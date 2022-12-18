Grooms Wanted

BRAHMIN

PQM UK settled match for a April 1992 born, Brahmin, English Professor, Gold Medalist, 5’-8’’. Mob: +447775447755.

BRAHMIN

Doctor /Engineer /CA /Radiologist /Qualified Businessman, M4 Aggarwal BDS, MHA girl, 11.11.1986, 8:40 PM, Bhatinda, 5'-3". Applied for DDS admission in America, Having Multiple Visa of America and Canada. Upper caste no bar. NRI also welcome. 80545-00550.

BRAHMIN

PQM for very fair, extremely beautiful, slim and convent educated Saraswat Brahmin girl, 5'-8", 1997, BDS from India and on work permit after her Post-graduation from Canada. Father Captain in Merchant Navy. Looking for tall (min. 6') handsome, very well settled boy from Canada/USA. Kundli match must. Mob: 8437788200, 9779630201.

DIVORCEE

Professionally qualified, strictly vegetarian, teetotaler match for Jain very impressive, fair 38/ 5'-4" issueless, M.Tech (Data Science). 98120-38997. aniljain2007@gmail.com.

DIVORCEE

Suitable well settled match for Hindu issueless divorcee, Graduate beautiful girl, 1985, 5'-4", working Delhi. Preferred NRI. Upper caste no bar. 7696229435.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

DM/ MCH match for Punjabi Khatri, DM (Neuro Consultant), 5'-3", 22.01.1989, 3:00 p.m., Nangal. Parents Retd. from PSU. 98769-46080, 98724-63720.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

SUITABLE MEDICO VEGETARIAN TEETOTALER MATCH FOR ARORA MD GIRL 1992, 5'3" WISHES TO SETTLE IN TRICITY AREA, DELHI NCR OR METROS. WHATSAPP FULL DETAILS AT 7888891835

JAT SIKH

Jat Sikh Sidhu family seeking Canada PR/Citizen professional match for our fair, 5'-3", 1990 born, B.Sc Nursing daughter never married, working as Nursing Officer in Indian Army, Distt. Jalandhar, WhatsApp 94656-27859.

JAT SIKH

Canadian PR Jat Sikh convent educated girl, 1986 born, 5'-2". M.A English. Contact: 9915211069.

JAT SIKH

Jat Sikh girl, 5'-7", 1994, Master in English. USA file applied. Preference USA/ Canada. Contact: 98766-79163.

JAT SIKH

Suitable match for Jatt Gursikh girl, 29 year, 5'-2.5" height, USA citizen, Engineering from University of California and now working in a reputed organization in California. Vegetarian, religious Gursikh and professional qualified only from USa may contact at: npskahlon@gmail.com or Call: 001-916-708-6291 or WhatsApp.

JAT SIKH

Tall, beautiful girl, 1996 born, 5.8?, Masters in Psychology, PG Diploma in Counselling, pursuing PH. D. in Psychology. Father central government officer, mother school administrator, high status family, seeking *Jatt Sikh non turbaned* match. Send biodata or call on 9928004411

JAT SIKH

Professionally qualified turbaned keshdhari teetotaler Jat Sikh match for 5'-5" girl, Dec.1995, MS Computer Science, Simon Fraser University, Canada. Working as Data Engineer with Samsung, Vancouver. PR in progress. Contact: 94174-44776.

JAT SIKH

Seeking match for daughter, current Law student in United States, 27 years old, 5'-8", v5153r@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

PQ match for Canada PR Jat Sikh b?ful Girl, M. Tech from Canada Uni. 28/5?-3?, working MNC at Toronto. Looking for educated, well placed groom based in Canada/US. Share biodata and pics @ +91-8826114222

KHATRI

UK Citizen Khatri Hindu Punjabi parents seeking a match for their UK born Pharmacists daughter, born 81, 5'-3", divorced, issueless, prefer a UK resident/NRI vegetarian slim, fair complexion. purshtommatri9@btinternet.com

KHATRI

SM for Gurugram based slim, beautiful, B.Tech (Mech), MBA, 5’-5”, 24.12.93, 11:03 am, Yamunanagar (Hry). Reputed business family in Engg & Const and Manufacturing. 98218-01986 (WhatsApp).

