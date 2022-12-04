Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22088647

Match for Anshik Manglik, CA, Garg, Girl,7.10.92,10:50am, Moga,5'4",father CA,High status Family, 7696877094.MB excuse,Pb/chd prefer.

BRAHMIN

CL22087892

Suitable match, PR Canada Mohyal Brahmin girl, manglik, 1992, 5', working as Software Engineer IT US Company (Toronto). Kundli must. 88720-01475.

BRAHMIN

CL22087930

Suitable match for upper caste Hindu girl, Convent educated, Post Graduate slim good looking, 5'-1½", July 1990 Chandigarh. Independent well settled Educational Institute owner. Trcity/ Canada/ USA preferred. Upper caste no bar in Hindu Religion. Whatsapp/ Mobile No. 99150-16360, 98828-96315.

BRAHMIN

CL22088117

Wanted handsome employed match for Himachali beautiful Brahmin girl legally divorced issueless employed Chandigarh, Sept. 1987/5'-5", B.Sc. (IT). Upper caste no bar. Whatsapp 94177-03413. kgsharma3413@gmail.com

BRAHMIN

CL22088174

Jalandhar/Punjab based suitable match for Hindu Brahmin beautiful girl, born August 1996, 5'-1", Ph.D. First year Fishery Science, well settled family. Preference: Professor/Vet-Doctor/Doctor (Govt. job). Contact: 9872864003, 9877019440.

BRAHMIN

CL22088301

Required handsome and well qualified match for beautiful Punjabi Brahmin Manglik girl, 3.12.92, 5’-5”, working in Canada. Looking for boys who are already in Canada/ willing to settle in Canada. Upper caste no bar. 99152-07099.

BRAHMIN

CL22088989

Suitable match for Sarswat Brahmin girl, M.Tech. Computer Science, 5'-11", 04.12.1992, 08:00 p.m., working in HP Co. Bangalore. Preferred serviceman. Contact: 98143-89547.

BRAHMIN

CL22089010

Brahmin girl, Jan 1991, 5'-5", M.Sc. B.Ed. USA/Canadian boy only. Marriage bureau excuse. 9592688209.

BRAHMIN

CL22089228

Brahmin unmarried slim girl, Sep. 1979 (looks younger), pure vegetarian, Master Degree permanent job with good salary. Early marriage. Preferred well settled job and NRI, vegetarian boy. 62848-45166.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22083298

Seeking alliance from Doctor groom for out beautiful daughter 30/ 5'-6", Dermatologist working in MNC in Dubai. We are well educated/ settled NRI Punjabi Hindu family in Chandigarh and Dubai. Email: drmatriproposal@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22082771

Jat Sikh Sidhu family seeking Canada PR/Citizen professional match for our fair, 5'-3", 1990 born, B.Sc Nursing daughter never married, working as Nursing Officer in Indian Army, Distt. Jalandhar, WhatsApp 94656-27859.

JAT SIKH

CL22083044

Jat Sikh family seeking a match for their US-born,21yr daughter, 5'-5" Athletic, going into Veterinary Program. The boy must be in the Medical/Veterinary field, tall, handsome, from a well respected Punjabi Jat Sikh family, Turban OK. Matrixmonial@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22083172

Suitable match equally qualified Doctor preferred for Jatt Sikh Sandhu beautiful girl, 27, 5'-3", doing MS (ENT). Doaba preferred. NRI (Australia, USA, UK) welcome. Send biodata with photograph whatsapp: 9041103971. E-mail: gsandhu2022@yahoo.com

JAT SIKH

CL22087922

Jatt Sikh PR Australian girl 33 / 5'-4", Preferred India / NRI boy. 77400-95314

JAT SIKH

CL22088062

Professionally qualified decent match for Jat Sikh girl, Aug 1994, 5'-3", Convent educated, MBA, Working SBI bank Scale-1 officer. Two younger brothers America. Father retired Govt officer, Mother Haryana Govt employee (Ambala posted), Urban property/ 20 acre agriculture land. Forefather Zaildaar. Alliance from Gazetted/ Govt. employee/ Army officer/ NRI also preferred. Contact 96461-64500, 94169-84929

JAT SIKH

CL22088370

Alliance invited for Jat Sikh Doctor girl, 28½ years, 5’-6” slim, pretty charming girl, MD in Radiology. well educated highly established business family with Corporate House.Looking for elite well settled educated boy from status family. For Whatsapp use only;90568-84355. Email: tsnk13@gmail.com46w

JAT SIKH

CL22088480

Jat Sikh family seeking educated well settled match from cultured family for beautiful well educated girl 25/5?3? Master in Graphic design, Gurgaon based family moving to Canada soon as PR. Ph 9818090480

JAT SIKH

CL22088588

Beautiful, M.Tech, 5'-3", Jatt, academically sound with good family values, has Canada visa, (divorcee after few days). Looking for handsome boy from Defence/ Civil/ Businessman field preferably from Mohali/ Chd. Only serious queries: +1 7787739509.

