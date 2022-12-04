Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22088647
Match for Anshik Manglik, CA, Garg, Girl,7.10.92,10:50am, Moga,5'4",father CA,High status Family, 7696877094.MB excuse,Pb/chd prefer.
BRAHMIN
CL22087892
Suitable match, PR Canada Mohyal Brahmin girl, manglik, 1992, 5', working as Software Engineer IT US Company (Toronto). Kundli must. 88720-01475.
BRAHMIN
CL22087930
Suitable match for upper caste Hindu girl, Convent educated, Post Graduate slim good looking, 5'-1½", July 1990 Chandigarh. Independent well settled Educational Institute owner. Trcity/ Canada/ USA preferred. Upper caste no bar in Hindu Religion. Whatsapp/ Mobile No. 99150-16360, 98828-96315.
BRAHMIN
CL22088117
Wanted handsome employed match for Himachali beautiful Brahmin girl legally divorced issueless employed Chandigarh, Sept. 1987/5'-5", B.Sc. (IT). Upper caste no bar. Whatsapp 94177-03413. kgsharma3413@gmail.com
BRAHMIN
CL22088174
Jalandhar/Punjab based suitable match for Hindu Brahmin beautiful girl, born August 1996, 5'-1", Ph.D. First year Fishery Science, well settled family. Preference: Professor/Vet-Doctor/Doctor (Govt. job). Contact: 9872864003, 9877019440.
BRAHMIN
CL22088301
Required handsome and well qualified match for beautiful Punjabi Brahmin Manglik girl, 3.12.92, 5’-5”, working in Canada. Looking for boys who are already in Canada/ willing to settle in Canada. Upper caste no bar. 99152-07099.
BRAHMIN
CL22088989
Suitable match for Sarswat Brahmin girl, M.Tech. Computer Science, 5'-11", 04.12.1992, 08:00 p.m., working in HP Co. Bangalore. Preferred serviceman. Contact: 98143-89547.
BRAHMIN
CL22089010
Brahmin girl, Jan 1991, 5'-5", M.Sc. B.Ed. USA/Canadian boy only. Marriage bureau excuse. 9592688209.
BRAHMIN
CL22089228
Brahmin unmarried slim girl, Sep. 1979 (looks younger), pure vegetarian, Master Degree permanent job with good salary. Early marriage. Preferred well settled job and NRI, vegetarian boy. 62848-45166.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22083298
Seeking alliance from Doctor groom for out beautiful daughter 30/ 5'-6", Dermatologist working in MNC in Dubai. We are well educated/ settled NRI Punjabi Hindu family in Chandigarh and Dubai. Email: drmatriproposal@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22082771
Jat Sikh Sidhu family seeking Canada PR/Citizen professional match for our fair, 5'-3", 1990 born, B.Sc Nursing daughter never married, working as Nursing Officer in Indian Army, Distt. Jalandhar, WhatsApp 94656-27859.
JAT SIKH
CL22083044
Jat Sikh family seeking a match for their US-born,21yr daughter, 5'-5" Athletic, going into Veterinary Program. The boy must be in the Medical/Veterinary field, tall, handsome, from a well respected Punjabi Jat Sikh family, Turban OK. Matrixmonial@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22083172
Suitable match equally qualified Doctor preferred for Jatt Sikh Sandhu beautiful girl, 27, 5'-3", doing MS (ENT). Doaba preferred. NRI (Australia, USA, UK) welcome. Send biodata with photograph whatsapp: 9041103971. E-mail: gsandhu2022@yahoo.com
JAT SIKH
CL22087922
Jatt Sikh PR Australian girl 33 / 5'-4", Preferred India / NRI boy. 77400-95314
JAT SIKH
CL22088062
Professionally qualified decent match for Jat Sikh girl, Aug 1994, 5'-3", Convent educated, MBA, Working SBI bank Scale-1 officer. Two younger brothers America. Father retired Govt officer, Mother Haryana Govt employee (Ambala posted), Urban property/ 20 acre agriculture land. Forefather Zaildaar. Alliance from Gazetted/ Govt. employee/ Army officer/ NRI also preferred. Contact 96461-64500, 94169-84929
JAT SIKH
CL22088370
Alliance invited for Jat Sikh Doctor girl, 28½ years, 5’-6” slim, pretty charming girl, MD in Radiology. well educated highly established business family with Corporate House.Looking for elite well settled educated boy from status family. For Whatsapp use only;90568-84355. Email: tsnk13@gmail.com46w
JAT SIKH
CL22088480
Jat Sikh family seeking educated well settled match from cultured family for beautiful well educated girl 25/5?3? Master in Graphic design, Gurgaon based family moving to Canada soon as PR. Ph 9818090480
JAT SIKH
CL22088588
Beautiful, M.Tech, 5'-3", Jatt, academically sound with good family values, has Canada visa, (divorcee after few days). Looking for handsome boy from Defence/ Civil/ Businessman field preferably from Mohali/ Chd. Only serious queries: +1 7787739509.
