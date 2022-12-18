Grooms Wanted

BRAHMIN
CL22094085
PQM UK settled match for a April 1992 born, Brahmin, English Professor, Gold Medalist, 5’-8’’. Mob: +447775447755.
BRAHMIN
CL22094783
Doctor /Engineer /CA /Radiologist /Qualified Businessman, M4 Aggarwal BDS, MHA girl, 11.11.1986, 8:40 PM, Bhatinda, 5'-3". Applied for DDS admission in America, Having Multiple Visa of America and Canada. Upper caste no bar. NRI also welcome. 80545-00550.
BRAHMIN
CL22095325
PQM for very fair, extremely beautiful, slim and convent educated Saraswat Brahmin girl, 5'-8", 1997, BDS from India and on work permit after her Post-graduation from Canada. Father Captain in Merchant Navy. Looking for tall (min. 6') handsome, very well settled boy from Canada/USA. Kundli match must. Mob: 8437788200, 9779630201.
DIVORCEE
CL22091664
Professionally qualified, strictly vegetarian, teetotaler match for Jain very impressive, fair 38/ 5'-4" issueless, M.Tech (Data Science). 98120-38997. aniljain2007@gmail.com.
DIVORCEE
CL22093361
Suitable well settled match for Hindu issueless divorcee, Graduate beautiful girl, 1985, 5'-4", working Delhi. Preferred NRI. Upper caste no bar. 7696229435.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22094099
DM/ MCH match for Punjabi Khatri, DM (Neuro Consultant), 5'-3", 22.01.1989, 3:00 p.m., Nangal. Parents Retd. from PSU. 98769-46080, 98724-63720.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22094947
SUITABLE MEDICO VEGETARIAN TEETOTALER MATCH FOR ARORA MD GIRL 1992, 5'3" WISHES TO SETTLE IN TRICITY AREA, DELHI NCR OR METROS. WHATSAPP FULL DETAILS AT 7888891835
JAT SIKH
CL22082771
Jat Sikh Sidhu family seeking Canada PR/Citizen professional match for our fair, 5'-3", 1990 born, B.Sc Nursing daughter never married, working as Nursing Officer in Indian Army, Distt. Jalandhar, WhatsApp 94656-27859.
JAT SIKH
CL22093247
Canadian PR Jat Sikh convent educated girl, 1986 born, 5'-2". M.A English. Contact: 9915211069.
JAT SIKH
CL22093481
Jat Sikh girl, 5'-7", 1994, Master in English. USA file applied. Preference USA/ Canada. Contact: 98766-79163.
JAT SIKH
CL22093560
Suitable match for Jatt Gursikh girl, 29 year, 5'-2.5" height, USA citizen, Engineering from University of California and now working in a reputed organization in California. Vegetarian, religious Gursikh and professional qualified only from USa may contact at: npskahlon@gmail.com or Call: 001-916-708-6291 or WhatsApp.
JAT SIKH
CL22093844
Tall, beautiful girl, 1996 born, 5.8?, Masters in Psychology, PG Diploma in Counselling, pursuing PH. D. in Psychology. Father central government officer, mother school administrator, high status family, seeking *Jatt Sikh non turbaned* match. Send biodata or call on 9928004411
JAT SIKH
CL22094102
Professionally qualified turbaned keshdhari teetotaler Jat Sikh match for 5'-5" girl, Dec.1995, MS Computer Science, Simon Fraser University, Canada. Working as Data Engineer with Samsung, Vancouver. PR in progress. Contact: 94174-44776.
JAT SIKH
CL22094251
Seeking match for daughter, current Law student in United States, 27 years old, 5'-8", v5153r@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22094946
PQ match for Canada PR Jat Sikh b?ful Girl, M. Tech from Canada Uni. 28/5?-3?, working MNC at Toronto. Looking for educated, well placed groom based in Canada/US. Share biodata and pics @ +91-8826114222
KHATRI
CL22085828
UK Citizen Khatri Hindu Punjabi parents seeking a match for their UK born Pharmacists daughter, born 81, 5'-3", divorced, issueless, prefer a UK resident/NRI vegetarian slim, fair complexion. purshtommatri9@btinternet.com
KHATRI
CL22094051
SM for Gurugram based slim, beautiful, B.Tech (Mech), MBA, 5’-5”, 24.12.93, 11:03 am, Yamunanagar (Hry). Reputed business family in Engg & Const and Manufacturing. 98218-01986 (WhatsApp).
