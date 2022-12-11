Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22090742

Seeking Hindu upper class handsome and well-educated boy living in USA/Canada with any visa. Our daughter is a citizen settled in USA. born in Jalandhar 11.04.1987, 5'-3" height, working as Electrical Engineer at high position in government job. Please send complete bio-data and pictures to +13475360306.

BRAHMIN

CL22090530

Wanted professionally qualified match for Canada PR Sarswat Brahmin girl MCA, April 94, 5'-2", working MNC at Calgary. Father Retired Bank Manager . Marriage bureau Excuse please. 98991-54064

BRAHMIN

CL22090717

Tall 5’-7”/ 27 years slim, smart Postgraduate born and brought up in Chandigarh status family. Father businessman, having permanent base in Chandigarh, Mohali. Boy should be permanently settled in Pkl. Chd. Mohali. From status family only correspond WhatsApp 88721-54992.

BRAHMIN

CL22091056

Suitable match for beautiful, slim, Brahmin girl, 5'-4", 1985 born, Ph.D (Chemistry), Asstt. Prof. (Adhoc) in College, short divorcee, issueless. IAS/PCS/Judicial Officer preferred. Upper castes welcome. Contact 98721-00607.

BRAHMIN

CL22091756

Required well educated working professional for well educated Brahmin girl, 5'-6", Engineer, DoB: 13.12.1992, ToB: 3 am, PoB: Bathinda, working in IT MNC Company. Contact: 97805-33775.

BRAHMIN

CL22092658

Teetotaler 31.12.1993, 18:55, Ludhiana, 5’-6”, MPH from Delhi/NCR/NRI. WhatsApp: 94176-42400.

DIVORCEE

CL22091014

Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin, 31.8.1992, 7.45 am, 5'-4", M.Sc. (Fashion Designing) issueless divorcee (short period). Seeks well settled boy. Preferred Doaba. Contact: 9041387337.

DIVORCEE

CL22091474

Issuless divorcee Brahmin girl 13-10-1984, 10:15 Am, Barnala, 5'-3", MA, B.Ed. Cast no bar. 90413-79819.

DIVORCEE

CL22091664

Professionally qualified, strictly vegetarian, teetotaler match for Jain very impressive, fair 38/ 5'-4" issueless, M.Tech (Data Science). 98120-38997. aniljain2007@gmail.com.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22083298

Seeking alliance from Doctor groom for out beautiful daughter 30/ 5'-6", Dermatologist working in MNC in Dubai. We are well educated/ settled NRI Punjabi Hindu family in Chandigarh and Dubai. Email: drmatriproposal@gmail.com

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22092181

MD/MS Doctor match for 1993 born beautiful Hindu Khatri Doctor girl, 5'-3", MD Obs & Gynae. Please whatsapp biodata: 9779558293.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22092240

MD/MS/IAS match for beautiful ramgharia girl, MBBS, MD-Radiology ongoing, 5-7 tall, 1990, whatsapp 8360702362

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22092513

Suitable Medico Hindu match for Post Graduate MD Khatri beautiful, slim girl, 20.02.1994/ 5'-4", Doctor Radiologist. Contact: 98550-18551.

JAT SIKH

CL22082771

Jat Sikh Sidhu family seeking Canada PR/Citizen professional match for our fair, 5'-3", 1990 born, B.Sc Nursing daughter never married, working as Nursing Officer in Indian Army, Distt. Jalandhar, WhatsApp 94656-27859.

JAT SIKH

CL22090914

Virk girl 1994/ 5'-2", M.Tech. Engineer Dell Company Australia. Required employed refugee Jat Sikh boy with well settled background. 90503-01315, 92555-30122.