MISC

Suitable match for beautiful girl Height 5'-6"/1985, LL.M., high status reputed family of Tricity Chandigarh. Contact 98787-09884.

MISC

Kshtriya girl, 1989, 5', B.Tech. Punjab Govt. Lecturer Group-A, Jalandhar. Preferred Govt employee. 9417093041, 9417433525.

NRI

Beautiful Sikh Khatri, 37/ 5'-5", citizen Registered Nurse London, package £39,000. Divorced, no issue. Boy should be near London area. kauruk20@live.co.uk

NRI

Suitable match for beautiful unmarried,Punjabi brahmin girl, 38 / 5?-7? , MD Psychiatrist in India, family well settled in US, caste no bar.US based prospects only. Girl visiting US in Dec. Send biodata& photos:15105658164(WhatsApp Only)

NRI

Proposal invited for matrimonial alliance for beautiful, talented Khatri Sikh, well qualified (B.Pharma) Canadian Citizen girl 5'-1", 36 never married. WhatsApp 001-289-233-9444. Call 98786-95902.

NRI

Suitable match for Canada PR Parjapat Sikh girl Master of Computer Science from Canada .Software Engineer in reputed company/ 29, 5'-6½", Parents Class I Government employees. Canada PR boy preferred. upper caste no bar. 78883-89369

NRI

Match for B.Sc/MBA 5'-5"/35 Khatri Arora girl, PR Canada. Whatsapp: 9855707305.

NRI

Australian Citizen Hindu Rajput qualified girl 1990, 5'-1". Looking for a suitable match in Melbourne only. Decent family. Contact whatsapp only +61450853949.

NRI

SM4 beautiful Ravidasia girl, 5'-5", 1986, Master in IT from Australia. Permanent employee as Engineer in reputed MNC, Melbourne. Both elder brothers Engineers married well settled in Australia. Boy settled or to be settled in Australia/ New Zealand preferred.Girl in India for three weeks. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 99888-27720.

NRI

B.Tech (CSE) Professional Doctor match Australia Canada for Saraswat Brahmin girl 01.01.1987, 04:57 am, Faridabad, 5'-7", B.Tech (CSE), MBA job MNC Australia (PR). Family Ambala (Haryana) 99917-58282. sudeshravi756@gmail.com

NRI

Professionally qualified PR/ Citizen non turbaned Sikh match for Arora Sikh Australian Citizen, 25, 5'-3" fair, slim, beautiful Finance Analyst Melbourne girl from educated decent family. Contact: 98551-04604.

NRI

Match for Gupta girl 5'-5", smart, slim, 35, MBA, Biotechnology USA professionally settled green card holder. Divorcee, short marriage, no issue, Punjab family. Professionally US settled boy preferred. 98554-36137, 98146-39137, vinod7566@gmail.com

NRI

Professionally qualified match preferably in Europe, Hindu Khatri educated girl 1992, working in reputed MNC in Europe. rrachna.gmda@gmail.com +9197809-35032 WhatsApp.

NRI

Looking for suitable match (NRI only) for beautiful, slim, hindu Ravidassia girl from punjab living with parents 38yrs old, 5'2,B.A honours,qualified beautician. Visited UK twice on WHM visa, 1 sister & 2 brothers well settled in UK, USA & Canada.Contact : 8054927000 WhatsApp Only

NRI

Professionally qualified Hindu vegetarian teetotaller match well settled in USA/ Canada from Industrialist/ Class-1 service family for extremely beautiful Hindu Arora July 1997, 5'-5" Doctor girl, working Dentist in Canada. WhatsApp 62837-28254.

NRI

SM for Educated, Beautiful Punjabi Girl 30, 5'-5", working in Germany, well educated compatible NRI boy preferred. Visiting India soon. Contact 62804-74492.

