Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22090742
Seeking Hindu upper class handsome and well-educated boy living in USA/Canada with any visa. Our daughter is a citizen settled in USA. born in Jalandhar 11.04.1987, 5'-3" height, working as Electrical Engineer at high position in government job. Please send complete bio-data and pictures to +13475360306.
BRAHMIN
CL22090530
Wanted professionally qualified match for Canada PR Sarswat Brahmin girl MCA, April 94, 5'-2", working MNC at Calgary. Father Retired Bank Manager . Marriage bureau Excuse please. 98991-54064
BRAHMIN
CL22090717
Tall 5’-7”/ 27 years slim, smart Postgraduate born and brought up in Chandigarh status family. Father businessman, having permanent base in Chandigarh, Mohali. Boy should be permanently settled in Pkl. Chd. Mohali. From status family only correspond WhatsApp 88721-54992.
BRAHMIN
CL22091056
Suitable match for beautiful, slim, Brahmin girl, 5'-4", 1985 born, Ph.D (Chemistry), Asstt. Prof. (Adhoc) in College, short divorcee, issueless. IAS/PCS/Judicial Officer preferred. Upper castes welcome. Contact 98721-00607.
BRAHMIN
CL22091756
Required well educated working professional for well educated Brahmin girl, 5'-6", Engineer, DoB: 13.12.1992, ToB: 3 am, PoB: Bathinda, working in IT MNC Company. Contact: 97805-33775.
BRAHMIN
CL22092658
Teetotaler 31.12.1993, 18:55, Ludhiana, 5’-6”, MPH from Delhi/NCR/NRI. WhatsApp: 94176-42400.
DIVORCEE
CL22091014
Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin, 31.8.1992, 7.45 am, 5'-4", M.Sc. (Fashion Designing) issueless divorcee (short period). Seeks well settled boy. Preferred Doaba. Contact: 9041387337.
DIVORCEE
CL22091474
Issuless divorcee Brahmin girl 13-10-1984, 10:15 Am, Barnala, 5'-3", MA, B.Ed. Cast no bar. 90413-79819.
DIVORCEE
CL22091664
Professionally qualified, strictly vegetarian, teetotaler match for Jain very impressive, fair 38/ 5'-4" issueless, M.Tech (Data Science). 98120-38997. aniljain2007@gmail.com.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22083298
Seeking alliance from Doctor groom for out beautiful daughter 30/ 5'-6", Dermatologist working in MNC in Dubai. We are well educated/ settled NRI Punjabi Hindu family in Chandigarh and Dubai. Email: drmatriproposal@gmail.com
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22092181
MD/MS Doctor match for 1993 born beautiful Hindu Khatri Doctor girl, 5'-3", MD Obs & Gynae. Please whatsapp biodata: 9779558293.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22092240
MD/MS/IAS match for beautiful ramgharia girl, MBBS, MD-Radiology ongoing, 5-7 tall, 1990, whatsapp 8360702362
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22092513
Suitable Medico Hindu match for Post Graduate MD Khatri beautiful, slim girl, 20.02.1994/ 5'-4", Doctor Radiologist. Contact: 98550-18551.
JAT SIKH
CL22082771
Jat Sikh Sidhu family seeking Canada PR/Citizen professional match for our fair, 5'-3", 1990 born, B.Sc Nursing daughter never married, working as Nursing Officer in Indian Army, Distt. Jalandhar, WhatsApp 94656-27859.
JAT SIKH
CL22090914
Virk girl 1994/ 5'-2", M.Tech. Engineer Dell Company Australia. Required employed refugee Jat Sikh boy with well settled background. 90503-01315, 92555-30122.
JAT SIKH
CL22091267
Match for very beautiful educated Jatt Sikh girl 1991/5’-8”, working in Palo Alto, California. Required suitable California citizen Jatt Sikh boy. Early Marriage. Contact: +919463899000
JAT SIKH
CL22091804
Well-educated Jat Sikh family seeking well settled alliance for their Australian citizen daughter 39, 5'-5", fair, beautiful and never married. Highly educated with double Masters' degrees, working as a Senior Manager in a MNC. Family well-settled in Australia from last two decades, working at reputable positions. Please email details with recent pics at: ozsydney321@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22092034
Senior Army officer desire well educated, well settled in Canada/USA with sound family background and dignified job for daughter, 90 born, 5'-3.75", HR Manager of USA company. Contact: 9958630377, 9988372398.