JAT SIKH

CL22091267

Match for very beautiful educated Jatt Sikh girl 1991/5’-8”, working in Palo Alto, California. Required suitable California citizen Jatt Sikh boy. Early Marriage. Contact: +919463899000

JAT SIKH

CL22091804

Well-educated Jat Sikh family seeking well settled alliance for their Australian citizen daughter 39, 5'-5", fair, beautiful and never married. Highly educated with double Masters' degrees, working as a Senior Manager in a MNC. Family well-settled in Australia from last two decades, working at reputable positions. Please email details with recent pics at: ozsydney321@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22092034

Senior Army officer desire well educated, well settled in Canada/USA with sound family background and dignified job for daughter, 90 born, 5'-3.75", HR Manager of USA company. Contact: 9958630377, 9988372398.

JAT SIKH

CL22092310

Seeking NRI match for Jat-Sikh Canadian PR girl, 1991, 5'-1", B.Com.,/ Management Diploma. Contact: 9041923004.

KHATRI

CL22085828

UK Citizen Khatri Hindu Punjabi parents seeking a match for their UK born Pharmacists daughter, born 81, 5'-3", divorced, issueless, prefer a UK resident/NRI vegetarian slim, fair complexion. purshtommatri9@btinternet.com

KHATRI

CL22091239

SM for fair slim Khatri girl, Oct. 1994, 5'. M.Sc, B.Ed Teacher in reputed school in Chandigarh Cont: 9729099150

KHATRI

CL22091715

Chandigarh based High Status business family, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl 5'-5", July 1990, working in US based Company at very Senior Level. Only high class family may contact 98783-74300.

KHATRI

CL22091878

Wanted suitable match for Punjabi Khatri Bhatia girl 25.06.1988 born, 5:30 am, 5’-3”, convent educated ICWA (inter) belongs to business family. Working with Government Sector Bank in Chandigarh. Marriage bureau please excuse. chandigarh9909@gmail.com

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22085357

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri girl, Australia PR, 1993 born, H- 5'-6". Please email your details at kakkaraus@gmail.com or WhatsApp bio data - 97811-97091.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22091147

Match for Hindu Arora girl, 5'-7", Jalandhar, 1 Feb. 1993, 8:10 am, Studied and working in Canada. Contact after matching Kundli. 9814220036.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22092319

Hindu Arora beautiful, slim, Government Teacher, 5'-1", 24.6.1984, 4.50 am, Jalandhar. Preferred Government employee. 9815564007.

MAHAJAN

CL22091037

Match for Mahajan girl 5'-1", 2.07.1996, 04:05 am Mohali, Punjab, B.Tech., working in MNC IT Noida. Upper caste Cont:- 93165-11975.

MISC

CL22091033

Radhasoami Manglik girl 5'-4", 27 year, M.Sc. Preferred Canada Toronto. 99145-14368. Upper caste welcome.

NRI

CL22077935

Suitable match for beautiful unmarried,Punjabi brahmin girl, 38 / 5?-7? , MD Psychiatrist in India, family well settled in US, caste no bar.US based prospects only. Girl visiting US in Dec. Send biodata& photos:15105658164(WhatsApp Only)

NRI

CL22088489

Canadian PR, Delhi Pvt school educated, Saini Sikh, beautiful, slim, fair girl, 1993/5'-2", LLB (H)/ MBA. Working in MNC at Toronto. Preferred Schooling from Delhi/ Chandigarh, PR/ Citizen/ well settled family Caste no bar. WhatsApp +91-98103-55256.

NRI

CL22090513

IT professional match for Hindu Punjabi issueless divorcee B.Tech Jan 89, 5’-3”, working Sydney (Australia), ready relocate. Caste no bar, Businessman/ Bureau excuse. 99917-39904.

NRI

CL22091019

Canadian PR Ad-dharmi beautiful, well educated girl, 29, 5'-5". Father retired Centre Govt. settled Jalandhar. Seeks well settled, qualified, handsome, clean-shaven, slim, Canadian boy preferably from Vancouver. Send biodata with photograph whatsapp: 7986196736.