JAT SIKH

CL22089883

CPA, Chartered Accountant girl, 5'-7", June '91, fair, slim from highly reputable Khaira family, looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/ Canada. Send photos and biodata on WhatsApp 98712-49222.

JAT SIKH

CL22090012

Qualified Jatt Sikh match in USA for Jatt Sikh Girl, Aug 92 born, 5'-5", MS from USA, working as IT Professional in California. Send biodata & pics at Whatsapp +16509424423, email singh456usa@gmail.com

KHATRI

CL22085828

UK Citizen Khatri Hindu Punjabi parents seeking a match for their UK born Pharmacists daughter, born 81, 5'-3", divorced, issueless, prefer a UK resident/NRI vegetarian slim, fair complexion. purshtommatri9@btinternet.com

KHATRI

CL22087932

Suitable match for Punjabi Khatri girl, Convent educated, tall slim good looking, 5'-7", December 1991 Chandigarh. Independent well settled Educational Institute owner. Trcity/ Canada/ USA preferred. Upper caste no bar. Whatsapp/ Mobile No. 98979-22076, 81463-55447.

KHATRI

CL22088799

Suitable educated match for Khatri beautiful, slim girl, 1994 born, 5', Post-graduation Mass Communications. Preferred Businessman in or around Jalandhar. Contact: 9878616148.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22087986

Seeking good looking match for Hindu Khatri girl 28, 5'-5", BCA, MBA, working as Software Engineer Chandigarh. Preferred qualified settled non-drinker cultural family in Himachal/ Tricity. Mob: 80545-21348.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22088429

Hindu Punjabi Arora Khatri Fair Girl , Ambala , 03.02.96, 5”2’ , 05:59, B.Sc. , M.A, B.Ed, English teacher in school , IELTS GT qualified.7.5 band overall, Canada PR in process , Seeking Professionally Qualified Match , Simple Marriage , No Dowry , Marriage Bureaus excuse. Phone : 72065-77929

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22089349

SM4 Manglik Arora girl 12.09.1990, 5'-6", Parents retired Ambala. Presently family in Australia, Preferred India, Canada, USA & Australia. 99912-34706, +614706-00514.

MAHAJAN

CL22090283

Suitable match for mahajan girl 1987 born (M.Tech Bio Technology) Mob # 9596978787, 8082481202.

NRI

CL22077935

Suitable match for beautiful unmarried,Punjabi brahmin girl, 38 / 5?-7? , MD Psychiatrist in India, family well settled in US, caste no bar.US based prospects only. Girl visiting US in Dec. Send biodata& photos:15105658164(WhatsApp Only)

NRI

CL22088113

Looking for a professionally qualified match for very well-settled Canadian NRI Labana Sikh girl,1987 born, 5 feet-5 inches, daughter of an Army Officer, B.Tech, MBA, Canadian Citizen, working in Oil and Gas company in Canada. Mixed family of Labana and Jatt relatives. She will be in India in the month of Feb 2023. Family settled in Canada. Interested send bio-data with photographs. WhatsApp (Only): +1-587-892-8199

NRI

CL22088162

Australian PR/Citizen (Adelaide or Melbourne) match for Hindu Khatri Puri girl 1994 5? 5? BDS (India) MBA (Australia) studying dental hygienist Whattsapp biodata pic +919878890354

NRI

CL22088165

Professionally qualified match for beautiful Jat Sikh girl,5'-2", 27 year, BBA, Master's (Canada). Working at Managerial position, PR Canada. Business well settled family at Mohali. Contact: 93160-93650.

NRI

CL22088192

Suitable, well settled M4 Arora Sikh, intelligent, beautiful, sober girl, 30+, 5'-7", B.Com. (Hons) DU, M.Com (SRCC) N.Delhi, JRF, CPA (USA), work as Manager in Big4 company. Girl presently in USA. Contact: 9815232393, 9815025254.

NRI

CL22088356

Suitable match for Canadian citizen Maid Rajput slim, fair girl, 23.06.84, 4:53 am, Jalandhar, 5'-6½", M.Sc. Math, B.Ed. permanent job. 9988042290. Whatsapp: +1437-970-4124.

NRI

CL22088489

Canadian PR, Delhi Pvt school educated, Saini Sikh, beautiful, slim, fair girl, 1993/5'-2", LLB (H)/ MBA. Working in MNC at Toronto. Preferred Schooling from Delhi/ Chandigarh, PR/ Citizen/ well settled family Caste no bar. WhatsApp +91-98103-55256.

