form well settled family of USA/Canada for our beautiful slim daughter 33/ 5'-7", MA, MBA resident of Canada. Preferably high status families only. Whatsapp: 96960-00019. chd26@yahoo.com
JAT SIKH
CL22085699
Gursikh match for well educated, cultured and well settled Canadian Citizen Gursikh girl, never married, 5'-1", Feb 1983 born, MBA B.tech.Working as IT Professional in Toronto. Mohali based family. Whatsapp:99151-70555.
JAT SIKH
CL22086162
Jat Sikh 27 years, 5'-5", Doctor in London UK, Seeks suitable match. Mob: 7986918737, 9814238992.
JAT SIKH
CL22087326
PQM for Jat Sikh Girl, 28/161.5cm, M. Tech from Canada Uni. Working as senior Engr in a financial Institution in Canada. Looking for educated, well placed groom based in Canada/US. send biodata and pics: +91-9971945543
JAT SIKH
CL22087449
Professional, vegetarian match with good family values for beautiful US citizen, Jat Sikh girl, 39/5'-3", double masters, good pay package, innocent divorcee, short marriage. WhatsApp: 70877-82001.
JAT SIKH
CL22087588
Canadian Vancouver PR Gursikh girl, 5'-9", 1987, educated well versed in both cultures, seeks respectful turbaned Gursikh boy. 001-6047159055, +91-9872720072. raipur1105@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22087718
Tall, handsome, well settled match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR, 1981/ 5'-6", smart, professional girl. Preference for Amritsar/ Vancouver. Send biodata, pictures to jkaur1975@yahoo.com
KHATRI
CL22085828
UK Citizen Khatri Hindu Punjabi parents seeking a match for their UK born Pharmacists daughter, born 81, 5'-3", divorced, issueless, prefer a UK resident/NRI vegetarian slim, fair complexion. purshtommatri9@btinternet.com
KHATRI
CL22087272
Seeking suitable qualified match for fair, Post Graduate Punjabi Hindu Khatri girl based at Panchkula 5’-2”, 5.5.1993, 7:50 am Chandigarh. WhatsApp 70093-39896.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22083139
PQM for Australia based, govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri Girl 72 born young-looking 5'3''. Contact: Nkbnama@gmail.com
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22085339
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri Girl, Australia PR, 1993 born, H-5'6", Please email your details at kakkaraus@gmail.com or WhatsApp bio data - 9781197091
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22085469
Match for Khatri/ Arora slim girl, 01.Oct.1989, 03:05 a.m. Chandigarh, 5'-2", B.Tech working currently on work permit Visa in Canada. Contact No. 98722-20390.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22085541
Match for beautiful decent girl, Dec. 6 1996, 5:30 a.m. Chandigarh, Punjabi Khatri, 5'-2", convent educated, Psychologist, study in Australia, doing Govt. job in Australia. Contact No. 9878-330-550.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22085732
Match for B.Tech (CSE) from GNDU Campus Amritsar passed out (2012) girl 5'-6", October 24, 1990, 11:14 am, Ludhiana, working Senior Data Scientist in MNC at Mumbai, package 20 Lac plus PA. Contact/ WhatsApp: 75089-89522.
MAHAJAN
CL22085312
Suitable match for Mahajan girl, 1987 born (M Tech in Bio tech). Mob # 9596978787, 8082481202.
NRI
CL22077935
Suitable match for beautiful unmarried,Punjabi brahmin girl, 38 / 5?-7? , MD Psychiatrist in India, family well settled in US, caste no bar.US based prospects only. Girl visiting US in Dec. Send biodata& photos:15105658164(WhatsApp Only)
NRI
CL22083159
Suitable match for smart Australian educated and citizen Sikh girl, 40 years, never married. Fair colour, 5'-3" height, highly qualified, working in Clinical Research in senior position. Six figure income in AUD. Family well educated, professional and working. Looking for handsome Doctor groom. Caste, religion no bar. Email: aquaticpl123@gmail.com
NRI
CL22084964
Canada based PR Arora Sikh girl 1996 born, 5'-3", Nurse at highly reputed hospital in Kamloops, BC, Canada. Parents settled at Mohali. Preferably Arora Sikh by (Turbaned), PR in BC. Contact: 98140-35201, singhkawalbikram@gmail.com
NRI
CL22086137
Suitable qualified match for Canadian PR Maid Rajput qualified girl 21.12.1996, 7:29 pm, Phagwara, 5’-4”. Upper caste welcome. Contact only whatsapp: 8146838095.
NRI
CL22087291
PQM (USA based) for beautiful, slim, fair, 33½ years, 5'-4½", convent educated Khatri Sikh girl, M.Sc. (Ph.D.) from Top American university, working as Project Scientist in prestigious research projects in USA California on H1B Greencard (I-140) approved and second stage is expected to be cleared latest by Dec. 2022. She looks very smart and young. Only whatsapp full biodata with latest pics. 9056587237.