MISC
CL22044287
Suitable match for beautiful girl Height 5'-6"/1985, LL.M., high status reputed family of Tricity Chandigarh. Contact 98787-09884.
MISC
CL22094238
Kshtriya girl, 1989, 5', B.Tech. Punjab Govt. Lecturer Group-A, Jalandhar. Preferred Govt employee. 9417093041, 9417433525.
NRI
CL22018705
Beautiful Sikh Khatri, 37/ 5'-5", citizen Registered Nurse London, package £39,000. Divorced, no issue. Boy should be near London area. kauruk20@live.co.uk
NRI
CL22077935
Suitable match for beautiful unmarried,Punjabi brahmin girl, 38 / 5?-7? , MD Psychiatrist in India, family well settled in US, caste no bar.US based prospects only. Girl visiting US in Dec. Send biodata& photos:15105658164(WhatsApp Only)
NRI
CL22092897
Proposal invited for matrimonial alliance for beautiful, talented Khatri Sikh, well qualified (B.Pharma) Canadian Citizen girl 5'-1", 36 never married. WhatsApp 001-289-233-9444. Call 98786-95902.
NRI
CL22092990
Suitable match for Canada PR Parjapat Sikh girl Master of Computer Science from Canada .Software Engineer in reputed company/ 29, 5'-6½", Parents Class I Government employees. Canada PR boy preferred. upper caste no bar. 78883-89369
NRI
CL22092993
Match for B.Sc/MBA 5'-5"/35 Khatri Arora girl, PR Canada. Whatsapp: 9855707305.
NRI
CL22093107
Australian Citizen Hindu Rajput qualified girl 1990, 5'-1". Looking for a suitable match in Melbourne only. Decent family. Contact whatsapp only +61450853949.
NRI
CL22093464
SM4 beautiful Ravidasia girl, 5'-5", 1986, Master in IT from Australia. Permanent employee as Engineer in reputed MNC, Melbourne. Both elder brothers Engineers married well settled in Australia. Boy settled or to be settled in Australia/ New Zealand preferred.Girl in India for three weeks. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 99888-27720.
NRI
CL22093484
B.Tech (CSE) Professional Doctor match Australia Canada for Saraswat Brahmin girl 01.01.1987, 04:57 am, Faridabad, 5'-7", B.Tech (CSE), MBA job MNC Australia (PR). Family Ambala (Haryana) 99917-58282. sudeshravi756@gmail.com
NRI
CL22093842
Professionally qualified PR/ Citizen non turbaned Sikh match for Arora Sikh Australian Citizen, 25, 5'-3" fair, slim, beautiful Finance Analyst Melbourne girl from educated decent family. Contact: 98551-04604.
NRI
CL22093936
Match for Gupta girl 5'-5", smart, slim, 35, MBA, Biotechnology USA professionally settled green card holder. Divorcee, short marriage, no issue, Punjab family. Professionally US settled boy preferred. 98554-36137, 98146-39137, vinod7566@gmail.com
NRI
CL22093939
Professionally qualified match preferably in Europe, Hindu Khatri educated girl 1992, working in reputed MNC in Europe. rrachna.gmda@gmail.com +9197809-35032 WhatsApp.
NRI
CL22094098
Looking for suitable match (NRI only) for beautiful, slim, hindu Ravidassia girl from punjab living with parents 38yrs old, 5'2,B.A honours,qualified beautician. Visited UK twice on WHM visa, 1 sister & 2 brothers well settled in UK, USA & Canada.Contact : 8054927000 WhatsApp Only
NRI
CL22094323
Professionally qualified Hindu vegetarian teetotaller match well settled in USA/ Canada from Industrialist/ Class-1 service family for extremely beautiful Hindu Arora July 1997, 5'-5" Doctor girl, working Dentist in Canada. WhatsApp 62837-28254.
NRI
CL22094583
SM for Educated, Beautiful Punjabi Girl 30, 5'-5", working in Germany, well educated compatible NRI boy preferred. Visiting India soon. Contact 62804-74492.