JAT SIKH
CL22089883
CPA, Chartered Accountant girl, 5'-7", June '91, fair, slim from highly reputable Khaira family, looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/ Canada. Send photos and biodata on WhatsApp 98712-49222.
JAT SIKH
CL22090012
Qualified Jatt Sikh match in USA for Jatt Sikh Girl, Aug 92 born, 5'-5", MS from USA, working as IT Professional in California. Send biodata & pics at Whatsapp +16509424423, email singh456usa@gmail.com
KHATRI
CL22085828
UK Citizen Khatri Hindu Punjabi parents seeking a match for their UK born Pharmacists daughter, born 81, 5'-3", divorced, issueless, prefer a UK resident/NRI vegetarian slim, fair complexion. purshtommatri9@btinternet.com
KHATRI
CL22087932
Suitable match for Punjabi Khatri girl, Convent educated, tall slim good looking, 5'-7", December 1991 Chandigarh. Independent well settled Educational Institute owner. Trcity/ Canada/ USA preferred. Upper caste no bar. Whatsapp/ Mobile No. 98979-22076, 81463-55447.
KHATRI
CL22088799
Suitable educated match for Khatri beautiful, slim girl, 1994 born, 5', Post-graduation Mass Communications. Preferred Businessman in or around Jalandhar. Contact: 9878616148.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22087986
Seeking good looking match for Hindu Khatri girl 28, 5'-5", BCA, MBA, working as Software Engineer Chandigarh. Preferred qualified settled non-drinker cultural family in Himachal/ Tricity. Mob: 80545-21348.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22088429
Hindu Punjabi Arora Khatri Fair Girl , Ambala , 03.02.96, 5”2’ , 05:59, B.Sc. , M.A, B.Ed, English teacher in school , IELTS GT qualified.7.5 band overall, Canada PR in process , Seeking Professionally Qualified Match , Simple Marriage , No Dowry , Marriage Bureaus excuse. Phone : 72065-77929
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22089349
SM4 Manglik Arora girl 12.09.1990, 5'-6", Parents retired Ambala. Presently family in Australia, Preferred India, Canada, USA & Australia. 99912-34706, +614706-00514.
MAHAJAN
CL22090283
Suitable match for mahajan girl 1987 born (M.Tech Bio Technology) Mob # 9596978787, 8082481202.
NRI
CL22077935
Suitable match for beautiful unmarried,Punjabi brahmin girl, 38 / 5?-7? , MD Psychiatrist in India, family well settled in US, caste no bar.US based prospects only. Girl visiting US in Dec. Send biodata& photos:15105658164(WhatsApp Only)
NRI
CL22088113
Looking for a professionally qualified match for very well-settled Canadian NRI Labana Sikh girl,1987 born, 5 feet-5 inches, daughter of an Army Officer, B.Tech, MBA, Canadian Citizen, working in Oil and Gas company in Canada. Mixed family of Labana and Jatt relatives. She will be in India in the month of Feb 2023. Family settled in Canada. Interested send bio-data with photographs. WhatsApp (Only): +1-587-892-8199
NRI
CL22088162
Australian PR/Citizen (Adelaide or Melbourne) match for Hindu Khatri Puri girl 1994 5? 5? BDS (India) MBA (Australia) studying dental hygienist Whattsapp biodata pic +919878890354
NRI
CL22088165
Professionally qualified match for beautiful Jat Sikh girl,5'-2", 27 year, BBA, Master's (Canada). Working at Managerial position, PR Canada. Business well settled family at Mohali. Contact: 93160-93650.
NRI
CL22088192
Suitable, well settled M4 Arora Sikh, intelligent, beautiful, sober girl, 30+, 5'-7", B.Com. (Hons) DU, M.Com (SRCC) N.Delhi, JRF, CPA (USA), work as Manager in Big4 company. Girl presently in USA. Contact: 9815232393, 9815025254.
NRI
CL22088356
Suitable match for Canadian citizen Maid Rajput slim, fair girl, 23.06.84, 4:53 am, Jalandhar, 5'-6½", M.Sc. Math, B.Ed. permanent job. 9988042290. Whatsapp: +1437-970-4124.
NRI
CL22088489
Canadian PR, Delhi Pvt school educated, Saini Sikh, beautiful, slim, fair girl, 1993/5'-2", LLB (H)/ MBA. Working in MNC at Toronto. Preferred Schooling from Delhi/ Chandigarh, PR/ Citizen/ well settled family Caste no bar. WhatsApp +91-98103-55256.