NRI

Suitable match for highly qualified Ramgarhia girl M.Sc, Phd (Physics), working as Scientist in London (UK), permanent Govt. job, 5’-4”, July 90, Chandigarh family. WhatsApp 94171-41379.

NRI

Professionally qualified match for 94/5'-6", Masters in Law from Panjab University, Senior Research Fellow under UGC, Ph.D. under completion, Canadian PR, Fair, Beautiful Sikh girl. Parental surnames Sandhu- Toor. Caste no bar.+91-82648-26487.

NRI

PQM4 Mair Rajput, 85, 5', MS, Canada PR. Software Engineer. Working US/Canada preferred. Currently visiting India. 9915949434.

RAJPUT

Suitable match for Kashyap Rajput Mehra girl, 1991 born, 5'-4", Jalandhar, BBA, MBA, Teacher. Contact: 9780335290.

RAJPUT

Himachali Rajput girl 5'-2", 30.12.1993, 6:00 p.m. Palampur, B.Tech. (IT),working as Manager in MNC Chandigarh, 15.50 LPA. Prefer Tricity/ Himachal. 88377-49184, 94633-47929.

RAJPUT

Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 9501020885.

RAJPUT

Hindu kashyap Rajput homely girl, 10+2, 1978, 5’-4”, computer in basic, data entry, typing English Punjabi. 9501757076.

SAINI

Match for Saini Amritdhari NewZealand PR girl, 26, 5'-6", Graduate + Diploma, Seeks Amritdhari Saini Graduate boy from Punjab. 7814408841.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Ravidasia girl, 1982, 5'-3", MA, B.Ed., never married. Doaba preferred. Divorcee excuse. Preferred Govt. job, NRI. 7696123365.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Suitable well settled preferably Doctor match for SC Ad-dharmi MBBS Doctor girl, born Oct. 1991, 5'-4", employed reputed hospital. Contact: 9478306412, 9815356986.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Valmiki match for 31, 5'-5", B.Sc. Nursing, M.A. Sociology girl, employed reputed private hospital. NRIs also welcome. 82198-83477, 97362-44377.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Ravidasia vegetarian beautiful Jalandhar based girl, 27, 5'-4", Govt bank manager, marriage annulled. Patents Class-I officer. Contact: 9988486548.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Suitable match for Ravidasia Hindu girl, 1994 born, 5'-2", M.S.W., running own NGO (Registered) in Chandigarh. Mother Gazetted Officer, Father Class I Officer. Tricity preferred. Contact 99888-46238.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Wanted qualified MBA/MTEC WORKING Canadian ctz/PR/studing boy for Punjabi Ad-dharmi girl 5'9",29,BBE.MBE leaving Delhi to study Business Analytics in ontario. Manglik. Mobile 981110262

SCHEDULED CASTES

Suitable match for Punjabi Ad-Dharmi girl, 06.02.1991, 12:21 pm Delhi, 5’-4”, B.Tech. Comp. Sc., Scale 1 Manager in Govt. Bank at Chandigarh. Father Gazetted Officer, mother house making & brother studying at Canada. Boy preferably settled at Tricity Chandigarh. WhatsApp Number: 99883-79986.

SIKH

PQM FOR SIKH SAINI GIRL 27 YRS, 5'3'', LAWYER(BA LLB, LLM). UPPER CASTE NO BAR. TRICITY/CANADA PREFERRED. +91-7009416590, +1-4373661070

SIKH ARORA

Canadian match for Canadian PR, beautiful Sikh Arora girl, 1993, 5'-7", BBA, employed. 98147-16466

SIKH LOBANA

Match for Lubana Sikh girl born 04.05.93 Kapurthala, Punjab, 5’-6½” working as Grade-A officer (Assistant Manager) in Reserve Bank of India. Seeks Sikh boy (only preferably) in Central Govt./ Reserve Bank of India/Defence/Army. Contact: 9876248449.

YADAV

PQM4 Yadav girl, 32/5'-3", Govt. job, Chd, seeking boy in Govt. job/ MNC. 78377-50287, 79862-21084.