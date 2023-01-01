Grooms Wanted

MISC
CL22097452
Punjabi Ravidasia girl 1990, 5'-2", B.Tech, MBA (UK), Gurugram working, 23 LPA, Father Class-1, Caste No Bar, Contact-98149-05289
BRAHMIN
CL22098871
Punjabi saraswat brahmin veg girl, 26.04.1998, 09:40 AM, Karnal, 5'3", M.Com, computer Diploma, whatsapp 7015730131
BRAHMIN
CL22099531
Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin beautiful girl, 29, 5'-2", BDS, MPH, Lecturer. Preferred Doctor/Govt job. Contact: 9417790327.
BRAHMIN
CL22099535
Professionally qualified employed match for beautiful Saraswat Brahmin girl 22 Feb 1989, 05:20 pm, Ambala, 5'-3", M.Sc (IT) serving Noida. 94664-06286,97297-49310.
DIVORCEE
CL22098475
Required Doctor/Engineer/NRI unmarried/divorcee (issueless) below 37 for Hindu Prajapati, 1987, 5'-1", slim, fair, divorcee, BDS girl. Upper caste welcome. 9417859277, 9417658577.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22097867
Suitable match for Saini Sikh MBBS beautiful girl, 1994 born, 5'-4", currently Medical officer in Chandigarh, going to Registered in UK shortly. Contact: 9530733497.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22097970
MD, DM, MS, MCH, Engineer match for Nai Sikh Doctor girl 1989/5'-4", MD (Microbiology). 99686-02069.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22099312
Suitable match for Kamboj Sikh smart girl, Manager in MNC in England, Nov. 93, 5'-5". Father mother retd. Professor. Jalandhar based well established family. Please whatsapp biodata, photographs. 9417153513.
JAT SIKH
CL22082771
Jat Sikh Sidhu family seeking Canada PR/Citizen professional match for our fair, 5'-3", 1990 born, B.Sc Nursing daughter never married, working as Nursing Officer in Indian Army, Distt. Jalandhar, WhatsApp 94656-27859.
JAT SIKH
CL22094251
Seeking match for daughter, current Law student in United States, 27 years old, 5'-8", v5153r@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22098226
Compatible match for 5.7 ft 1996 born govt. teacher malwa based girl. Boy with govt. job/ self employed having around 25 acres with sound family background contact 9056001018
JAT SIKH
CL22098292
Professional, vegetarian match with good family values for beautiful US citizen, Jat Sikh girl, 39/ 5'-3", double Masters, good pay package, innocent divorcee, short marriage. WhatsApp 70877-82001.
JAT SIKH
CL22098496
Professionally qualified well settled Jat Sikh (Cutsurd) match for beautiful convent educated M.Pharma girl, 13 Dec. 87, 5’-5”, working MNC, 12.50 LPA. Please respond with details/ photo at WhatsApp only 98767-16867.
JAT SIKH
CL22098646
Match for beautiful Jat-Sikh girl, 29, 5'-3", B.Sc. B.Ed. Work permit (Toronto). Toronto preferred, 95920-47971.
JAT SIKH
CL22099363
Jatt Sikh Khaira family 5?7? fair, slim girl, June 91,CPA, Chartered Accountant by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. Send photos and Bio data on WhatsApp-98712-49222
JAT SIKH
CL22099467
Qualified match for Jat Sikh 1993 born, 5'-4", Post graduate. Working in IT Park, Chandigarh. Whatsapp : 96460-61422.
KHATRI
CL22098004
Suitable match for beautiful Khatri girl, 1996, 5'-3", M.Sc. B.Ed., Teacher in reputed school. Preferred Canada/Punjab. Contact : 98880-32057, 98780-80604.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22099093
Match for Vegetarian girl 31/ 5'-6'', M.Tech/ P.HD (IIT), Present Govt Assistant Professor Chandigarh. Contact 98728-33279, 95010-33856.
NRI
CL22098790
NY based parents seek Sikh/ Hindu match for US born & raised daughter, Nov. 81/ 5'-5", never married, very pretty, young, intelligent & homely. MBA, Director Marketing. Send photo/ bio to rue081@gmail.com
NRI
CL22098962
Well settled qualified match for 5'-8", 1989 born beautiful US Citizen NRI Jatt Sikh girl, well placed in healthcare job. Whatsapp 94133-30108, +1-410-967-5433.
NRI
CL22099195
Match for Dhiman Ramgarhia beautiful girl, August 1989, 5'-2, MBA, Health Care India, PR, Canada. Placed in Managerial Cadre. Preference same caste. 90414-89956, 70093-81449.
NRI
CL22099439
SMF Sikh Nai girl, 1993, 5'-3", doing MBA (Vancouver) Canada on study permit. 7889002265.
NRI
CL22099511
Alliance invite for USA citizen MBA, 5'-11", 37 year Jat Sikh girl. Working as Product Manager in USA. Boy should be Engineer or Medical field, educated with well established Jat Sikh family. Interested people may send their bio-data with picture to ravneetsra@hotmail.com or WhatsApp: 350-788-2754.
NRI
CL22099520
Saini girl, 32, 5'-4", B.Tech, M.Tech, M.E. (Computer), working in MGA Canada. Contact: 9478478988.
RAJPUT
CL22098832
Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 9501020885.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22098452
Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl Canada PR, B.Tech. IT, December 90/ 5'-6'', Software Engineer in Toronto. Working professional preferred. Mobile 98760-66906.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22099201
Match for Dhiman Ramgarhia beautiful girl, August 1989, 5'-2, MBA, Health Care India, PR, Canada. Placed in Managerial Cadre. Preference same caste. 90414-89956, 70093-81449.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22099599
Match for Ramgarhia Canada PR girl, 5'-4", Dec 1990 born, BDS, PG diploma from Canada. Preferred vegetarian boy from Canada. Contact: 97801-43499.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22098059
Suitable match for Sikh Ravidasia slim girl, 1987 born, 5'-6", M.Com, B.Ed. Private teacher Jalandhar. Contact: 9915310307.