NRI

CL22089045

Doctor/ Software Engineer match for Masters in CSE (UK) Kamboj Sikh girl Dec.1993, 5'-3", Convent educated, well placed in UK Software Company. Parents Doctors. Whatsapp 98883-78355.

NRI

CL22089377

Professionally qualified Canadian based NRI match for very beautiful Hindu vegetarian Samyal girl, 5'-2", 15 August 93, 11.42 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech. Comp. Sc. PG Diploma. Canadian PR. Father retired Xen (Puda). Mother retired Govt teacher. One brother in Canada on work permit. Caste no bar. Contact: 9779682099.

NRI

CL22089406

Suitable matrimonial alliance for my unmarried NRI daughter aged 37 years, height 5'-4", employed in British Columbia (Canada). She is (M.Com topper) Panjab University/ CS/ Ph.D from India. She has served as Professor in various Colleges/ Universities in Punjab and Chandigarh. The boy should be 37- 40 years old having equivalent qualification/ profession and resident/ PR of Canada or America. Contact 98550-15302, +1-604-652-1187.

NRI

CL22089618

Professionally qualified well settled match for working Australia TR smart Brahmin girl 5'-6" July'95 BDS(India), Dual Master's in Public Health & Health Management from Australia. Cultured well educated family. Caste no bar. WhatsApp 9915348700

NRI

CL22090014

Alliance invited from professionally qualified Engineer/ Software Developer/ CA's boys for our beautiful daughter, Permanent Resident Canada, Punjabi Hindu Khatri, August 1997 born, 5'-5", working as HR Professional, well settled in Canada. Boys already settled in Canada will be preferred. Contact: WhatsApp + 14036153735.

NRI

CL22090054

SM for educated, beautiful Punjabi girl 30, 5'-5", working in Germany, well educated compatible NRI boy preferred. Visiting India soon. Contact 62804-74492.

NRI

CL22090267

Vegetarian US/ Canada settled match for Canadian citizen Hindu Khatri vegetarian girl 31, 5'-3", CPA, currently settled in US, entire family settled in Canada. +1647-802-1579.

RAJPUT

CL22088200

Professionally qualified employed match for beautiful Sunar Central Govt Teacher 03.July.1989, Ambala, 5', M.Com, B.Ed, NET qualified twice. Upper caste welcome. Contact 82952-22798, 99960-95644.

RAJPUT

CL22089371

Highly qualified match for Convent educated girl 1994, 5'-1", M.Sc (Chemistry), B.Ed. Teacher from a business family. Contact 72066-66733.

RAJPUT

CL22089850

Match for Himachali Rajput girl, Deputy Manager, SBI, M.Com., 5’-5”, 16.11.1989, 1:26 pm Chandigarh. Tricity/ nearby preferred. Upper caste no bar. 94177-80058, 76963-47302, marriage bureau excuse.

RAJPUT

CL22090062

Slim Rajput Girl From Una(HP). Dec 1991, 5'-2.5" PHD in Physics From IIT. Qualify(Net Gate Jest). 9034318922

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22088326

Professional match for Ramgharia Sikh Girl, 26/ 5? 2? BDS, well experienced, job in private hospital, parents govt. job, well educated family. BDS/MDS/MBBS/MD/MS preferred. WhatsApp 7837901541

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22087900

Match for Ravidasia girl, 25 years/ 5'/ M.Sc., IELTS 8 bands, Canada PR file under process, 96461-19286.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22088172

Well settled match for Ad-Dharmi M.Com. beautiful girl, born March 1991/5', Private job. Prefer in Tricity & H.P. Contact 99151-72352.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22088342

Suitable match for SC Jatav beautiful girl, 5'-4",1985, Working as Manager in PNB Bank, Mohali. Well educated family. 80854-74454, 96506-16188.

SIKH

CL22088159

Professionally qualified working/Businessman Financially strong Turban wearing Non trimmer, Non drinker match for Sikh Arora girl, 1994 born, Height 5'-1", B.Tech., M.Tech. and pursuing LL.B. Father businessman. Mother home maker, two younger brothers unmarried. Chandigarh based family. Phone/Whatsapp 98886-73705.

SIKH

CL22090155

Wanted Doctor, Engineer or Professor for Tonk Kashatria girl, 27 years, 5'-4", doing Ph.D. Gentics from UQ Australia. Caste no bar, only turban boy. jaswindersinghmoga54@gmail.com

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22088194

Professionally qualified match for beautiful Sikh Khatri girl, 5'-2', 30 year, MS in IT. Working as Software Engineer in Ireland. Well settled family at Mohali. Hindu also welcome. Contact: 94176-44297.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22088788

Match for Sikh Khatri 93 born 5'-5", IT educated girl PR Toronto Canada, working MNC. Only Gursikh PR and well-educated contact 98785-27279, 99141-22409. Marriage bureau excuse.