NRI
CL22089045
Doctor/ Software Engineer match for Masters in CSE (UK) Kamboj Sikh girl Dec.1993, 5'-3", Convent educated, well placed in UK Software Company. Parents Doctors. Whatsapp 98883-78355.
NRI
CL22089377
Professionally qualified Canadian based NRI match for very beautiful Hindu vegetarian Samyal girl, 5'-2", 15 August 93, 11.42 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech. Comp. Sc. PG Diploma. Canadian PR. Father retired Xen (Puda). Mother retired Govt teacher. One brother in Canada on work permit. Caste no bar. Contact: 9779682099.
NRI
CL22089406
Suitable matrimonial alliance for my unmarried NRI daughter aged 37 years, height 5'-4", employed in British Columbia (Canada). She is (M.Com topper) Panjab University/ CS/ Ph.D from India. She has served as Professor in various Colleges/ Universities in Punjab and Chandigarh. The boy should be 37- 40 years old having equivalent qualification/ profession and resident/ PR of Canada or America. Contact 98550-15302, +1-604-652-1187.
NRI
CL22089618
Professionally qualified well settled match for working Australia TR smart Brahmin girl 5'-6" July'95 BDS(India), Dual Master's in Public Health & Health Management from Australia. Cultured well educated family. Caste no bar. WhatsApp 9915348700
NRI
CL22090014
Alliance invited from professionally qualified Engineer/ Software Developer/ CA's boys for our beautiful daughter, Permanent Resident Canada, Punjabi Hindu Khatri, August 1997 born, 5'-5", working as HR Professional, well settled in Canada. Boys already settled in Canada will be preferred. Contact: WhatsApp + 14036153735.
NRI
CL22090054
SM for educated, beautiful Punjabi girl 30, 5'-5", working in Germany, well educated compatible NRI boy preferred. Visiting India soon. Contact 62804-74492.
NRI
CL22090267
Vegetarian US/ Canada settled match for Canadian citizen Hindu Khatri vegetarian girl 31, 5'-3", CPA, currently settled in US, entire family settled in Canada. +1647-802-1579.
RAJPUT
CL22088200
Professionally qualified employed match for beautiful Sunar Central Govt Teacher 03.July.1989, Ambala, 5', M.Com, B.Ed, NET qualified twice. Upper caste welcome. Contact 82952-22798, 99960-95644.
RAJPUT
CL22089371
Highly qualified match for Convent educated girl 1994, 5'-1", M.Sc (Chemistry), B.Ed. Teacher from a business family. Contact 72066-66733.
RAJPUT
CL22089850
Match for Himachali Rajput girl, Deputy Manager, SBI, M.Com., 5’-5”, 16.11.1989, 1:26 pm Chandigarh. Tricity/ nearby preferred. Upper caste no bar. 94177-80058, 76963-47302, marriage bureau excuse.
RAJPUT
CL22090062
Slim Rajput Girl From Una(HP). Dec 1991, 5'-2.5" PHD in Physics From IIT. Qualify(Net Gate Jest). 9034318922
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22088326
Professional match for Ramgharia Sikh Girl, 26/ 5? 2? BDS, well experienced, job in private hospital, parents govt. job, well educated family. BDS/MDS/MBBS/MD/MS preferred. WhatsApp 7837901541
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22087900
Match for Ravidasia girl, 25 years/ 5'/ M.Sc., IELTS 8 bands, Canada PR file under process, 96461-19286.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22088172
Well settled match for Ad-Dharmi M.Com. beautiful girl, born March 1991/5', Private job. Prefer in Tricity & H.P. Contact 99151-72352.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22088342
Suitable match for SC Jatav beautiful girl, 5'-4",1985, Working as Manager in PNB Bank, Mohali. Well educated family. 80854-74454, 96506-16188.
SIKH
CL22088159
Professionally qualified working/Businessman Financially strong Turban wearing Non trimmer, Non drinker match for Sikh Arora girl, 1994 born, Height 5'-1", B.Tech., M.Tech. and pursuing LL.B. Father businessman. Mother home maker, two younger brothers unmarried. Chandigarh based family. Phone/Whatsapp 98886-73705.
SIKH
CL22090155
Wanted Doctor, Engineer or Professor for Tonk Kashatria girl, 27 years, 5'-4", doing Ph.D. Gentics from UQ Australia. Caste no bar, only turban boy. jaswindersinghmoga54@gmail.com
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22088194
Professionally qualified match for beautiful Sikh Khatri girl, 5'-2', 30 year, MS in IT. Working as Software Engineer in Ireland. Well settled family at Mohali. Hindu also welcome. Contact: 94176-44297.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22088788
Match for Sikh Khatri 93 born 5'-5", IT educated girl PR Toronto Canada, working MNC. Only Gursikh PR and well-educated contact 98785-27279, 99141-22409. Marriage bureau excuse.