JAT SIKH
CL22092310
Seeking NRI match for Jat-Sikh Canadian PR girl, 1991, 5'-1", B.Com.,/ Management Diploma. Contact: 9041923004.
KHATRI
CL22085828
UK Citizen Khatri Hindu Punjabi parents seeking a match for their UK born Pharmacists daughter, born 81, 5'-3", divorced, issueless, prefer a UK resident/NRI vegetarian slim, fair complexion. purshtommatri9@btinternet.com
KHATRI
CL22091239
SM for fair slim Khatri girl, Oct. 1994, 5'. M.Sc, B.Ed Teacher in reputed school in Chandigarh Cont: 9729099150
KHATRI
CL22091715
Chandigarh based High Status business family, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl 5'-5", July 1990, working in US based Company at very Senior Level. Only high class family may contact 98783-74300.
KHATRI
CL22091878
Wanted suitable match for Punjabi Khatri Bhatia girl 25.06.1988 born, 5:30 am, 5’-3”, convent educated ICWA (inter) belongs to business family. Working with Government Sector Bank in Chandigarh. Marriage bureau please excuse. chandigarh9909@gmail.com
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22085357
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri girl, Australia PR, 1993 born, H- 5'-6". Please email your details at kakkaraus@gmail.com or WhatsApp bio data - 97811-97091.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22091147
Match for Hindu Arora girl, 5'-7", Jalandhar, 1 Feb. 1993, 8:10 am, Studied and working in Canada. Contact after matching Kundli. 9814220036.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22092319
Hindu Arora beautiful, slim, Government Teacher, 5'-1", 24.6.1984, 4.50 am, Jalandhar. Preferred Government employee. 9815564007.
MAHAJAN
CL22091037
Match for Mahajan girl 5'-1", 2.07.1996, 04:05 am Mohali, Punjab, B.Tech., working in MNC IT Noida. Upper caste Cont:- 93165-11975.
MISC
CL22091033
Radhasoami Manglik girl 5'-4", 27 year, M.Sc. Preferred Canada Toronto. 99145-14368. Upper caste welcome.
NRI
CL22077935
Suitable match for beautiful unmarried,Punjabi brahmin girl, 38 / 5?-7? , MD Psychiatrist in India, family well settled in US, caste no bar.US based prospects only. Girl visiting US in Dec. Send biodata& photos:15105658164(WhatsApp Only)
NRI
CL22088489
Canadian PR, Delhi Pvt school educated, Saini Sikh, beautiful, slim, fair girl, 1993/5'-2", LLB (H)/ MBA. Working in MNC at Toronto. Preferred Schooling from Delhi/ Chandigarh, PR/ Citizen/ well settled family Caste no bar. WhatsApp +91-98103-55256.
NRI
CL22090513
IT professional match for Hindu Punjabi issueless divorcee B.Tech Jan 89, 5’-3”, working Sydney (Australia), ready relocate. Caste no bar, Businessman/ Bureau excuse. 99917-39904.
NRI
CL22091019
Canadian PR Ad-dharmi beautiful, well educated girl, 29, 5'-5". Father retired Centre Govt. settled Jalandhar. Seeks well settled, qualified, handsome, clean-shaven, slim, Canadian boy preferably from Vancouver. Send biodata with photograph whatsapp: 7986196736.
NRI
CL22091135
Suitable match for Ramgarhia girl 1989, 5’-4”. Postgraduate, presently in Australia on TR, Completed Diploma Enrolled Nurse. Brother Australian citizen. Contact: 94636-32826.