NRI
CL22087553
Canada PR Brahmin beautiful, smart girl, 1990, 5'-2", M.Sc, Bank PO. Simple marriage. Whatsapp: 83609-22528
NRI
CL22087601
Ramdasia Amritdhari Dastardhari Gursikh girl, 29/5'-5" Canada P.R. working as Food Quality Controller. Wanted Gursikh Amritdhari boy. Father retired from health department as SMLT, mother working as health Supervisor, younger brother also in Canada P.R.. Preference to tricity, Mansa, Bathinda. 98147-88451, 95920-88451.
NRI
CL22087617
PQM4 Mair Rajput, 85, 5’, MS, PR Canada. Boy working US/Canada preferred. Currently visiting India. 9915949434. E-mail: mtrymny@gmail.com
NRI
CL22087752
Matrimonial alliance for beautiful UK citizen recently legally divorced Sikh girl without any issue, age 44, height 5'-2". Seeking alliance with highly educated Sikh boy. Contact: 8288054206.
RAJPUT
CL22087109
Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 9501020885.
RAJPUT
CL22087260
Suitable qualified match for PR Canada Mair Rajput (Gogna) beautiful girl, 3 Dec. 1997, Jalandhar, 5', Diploma Pharmacy. Architect. Presently working Immigration office, Montreal. Preferred Medical/Engineer. Kundli must. Contact: 7009960172.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22082648
Suitable match for Dhiman Hindu girl 88 born, 5'-3", done Bachelor of Physiotherapy ,working in Punjab National Bank as Deputy Manager, Chandigarh. Prefer Govt. job well settled boy in Tricity/ Himachal Pradesh. Mobile 98724-43454, 99156-10423..
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22086148
Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl Canada PR, B.Tech. IT, working as Software Engineer, Toronto, Dec 90/5'-6". Doaba preferred. Mobile 98760-66906.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22080586
Suitable Doaba match for Canadian PR, Ad-dharmi, 30 yrs, 5'-6", Engineer girl. 7973621481, 9988488563.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22085343
Seeking professionally qualified match preferably an Engineer from Canada for 5'-3"/ Dec. 89, SC Ad-dharmi, M.Sc. Biotech, 7 years experience in India/ currently in Canada on work permit. Tricity/ Doaba preferred. 95923-63616.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22085703
Suitable match for Ad-dharmi girl Punjabi Doaba 34/ 5'-6'', B.Tech Computer job Software Developer, Father and Mother retired Central Govt, Resident Chandigarh. Preferred Tricity Chandigarh. Contact Mobile/ Whatsapp. 94174-97794.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22086019
Match for BAMS Doctor, 34, 5’-1”, Mahasha girl, father Gazetted officer, sister MBBS Doctor Married, Teetotaler preferred, send Biodata on WhatsApp 98728-90940
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22086373
Suitable match for Ravidasia Hindu girl, born 1994/5'-2", M.A., own NGO Registered, Chandigarh. Mother Gazetted Officer. Father Class-I Officer. Tricity preferred. Contact Whatsapp 99888-46238.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22087602
Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh (Julaha) girl, Oct. 1982, 5'-3", LL.B, LL.M, Net clear, IELTS 7 band, Assistant Professor Law. Caste no bar. 9478126250.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22087613
Seeking qualified Doaba based USA/ Canada match for 5'-3'', August 1992, B.Sc Nursing, Ad-dharmi girl, Working as Nursing Officer in PGI, Chandigarh. Father, Mother & younger Sister Punjab Govt. Officer/ Employee, Younger brother settled in Canada. 98760-99453.
SIKH ARORA
CL22085400
SM4 27 years, ht. 4'-10", Arora Sikh fair girl, MBA, working. Seeks PQM, educated, well settled boy. Contact: 9878784243.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22087665
Suitable match for Sikh Punjabi beautiful and slim girl, 1992, 5'-6", CA/B.Com qualified, presently working in MNC in Chandigarh. Father is well settled businessman in Punjab. Preferred professional qualified/smart/well settled. Whatsapp: 9815573147.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22087778
Alliance from professionally qualified well established business family match from tricity for beautiful convent educated Architect girl, 28, 5'-4". Prefer status Sikh Khatri/ Arora family. Whatsapp: 9814002027
SIKH LOBANA
CL22086053
Match for Lubana Sikh girl born 04.05.93 Kapurthala, Punjab, 5'-6½", working as Grade-A officer (Assistant Manager) in Reserve Bank of India. Sikh boy (preferably) in Defence/Central Govt./ RBI welcomed. Contact: 9876248449.
WIDOW
CL22086308
Himachali Widow Sharma Prasher Gotra girl 1986/5'-3", PGDC, M.Sc. IT, having 8 years girl. Upper caste no bar. Prefer Tricity Chandigarh & Himachal. Simple early marriage. Contact 83604-41698.