NRI

CL22091135

Suitable match for Ramgarhia girl 1989, 5’-4”. Postgraduate, presently in Australia on TR, Completed Diploma Enrolled Nurse. Brother Australian citizen. Contact: 94636-32826.

NRI

CL22091168

Match for Sikh Tonk Kashtria girl, 30/5'-8" Chandigarh, B.Com 'H', SRCC MPA & CPA Melbourne Accountant permanent resident. Elder sister tax officer Australian tax office. Brother in law dentist. Father Class-1 officer (retd.). Caste no bar. 98721-83331.

NRI

CL22091987

PQM4 Mair Rajput, 85, 5', MS, Canada PR, Software Engineer. Working US/Canada preferred. Currently visiting India. 9915949434.

NRI

CL22092359

Gursikh Non-Trimmer, Non-Drinker boy for Kohli family Gursikh Khatri girl, December 1992, 5’-6”, M.S. Computer Science, USA, Software Engineer, Boston, H1B Visa. WhatsApp: 98555-90456.

NRI

CL22092761

Alliance for Punjab based Jat Sikh divorcee girl, Canada settled, employed, two babies legally in father custody, 5'-3", April 1987. WhatsApp 9176960-03955, +17059056430.

RAJPUT

CL22092071

Suitable match for Rajput girl, 10.07.1994, 10.25 pm, Chandigarh, 5'-2", MBA, LLB HR at Mohali. Only tricity. 98142-44642.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22091120

Suitable match for May 87 born, 5'-3", Assistant Professor (Regular university job). Whatsapp only: 9781687042.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22090667

American/Canadian match for beautiful SC girl, 27, 5'-6", Ph.D (America). Family settled Ludhiana. 94170-77735

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22090671

Suitable match for Dhanak girl, 1989 born, 4'-11", B.Sc. Father Govt. employee (retd.) Well settled/NRI/Govt. employee preferred. Contact: 84270-65222

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22090969

Aadharmi divorcee girl 8.12.1986, 5’-2”, M.A., B.Ed. Australia living, sister Australia PR required Australia PR boy. 98882-74576.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22090999

Suitable match for SC Ad-dharmi girl, BDS, 18.10.1993, 5'-3½", Family Jalandhar settled, job MNC Gurgaon, package 8 LPA. Father retired Senior bank Manager Seeks NRI/Govt employee. Doaba preferred. Mobile: 9876003968.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22091576

SM4 SC Adharmi (Ravidasia) Hindu girl, born Aug 1992, 5'-3", well qualified BA (Hons) M.Phil & UGC NET English. Working Assistant Professor in Government College Under Punjab Govt. Preferred Govt employee Medico/Non-medico. Whatsapp & Mob. 84273-75108.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22091855

Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh girl, Dec 97, 5'-4" vegetarian. Canada work permit, PR applied, currently in India. Turbaned preferred. 98555-65799.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22092506

Suitable match for SC beautiful girl, 08.05.1992/ 5', B.Tech., MBA, Govt. job, father DSP (Chandigarh Police), mother in PGI, preferred Tricity Govt. employee boy. Contact: 98726-26666.

SIKH

CL22090838

PQM FOR SIKH SAINI GIRL 27 YRS, 5'3'', LAWYER(BA LLB, LLM). UPPER CASTE NO BAR. TRICITY/CANADA PREFERRED. +91-7009416590, +1-4373661070

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22090796

Qualified match for beautiful Khatri girl 1987/5'-3", Ph.D in Biotechnology. Highly educated and respectable family. Only employed/NRI contact with details. 88006-77421.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22092291

Suitable NT/ND match 4 Arora Gursikh vegetarian beautiful, fair complexioned girl, 28, 5'-4", B.Tech (CS), package 40 lacs. Preference NCR. Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9417310418.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL22091926

Suitable match for highly qualified, convent educated, Hindu girl, 96 born, 5'-4½", working in MNC. Ludhiana preferred. Upper caste welcome. 90560-0258