NRI
CL22091168
Match for Sikh Tonk Kashtria girl, 30/5'-8" Chandigarh, B.Com 'H', SRCC MPA & CPA Melbourne Accountant permanent resident. Elder sister tax officer Australian tax office. Brother in law dentist. Father Class-1 officer (retd.). Caste no bar. 98721-83331.
NRI
CL22091987
PQM4 Mair Rajput, 85, 5', MS, Canada PR, Software Engineer. Working US/Canada preferred. Currently visiting India. 9915949434.
NRI
CL22092359
Gursikh Non-Trimmer, Non-Drinker boy for Kohli family Gursikh Khatri girl, December 1992, 5’-6”, M.S. Computer Science, USA, Software Engineer, Boston, H1B Visa. WhatsApp: 98555-90456.
NRI
CL22092761
Alliance for Punjab based Jat Sikh divorcee girl, Canada settled, employed, two babies legally in father custody, 5'-3", April 1987. WhatsApp 9176960-03955, +17059056430.
RAJPUT
CL22092071
Suitable match for Rajput girl, 10.07.1994, 10.25 pm, Chandigarh, 5'-2", MBA, LLB HR at Mohali. Only tricity. 98142-44642.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22091120
Suitable match for May 87 born, 5'-3", Assistant Professor (Regular university job). Whatsapp only: 9781687042.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22090667
American/Canadian match for beautiful SC girl, 27, 5'-6", Ph.D (America). Family settled Ludhiana. 94170-77735
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22090671
Suitable match for Dhanak girl, 1989 born, 4'-11", B.Sc. Father Govt. employee (retd.) Well settled/NRI/Govt. employee preferred. Contact: 84270-65222
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22090969
Aadharmi divorcee girl 8.12.1986, 5’-2”, M.A., B.Ed. Australia living, sister Australia PR required Australia PR boy. 98882-74576.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22090999
Suitable match for SC Ad-dharmi girl, BDS, 18.10.1993, 5'-3½", Family Jalandhar settled, job MNC Gurgaon, package 8 LPA. Father retired Senior bank Manager Seeks NRI/Govt employee. Doaba preferred. Mobile: 9876003968.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22091576
SM4 SC Adharmi (Ravidasia) Hindu girl, born Aug 1992, 5'-3", well qualified BA (Hons) M.Phil & UGC NET English. Working Assistant Professor in Government College Under Punjab Govt. Preferred Govt employee Medico/Non-medico. Whatsapp & Mob. 84273-75108.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22091855
Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh girl, Dec 97, 5'-4" vegetarian. Canada work permit, PR applied, currently in India. Turbaned preferred. 98555-65799.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22092506
Suitable match for SC beautiful girl, 08.05.1992/ 5', B.Tech., MBA, Govt. job, father DSP (Chandigarh Police), mother in PGI, preferred Tricity Govt. employee boy. Contact: 98726-26666.
SIKH
CL22090838
PQM FOR SIKH SAINI GIRL 27 YRS, 5'3'', LAWYER(BA LLB, LLM). UPPER CASTE NO BAR. TRICITY/CANADA PREFERRED. +91-7009416590, +1-4373661070
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22090796
Qualified match for beautiful Khatri girl 1987/5'-3", Ph.D in Biotechnology. Highly educated and respectable family. Only employed/NRI contact with details. 88006-77421.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22092291
Suitable NT/ND match 4 Arora Gursikh vegetarian beautiful, fair complexioned girl, 28, 5'-4", B.Tech (CS), package 40 lacs. Preference NCR. Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9417310418.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL22091926
Suitable match for highly qualified, convent educated, Hindu girl, 96 born, 5'-4½", working in MNC. Ludhiana preferred. Upper caste welcome. 90560-0258
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka
Mallikarjun Kharge unveils 10 promises ahead of 2023 poll
Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital
Sharmila had launched the indefinite hunger strike at the pa...
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Rajasthan's Baldevpura
Rahul Gandhi will cover a distance of 13km before leaving fo...
Retrospective on Amitabh Bachchan at Kolkata film festival; 183 movies from 42 countries to be screened
Bachchan's 1973 film 'Abhimaan', directed by Hrishikesh Mukh...