NRI
CL22095081
Suitable match for highly qualified Ramgarhia girl M.Sc, Phd (Physics), working as Scientist in London (UK), permanent Govt. job, 5’-4”, July 90, Chandigarh family. WhatsApp 94171-41379.
NRI
CL22095131
Professionally qualified match for 94/5'-6", Masters in Law from Panjab University, Senior Research Fellow under UGC, Ph.D. under completion, Canadian PR, Fair, Beautiful Sikh girl. Parental surnames Sandhu- Toor. Caste no bar.+91-82648-26487.
NRI
CL22095227
PQM4 Mair Rajput, 85, 5', MS, Canada PR. Software Engineer. Working US/Canada preferred. Currently visiting India. 9915949434.
RAJPUT
CL22093262
Suitable match for Kashyap Rajput Mehra girl, 1991 born, 5'-4", Jalandhar, BBA, MBA, Teacher. Contact: 9780335290.
RAJPUT
CL22093889
Himachali Rajput girl 5'-2", 30.12.1993, 6:00 p.m. Palampur, B.Tech. (IT),working as Manager in MNC Chandigarh, 15.50 LPA. Prefer Tricity/ Himachal. 88377-49184, 94633-47929.
RAJPUT
CL22094076
Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 9501020885.
RAJPUT
CL22095118
Hindu kashyap Rajput homely girl, 10+2, 1978, 5’-4”, computer in basic, data entry, typing English Punjabi. 9501757076.
SAINI
CL22093356
Match for Saini Amritdhari NewZealand PR girl, 26, 5'-6", Graduate + Diploma, Seeks Amritdhari Saini Graduate boy from Punjab. 7814408841.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22092911
Ravidasia girl, 1982, 5'-3", MA, B.Ed., never married. Doaba preferred. Divorcee excuse. Preferred Govt. job, NRI. 7696123365.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22092999
Suitable well settled preferably Doctor match for SC Ad-dharmi MBBS Doctor girl, born Oct. 1991, 5'-4", employed reputed hospital. Contact: 9478306412, 9815356986.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22093442
Valmiki match for 31, 5'-5", B.Sc. Nursing, M.A. Sociology girl, employed reputed private hospital. NRIs also welcome. 82198-83477, 97362-44377.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22093829
Ravidasia vegetarian beautiful Jalandhar based girl, 27, 5'-4", Govt bank manager, marriage annulled. Patents Class-I officer. Contact: 9988486548.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22093864
Suitable match for Ravidasia Hindu girl, 1994 born, 5'-2", M.S.W., running own NGO (Registered) in Chandigarh. Mother Gazetted Officer, Father Class I Officer. Tricity preferred. Contact 99888-46238.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22094945
Wanted qualified MBA/MTEC WORKING Canadian ctz/PR/studing boy for Punjabi Ad-dharmi girl 5'9",29,BBE.MBE leaving Delhi to study Business Analytics in ontario. Manglik. Mobile 981110262
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22095142
Suitable match for Punjabi Ad-Dharmi girl, 06.02.1991, 12:21 pm Delhi, 5’-4”, B.Tech. Comp. Sc., Scale 1 Manager in Govt. Bank at Chandigarh. Father Gazetted Officer, mother house making & brother studying at Canada. Boy preferably settled at Tricity Chandigarh. WhatsApp Number: 99883-79986.
SIKH
CL22090838
PQM FOR SIKH SAINI GIRL 27 YRS, 5'3'', LAWYER(BA LLB, LLM). UPPER CASTE NO BAR. TRICITY/CANADA PREFERRED. +91-7009416590, +1-4373661070
SIKH ARORA
CL22093392
Canadian match for Canadian PR, beautiful Sikh Arora girl, 1993, 5'-7", BBA, employed. 98147-16466
SIKH LOBANA
CL22093841
Match for Lubana Sikh girl born 04.05.93 Kapurthala, Punjab, 5’-6½” working as Grade-A officer (Assistant Manager) in Reserve Bank of India. Seeks Sikh boy (only preferably) in Central Govt./ Reserve Bank of India/Defence/Army. Contact: 9876248449.
YADAV
CL22095289
PQM4 Yadav girl, 32/5'-3", Govt. job, Chd, seeking boy in Govt. job/ MNC. 78377-50287, 79862-21084.
